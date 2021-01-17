Açık ve uzaktan öğrenme öğretim kuramları

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROGERS DEĞİŞİM YAYILIMI KURAMI
Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Rogers (1995) teorisinde yeniliği “birey ya da örgüt tarafından yeni olarak algılanan bir...
Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Rogers’a göre yeniliklerin yayılımını çözümlemek için 5 temel unsur bulunmaktadır. Bunlar...
Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Yenilik; cep telefonu, bilgisayar veya hibrit tohum gibi bir teknolojik gelişme veya yeni...
Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Owens (1996: 20)’a göre Rogers’ın modeli tek tek karar vericiler ile ilgilidir. Süreç üç ...
Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Kuramı tanımlayan iki önemli kavram ise kuramsal temelleri Tarde ve Simmel’e ait, homofil...
PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI Allan Paivio (1971) tarafından geliştirilen İkili Kodlama Kuramı, birbirinde yapısal ve işlev...
PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  Bilgi-işleme sürecine ilişkin araştırmalarda, sözel bilişsel süreçlere ağırlık verilmesi, sö...
PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  Bilgisayarla öğretim olanaklarının artması ve bilgisayarın yaygın kullanılmaya başlaması, ço...
PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  KURAMIN GELİŞİMİ : Lisansüstü çalışmalarına 1954’de McGill Üniversitesi’nde danışmanı Dr. Wa...
PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  Temel Varsayımlar Kuram birimsel ve sistemsel düzeyde, belleğin yapısal ve işlevsel özellikl...
PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  Sisteme ilişkin varsayımlar (1971, 1986): ƒSözel ve imgesel sistemler işlevsel olarak birbir...
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Bilişsel öğrenme kuramları, insanın dünyayı anlamada kullandığı zihinsel süreçleri inceleyen kuraml...
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI İki temel öğeye sahiptir:  1. Üç tür bellekten oluşan bilgi depoları 2. Bilginin bir depodan diğe...
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI  Duyusal Kayıt  Çevreden gelen uyarıcılar öğrenenin alıcılarını yani duyu organlarını etkiler ve d...
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Kısa Süreli Bellek Sınırlı miktardaki bilgiyi sınırlı bir zaman süresi içinde geçici olarak depola...
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI  Uzun Süreli Bellek  İyi öğrendiğimiz bilgiyi sürekli olarak depoladığımız bellek türüdür. Uzun sü...
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI  Uzun süreli belleğin bölümleri:  1. Anısal Bellek: Kişisel yaşantılarımızın depolandığı bölmedir....
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Bilginin kısa süreli bellekten uzun süreli belleğe aktarılmasını sağlayan süreçler: Dikkat ve algı ...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  Robert Gagne en çok kendisine ait olan öğretimin dokuz durumu ile tanınır. 1916 yılında doğdu. ...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  Modele göre öğretimin düzenlenmesinde sırasıyla şu adımlar atılmalıdır: 1- Dikkati çekme 2- Öğr...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  1.Dikkati çekme Öğrenmenin en iyi şekilde gerçekleşmesi için öğrencinin dikkatini çekecek mater...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  2.öğrenciyi dersin hedeflerinden haberdar etme Öğretmenin öğretime başlamadan önce öğrencilere ...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI 3. Ön bilgilerin hatırlatılması Öğretilen konuların kısa süreli bellekteki bilgilerin uzun sürel...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  4. Uyarıcı materyalin sunulması Dersin içeriğini sunarken daha etkili ve daha verimli bir öğret...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  5. Öğrenciye yol gösterme(rehberlik etme) Öğrenciye yol gösterme öğrenme açısından oldukça önem...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI 6. Davranışı ortaya çıkarma Öğrenciye yeni davranışlar öğretildikten sonra bu davranışın ne dere...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  7. Dönüt-Düzeltme verme Bu aşamada öğrencinin kazanması gereken davranış ne ise onu yapması bek...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  8. Değerlendirme Öğrenmenin sonunda her bir öğrencinin istendik davranışı ne derecede kazandığı...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI 9. Öğrenilenlerin kalıcılığının ve transferinin sağlanması Bir konuda uzmanlığı geliştirmek için...
GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  SONUÇ Gagne’ye göre öğretim basitten karmaşığa doğru aşamalı bir sırada yapılmalıdır. Burada ön...
YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Yapılandırmacı yaklaşım, temel olarak insanların nasıl öğrendiği hakkında gözlem ve bilimsel çal...
YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Okullarda Yapılandırmacı Yaklaşım Nasıl Uygulanır?  Öğrenciler deneyimlerini sürekli olarak yan...
YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Yapılandırmacı öğretmen, öğrencilerin fikirlerini formüle edip test ettiği, sonuç ve çıkarımlar ...
YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Yapılandırmacı Yaklaşımın Faydaları Nelerdir?  Çocuklar, pasif dinleyicilerden ziyade, aktif ol...
YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Öğrenme aktivitelerini otantik, gerçek dünya bağlamında temellendirerek, öğrencileri teşvik eder...
KAYNAKLAR https://dergipark.org.tr/en/download/article- file/50221 https://atif.sobiad.com/index.jsp?modul=mak ale- deta...
  AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENME • Roger Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı •Pavio İkili Kodlama Kuramı •Bilgiyi İşleme Kuramı •Gagne 9 Adım Kuramı •Yapılandırmacı Kuram Hazırlayan: Tuğçe DEMİREL Fikir: Doç.Dr. AĞAH TUĞRUL KORUCU
  2. 2. ROGERS DEĞİŞİM YAYILIMI KURAMI
  3. 3. Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Rogers (1995) teorisinde yeniliği “birey ya da örgüt tarafından yeni olarak algılanan bir fikir, uygulama ya da nesne” olarak tanımlamıştır. Yeniliğin, önceden kesinlikle bilinmeyen, tanınmayan bir kavram ya da dizayn olması gerekmez. Bireyin veya örgütün onu daha önce kullanmamış olması da yeterlidir.  Yayılma ise “yeniliğin bir sosyal sistemin üyeleri arasında belli kanallar yoluyla zaman içinde iletilmesi sürecidir”. Rogers (1995) yayılmanın dört ana öğesini; yenileşme, iletişim kanalları, zaman ve sosyal sistem olarak tanımlar.  Yenileşme. Yenileşme bilginin algılanması ile başlar, yeniliğe uyum ya da ret kararı ile sonlanır (Rogers, 1995). Sosyal sistemlerde uyum sağlayanlar arasında yenileşmenin varoluşuna ilişkin bir bilgi akışı vardır. Bu süreçte potansiyel uyum sağlayıcılar yeniliği kullanmanın sonuçlarını öğrenebilmeyi amaçlayan bilgi izleme davranışları sergilerler
  4. 4. Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Rogers’a göre yeniliklerin yayılımını çözümlemek için 5 temel unsur bulunmaktadır. Bunlar:  1-Yenilik  2-Yeniliğe intibak edenler  3-İletişim kanalı  4-Zaman  5-Toplumsal Sistem’dir.
  5. 5. Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Yenilik; cep telefonu, bilgisayar veya hibrit tohum gibi bir teknolojik gelişme veya yeni bir ürün olabileceği gibi, bir kavram veya yaşam biçimi veya evlat edinme gibi bir kamusal veya yasal bir düzenleme de olabilir. Yenilikleri bir anlatı içinde canlandıran üç unsur bulunmaktadır. Bunlar:  Yeniliğin biçimi: doğrudan gözlemlenen görünümü ve yeniliğin özüdür.  İşlevi: sitemin üyelerinin yaşam tarzlarını pozitif etkileyecek katkıdır.  Anlamı: bir sosyal sistemin üyelerinin sübjektif veya bilişsel olarak nasıl algıladıklarıdır.  Yeniliğin yayılması bir süreçtir. Kuramda bu süreç bir zaman serisi içerisinde uyum gösteren bireylerin dağılım içinde sınıflandırılması ile elde edilen kategorilere göre değerlendirilir. Sınıflamada ilk % 16 geliştiriciler (innovators) ve erken benimseyicilerden (early adopters) oluşmaktadır. % 68’lik en büyük grup ise erken çoğunluk (early majority)
  6. 6. Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Owens (1996: 20)’a göre Rogers’ın modeli tek tek karar vericiler ile ilgilidir. Süreç üç aşamadan oluşmaktadır: (1) ön koşullar, (2) süreç, (3) sonuçları. Yenilik karar süreci ise beş aşamadan oluşmaktadır: (1) Bilgi (2) İkna (3) Karar (4) Uygulama (5) Onaydan oluşmaktadır. Sürecin sonucunda yenilik benimsenecek veya reddedilecektir. Karar sürecini belirleyen beş unsur bulunmaktadır. Bunlardan ilki alternatiflerden daha iyi olduğu algısına karşılık gelen görece avantajdır (relative advantage). İkincisi mevcut değerler, ihtiyaçlar ve geçmiş deneyimler ile uyumluluktur (compatibility). Üçüncüsü yeniliğin anlaşılması ve kullanılmasındaki karmaşıklıktır (Complexity). Dördüncüsü önceden örnek veya tanıtım deneylenebilirlikden (trialability), beşincisi yeniliğin sonuçlarının ne ölçüde göründüğü anlamına gelen görünebilirliktir (observability).
  7. 7. Rogers Değişim Yayılımı Kuramı  Kuramı tanımlayan iki önemli kavram ise kuramsal temelleri Tarde ve Simmel’e ait, homofil (homophily) ve heterofildir (heterophily). Rogers, homofiliyi etkileşimde bulunan birey çiftlerinin inançlar, eğitim, sosyal statü ve benzerleri gibi belirli niteliklerde benzerlik derecesi olarak tanımlar. Homofil bireylerin birbirinden etkilenmeleri daha kolaydır, ama yeniliklerin yayılımı için heterofil bir yapı gerekir.  Yeniliklerin yayılımı kuramı, bir yeniliğin yayılımındaki başarını, onun % 100 kabulüne bağlamaktadır. Grubu temsil eden dağılımda bir kısım, yeniliği reddettiği zaman yayılma başarısız sayılmaktadır. Çoğu zaman yeni fikirler, teknolojiler ve uygulamalar eskisi ile bir yer değiştirme ilişkisine girmez, bunun yerine bir eklemlenme ilişkisi yaşarlar. Yeniliklerin yayılımı kuramı genellikle sağlık ve tarım planlanması gibi kamu politikalarının uygulama faydaları ile temellenir. Kuram, görünmez maliyetler ve istenmeyen sonuçları hesaba katmamaktadır. Diğer taraftan amaçlanan kamusal fayda bireylerin değişimden olumsuz etkilerini tali kılmaktadır. Kuram, yeniliğin her zaman iyi olduğu gibi bir yanlılığı taşımaktadır. Kuramın zayıf taraflarından biri de tek yanlı enformasyon akışına dayanması ve geri beslemeyi göz önünde bulundurmamasıdır.
  8. 8. PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI Allan Paivio (1971) tarafından geliştirilen İkili Kodlama Kuramı, birbirinde yapısal ve işlevsel yönden farklı iki bilişsel alt-sistemle ilgilidir. İmgelem sistemi sözel olmayan nesnelerin, sözel sistem ise dile ilişkin olguların bellekte temsili ve işlenilmesi ile ilgilenirler. Paivio öğrenmede somut kelimelerin hem sözel hem de imgelem sisteminde temsil edilebilmesi olasılıkları nedeniyle, soyut kelimelere kıyasla daha avantajlı durumda olduklarını savunmuştur. Destekleyici kanıtlar, kurama karşı sunulan
  9. 9. PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  Bilgi-işleme sürecine ilişkin araştırmalarda, sözel bilişsel süreçlere ağırlık verilmesi, sözel olmayan bilişsel süreçlerin ihmaliyle sonuçlanmıştır. Geçen yüzyılın ilk yarısında nadiren yürütülen imgelem (imagery) çalışmaları, araştırma yöntemlerinin öznelliği nedeniyle eleştiriler almış ve davranışçı akımın gölgesinde kalmaktan kurtulamamıştır (Paivio, 1986). 1960’lı yılların sonlarında davranışçılığın etkilerinden sıyrılmaya başlayan psikoloji araştırmaları, bilişsel süreçlerin araştırılması üzerinde yoğunlaşmıştır. Paivio’nun 1960’lı yıllarda başlattığı çalışmalar, otuz yıllık bir çalışma süreci sonunda, sözel ve sözel olmayan bilişsel süreçlere eşit ağırlık veren İkili Kodlama Kuramı’nın (İKK) geliştirilmesiyle sonuçlanmıştır. İkili Kodlama Kuramı (İKK) belleğin biri dili diğeri ise sözel olmayan algıları temsil eden ve işleyen, iki alt bilişsel sistemden oluştuğunu
  10. 10. PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  Bilgisayarla öğretim olanaklarının artması ve bilgisayarın yaygın kullanılmaya başlaması, çok ortamlı öğrenmeyle birlikte İKK’nı da yeniden gündeme getirmiştir. İKK veya bu kurama dayanan kuramlar çerçevesinde çok ortamlı öğrenme konusunda pek çok araştırma yapılmıştır. Bellek destekleyiciler, problem-çözme, kavram öğrenme, dil öğrenme ve çok ortamlı öğrenme gibi alanlarda yapılan çalışma sonuçları kuramın varsayımlarını destekler niteliktedir. Son yıllarda nörofizyoloji alanındaki araştırmalardan elde edilen bulgular da İKK’nda öngörülen bilişsel yapıyı doğrular niteliktedir. Kuramı destekleyen araştırma sonuçları, kurama verilen önemi artırmıştır. Ancak uygulama alanının gelişmesiyle birlikte yanıt bekleyen soruların sayısı da artmaktadır. Yaklaşık 50 yıllık araştırma tarihçesine karşın, kuramın uygulamaları ve farklı bağlamlarda varsayımlarının geçerliliğine ilişkin yeni araştırmalara gereksinim vardır. Bu çalışmada, İkili Kodlama Kuramı’na ilişkin temel bilgiler, kuramı destekleyen ve desteklemeyen araştırma sonuçları, kuramla ilişkilendirilebilecek nörofizyolojik bulgular
  11. 11. PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  KURAMIN GELİŞİMİ : Lisansüstü çalışmalarına 1954’de McGill Üniversitesi’nde danışmanı Dr. Wallace Lambert ile başlayan Paivio’nun ilk araştırmaları ikidillilikte bilişsel işlemlerle (bilingual processing) ilgilidir. Dil öğrenmede çağrışım (associative habit view of language behaviour) varsayımına göre sıfatların isimlerden önce yer alması öğrenmeyi olumlu etkilemektedir. Çağrışım çiftlerini öğrenmede sıfat-isim sıralamasının etkili olduğu varsayımına şüpheyle bakan Lambert ve Paivio, sıfat-isim ve isim-sıfat dizilerinin hatırlama açısından farklarını incelemişlerdir (1956). Araştırma sonuçlarına göre çağrışım çiftlerini öğrenmede isim-sıfat sıralaması, sıfat-isim sıralamasından daha etkilidir. Paivio isimlerin sıfatlardan daha somut olduğunu, bu nedenle isimlerin bellekteki ilgili sıfatların hatırlanmasında destekleyici birim (memory pegs) olarak kullanılabileceğini ileri sürmüştür. Bu araştırmadan elde edilen sonuçlar “çağrışım temelli bellekte, imgelenebilir isimlerin bilişsel destekleyiciliği varsayımının (conceptual peg hypothesis of imaged-noun associative memory)” gelişimine önayak olmuştur.
  12. 12. PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  Temel Varsayımlar Kuram birimsel ve sistemsel düzeyde, belleğin yapısal ve işlevsel özelliklerine ilişkin bir dizi varsayım üzerine kurulmuştur. Kuramın temel varsayımları şöyle özetlenebilir: Bellek; dil ile sözel olmayan nesneler, olaylar hakkındaki bilgileri sembolize etmek ve işlemek amacıyla, bireysel deneyimlere paralel olarak gelişen, birbirinden farklı ve biçime-özel, birbirinden bağımsız olmasına karşın birbiriyle ilişkili, sözel ve sözel-olmayan (imgesel) iki sembolik sistem tarafından oluşturulmuştur (Paivio, 1991a) (Şekil-1). Kurama göre sözel ve sözel olmayan (imgesel) temsili sistemler, organizmanın işlevsel ve uyumsal davranış amaçları doğrultusunda, çevreden gelen uyarıcıları işlemek ve düzenlemekle görevlidirler (Paivio, 1971). Paivio bilişsel yapının anlaşılması için varsayımlarını sistem ve birimler düzeyinde ayırt etmiştir (1971, 1986).
  13. 13. PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI  Sisteme ilişkin varsayımlar (1971, 1986): ƒSözel ve imgesel sistemler işlevsel olarak birbirinden bağımsız ve birbirine bağımlı olarak etkinleşebilirler. ƒSistem-içi ve sistemler arası birimler arasındaki bağlar kesin değil, olasıdır. Ardışık birimler ve bütünsel (eşzamanlı algılanan) birimlerin işlevsel özellikleri farklıdır. ƒ Sembolik sistemin işlevsel özellikleri, sembolik birimlerde yer alan bilgilerin, bilişsel işlemlerde kullanılmasına ve davranışa rehberlik etmesine olanak sağlar. Birimlere ilişkin varsayımlar (1971, 1986): ƒ Birimler algıya aracılık eden duyu kanallarının özelliklerini sürdürürler. Birimler algısal-devinsel benzetimlerdir (perceptual-motor analogues). ƒSözel birimler ardışık düzenlenmektedir. İmgesel birimler eşzamanda işlenmeye elverişli birimlerdir. İmgesel birimler belirli sınırlar içinde anında eşzamanlı- bütünsel algılamaya sözel birimlerden daha
  14. 14. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Bilişsel öğrenme kuramları, insanın dünyayı anlamada kullandığı zihinsel süreçleri inceleyen kuramlardır. Kuramcılar, gözlenilebilen davranışlara ek olarak öğrenenin kafasının içinde olup bitenlerle, yani içsel yapılarla, süreçlerle ilgilenmektedirler.
  15. 15. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI İki temel öğeye sahiptir:  1. Üç tür bellekten oluşan bilgi depoları 2. Bilginin bir depodan diğerine aktarımını sağlayan içsel, bilişsel etkinlikleri kapsayan bilişsel süreçlerdir. Bellek Türleri: 1. Duyusal Kayıt  2. Kısa Süreli Bellek 3. Uzun Süreli Bellek
  16. 16. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI  Duyusal Kayıt  Çevreden gelen uyarıcılar öğrenenin alıcılarını yani duyu organlarını etkiler ve duyusal kayıt yoluyla sinir sistemine girer. Duyu organların her birine gelen uyarıcıların ilk algılanmalarından duyusal kayıt sorumludur. Buradaki bilgi, orijinal uyarıcıyı temsil eden bir yapıdadır. Uyarıcının tam olarak aynısıdır. Bilgi burada çok kısa kalabilmektedir. Bir ile dört saniye arasında kalış süresi değişmektedir. Duyusal kayıtın kapasitesi sınırsızdır. Bununla birlikte gelen bilgi anında işlenmezse, çok hızlı bir şekilde kaybolur. Sadece dikkat edilen sınırlı sayıdaki bilgi kısa süreli belleğe aktarılabilir. Bilginin duyusal kayıttan kısa süreli belleğe geçişinde dikkat ve algı
  17. 17. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Kısa Süreli Bellek Sınırlı miktardaki bilgiyi sınırlı bir zaman süresi içinde geçici olarak depolar. Bundan dolayı kısa süreli bellek denir. (7+2 birim) 2. Bilgi burada çok kısa kalmaktadır. Yetişkinde bu süre 20 saniye kadardır. 3. Kısaca bir yetişkinde kısa süreli bellek beş ile dokuz birimlik bilgiyi zihinsel tekrar yapılmadıkça ancak en fazla 20 saniye depolayabilmektedir.
  18. 18. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI  Uzun Süreli Bellek  İyi öğrendiğimiz bilgiyi sürekli olarak depoladığımız bellek türüdür. Uzun süreli bellek, nöronlar arasındaki bağlantılarda yani sinapslarda yapısal değişme ile ortaya çıkmaktadır. Sinapslar ya güçlenmekte ya da komşu nöronlarla yeni bağlar, yeni kollar oluşturmaktadır. Beyindeki bu değişmeler de bilginin uzun süreli bellekte sürekli olarak kaldığını göstermektedir. Belleğin kapasitesinin sınırsız olduğu belirtilmektedir. Öğrenme bir kez gerçekleştiğinde ebediyen saklandığına ilişkin kanıtlar mevcuttur. Bilgilerin depolandığı bir kütüphane gibi düşünülebilir. Ancak bilginin hatırlanması büyük oranda materyalin uygun bir şekilde kodlanarak, uygun
  19. 19. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI  Uzun süreli belleğin bölümleri:  1. Anısal Bellek: Kişisel yaşantılarımızın depolandığı bölmedir.  2. Anlamsal bellek: Konu alanlarının kavramları, olguları, genellemeleri, kuralları depolanır. 3. İşlemsel Bellek: Herhangi bir şeyin nasıl yapılacağı ile ilgili bilgilerin, işlemlerin depolandığı bellektir
  20. 20. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Bilginin kısa süreli bellekten uzun süreli belleğe aktarılmasını sağlayan süreçler: Dikkat ve algı Kısa süreli bellekteki bilgiyi saklamanın yolları:Sürekli tekrar gruplama Bilginin uzun süreli belleğe aktarılmasında kullanılan süreçler:Örtük ve açık tekrar, kodlama/anlamlandırma ,genişletme/eklemleme,bellek destekleyici, ipuçları
  21. 21. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  Robert Gagne en çok kendisine ait olan öğretimin dokuz durumu ile tanınır. 1916 yılında doğdu. 1940 da Brows Üniversitesi Psikoloji bölümünden Profesör Dr. Ünvanını aldıktan sonra Persilvanya Devlet Üniversitesinin Connecticut kız kolejinde öğretim görevlisi olarak çalıştı.  Gagne 1960’lı yıllarda yeni davranışçı akımın temsilcilerinden biri olarak kabul edilmekle birlikte, sonraki yıllarda bilgiyi işleme kuramcılarının öncülerinden biri olmuş, davranışçı yaklaşımın ilkeleri ile bilgi işlem süreci yaklaşımının ilkelerini birleştirmiştir. Gagne öğrenmeyi hem ürün hem de süreç olarak ele almıştır. Gagne’ye göre öğrenme, gözlenebilir davranışlardan dolaylı olarak anlaşılır ve öğrenme beyinde gerçekleşir
  22. 22. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  Modele göre öğretimin düzenlenmesinde sırasıyla şu adımlar atılmalıdır: 1- Dikkati çekme 2- Öğrenciyi dersin hedeflerinden haberdar etme 3- Ön bilgilerin hatırlatılması 4- Uyarıcı materyalin sunulması 5- Öğrenciye yol gösterme(rehberlik etme) 6- Davranışı ortaya çıkarma 7- Dönüt-Düzeltme verme 8- Değerlendirme 9- Öğrenilenlerin kalıcılığının ve transferinin sağlanması
  23. 23. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  1.Dikkati çekme Öğrenmenin en iyi şekilde gerçekleşmesi için öğrencinin dikkatini çekecek materyaller tasarlanmalıdır. Öğretmen bu hedef doğrultusunda görsel(resim, film vb) ve sözel(fıkra vb) unsurlardan yararlanabilir. İnsanların çoğu biranda tek bir konuya odaklanabilmektedir. Bundan dolayı öğrencinin tüm dikkati öğretilecek konu üzerine yoğunlaştırılmalıdır. Bunuda öğrencinin dikkatini çekecek yeni materyaller kullanarak yapabilir. Öğrenciler hakkında bilgiler edinip onların dikkatinin dağılmaması için onların ilgisini çekecek sorular yöneltilmeli ve onlarında konuya ortak edip soru ve görüşlerini dile getirmesi sağlanmalıdır. Böylece öğrenme en iyi şekilde gerçekleşecektir.
  24. 24. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  2.öğrenciyi dersin hedeflerinden haberdar etme Öğretmenin öğretime başlamadan önce öğrencilere dersin içeriği hakkında genel bir bilgi verilmelidir. Böylece öğrenci ne öğrenmesi gerektiği hakkında güdülenmiş olur ve konu dışına çıkmaktan kurtulur. Derste neyin öğrenilmesi gerektiği hakkında az çok bilgi edinmiş olur ve ona göre kendini odaklar. Böylece dersi kavram çatışmasına düşmeden daha kısa zamanda öğrenir. Hedefin önceden duyulması, yönetim mekanizmasını harekete geçirir ve beklentilerin oluşmasına yardımcı olur. Öğrencinin derste ulaşacağı hedefleri bilmesi bu hedeflere ulaşmak için hangi yöntem ve teknikleri uygulayacağını
  25. 25. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI 3. Ön bilgilerin hatırlatılması Öğretilen konuların kısa süreli bellekteki bilgilerin uzun süreli belleğe anlamlı bir şekilde kodlanabilmesi için önbilgilerle anlamlandırılması gerekir. Bunun için öğrenciye bilgi verilmeden önce ön bilgilerin ortaya çıkarılması sağlanmalıdır. Böylece öğrenci daha kolay neden sonuç ilişkisi kurabilir. Öğretmen, öğrencilerin daha önce kazanmış oldukları bilgileri soru sorarak, açıklama yaptırarak, tartışarak ortaya çıkarabilir. Bu yöntemle öğrenme daha hızlı
  26. 26. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  4. Uyarıcı materyalin sunulması Dersin içeriğini sunarken daha etkili ve daha verimli bir öğretim sağlamak için stratejilerin kullanılması gerekir. Öğrenciyi hedefe ulaştıracak materyaller doğru seçilmelidir. Bu materyaller öğrenmeyi kolaylaştıracak cinste olmalıdır. Öğrenci böylelikle sunulan önbilgilerle karşılaştırır, anlamlandırır ve uzun süreli belleğe kodlamaya çalışır. Materyalin düzenlenmesinde öğrenci grubunun gelişim özellikleri ve sınıf düzeyleri çok etkili bir rol oynar. “sınıf düzeyi” denilen kavram uyarıcı durumlarının düzenlenmesinde dikkate alınması gereken ölçütlerden biridir.
  27. 27. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  5. Öğrenciye yol gösterme(rehberlik etme) Öğrenciye yol gösterme öğrenme açısından oldukça önemlidir. Öğrenme ortamında öğrencilerin yanlış davranışlar kazanmaması ve başarılı olmalarının sağlanması için onlara rehberlik edilmesi gerekir. Bunun için öğrenciye neyi nerede ne zaman ne şekilde yapılacağı nasıl kodlama yapılması gerektiği yeni bilgilerin hangi ön öğrenmelere birleştirileceği konularında ipuçları verilmelidir. En iyi yol gösterme stratejisi, her adımda biraz yardım vererek ilerlemedir. Bu suretle, her öğrenci ihtiyacı kadar destek alma imkanına sahip olur. Hızlı öğrenene bir tek, yavaş öğrenene ise birkaç örnek yeterli olabilir. Öğrenciye ipuçları verilerek öğrencinin bilgiyi kendisinin bulması sağlanmalıdır. Böylece öğrenme
  28. 28. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI 6. Davranışı ortaya çıkarma Öğrenciye yeni davranışlar öğretildikten sonra bu davranışın ne derece kazandıklarının yoklanması gerekmektedir. Öğrenciye yazılı sözlü sorular sorarak davranışı test edilmelidir. Konuyu kavradığı hissedilen öğrenciye yap, çiz, söyle gibi ifadelerle öğrendiği davranışa dönüştürülmesi istenir. Böylece öğrencinin kendisini de görmesi sağlanmış olur.Öğrencilerde kazandırılmak istenen davranış gözlenmese öğretim ortamı zenginleştirilmeli öğrenciye
  29. 29. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  7. Dönüt-Düzeltme verme Bu aşamada öğrencinin kazanması gereken davranış ne ise onu yapması beklenir. Öğrenci gösterdiği davranışın doğruluğu hakkında bilgi almak ister. Öğrenci gösterdiği davranışın doğru olduğunu öğrenirse davranışı pekiştirir ve öğrenmeye karşı güdüsü artar. Davranışın yanlış olduğunu öğrenirse hatasını düzeltir ve o davranışı bir daha tekrarlamamaya özen gösterir. Öğrencinin kazanması gereken davranış ne ise onu yapması beklenir. Örneğin " 250 kg. kivi 500 TL. ise bir kg. kivi ne kadardır ?” diye bir soru sorulduğunda; verilecek cevapla hem kesirlerle ilgili bilgi (davranışlar) hem de kilogramın alt birimleri ile ilgili bilgi ortaya çıkarılmış olur. Geribildirim verilmesinde standart yoktur. Geribildirim baş sallama, mimik hareketleri, gülümseme, kabul anlamında söz söyleme gibi değişik şekillerde verilebilir.
  30. 30. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  8. Değerlendirme Öğrenmenin sonunda her bir öğrencinin istendik davranışı ne derecede kazandığının belirlenmesi gerekir. Öğretimsel olayların verimliliğini değerlendirmek için beklenen hedeflerin gerçekleşip gerçekleşmediği sınanmalıdır. Yapılan değerlendirmeler sonucunda öğrenmenin ne derece gerçekleştiği gözlenir ve öğrenciler sonuçlar hakkında bilgi verilerek gerekirse tamamlama eğitimi yapılır. Değerlendirme öğrencilerin düşünme, anlama, sorgulama, ilişki kurma, analiz-sentez yapma be- cerilerini geliştirme düzeyini ölçmek için yapılmaktadır. Değerlendirme sonunda öğrenciler arasında karşılaştırma yapılmamalıdır.
  31. 31. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI 9. Öğrenilenlerin kalıcılığının ve transferinin sağlanması Bir konuda uzmanlığı geliştirmek için yeni bilgilerin başka alanlara da uygulanması gerekir. Öğrenmenin ilk oluşumundan hemen sonra, öğrenciye öğrenmeyi güçleştirici nitelikte alıştırma, örneklendirme, proje vb. ödevler verilmelidir. Öğrenilen davranışların aralıklı olarak tekrar edilmesi kalıcılığı büyük oranda etkiler. Öğrenilenlerin başka alanlara geçişini sağlamak için öğrenilenlerin yeni durumlarda kullanılması, öğrencilerin
  32. 32. GAGNENİN 9 ADIMLI KURAMI  SONUÇ Gagne’ye göre öğretim basitten karmaşığa doğru aşamalı bir sırada yapılmalıdır. Burada önemli olan öğretim sonunda ulaşılması gereken hedefi belirlemek ve öğretim etkinliklerini ona göre düzenlemektir. Bu görüşe göre en sonunda ulaşılması istenen amacı en başa ve ona ulaşmak için diğer alt amaçları hiyerarşik bir şekilde basitten karmaşığa doğru sıralamak en önemli noktadır. Gagne’ye göre okul öğrenmelerinde en çok kullanılan öğrenme türleri ayırt ederek öğrenme, kavram öğrenme, kural öğrenme ve problem çözmedir. Öğretmenler ders içi etkinliklerini planlarken önce konu ile ilgili temel amacı belirlemeli, konuyu alt amaçlara ayırmalı ve öğrencilerin bu sekizli hiyerarşideki yerini belirleyerek öğretimi buna göre planlamalıdır. Gagne’ye göre öğretimin amacı, öğrencilerin problem çözme becerilerinin üst seviyeyeçıkartılmasıdır. Gagne’ye göre öğrenme, dışsal uyaranların bilişsel süreçlerle yapılandırılmasına bağlı bir işlemdir. Öğrenme, öğretim materyali, pekiştirme, tekrar gibi iç faktörlerin etkileşimine bağlıdır. Ancak bilişsel stratejiler içinde bireyin duygusal özelliklerini tanımlayan ilgi, beklenti, tutum ve değerlerde önemli bir etkendir. Bundan dolayı Gagne’nin yaklaşımı bilişsel öğrenme kuramlarının kendine özgü bir değerlendirmesi olarak ele alınabilir.
  33. 33. YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Yapılandırmacı yaklaşım, temel olarak insanların nasıl öğrendiği hakkında gözlem ve bilimsel çalışmaya dayanan bir teoridir. İnsanların dünyayla ilgili kendi anlayış ve bilgilerini, bir şeyler deneyimleyerek ve bu deneyimler üzerinde düşünerek inşa etmeye dayanan yaklaşımdır. Yeni bir şeyle karşılaştığımızda, önceki düşüncelerimiz ve deneyimlerimiz ile uzlaştırmamız, belki de inandıklarımızı değiştirmemiz gerekir. Bunu yapmak için, sorular sormalı, araştırma yapmalı ve bildiklerimizi değerlendirmeliyiz.  Sınıfta, yapılandırmacı öğrenme görüşü bir dizi farklı öğretim uygulamasına işaret edebilir. En genel anlamda, genellikle öğrencileri daha fazla bilgi oluşturmak ve daha sonra ne yaptıkları ve anlayışlarının nasıl değiştiği hakkında düşünmek ve konuşmak için aktif teknikleri kullanmaya teşvik etmek anlamına gelir. Öğretmen, öğrencilerin önceden var olan fikirlerini anladığından emin olur, bunları ele almada ve daha sonra onları geliştirmeye yönelik etkinliklerine rehberlik eder.
  34. 34. YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Okullarda Yapılandırmacı Yaklaşım Nasıl Uygulanır?  Öğrenciler deneyimlerini sürekli olarak yansıttıklarında karmaşıklık ve güçle kazandıkları fikirleri bulurlar ve yeni bilgileri entegre etmek için gittikçe daha güçlü yetenekler geliştirirler. Öğretmenin ana rollerinden biri de bu öğrenme ve yansıtma sürecini teşvik etmek olur.  Örneğin: Fen dersindeki öğrenci grupları fizikteki bir sorunu tartışıyor. Öğretmen soruna verilen cevabı “bilmesine rağmen, öğrencilerin sorularını cevaplamalarına odaklanır.”Her öğrenciden güncel bilgilerini düşünmesini ve incelemesini ister. Öğrencilerden biri ilgili kavramla karşılaştığında, öğretmen üzerinde durur ve gruba bunun araştırması için verimli bir yol olabileceğini gösterir. İlgili deneyleri tasarlar ve gerçekleştirir.  Bazı (muhafazakar / geleneksel) eğitimciler tarafından yapılan eleştirilerin aksine, yapılandırmacılık öğretmenin aktif rolünü veya uzman bilgisinin değerini göz ardı etmez.Yapılandırmacılık bu rolü değiştirir, böylece
  35. 35. YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Yapılandırmacı öğretmen, öğrencilerin fikirlerini formüle edip test ettiği, sonuç ve çıkarımlar aldığı, bilgilerini işbirlikçi bir öğrenme ortamında birleştirip ilettiği problem çözme ve sorgulamaya dayalı öğrenme etkinlikleri gibi araçlar sağlar.  Yapılandırmacılık, öğrenciyi pasif bir bilgi alıcısından öğrenme sürecinde aktif bir katılımcıya dönüştürür. Her zaman öğretmen tarafından yönlendirilen öğrenciler, öğretmen veya ders kitabından gelen bilgileri yalnızca mekanik olarak almak yerine, bilgilerini aktif olarak yapılandırırlar.  Yapılandırmacılık aynı zamanda öğrencileri “tekerleği yeniden icat etmeye” zorlayan bir öğrenme teorisi olarak da yanlış anlaşılmaktadır. Aslında, yapılandırmacılık, öğrencinin dünya hakkındaki doğuştan gelen merakını ve işlerin nasıl yürüdüğünü anlatır ve tetikler.Öğrenciler tekerleği yeniden icat etmezler, aksine nasıl döndüğünü, nasıl çalıştığını anlamaya çalışırlar. Mevcut bilgilerini ve gerçek dünyadaki deneyimlerini uygulayarak, hipotez yapmayı öğrenerek, teorilerini test ederek ve en sonunda bulgularından sonuç çıkarmayı öğrenirler.
  36. 36. YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Yapılandırmacı Yaklaşımın Faydaları Nelerdir?  Çocuklar, pasif dinleyicilerden ziyade, aktif olarak yer aldıklarında daha fazla şey öğrenirler ve bir şeyler öğrenmekten daha çok hoşlanırlar.  Eğitim, ezberlemekten ziyade, düşünme ve anlama üzerine yoğunlaştığında en iyi şekilde gerçekleşir. Yapılandırmacılık, nasıl düşünüleceğine ve nasıl anlaşılacağına odaklanır.  Yapılandırmacılık yaklaşımında, öğrenmede öğrencilerin soru ve keşiflerini temel aldığından ve sıklıkla öğrencilerin de değerlendirmeleri tasarlamada bir yetkisi olduğundan, öğrencilere öğrendiklerinin sahipliğini verir. Yapılandırmacı değerlendirme, öğrencilerin girişimlerini ve kişisel yatırımlarını dergilerine, araştırma raporlarına, fiziksel modellerine ve sanatsal temsillerine dahil eder. Yaratıcı içgüdüleri meşgul etmek, öğrencilerin bilgiyi çeşitli yollarla ifade etme yeteneklerini geliştirir. Öğrencilerin, yeni bilgileri elde etme ve gerçek hayata aktarma olasılıkları daha yüksektir.
  37. 37. YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM  Öğrenme aktivitelerini otantik, gerçek dünya bağlamında temellendirerek, öğrencileri teşvik eder.. Yapılandırmacı sınıflardaki öğrenciler, sorgulamayı ve doğal meraklarını dünyaya uygulamayı öğrenirler.  Yapılandırmacılık, işbirliğini ve fikir alışverişini vurgulayan bir sınıf ortamı oluşturarak sosyal ve iletişim becerilerini geliştirir. Öğrenciler, grup projelerinde paylaşarak etkili bir şekilde işbirliği yapmanın yanı sıra fikirlerini açıkça ifade etmeyi öğrenmelidirler. Bu nedenle öğrenciler fikir alışverişinde bulunmalı, başkalarıyla “müzakere etmeyi” ve katkılarını sosyal olarak kabul edilebilir bir şekilde değerlendirmeyi öğrenmelidir. Bu, gerçek dünyadaki başarı için esastır, çünkü her zaman başkalarının fikirleri arasında işbirliği yapmak ve gezinmek zorunda kalacakları çeşitli deneyimlere maruz kalacaklardır.
  38. 38. KAYNAKLAR https://dergipark.org.tr/en/download/article- file/50221 https://atif.sobiad.com/index.jsp?modul=mak ale- detay&Alan=sosyal&Id=AWWPDyMMHDbCZ b_mQs97 https://acikders.ankara.edu.tr/pluginfile.php/3 57/mod_resource/content/2/12._hafta- Bilgiyi_Isleme_Kurami.pdf https://educademi.com/2018/11/23/gagnenin- 9-asamali-ogretim-modeli/

×