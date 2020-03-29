Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Proposal Skripsi “ANALISA KERUSAKAN JALAN DARI ORTHOPHOTO PEMOTRETAN UDARA MENGGUNAKAN UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE (UAV)” (Stu...
Latar BelakangJalan merupakan prasarana transportasi yang sangat utama dalam mendukung pergerakan manusia atau barang, seh...
Pemetaan fotogrametri merupakan pekerjaan pembuatan peta menggunakan media foto udara. Teknologi wahana udara yang saat in...
1. Apakah hasil dari foto udara dapat digunakan untuk menganalisa kerusakan jalan dan menghitung volume kerusakan jalan? 2...
Kajian Teori Fotogrametri • Menurut Sirin, dkk (2015) Foto udara adalah teknik pengambilan foto permukaan bumi dari keting...
Kajian Teori Ground Control Point (GCP) • Menurut Rendi (2012) Ground Control Point merupakan suatu titik diatas permukaan...
Lokasi penelitian terletak di Jalan Golf, Kelurahan Tasikmadu Kecamatan Lowokwaru – Kota Malang. Panjang keseluruhan ruas ...
Bahan & Peralatan Penelitian Data yang akan digunakan dalam penelitian analisa kerusakan jalan adalah: 1. Data foto udara ...
Mulai Orientasi Lapangan Pengukuran GPS Pengolahan Foto Koordinat Foto Udara Foto Tergeoreferens Agisoft Photo Scan GCP UA...
S E K I A N & T E R I M A K A S I H
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ORTHOPHOTO PEMOTRETAN UDARA MENGGUNAKAN UAV

23 views

Published on

PROPOSAL SKRIPSI
PPT DISUSUN OLEH VONY RATU TAGA
TEKNIK GEODESI

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ORTHOPHOTO PEMOTRETAN UDARA MENGGUNAKAN UAV

  1. 1. Proposal Skripsi “ANALISA KERUSAKAN JALAN DARI ORTHOPHOTO PEMOTRETAN UDARA MENGGUNAKAN UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE (UAV)” (Studi Kasus : Jalan Golf, Kota Malang) Disusun Oleh: Janur Aji Arbyanto 1325057 P R O G R A M S T U D I T E K N I K G E O D E S I S - 1 F A K U L T A S T E K N I K S I P I L & P E R E N C A N A A N I N S T I T U T T E K N O L O G I N A S I O N A L M A L A N G 2 0 1 8
  2. 2. Latar BelakangJalan merupakan prasarana transportasi yang sangat utama dalam mendukung pergerakan manusia atau barang, sehingga pembangunan dan pemeliharaan jalan menjadi prioritas utama. Kerusakan jalan ditunjukkan dengan perubahan bentuk permukaan jalan. Faktor alam seperti curah hujan yang cukup tinggi. Peningkatan beban dan volume yang melebihi daya tampung jalan.
  3. 3. Pemetaan fotogrametri merupakan pekerjaan pembuatan peta menggunakan media foto udara. Teknologi wahana udara yang saat ini telah banyak digunakan adalah wahana pesawat tak berawak atau Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sebagai wahana pembawa sensor fotogrametri. Dengan adanya teknologi UAV ini dapat digunakan untuk mengamati kerusakan jalan pada daerah penelitian dengan pendataan secara visual dan akurasi pemetaan yang tinggi serta penggunaan waktu yang relatif cepat. Latar Belakang
  4. 4. 1. Apakah hasil dari foto udara dapat digunakan untuk menganalisa kerusakan jalan dan menghitung volume kerusakan jalan? 2. Bagaimana proses mendapatkan DTM dari pengolahan data pemotretan udara UAV? Menganalisa dan melakukan perhitungan volume kerusakan jalan secara interaktif dari data foto udara menggunakan pemotretan udara Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). Rumusan Masalah 1. Wilayah penelitian berada di sepanjang ruas Jalan Golf - Kota Malang . 2. Data yang digunakan dalam pemrosesan adalah data hasil pemotretan foto udara menggunakan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). 3. Software yang akan digunakan untuk pengolahan data foto udara adalah Software Agisoft Photoscan, untuk mengkonversi data DSM ke DTM menggunakan Software Saga GIS, dan untuk menghitung volume kerusakan jalan menggunakan Software Global Mapper. Batasan Masalah Tujuan Penelitian
  5. 5. Kajian Teori Fotogrametri • Menurut Sirin, dkk (2015) Foto udara adalah teknik pengambilan foto permukaan bumi dari ketinggian tertentu yang merupakan metode penginderaan jauh yang paling tua dan paling banyak digunakan. • Menurut Eastman (2001) Foto udara memberikan inventarisasi visual dari sebagian permukaan bumi dengan cepat dan dapat digunakan untuk membuat peta rinci. Unmanned AerialVehicle (UAV) • Menurut Mulyani, dkk (2012) UAV merupakan sebuah kendaraan udara autopilot yang artinya suatu sistem yang dapat memandu gerak terbang pesawat tanpa adanya campur tangan dari manusia di dalam pesawat. • Menurut Shofiyanti (2011) UAV merupakan jenis pesawat terbang yang dikendalikan alat sistem kendali jarak jauh lewat gelombang radio.
  6. 6. Kajian Teori Ground Control Point (GCP) • Menurut Rendi (2012) Ground Control Point merupakan suatu titik diatas permukaan tanah yang memiliki nilai koordinat tertentu. Titik kontrol tanah ini dapat ditentukan salah satunya dengan cara pengukuran GPS. Hasil dari pengukuran titik kontrol ini adalah koordinat X, Y, Z pada masing- masing titik kontrol yang telah diukur. Orthphoto • Menurut Wolf dalam Julzarika (2009) Ortofoto adalah foto yang menyajikan gambaran objek pada posisi ortografik yang benar. Ortofoto dapat digunakan sebagai peta untuk melakukan pengukuran langsung atas jarak, sudut, posisi, dan daerah tanpa melakukan koreksi bagi pergeseran letak gambar.
  7. 7. Lokasi penelitian terletak di Jalan Golf, Kelurahan Tasikmadu Kecamatan Lowokwaru – Kota Malang. Panjang keseluruhan ruas jalan yang menjadi lokasi penelitian ini adalah ± 750 meter. Lokasi Penelitian
  8. 8. Bahan & Peralatan Penelitian Data yang akan digunakan dalam penelitian analisa kerusakan jalan adalah: 1. Data foto udara dengan pesawat UAV dalam format JPEG Image (JPG). 2. Data ground control point menggunakan data pengukuran GPS. 3. Data DEM hasil pengolahan data foto. Peralatan penelitian yang akan digunakan terdiri dari perangkat keras (hardware) dan perangkat lunak (software). • Perangkat keras: 1. Laptop SONY VAIO dengan spesifikasi AMD A8-5545M, RAM 6GB, hard disk 500GB untuk pengolahan data dan penulisan laporan; dan 2. Printer Canon Pixma E400 untuk mencetak hasil pengerjaan. • Perangkat lunak: 1. Microsoft Office Word 2016; 2. Notepad; 3. Agisoft Photo Scan; 4. Global Mapper; dan 5. Saga GIS.
  9. 9. Mulai Orientasi Lapangan Pengukuran GPS Pengolahan Foto Koordinat Foto Udara Foto Tergeoreferens Agisoft Photo Scan GCP UAV Orthophoto DEM Membuat Batas Boundary menggunakan Global Mapper Konversi DSM ke DTM menggunakan Saga Gis Analisa Kerusakan Jalan dan Perhitungan Volume menggunakan Global Mapper Kesimpulan Selesai D I A G R A M A L I R P E N E L I T I A N
  10. 10. S E K I A N & T E R I M A K A S I H

×