Successfully reported this slideshow.

Dị ứng Insulin

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 7 views
Upcoming SlideShare
sinh bệnh học APS.pdf
sinh bệnh học APS.pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 21

Dị ứng Insulin

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 7 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Cập nhật: Ngày 14 tháng 03 năm 2022
Thực hiện: Nhóm Bác sĩ trẻ Dị ứng - Miễn dịch lâm sàng (YDAACI)
Page: https://www.facebook.com/YDAACI

Cập nhật: Ngày 14 tháng 03 năm 2022
Thực hiện: Nhóm Bác sĩ trẻ Dị ứng - Miễn dịch lâm sàng (YDAACI)
Page: https://www.facebook.com/YDAACI

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(2.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Winter 2021/2022 Audiozine Issue: Clean Eating Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(3.5/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
The February/March Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
(5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
Humanity Is Trying: Experiments in Living with Grief, Finding Connection, and Resisting Easy Answers Jason Gots
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free

Dị ứng Insulin

  1. 1. DỊ ỨNG INSULIN Nhóm Bác Sĩ Trẻ Dị Ứng - Miễn Dịch Lâm Sàng YDAACI fb.com/YDAACI slideshare.net/YDAACIdiungmdls
  2. 2. ĐẠI CƯƠNG NỘI DUNG 1. Tổng quan về Dị ứng Insulin 2. Chẩn đoán Dị ứng Insulin 3. Điều trị, xử trí Dị ứng Insulin
  3. 3. ĐẠI CƯƠNG INSULIN- LỊCH SỬ • Insulin: hormone từ tế bào beta của tụy, điều trị đái tháo đường • Trước 1921: không có insulin điều trị bệnh Đái tháo đường • 1921: chiết xuất thành công insulin từ động vật • 1922: bắt đầu điều trị thành công • 1983: sản xuất Insulin người bằng công nghệ DNA tái tổ hợp. • 1996: insulin analog đầu tiên được phê duyệt, và nhiều loại insulin này đã được sử dụng • 2000: insulin nền analog tác dụng kéo dài đầu tiên (insulin glargine) • 2015: các insulin nền analog thế hệ 2 ra đời
  4. 4. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Phản ứng liên quan Insulin • Phản ứng tại chỗ: 5% bệnh nhân • Phản ứng toàn thân • Kháng Insulin Loạn dưỡng mỡ Mày đay Fujikura J et al. Endocr J. 2005;52(5):623–8
  5. 5. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Dị ứng Insulin Rojas J et al.. Case Reports Immunol. 2014;2014:394754
  6. 6. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Dị ứng nhanh với Insulin • Dạng dị ứng Insulin phổ biến nhất • Dị ứng nhanh qua IgE vài phút đến 1 giờ sau tiêm • Có thể xuất hiện sau ngay lần tiêm đầu tiên hoặc sau nhiều tháng, nhiều năm • Phản ứng tại chỗ: chủ yếu • Phản ứng toàn thân
  7. 7. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Dị ứng không nhanh với Insulin Dị ứng type III: nốt tại chỗ dưới da, có thể xuất hiện từ 30 phút- 6 giờ sau tiêm Dị ứng type IV: phản ứng cục bộ 24 giờ sau tiêm, kéo dài 4-7 ngày Morton A et al. Aust Fam Physician. 2016;45(7):485-486. Murray BR et al. J Gen Intern Med. 2017;32(7):841-845.
  8. 8. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Dị ứng Insulin • Trước 1982, chủ yếu sử dụng insulin động vật (lợn, bò) => tỷ lệ dị ứng ở 50% bn • Sau khi sử dụng insulin người, tỷ lệ dị ứng giảm (1-3%) • Tỷ lệ dị ứng insulin analog: < 0,1% • Nguyên nhân: có thể có dị ứng chéo giữa nhiều loại insulin và các tác nhân khác. • Cấu trúc insulin : 1/3 trường hợp • Thành phần tá dược Badik J e t al. J Pediatr Pharmacol Ther. 2016;21(1):85–91. Tian K et al. AACE Clinical Case Reports. 2021;7(6):346–349.
  9. 9. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Tá dược • Protamine sulfat: • Duy trì thời gian tác dụng của Insulin • Được phân lập từ tinh trùng cá hồi • Có thể gây dị ứng nhanh hoặc chậm Porsche R et al. Heart Lung. 1999;28(6):418-428.
  10. 10. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Tá dược • Metacresol: • Tác dụng bảo quản, có ở tất cả các loại Insulin • Có mặt ở xà phòng, keo,… • Kẽm: duy trì thời gian tác dụng của Insulin • Latex
  11. 11. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Thành phần các loại insulin Heinzerling L et al. Allergy.2008;63(2):148–55.
  12. 12. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Chẩn đoán Heinzerling L et al. Allergy.2008;63(2):148–55.
  13. 13. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Chẩn đoán • Dị ứng nhanh ▪ Test da ▪ IgE đặc hiệu ▪ Test kích thích: ít dùng • Dị ứng chậm: ▪ Test áp ▪ Test chuyển dạng lympho bào • Kháng insulin: loại IgG Erdenen F et al. Istanbul Med J. 2016;17(3):77–81.
  14. 14. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Test lẩy da – Test nội bì Insulin Protamine Cresol Test lẩy da 50-100UI/ml 350mcg/ml 1,5mg/ml Test nội bì 1/100 1/10- 1/100 1/10- 1/100 Erdenen F et al. Istanbul Med J. 2016;17(3):77–81. Aberumand, B et al . Allergy Asthma Clin Immunol. 2021. 17, 79
  15. 15. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Xử trí • Phản ứng nhẹ, tại chỗ (gồm cả dị ứng nhanh và không nhanh): kháng histamin ± corticoid • Phản ứng toàn thân • Chuyển sang thuốc điều trị Đái tháo đường khác • Chuyển sang dạng Insulin không dị ứng • Sử dụng kèm corticoid và kháng histamin • Giải mẫn cảm với Insulin • Truyền insulin liên tục dưới da (Continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion - CSII) • Ức chế miễn dịch • Omalizumab ± Rituximab • Ghép tuyến tụy
  16. 16. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Dùng Insulin không dị ứng • Trong trường hợp dị ứng 1 hoặc ít dạng Insulin • Lựa chọn dựa theo lâm sàng, test da, IgE đặc hiệu với Insulin và tá dược • Insulin analog ít dị ứng hơn Bzowyckyj As et al. Ther Adv Endocrinol Metab. 2018;9(2):53–65.
  17. 17. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Giải mẫn cảm với Insulin • Trong trường hợp dị ứng nhiều dạng Insulin (Đặc biệt khi có phản ứng toàn thân) • Thường tiến hành trong nhiều ngày liên tiếp • Có thể tiến hành tiêm dưới da ngắt quãng hay truyền Insulin liên tục (dưới da hoặc tĩnh mạch) • Nghiên cứu tổng quan ở 33 trường hợp Dị ứng nhanh với Insulin: => 57,6% giải mẫn cảm, tái phát triệu chứng ở 15,8% * Elfekih H et al. Iran J Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2019;18(5):572-583.
  18. 18. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Phương pháp khác • Corticoid: nguy cơ không kiểm soát đường huyết, tăng nhu cầu sử dụng Insulin • Ức chế miễn dịch: Mycophenolate mofetil, Azathioprine, Methotrexate • Omalizumab: 150mg-300mg/4 tuần trong trường hợp tái phát Dị ứng Insulin hoặc kháng trị • Ghép tụy
  19. 19. ĐẠI CƯƠNG Quản lý dị ứng nhanh với insulin Aberumand, B et al . Allergy Asthma Clin Immunol. 2021. 17, 79
  20. 20. ĐẠI CƯƠNG KẾT LUẬN • Dị ứng Insulin hiếm gặp với tỷ lệ 0,1-3%, có thể do bản thân Insulin hoặc do tá dược. • Dạng dị ứng phổ biến là qua IgE, chủ yếu tại chỗ nhưng có thể gây phản vệ • Cần tiếp cận chẩn đoán và xử trí Dị ứng Insulin với nhiều phương pháp khác nhau, cá thể hóa trên từng bệnh nhân
  21. 21. THANK YOU! Mọi thắc mắc xin liên hệ: Mail: bsdiungmdls@gmail.com Facebook: fb.com/YDDACI Slideshare: slideshare.net/YDAACIdiungmdls Thông tin cập nhật đến 14.03.2022 Mọi hướng dẫn có thể thay đổi khi có thêm kết quả từ các thử nghiệm lâm sàng

×