Manj mutu iso

Makalah MENGENAL ISO DAN PRINSIP MANAJEMEN MUTU ISO Disusun Guna Memenuhi Tugas Mata Kuliah: Manajemen Mutu Dosen Pengampu...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Dalam menghadapi era globalisasi yang penuh dengan persaingan ketat, sebuah perusahaa...
perusahaan di pasar.3 Penerapan manajemen mutu ISO pada saat ini merupakan momentum yang sangat tepat, mengingat strategi ...
BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1 Definisi dan Prinsip ISO 9001 : 2000 2.1.1 Definisi ISO 9001 : 2000 Untuk memenuhi tantangan kompeti...
organisasi, dokumentasi, prosedur dan alat-alat yang terdapat di dalam organisasi. Dan tujuannya adalah unuk memberikan tr...
2. Kepemimpinan (leadership) Pemimpin perusahaan harus menetapkan kesatuan tujuan dan arah perusahaan. Mereka harus mencip...
Suatu perusahaan dan pemasok adalah saling tergantung dan suatu hubungan yang saling menguntungkan akan meningkatkan kemam...
 Menetapkan criteria dan metode-metode yang dibutuhkan untuk menjamin efektivitas operasional dan pengendalian proses di ...
- Dokumen-dokumen yang dibutuhkan dalam organisasi agar menjamin efektivitas perencanaan, operasional dan pengendalian pro...
pengendalian semua dokumen yang dibutuhkan untuk manajemen dari proses-proses. Prosedur tertulis untuk pengendalian dokume...
- Hasil-hasil peninjauan-ulang desain dan pengembangan beserta tindakan-tindakan yang diperlukan. - Hasil-hasil verifikasi...
- Keadaan dari ketidaksesuaian produk beserta tindakan- tindakan yang diambil, termasuk konsesi atau kelonggaran yang dipe...
penerapan ISO 9001:2000 serta apabila terjadi perubahan yang dilakukan dalam penerapan system. Beberapa manfaat yang dapat...
BAB III PENUTUP Kesimpulan ISO 9001:2000 adalah suatu rangkain dari lima standar mutu internasional yang dikembangkan oleh...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA Widjaja Tunggal, Amin. Manejemen Mutu Terpadu. PT RINEKA CIPTA. Jakarta. 1998. Swastha, Basu dan Ibnu Sukot...
  1. 1. Makalah MENGENAL ISO DAN PRINSIP MANAJEMEN MUTU ISO Disusun Guna Memenuhi Tugas Mata Kuliah: Manajemen Mutu Dosen Pengampu: Iwan Fahri Cahyadi, Sp, MM Disusun Oleh: Isfaiyatun Nikmah /NIM: 1420310154 Sofat Fu’aini /NIM: 1420310168 Winda Nawangsari /NIM: 1420310180 JURUSAN SYARIAH DAN EKONOMI ISLAM PROGAM STUDI MANAJEMEN BISNIS SYARIAH SEKOLAH TINGGI AGAMA ISLAM NEGERI (STAIN) KUDUS TAHUN 2017
  2. 2. BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Dalam menghadapi era globalisasi yang penuh dengan persaingan ketat, sebuah perusahaan harus dapat menunjukan kemampuannya dalam memenuhi tuntutan pasar. Keberhasilan dalam memenangkan persaingan tidak hanya ditentukan oleh kemempuan dalam mengelola dan meningkatkan sumber daya yang dimiliki perusahaan, tetapi juga mutu produk yang menjadi kunci utama, dimana mutana mutu memegang peranan yang sangat penting bagi perusahaan untuk memeberikan yang terbaik bagi kepuasaan para konsumen.1 Upaya menerapkan system manajmen mutumemerlukan pengorbanan yang tinggi dari pembiayaan dan kemauan untuk mengubah perilaku kearah yang konsisten. Penerapan system manajmen mutu dapat memberikan nilai tambah bagi perusahaan, antara lain meminimalakan produk yang tidak memenuhi persyaratan, yang berarti pula mengurangi pekerjaan ulang yang akhirnya mengoptimalkan margin keuntungan dan meningkatkan produtifitas kerja yang pada muaranya akan dapat meningkatkan efesiansi perusahaan.2 Penerapan manajemen mutu berbasis ISO 9001:2000 akan menimbulkan perubahan atau pengaruh bagi perusahaan, baik yang bersifat internal (praktik manajemen mutu) maupun ekesternal perusahaan. Perubahan yang bersifat internal seperti standarisasi proses bisnis atau prosedur kerja, dokumentasi yang lebih baik, meningkatnya pemahaman karyawan tentang mutu, dan sebagainya, pada akhirnya akan berdampak pada peningkatan mutu produk atau jasa. Sedangkan pengaruh eksternal diantaranya adalah meningkatnya persepsi konsumen terhadap mutu produk, sebagai salah satu atribut mutu, yang selanjutnya berdampak pada meningkatnya daya saing produk atau 1 Basu Swastha dan Ibnu Sukotjo, Pengantar Bisnis Modern, Edisi Ke-3, Cetakan Ke-10, (Yogyakarta: Liberty Offset, 2002), hlm. 83. 2Rudy Prihantoro, Konsep Pengendalian Mutu, Cetakan Pertama, (Bandung: PT Remaja Rosdakarya, 2012), hlm 34.
  3. 3. perusahaan di pasar.3 Penerapan manajemen mutu ISO pada saat ini merupakan momentum yang sangat tepat, mengingat strategi semacam ini telah menjadi prioritas utama dalam kegiatan usaha dalam menghadapi persaingan global di era pasar bebas seperti ini.4 Untuk itulah disini pemakalah akan membahasan pengetahuan tentang system manajmen ISO 9001: 2000. Mulai dari pengertian dan cara bagaimana mendapatkan sertifikasi tersebut. Yang akan kami bahas pada subbagian pembahasan di bab berikutnya. 1.2 Rumusan Masalah Dari latar belakang yang telah diuraikan diatas maka pemakalh dapat menarik rumusan masalah sebagai berikut: 1. Bagaimana definsi dan prinsip ISO 9001:2000 ? 2. Bagaimana system manajemen mutu ISO 9001:2000 ? 3. Bagaimana proses sertifikasi ISO 9001:2000 ? Rumusan –rumusan masalah diatas akan kami bahas lebih lanjut pada subbagian selanjutnya yaitu di bab pembahasan. 3 Sulistijo Sidarto dkk, Panduan Penerapan Manajemen Mutu ISO 9001:2000 Bagi Jasa Pelaksanaan Kontruksi dan Konsultasi Kontruksi, Cetakan Pertama, (Jakarta: PT Elex Media Komputindo, 2005), hlm. 5. 4 Basu Swastha dan Ibnu Sukotjo, Op., Cit., hlm. 83.
  4. 4. BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1 Definisi dan Prinsip ISO 9001 : 2000 2.1.1 Definisi ISO 9001 : 2000 Untuk memenuhi tantangan kompetisi di pasar internasional, perusahan-perusahaan Indonesia, terutama perusahaan-perusahaan yang mengekspor ke negara MEE, dan juga pemasok ke industry- industri utama, perlu mengambil perhatian yang kritikal pada mutu (qulity) dari produk mereka dan efisiensi dari produksi mereka. Lebih dari itu, pada waktu sekarang ini, banyak produsen di negara-negara Asia Tenggara telah memulai progam perbaikan mutu.5 Dewasa ini sistem yang terdapat di dalam perusahaan dapat mempengaruhi pelanggan untuk mencoba produk baru yang ditawarkan perusahaan, dan kemudian tetap setia untuk memakai produk yang ditawarkan oleh perusahaan tersebut. Semakin mudah pelanggan untuk mendapatkan produk yang ditawarkan perusahaan melalui kemudahan sistem yang ada, semakin setia pula pelanggan memakai produk yang ditawarkan perusahaan tersebut. Oleh karena itu, terdapat unsur standar untuk sistem yang diterapkan oleh menejemen, semakin baik sistem yang diterapkan manajemen dalam perusahaan maka semakin mudah bagi perusahaan untuk mendapatkan standar internasional bagi penerapan sistem manejemen di dalam perusahaannya. ISO 9001:2000 adalah suatu standar internasional untuk sistem manajemen mutu.6 Menurut Stephen (1997;196) ISO 9001:2000 didefinisikan sebagai berikut, “ISO 9001:2000 is concerned with specifying requirements for a quality system. A quality system is composed of an organizational structure, documented procedure, and tools. The goal is to present attribute of the organization’s structure procedures and / or tools that must be presents in order to satisfy the requirements of ISO 9001:2000”. Artinya sistem manejemen mutu menjelaskan bahwa ISO 9001:2000 berhubungan dengan sistem manejemen mutu. Sistem manejemen mutu dibentuk dari struktur 5 Amin Widjaja Tunggal, Manejemen Mutu Terpadu, 1998, Jakarta : PT RINEKA CIPTA, Hlm 100 6 Pengertian Sistem Manajemen Mutu, Diakses di http: www.landasanteori.com
  5. 5. organisasi, dokumentasi, prosedur dan alat-alat yang terdapat di dalam organisasi. Dan tujuannya adalah unuk memberikan transparansi mengenai struktur organisasi, prosedur, dan alat-alat organisasi yang kemudian dapat member kepuasan kepada konsumen. ISO 9001:2000 adalah suatu rangkain dari lima standar mutu internasional yang dikembangkan oleh The International Organization for Standaritation di Ganeva, Switzerland yang diprakarsai oleh American National Standards Institue, New Jerney. Menurut Gaspers tujuan dari sistem manejemen mutu ISO 9001:2000 adalah sebagai berikut:7  Menjamin kesesuaian dari suatu proses dan produk terhadap kebutuhan atau persyaratan tertentu, kesesuaian antara kebutuhan dan persyaratan yang ditetapkan pada suatu standar tertentu terhadap proses dan produk yang dihasilkan oleh perusahan sangat penting.  Memberikan kepuasan kepada konsumen melalui pemenuhan kebutuhan dan persyaratan proses dan produk yang ditentukan pelanggan dan organisasi, keputusan pelanggan adalah reaksi emosional dan rasional positif pelanggan, segenap personil organisai dituntut untuk memiliki kompetensi dalam menjalankan tugas dan tanggungjawabnya masing-masing. 2.1.2 Prinsip ISO 9001 : 2000 ISO 9001:2000 dususun berlandaskan pada delapan prinsip manejemen kualitas. Prinsip-prinsip ini dapat digunakan oleh manejemen senior sebagai suatu kerangka kerja (frame work) yang membimbing organisasi pada peningkatan kinerja. Adapun delapan prinsip tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Fokus pada pelanggan (customer focus) Perusahaan bergantung pada pelanggan mereka, karena itu manejemen perusahaan harus memahami kebutuhan pelanggan sekarang dan yang akan datang. Perusahaan harus memenuhi kebutuhan pelanggan dan giat berusaha melebihi ekspektasi pelanggan 7 Gasperst Vincent, ISO 9001:2000 and Continual Quality Improvement, (Jakarta: PT Gramedia Pustaka Utama, 2003), hlm. 10.
  6. 6. 2. Kepemimpinan (leadership) Pemimpin perusahaan harus menetapkan kesatuan tujuan dan arah perusahaan. Mereka harus menciptakan dan memelihara lingkungan internal agar para karyawan dapat terlibat secara penuh dalam pencapaian tujuan-tujuan perusahaan 3. Keterlibatan orang (involvement of people) Karyawan pada semua tingkatan merupakan faktor yang sangat penting dari suatu perusahaan dan keterlibatan mereka secara penuh akan memungkinkan kemampuan mereka digunakan untuk manfaat perusahaan. 4. Pendekatan proses (process orientation) Suatu hasil yang diinginkan akan tercapai secara efisien, apabila aktivitas dan sumber-sumber daya yang berkaitan dikelola sebagai suatu proses. 5. Pendekatan sistem terhadap manejemen (system approach to management) Pengidentifikasian, pemahaman dan pengelolaan dari proses-proses yang saling berkaitan sebagai suatu sistem, akan memberikan kontribusi pada efektivitas perusahaan dalam mencapai tujuan- tujuannya 6. Peningkatan terus-menerus (continual improvement) Peningkatan terus-menerus dari kinerja perusahaan secara keseluruhan harus menjadi tujuan tetap dari perusahaan. Peningkatan terus-menerus didefinisikan sebagai suatu proses yang berfokus pada upaya terus-menerus meningkatkan efektivitas dan atau efisiensi perusahaan untuk memenuhi kebijakan dan tujuan perusahaan itu 7. Pendekatan faktual dalam pembuatan keputusan (factual approach to decision making) Keputusan yang efektif adalah keputusan yang berdasarkan pada analisis data dan informasi untuk menghilangkan akar penyebab masalah, sehingga masalah-maslah kualitas dapat terselesaikan secara efktif dan efisien 8. Hubungan pemasok yang saling menguntungkan (mutually beneficial supplier relationship)
  7. 7. Suatu perusahaan dan pemasok adalah saling tergantung dan suatu hubungan yang saling menguntungkan akan meningkatkan kemampuanbersam dalam menciptakan niali tambah. 2.2 Sistem Manajemen Mutu ISO 9001:20008 Sistem manajemen mutu ISO 9001:2000 merupakan sistem manajemen mutu yang berfokus pada pelanggan dan proses, maka pemahaman terhadap persyaratan-persyaratan standar dari ISO 9001:2000 ini akan membantu organisasi dalam menetapkan dan mengembangkan sistem manajemen mutu secara sistematik untuk memenuhi kepuasan pelanggan dan peningkatan terus menerus. Klausul ISO 9001:2000 ada delapan yaitu, sbb: 1. Ruang Lingkup 2. Acuan Normatif 3. Istilah dan Definisi 4. Sistem Manajemen Mutu 5. Tanggungjawab Manajemen 6. Pengelolaan Sumber Daya 7. Realisasi Produk 8. Pengukuran, Analisis dan Perbaikan Untuk klausul keempat, Sistem Manajemen Mutu antara lain: 1. Persyaratan Umum Klausal ini lebih menekankan pada kebutuhan untuk peningkatan terus-menerus (continual improvement). Manajemen organisasi harus menetapkan langkah-langkah untuk implementasi sistem manajemen mutu ISO 9001:2000 dan kebutuhan peningkatan terus-menerus melalui:  Mengidentifikasi proses yang dibutuhkan untuk sistem manajemen mutu, dan aplikasinya pada keseluruhan organisasi;  Menetapkan sekuens dan interaksi dari proses-proses ini; 8 Gasperst Vincent, ISO 9001:2000 and Continual Quality Improvement, (Jakarta: PT Gramedia Pustaka Utama, 2003), hlm. 45-48.
  8. 8.  Menetapkan criteria dan metode-metode yang dibutuhkan untuk menjamin efektivitas operasional dan pengendalian proses di atas;  Menjamin ketersediaan sumber-sumber daya dan informasi yang diperlukan guna mendukung operasional dan pemantauan dari proses- proses ini;  Mengukur, memantau dan menganalisis proses-proses ini; dan  Menerapkan tindakan-tindakan yang diperlukan untuk mencapai hasil- hasil yang direncanakan dan peningkatan terus-menerus dari proses-proses ini. 2. Persyaratan Dokumentasi 1. Umum, Klausal ini menyatakan bahwa sistem manajemen mutu membutuhkan dokumentasi. Dokumentasi merupakan proses untuk menghasilkan dokumen-dokumen, di mana dokumen dalam ISO 9001:2000 didefenisikan sebagai informasi dan medium pendukungnya. Dokumentasi system manajemen mutu harus mencakup : - Pernyataan tertulis tentang kebijakan mutu dan tujuan mutu. - Manual (buku panduan) mutu. Manual mutu merupakan dokumen yang menspesifikasikan sistem manajemen mutu dari suatu organisasi. - Prosedur-prosedur tertulis yang dibutuhkan oleh Standar Internasional ISO 9001:2000. Prosedur didefenisikan sebagai cara yang dispesifikasikan untuk melaksanakan suatu aktivitas atau suatu proses. Prosedur dapat didokumentasikan atau tidak. Beberapa prosedur tertulis standar yang dibutuhkan oleh ISO 9001:2000 adalah : pengendalian dokumen, pengendalian catatan mutu, audit internal, pengendalian nonkonformans, tindakan korektif, dan tindakan preventif.
  9. 9. - Dokumen-dokumen yang dibutuhkan dalam organisasi agar menjamin efektivitas perencanaan, operasional dan pengendalian proses-proses, termasuk proses-proses di luar organisasi (outsource), apabila proses itu mempengaruhi mutu produk sesuai persyaratan yang diterapkan. - Catatan-catatan yang dibutuhkan oleh Standar Internsional ISO 9001:2000. Catatan didefenisikan sebagai dokumen yang menyatakan hasil-hasil yang dicapai atau memberikan bukti dari aktivitas yang dilakukan. 2. Manual Mutu, Klausal ini telah dikembangkan dan mencakup persyaratan untuk suatu organisasi menspeisifikasikan dan mempertimbangkan persyaratan yang tidak dapat diterapkan dalam Manual Mutu dari organisasi itu. Manual mutu harus merupakan suatu deskripsi dari sekuens dan interaksi proses-proses yang tercakup dalam sistem manajemen mutu dan outline dari struktur pendokumentasian yang digunakan dalam sistem manajemen mutu. Dengan demikian, Manual Mutu harus memperhatikan hal-hal berikut: - Ruang Lingkup dari Sistem Manajemen Mutu 9001:2000 - Hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan Klausal 7 (Realisasi Produk) yang dikeluarkan berdasarkan pertimbangan karena tidak dapat diterapkan dalam organisasi. - Prosedur-prosedur tertulis atau referensi-referensi yang terkait dengan prosedur-prosedur itu. - Deskripsi dari sekuens dan interaksi dari proses yang tercakup dalam Sistem Manajemen Mutu ISO 9001:2000, berkaitan dengan relevensi terhadap aktivitas organisasi, cakupannya, kompleksitas operasional dan kompetensi personel. 3. Pengendalian Dokumen, Klausal ini menyatakan bahwa organisasi harus menetapkan dan memelihara prosedur tertulis untuk
  10. 10. pengendalian semua dokumen yang dibutuhkan untuk manajemen dari proses-proses. Prosedur tertulis untuk pengendalian dokumen harus memperhatikan hal-hal berikut: - Persetujuan kesesuaian dokumen sebelum diterbitkan. - Peninjauan-ulang, pembaharuan apabila diperlukan, dan persetujuan-ulang dokumen-dokumen. - Identifikasi status revisi dari dokumen-dokumen. - Menjamin bahwa versi yang relevan dari dokumen yang diterapkan itu tersedia pada tempat-tempat yang diperlukan. - Menjamin bahwa dokumen-dokumen itu dapat dibaca, teridentifikasi dan mudah untuk ditemukan kembali. - Menjamin bahwa dokumen-dokumen yang usang atau tidak berlaku lagi, dan menerapkan cara identifikasi yang tepat untuk dokumen-dokumen itu apabila masih dipertahankan untuk suatu maksud tertentu. 4. Pengendalian Catatan Mutu, Klausal ini menyatakan bahwa organisasi harus menetapkan dan memelihara prosedur tertulis untuk pengendalian semua catatan mutu yang dibutuhkan untuk manajemen proses-proses. Beberapa catatan mutu yang dibutuhkan oleh Standar Internasional ISO 9001:2000, adalah : - Hasil-hasil peninjauan ulang manajemen. - Hasil-hasil dari pendidikan dan pelatihan, keterampilan dan pengalaman, kompetensi personel. - Bukti-bukti bahwa realisasi proses dan produk yang dihasilkan telah memenuhi persyaratan. - Hasil-hasil dari peninjauan ulang persyaratan-persyaratan yang terkait dengan produk dan tindak lanjut dari hasil peninjauan- ulang itu. - Hasil-hasil dari input desain dan pengembangan yang terkait dengan hasil produk.
  11. 11. - Hasil-hasil peninjauan-ulang desain dan pengembangan beserta tindakan-tindakan yang diperlukan. - Hasil-hasil verifikasi desain dan pengembangan beserta tindakan-tindakan yang diperlukan. - Hasil-hasil validasi desain dan pengembangan beserta tindakan-tindakan yang diperlukan. - Hasil-hasil peninjuan-ulang perubahan desain dan pengembangan beserta tindakan-tindakan yang diperlukan. - Hasil-hasil evaluasi pemasok beserta tindak lanjut yang diperlukan berdasarkan hasil evaluasi itu. - Apabila diperlukan oleh organisasi guna menunjukkan bahwa validasi dari proses yang menghasilkan output tidak dapat diverifikasi oleh subsekuens pemantauan atau pengukuran. - Identifikasi unik dari produk, apabila kemampuan telusur (traceability) produk itu diperlukan. - Barang-barang milik pelanggan yang hilang, rusak, atau lainnya yang ditemukan menjadi tidak sesuai penggunaan. - Kriteria-kriteria dasar yang digunakan untuk kalibrasi atau verifikasi peralatan pengukuran apabila tidak ada standar pengukuran nasional atau internasional. - Validasi dari hasil-hasil pengukuran terdahulu apabila peralatan pengukuran. - Hasil-hasil dari kalibrasi dan verifikasi peralatan pengukuran. - Hasil-hasil audit internal beserta tindak lanjut yang dilakukan berdasarkan hasil audit internal itu. - Pernyataan dari orang yang berwenang mengeluarkan atau meluluskan produk.
  12. 12. - Keadaan dari ketidaksesuaian produk beserta tindakan- tindakan yang diambil, termasuk konsesi atau kelonggaran yang diperoleh. - Hasil-hasil dari tindakan korektif. - Hasil-hasil dari tindakan pencegahan. 2.3 Proses Sertifikasi ISO9 Menerapkan system mutu ISO 9001:2000 bukanlah sesuatu hal yang dapat dilakukan dengan sekejap, namun merupakan suatu proses yang cukup panjang dan dibutuhkan kerja sama dan komitmen dari semua pihak yang ada di dalam suatu organisasi. Sertifikasi adalah bentuk pengakuan dari pihak yang independent terhadap suatu organisasi yang sudah menerapkan system manajemen mutu. Proses sertifikasi memerlukan perencanaan dan persiapan yang matang dari seluruh anggota organisasi. Proses sertifikasi dilaksanakan oleh lembaga sertifikasi yang telah diakreditasi secara nasional atau bahkan secara internasional. Langkah-langkah dasarnya adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Organisasi menetapkan komitmen dalam menerapkan system manajemen mutu dan menerapkan system manajemen mutu ISO 9001:2000 pada unit-unit organisasi yang ditetapkan. 2. Mengajukan permohonan kepada lembaga sertifikasi. 3. Penilaian semua aspek manajemen yaitu dengan audit internal dan audit eksternal yang dilakukan oleh lembaga sertifikasi independen. 4. Mengevaluasi hasil penilaian dan pemberian sertifikat ISO 9001:2000, sertifikat diberikan apabila organisasi dianggap layak dan memenuhi kriteria yang ditetapkan dalam standar ISO 9001:2000 serta tidak ditemukan lagi ketidaksesuaian yang masuk dalam kategori major. Masa berlakunya sertifikat ini adalah selama 3 tahun setelah diterimanya sertifikat. 5. Pengawasan ulang/surveilen dilaksanakan setiap 6 bulan sekali setelah diterimanya sertifikat yang dimaksudkan untuk mengevaluasi efektivitas 9 Sulistijo Sidarto dkk, Log., Cit, hlm 36-38.
  13. 13. penerapan ISO 9001:2000 serta apabila terjadi perubahan yang dilakukan dalam penerapan system. Beberapa manfaat yang dapat diambil dalam penerapan system manajemen mutu ISO 9001:2000 antara lain10: 1. Mampu membuat system kerja dalam orgaisasi menjadi standar kerja yang terdokumentasi. 2. Meningkatkan semangat kerja karyawan karena adanya kejelasan kerja sehingga tercapai efesisensi. 3. Dipahaminya berbagai kebiakan da prosedur operasi yang berlaku di seluruh organisasi. 4. Meningkatkan kepengawasan terhadap pengelolaan pekerjaan. 5. Termonitornya kualitas pelayanaa organisasi terhadap mitra kerja. 10 Rudi Suardi, Sistem Manajemen Mutu ISO 9000:2000 Penerapannya Untuk Mencapai TQM, Cetakan Kedua, (Jakarta: CV Teruna Grafika, 2003), hlm. 30.
  14. 14. BAB III PENUTUP Kesimpulan ISO 9001:2000 adalah suatu rangkain dari lima standar mutu internasional yang dikembangkan oleh The International Organization for Standaritation di Ganeva, Switzerland yang diprakarsai oleh American National Standards Institue, New Jerney untuk sistem manajemen mutu. Adapun delapan prinsip tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: Fokus pada pelanggan (customer focus), Kepemimpinan (leadership), Keterlibatan orang (involvement of people), Pendekatan proses (process orientation), Pendekatan sistem terhadap manejemen (system approach to management), Peningkatan terus-menerus (continual improvement), Pendekatan faktual dalam pembuatan keputusan (factual approach to decision making), Hubungan pemasok yang saling menguntungkan (mutually beneficial supplier relationship). Sistem manajemen mutu ISO 9001:2000 merupakan sistem manajemen mutu yang berfokus pada pelanggan dan proses, maka pemahaman terhadap persyaratan-persyaratan standar dari ISO 9001:2000 ini akan membantu organisasi dalam menetapkan dan mengembangkan sistem manajemen mutu secara sistematik untuk memenuhi kepuasan pelanggan dan peningkatan terus menerus. Proses sertifikasi dilaksanakan oleh lembaga sertifikasi yang telah diakreditasi secara nasional atau bahkan secara internasional. Langkah- langkah dasarnya adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Organisasi menetapkan komitmen dalam menerapkan system manajemen mutu dan menerapkan system manajemen mutu ISO 9001:2000 pada unit-unit organisasi yang ditetapkan., 2. Mengajukan permohonan kepada lembaga sertifikasi., 3. Penilaian semua aspek manajemen yaitu dengan audit internal dan audit eksternal yang dilakukan oleh lembaga sertifikasi independen., 4. Mengevaluasi hasil penilaian dan pemberian sertifikat ISO 9001:2000., 5. Pengawasan 6 bulan sekali.
  DAFTAR PUSTAKA Widjaja Tunggal, Amin. Manejemen Mutu Terpadu. PT RINEKA CIPTA. Jakarta. 1998. Swastha, Basu dan Ibnu Sukotjo. Pengantar Bisnis Modern. Edisi Ke-3. Cetakan Ke-10. Liberty Offset. Yogyakarta. 2002. Vincent, Gasperst. ISO 9001:2000 and Continual Quality Improvement. PT Gramedia Pustaka Utama. Jakarta. 2003. Prihantoro, Rudy. Konsep Pengendalian Mutu. Cetakan Pertama. PT Remaja Rosdakarya. Bandung. 2012. Suardi, Rudi. Sistem Manajemen Mutu ISO 9000:2000 Penerapannya Untuk Mencapai TQM. Cetakan Kedua. CV Teruna Grafika. Jakarta. 2003. Sidarto, Sulistijo dkk. Panduan Penerapan Manajemen Mutu ISO 9001:2000 Bagi Jasa Pelaksanaan Kontruksi dan Konsultasi Kontruksi. Cetakan Pertama. PT Elex Media Komputindo. Jakarta. 2005. Pengertian Sistem Manajemen Mutu, Diakses di http: www.landasanteori.com, diakses pada 01 april 2017.

