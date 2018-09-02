Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LKS GAYA 1. Gaya adalah………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2. Satuan gaya dalam SI adalah………………………………………………………………………………. 3. Perhatikan bagan berikut ini 4. Gaya sentuh adalah……………………………………………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 5. Gaya tak sentuh adalah…………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 6. Gaya normal adalah………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 7. Gaya berat adalah………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Perbedaan massa dan berat No Pembeda Massa (m) Berat (w) 1 Definisi 2 Satuan 3 Besarnya 4 Alat ukur Contoh soal: Sebuah benda massanya 5 kg. Berapakah beratnya jika benda ini ditimbang di tempat yang percepatan gravitasinya 9,8 m/s2 ? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 8. Gaya gesek adalah………………………………………………………………………………………... ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Macam-macam gaya gesek: a)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… b)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… GAYA ………………………….. ………………………….. jenis ……………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………….. Gaya Normal (N) contoh ……………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………….. contoh Gaya Berat (w) Gaya Gesek (fg) Macam-macam gaya Rumus .................w ×= ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… keterangan Rumus Nama:………………………………………………… Nama :……………………………………………….. Kelas :………………………………………………….
  2. 2. Besarnya gaya gesek dipengaruhi oleh: a)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… b)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… c)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Cara mengurangi gaya gesek: a)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… b)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Contoh gaya gesek menguntungkan yaitu: a)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… b)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… c)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Contoh gaya gesek merugikan yaitu: a)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… b)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… c)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9. Resultan gaya adalah………………………………………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………... 10. Macam-macam resultan gaya a) Resultan gaya segaris searah Contoh: Dua buah gaya masing-masing F1 = 50 N dan F2 = 40 N bekerja pada suatu benda dengan arah ke kanan. Hitung resultan kedua benda tersebut dan tentuknlah pula arahnya!….. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… b) Resultan gaya segaris berlawanan arah Contoh: Dua buah gaya masing-masing besarnya 140 N dan 110 N bekerja pada sebuah benda. Besar dan arah resultan kedua gaya jika kedua gaya tersebut berlawanan arah adalah…. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… c) Resultan gaya seimbang Contoh: Dua buah gaya masing-masing F1 75 N ke kiri dan F2 60 N ke kanan. Hitung resultan kedua gaya benda tersebut! ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… F1 F2 ∑F = ……+…….. Arahnya menuju…………………. ………………………………….. ∑F = ……-…….. Arahnya menuju…………………. ………………………………….. F1 F2 ∑F = ……-…….. = F1 F2
  3. 3. • Ciri-ciri gaya gesekan : 1. Antara dua buah benda yang bersentuhan terjadi gaya gesek. 2. Sebuah benda akan bergerak jika gaya yang bekerja pada benda lebih besar dari gaya geseknya. 3. Gaya gesek selalu berlawanan arah dengan arah gerak benda. 4. Besarnya gaya gesek antara dua buah benda ditentukan oleh kekasaran permukaan-permukaan benda yang bersentuhan. • Gaya gesekan dibedakan menajdi dua, yaitu : 1. Gaya gesekan statis, yaitu gaya gesekan yang terjadi pada dua buah benda dalam keadaan diam atau tidak bergerak. 2. Gaya gesekan kinetis, yaitu gaya gesekan yang terjadi pada benda yang bergerak. • Besarnya gaya gesekan dipengaruhi oleh: 1. Kekasaran permukaan benda. 2. Luas permukaan bidang. 3. Gaya tekan pada bidang. • Gaya gesekan ada yang menguntungkan, tetapi ada pula yang merugikan. Gaya gesekan yang menguntungkan antara lain : 1. Gaya gesekan antara ban mobil dengan aspal jalan sehingga mobil dapat berjalan. 2. Gesekan pada rem untuk memperlambat jalannya kendaraan. 3. Gesekan anatara telapak kaki dengan permukaan jalan sehingga kita dapat berjalan. 4. Gesekan antara ampril dengan kayu sehingga permukaan kayu jadi halus. 5. Gesekan antara gerinda dengan pisau sehingga mata pisau menjadi tajam. 6. Gesekan antara sepatu pemain sepak bola dengan lapangan rumput yang menyebabkan ia tidak jatuh. Pada bagian bawah sepatu pemain sepak bola terdapat paku-paku agar ia tidak tergelincir saat berlari mengejar bola. 7. Gesekan antara penerjun payung dengan udara. Udara melakukan gaya gesekan ke atas pada penerjun payung dan parasutnya sehingga penerjun payung dapat mengatur kecepatannya, sehingga penerjun payung dapat selamat mencapai tanah. Gaya gesekan yang merugikan antara lain : 1. Gesekan antara komponen-komponen mesin sehingga komponen mesin cepat aus. 2. Gesekan ban dengan aspal sehingga ban menjadi aus. 3. Gesekan pada rem sehingga jalannya kendaraan terhambat. 4. Gesekan mobil dengan udara sehingga gerakan mobil terhambat. 5. Gesekan antara mobil dengan kopling menimbulkan panas yang berlebihan sehingga mesin cepat menjadi rusak. • • Untuk mengurangi gaya gesekan dilakukan antara lain dengan cara : 1. Memisahkan dua permukaan dengan udara. 2. Memperlicin permukaan benda dengan pelumas. • Besarnya percepatan gravitasi di permukaan bumi tidak tepat sama. Misalnya percepatan gravitasi di daerah katulistiwa dan daerah kutub tidaklah sama. Hal ini dikarenakan jari-jari bumi di
  4. 4. daerah kutub lebih kecil dari pada jari-jari bumi di daerah katulistiwa. Percepatan gravitasi bumi di daerah kutub lebih besar dari pada percepatan gravitasi bumi di daerah katulistiwa. Contoh soal : Massa sebuah batu di bumi 20 kg. Jika percepatan gravitasi bumi 9,8 N/kg dan percepatan gravitasi bulan seperenam percepatan gravitasi bumi. Berkurang berapakah berat batu ketika dibawa ke bulan? Diketahui : m di bumi = m di bulan = 20 kg gbumi = 9,8 N/kg gbulan = 1/6 gbumi = 1/6 x 9,8 N/kg = 1,6 N/kg Ditanya : pengurangan berat batu? Jawab : Berat batu di bulan wbulan = mbulan x gbulan = 20 kg x 1,6 N/kg = 32 N Berat batu di bumi w bumi = mbumi x gbumi = 20 kg x 9,8 N/kg = 196 N Jadi berat batu berkurang sebesar = 196 - 32 = 164 N

