CHEMOTHERAPY_Cephalosporin.pdf

Jan. 26, 2023
Health & Medicine

At the end of this e-learning session you are able to…
A. Discuss history and Mechanism of action of Cephalosporin
B. Give classification and Explain pharmacology of Cephalosporin.

For 30+ video lecture series on Pharmacology Experiment as per PCI B Pharm Syllabus refer link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1Ba6WSJjeBaK0HMF79hdad3g
For 2+ video lecture series on Pharmacoeconomics refer link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1BY8U1TnlcHttsRB8hwpoJRL
For 5+ video lecture series on Pharmacoepidemiology refer link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1BbqIaLoMmuF0Bf66SMFZtnb
For 5+ video lecture series on Drug discovery refer link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1Bbn9IE6c4MagVHZMNNinJov
For 5+ video lecture series on Drugs used in Special population use link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1BZAed7zkXxyrgomJx2sSwHR
For 5+ video lecture series on Adverse Drug Reaction use link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1BbWpd06N6RcV2q0K3JT29Wv
For 2+ video lecture series on Therapeutic drug monitoring refer link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1BZQtOerZuDjx4yo0eOeTHIy
For 26+ video lecture series on Drugs act on central nervous system refer link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1BY9xHaplYCYG26ALtIQp5aC
For 6+ video lecture series on drugs act on Gastrointestinal tract refer link given below: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBVbJ9HCa1BYgHRHwuarKTt96bu_2L5WK
To support this channel you can through UPI ID: abushaikh07-yahoo.com@okhdfcbank
For More Such Learning You Can Subscribe to My YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5o-WkzmDJaF7udyAP2jtgw/featured?sub_confirmation=1
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/asacademylearningforever
Website Blog: https://itasacademy.blogspot.com/

Health & Medicine
CHEMOTHERAPY_Cephalosporin.pdf

  1. 1. Prof. Shaikh Abusufiyan Assistant Professor, AIKTC-School of Pharmacy, New Panvel-410206 Antibiotics: Cephalosporin Pharma Learning Forever
  2. 2. At the end of this e-learning session you are able to… A. Discuss history and Mechanism of action of Cephalosporin B. Give classification and Explain pharmacology of Cephalosporin. Copyright @shaikhabusufiyan2021
  3. 3. Cephalosporins and Cephamycin's l It is structurally and pharmacologically related to the penicillin. l They are l Water soluble l Broad spectrum l Semisynthetic l Bactericidal antibiotics
  4. 4. l It is derived from 7 amino-cephalosporanic acid (7-ACA).
  5. 5. l Properties: - Relatively acid stable - Vary in susceptibility to beta lactamase
  6. 6. • Second generation Cefaclor - Cefamandole - Cefuroxime • First generation - Cephalexin - Cephadroxil - Cephazolin CLASSIFICATION OF CEPHALOSPORINS • Third generation: - Cefotaxime - Moxalactam - Ceftizoxime
  7. 7. Antibacterial spectrum: l In general progression from the 1st to 3rd generation it exhibit - broadening gram -ve spectrum - loss of efficacy against gram +ve organism - greater efficacy against resistant organism - Increase in cost
  8. 8. Mechanism of action: l It has penicillin like action l Interfere with bacterial peptidoglycan synthesis. l They also inhibit mucopeptide synthesis in bacterial cell wall Rendering it defective and osmotically unstable
  9. 9. Resistance l Resistance to this group of drugs has increased because of plasmid mediated production of beta lactamase. l Resistance also occurs when there is decrease penetration of the drugs as a result of alteration to outer membrane proteins or mutation of the binding site protein.
  10. 10. Pharmacokinetics l Routes: - Some are given orally - Most are given parentally i.e IM or IV l Distribution: - Wide distribution - Cefotaxime, Cefuroxime and ceftriaxone cross BBB.
  11. 11. l Execration: - Mostly via kidney - 40 % of ceftriaxone is eliminated in the bile
  12. 12. Activity II: Self learning of e-content
  13. 13. Clinical uses • Septicaemia e.g. Cefuroxime, cefotaxime • Pneumonia caused by susceptible organisms • Meningitis e.g. ceftriaxone, cefotaxime
  14. 14. Clinical uses • Biliary tract infection • Urinary tract infection: (especially in pregnancy, or in patients unresponsive to other drugs) • Sinusitis (e.g. cefadroxil).
  15. 15. Unwanted effects • Hypersensitivity reactions: very similar to those that occur with penicillin • Cross-reactions: about 10% of penicillin-sensitive individuals will have allergic reactions to cephalosporins.
  16. 16. Unwanted effects • Nephrotoxicity: (especially with cefradine) as has intolerance to alcohol. • Diarrhoea: With oral cephalosporins and cefoperazone.
  17. 17. OTHER β-LACTAM ANTIBIOTICS: CARBAPENEMS AND MONOBACTAMS • Developed to deal with β-lactamase-producing Gram- negative organisms resistant to penicillin. CARBAPENEMS • Eg. Imipenem MoA: • Acts in the same way as the other β-lactams
  18. 18. • It has a very broad spectrum of antimicrobial activity • ‘Methicillin-resistant' staphylococci are less susceptible • Also resistant strains of P. aeruginosa have emerged during therapy. • Imipenem was originally resistant to all β-lactamases but some organisms now have chromosomal genes that code for imipenem-hydrolysing β-lactamases.
  19. 19. Unwanted effects: • Similar to those seen with other β-lactams such as: • Nausea and vomiting --> frequently seen • Neurotoxicity --> Occur with high plasma concentrations
  20. 20. MONOBACTAMS • The main monobactam is Aztreonam, a simple monocyclic β-lactam with a complex substituent at R3 which is resistant to most β-lactamases. • This has an unusual spectrum- active only against Gram-negative aerobic rods • It has no action against Gram-positive organisms or anaerobes.
  21. 21. • It is given parenterally • Plasma half-life - 2 hours. Unwanted effects: • Similar to those of other β-lactam antibiotics • But this agent does not cross-react immunologically with penicillin and its products does not cause allergic reactions in penicillin-sensitive individuals.
  22. 22. Q&A: Activity II Q.1 Name cephalosporin use for meningitis Q.2Give one example of carbepinam? Q.3 Identify antibiotic category which is active only against Gram-negative aerobic rods Q.4 True or false. Monobactam antibiotic active against gram positive bacteria.
  23. 23. Reference: • H.P Rang. M M Dale, J.M Ritter, R.J Flower, G Henderson. Pharmacology, Seventh Edition. Elsevier Churchill Livengston Publication. Page no:626-629.
  24. 24. Disclaimer (Images) • The images used in this presentation are found from different sources all over the Internet, and are assumed to be in public domain and are displayed under the fair use principle for education purpose. Copyright @ Presentation • The said presentation is copyright under Copyright @shaikhabusufiyan2021 • The presentation is for education purpose only, don’t use the same for any legal perspective.
  25. 25. Copyright @shaikhabusufiyan2021

×