Universiteti “Ukshin Hoti” – Prizren Fakulteti i Edukimit Programi:Fillor Punim Seminarik Lënda:Tik në edukim Tema:Mirëvaj...
Përmbajtja  Hyrje  Qëllimi  Arsyeshmëria  Përdorimi I mjeteve teknologjike në klasë  Cilat janë mjetet teknologjike q...
Hyrje  Ndërsa ne lundrojmë përmes shek. 21,teknologjia në klasë po bëhet gjithnjë e më tepër mbizotëruese.Me anë të mjete...
Qëllimi dhe arsyeshmëria e punimit Qëllimi I punimit  Qëllimi i punimit tim është që të prezantojë para jush rëndësinë që...
Përdorimi I mjeteve teknologjike në klasë  Përdorimi I teknologjisë në shkolla ka ndryshuar në mënyrë të ndjeshme këto vi...
Cilat janë mjetet teknologjike që mësimdhënësit duhet të përdorin brenda orës mësimore?  Kompjuteri dhe paisjet e tij  U...
Përfitimet nga shfrytëzimi I kompjuterit gjatë mësimit  Mbajtja dhe drejtimi I vëmendjes  Knaqësia  Autonomia  Përshta...
Përfitimet më të mira të përdorimit të mjeteve teknologjike në orën mësimore  Përmirëson angazhimin  Përmirëson mbajtjen...
Konkluzione dhe rekomandime Konkluzione  Mjetet teknologjike çdo ditë e më shumë po bëhen më të avancuara për shkak të pë...
Kontributi I punimit  Nga ky punim të gjithë do të kemi informacione mbi rëndësinë e mjeteve teknologjike dhe përdorimin ...
Referenca 1. https://www.intv.al/mbani-larg-nga-teknologjia-femijet-arsyet-77569 2. http://adel.al/teknologji/ 3. https://...
Pyetje??
Ju falenderojë për vëmëndjen tuaj!
Mirëvajtja e një ore mësimore me anë të mjeteve teknologjike

Mirëvajtja e një ore mësimore me anë të mjeteve teknologjike

Mirëvajtja e një ore mësimore me anë të mjeteve teknologjike

  1. 1. Universiteti “Ukshin Hoti” – Prizren Fakulteti i Edukimit Programi:Fillor Punim Seminarik Lënda:Tik në edukim Tema:Mirëvajtja e një ore mësimore me anë të mjeteve teknologjike PROF.ASOC.DR.SAMEDIN KRRABAJ STUDENTJA:KALTRINA HOXHA PHDC. ASS. MËRGIM HOTI PRIZREN 2021
  2. 2. Përmbajtja  Hyrje  Qëllimi  Arsyeshmëria  Përdorimi I mjeteve teknologjike në klasë  Cilat janë mjetet teknologjike që mësimdhënësit duhet të përdorin brenda orës mësimore?  Përfitimet nga shfrytëzimi I kompjuterit gjatë mësimit  Përfitimet më të mira të përdorimit të mjeteve teknologjike në orën mësimore  Konkluzione dhe rekomandime  Kontributi  Referenca
  3. 3. Hyrje  Ndërsa ne lundrojmë përmes shek. 21,teknologjia në klasë po bëhet gjithnjë e më tepër mbizotëruese.Me anë të mjeteve teknologjike jeta jonë po merr një kahje tjetër duke qenë se çdo ditë e më shumë po transformohet plotësishtë dhe kjo falë teknologjisë. Tabletat po zëvendësojnë tekstet shkollore e në anën tjetër “smartfonët” tanë na mundësojnë të lidhemi me botën brenda një sekondi. Teknologjia dhe mjetet teknologjike janë bërë pjesë e edukimit në shkolla dhe kjo për arsyen e nxitjes së mëtejshme në procesin e të mësuarit. Veq kësaj përdorimi I mjeteve teknologjike brenda një ore mësimore bën që nxënësi:ta përmirëson angazhimin e tij, ta përmirëson mbajtjen e njohurive, të inkurajon mësimin individual, inkurajon bashkëpunimin. Nxënësi po ashtu mund të mësojë aftësi jetësore të dobishme me anë të mjeteve teknologjike.
  4. 4. Qëllimi dhe arsyeshmëria e punimit Qëllimi I punimit  Qëllimi i punimit tim është që të prezantojë para jush rëndësinë që sot ka teknologjia dhe mjetet teknologjike në procesin e mësimdhënies, cilat janë teknologjitë që mësimdhënësit duhet të përdorin, përdorimi i teknologjisë si mjet mësimor, përfitimet nga shfrytëzimi i kompjuterit gjatë mësimit por edhe të mjeteve tjera, arsyet dhe rëndësia e përdorimit të mjeteve teknologjike në klasë. Arsyeshmëria e punimit  Pasi që mjetet teknologjike po zotërojnë në çdo anë të jetës sonë dhe po ashtu edhe në edukim, unë kam dëshirë që përmes punimit tim të tregojë rëndësinë që kanë mjetet teknologjike në mirëvajtjen e një ore mësimore dhe dhe se si ato ndikojnë në procesin e mësimdhënies duke e avancuar atë secilën ditë e më shumë.
  5. 5. Përdorimi I mjeteve teknologjike në klasë  Përdorimi I teknologjisë në shkolla ka ndryshuar në mënyrë të ndjeshme këto vitet e fundit.  Teknologjia dhe mjetet teknologjike janë pjesë e edukimit në shkolla dhe synimi është të përdorin teknologjinë në klasa si mjet që zhvillon dhe nxitë më tej procesin mësimor.  Duke u mbështetur në këtë arsyetim është synuar t’I kthejmë klasat tradicionale në klasa të konceptuara mbi bazën e teknologjisë.
  6. 6. Cilat janë mjetet teknologjike që mësimdhënësit duhet të përdorin brenda orës mësimore?  Kompjuteri dhe paisjet e tij  USB  CD-DVD  Interneti  Tabela interaktive  Video projektori
  7. 7. Përfitimet nga shfrytëzimi I kompjuterit gjatë mësimit  Mbajtja dhe drejtimi I vëmendjes  Knaqësia  Autonomia  Përshtatshëria  Ndjenja e vlerësimit
  8. 8. Përfitimet më të mira të përdorimit të mjeteve teknologjike në orën mësimore  Përmirëson angazhimin  Përmirëson mbajtjen e njohurive  Inkurajon mësimin individual  Inkurajon bashkëpunimin  Nxënësit mund të mësojnë aftësi jetësore të dobishme me anë të mjeteve teknologjike
  9. 9. Konkluzione dhe rekomandime Konkluzione  Mjetet teknologjike çdo ditë e më shumë po bëhen më të avancuara për shkak të përdorimit të tyre në përditshmërinë tonë. Eshtë shumë me rëndësi që ne tashmë e dimë rëndësinë e tyre, funksionimin, ndikimin dhe avantazhet që ato sjellin në procesin e mësimdhënies. Në punim unë I kam cekur të gjitha nga:rëndësia, përfitimet më të mira nga pëdorimi I tyre brenda një ore mësimore e deri tek mënyra se si ato ndikojnë tek nxënësit që kanë vështirësi në të nxënurit ose tek ata që janë me aftësi të kufizuara. Rekomandime  Do t’ju rekomandoja të gjithëve të bëni një kërkim rreth mjeteve teknologjike sepse tashmë ato gjejnë përdorim edhe në edukim dhe dita- ditës po avancohen me një ritëm shumë të shpejtë.
  10. 10. Kontributi I punimit  Nga ky punim të gjithë do të kemi informacione mbi rëndësinë e mjeteve teknologjike dhe përdorimin e tyre në procesin mësimorë. Po ashtu mund të kuptojmë se si ndikon përdorimi I mjeteve teknologjike në mirëvajtjen e një ore mësimore dhe po ashtu kemi mundësinë se cilat nga mjetet e teknologjisë janë më të përshtatshme për përdorim me qëllim të sjelljes sa më të lartë të cilësisë arsimore.
  11. 11. Referenca 1. https://www.intv.al/mbani-larg-nga-teknologjia-femijet-arsyet-77569 2. http://adel.al/teknologji/ 3. https://depositphotos.com/30659679/stock-photo-power-desktop-pc.html 4. https://shop.westerndigital.com/en-ie/products/usb-flash-drives/sandisk-cruzer-blade-usb-2-0#SDCZ50-064G-B35 5. https://www.tecmundo.com.br/tutorial/24299-windows-como-compartilhar-o-conteudo-de-cds-e-dvds-na-rede.html 6. https://www.milliyet.com.tr/amp/teknoloji/interneti-en-ucuz-kullanan-ulke-belli-oldu-2838105 7.https://www.google.com/search?q=tabela+interaktive&sxsrf=ALeKk00QNHwVFwPA2NQGPAsW4ZzzMcgugQ:16179690750 75&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwibtui_jPHvAhUNsaQKHULUAFwQ_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1366&bih= 600 8. https://www.sioutlet2021.ru/category?name=video%20projektor%20cena 9. https://sites.google.com/site/teknologjianemesimdhenie0/ 10. https://www.zeriamerikes.com/a/3169816.html 11. https://www.portalishkollor.al/kuriozitet/arsyet-dhe-rendesia-e-perdorimit-te-teknologjise-ne-klase 12.https://sq.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhvillimi_i_shkatht%C3%ABsive_t%C3%AB_shekullit_21_te_mesimdh%C3%ABn%C3%A Bsve_(p%C3%ABrdorimi_i_TIK-ut_n%C3%AB_procesin_m%C3%ABsimor)
  12. 12. Pyetje??
  13. 13. Ju falenderojë për vëmëndjen tuaj!

