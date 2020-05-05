Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Jednostka kompetencji 3 / Jednostka szkoleniowa 3: Zarządzanie ryzykiem finansowym Standardy zawodowe / Kompetencyjne St...
2 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencje Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania,...
3 Wykaz działańedukacyjnych: Działanie1: Gra ABC of Me - slajdy 5-7; 10 minut Działanie2: Oczekiwania uczniowskie- slajdy ...
4 Opis zajęć Działanie 1: Gra ‘’ABC of Me” – slajdy 5-7 Czas trwania: 10 min. Krótka instrukcja: Ta aktywność jest wykorzy...
5 Działanie 2: Oczekiwaniauczniowskie –Slajd8 Czas trwania: 5-10 min. Krótka instrukcja: Ta aktywność jest wykorzystywana ...
6 Materiały: Papier,markery Zalecenia metodyczne do wdrożenia i oceny: jest to ćwiczenie grupowe prowadzone w ramach całej...
7 Krótka instrukcja: Ta aktywność jest używana jako zabawa tuż po obiedzie, aby podkreślić znaczenie właściwego nastawieni...
3. Moduł III – Zarządzanie ryzykiem

Plan zajęć

  4. 4. 4 Opis zajęć Działanie 1: Gra ‘’ABC of Me” – slajdy 5-7 Czas trwania: 10 min. Krótka instrukcja: Ta aktywność jest wykorzystywana jako przełamanie pierwszych barier, aby uczniowie mogli się poznać. Uczący się muszą napisać swoje imię na dole strony, a następnie narysować coś o sobie, odpowiadającliteromichimienia. Wprowadzenie doćwiczenia: Pozwól na pięć lub dziesięć minut konfiguracji i rysunku. W zależności od wielkości grupy, możesz porozmawiać z mniejszymi grupami. Jeśli to możliwe, pozostaw rysunki opublikowane podczas sesji treningowej. ABC of Me Zostałeś wynajęty przez firmę Creative Classroom, aby zilustrować plakat, który pomoże dzieciom poznać firmę. Szczęśliwym zbiegiem okoliczności, Ty i Twoje imię jesteście bohaterami plakatu! Najpierw weź kawałek papieru i napisz swoje imię pionowo po lewej stronie. Następnie wybierz słowo, które zaczyna się od każdej litery twojego imienia. Słowa powinny mówić coś o tobie. Wpisz te słowa poziomo w poprzek papieru, używając liter swojego imienia jako pierwszej litery każdego słowa. Kiedy skończysz, przymocuj plakatdo ściany. Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczeniauczniów w dziedzinachzwiązanych z terenem,wramach: Działańedukacyjnych:  Poznanie siebie nawzajem.  Samoocenai wzajemnaocena : brak Materiały: Papier,markery Itaśma klejąca Zalecenia metodyczne do wdrożeniaI oceny: Jestto ćwiczenie grupoweprowadzone w ramachcałej grupy. Dokumentacja/Linki internetowe:Brak
  5. 5. 5 Działanie 2: Oczekiwaniauczniowskie –Slajd8 Czas trwania: 5-10 min. Krótka instrukcja: Ta aktywność jest wykorzystywana do przechwytywania oczekiwań uczniów w odniesieniu do dni szkolenia. Powinna być użyta na początku programu, aby sprawdzić ich zrozumienie tego, czego potrzebują, kiedy trener powinien odnieść się do oczekiwań, aby zapewnić uczniom ich oczekiwania w ciągu dnia. Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczeniaucznióww dziedzinachzwiązanych z terenem,wramach: Działań edukacyjnych: udział w forumgrupowym Samoocena i wzajemnaocena: brak Materiały: Flipchart& markery Zaleceniametodyczne do wdrożeniaI oceny Jestto ćwiczenie grupoweprowadzone wramachcałej grupy. Dokumentacja/Linki internetowe:Brak Działanie 3: Rysunek ryzykafinansowego – slajd 23 Czas trwania: 10 - 15 min. Krótka instrukcja: Działalność ta służy do sprawdzania zrozumienia uczniów, odnosi się do zarządzania ryzykiemfinansowym orazroli dyrektora wzarządzaniu ryzykiemfinansowym. Szczegółowe zadaniai ćwiczeniauczniów wdziedzinachzwiązanychzterenem, w ramach: Działanie w grupach 3-4 osobowych: Narysuj obraz swojej interpretacji tego, jakie jest zarządzanie ryzykiem finansowymi jakajesttwojaroladyrektoraw odniesieniuw/w ryzyka Bezużywaniasłów,tylkorysunki. Działania edukacyjne:Uczniowierysują obrazy,aby zilustrowaćobiekoncepcje. Samoocena i wzajemnaocena: Grupy dyskusyjne
  6. 6. 6 Materiały: Papier,markery Zalecenia metodyczne do wdrożenia i oceny: jest to ćwiczenie grupowe prowadzone w ramach całej grupy. Dokumentacja/linki internetowe:Brak Działanie4: Co jest w Twoim portfelu? – slajd 44 Czas trwania: 10 - 15 min. Krótka instrukcja: Ta aktywność ma na celu przybliżenie uczniom do refleksji nad przeszłością i zastosowaniedo własnych finansówosobistych. Wskazówki: "Wybierz monety z portfela. Spójrz na datę. Chciałbym, abyś pomyślał o jednej rzeczy, która miałamiejsce wtymroku,która wpłynęłanaTwoją sytuacjęfinansową(dobralub zła!). Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczeniaucznióww dziedzinachzwiązanych z terenem,wramach: Działań edukacyjnych: Samopoznanie Idzielenie siędoświadczeniami. SamoocenaI wzajemnaocena:forumdyskusyjneiopinie Materiały: Papier& długopisy,Flipchart&Markery Zalecenie metodyczne dowdrożeniaI oceny: Jestto ćwiczenie grupoweprowadzone wramachcałej grupy. Dokumentacja i linki internetowe:Brak Działanie 5:Ćwiczenie “Nastawienia” –Slajdy 45-46 Czas trwania: 5-10 minut.
  7. 7. 7 Krótka instrukcja: Ta aktywność jest używana jako zabawa tuż po obiedzie, aby podkreślić znaczenie właściwego nastawienia. Wskazówka: Poprośuczniów,abyobliczyli całkowityprocentposiadaniawłaściwegonastawienia. Wyjaśnij, czy A = 1, B = 2, C = 3 itd. Itd. A następnie poproś, aby wypracowali punkty dla słowa "nastawienie": Przykłademmoże być: K+N+O+W+L+E+D+G+E (WIEDZA) ___________________________ = 96% 11+14+15+23+12+5+4+7+5 H+A+R+D+W+O+R+K (CIĘŻKA PRACA) ___________________________ = 98% 8+1+18+4+23+15+18+11 Rozwiązanie: A+T+T+I+T+U+D+E (NASTAWIENIE) ___________________________ = 100% 1+20+20+9+20+21+4+5 Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczeniaucznióww dziedzinachzwiązanych z terenem,wramach: Działania edukacyjne: Uczniowiepróbują obliczyćodpowiedź,używającotrzymanego schematu. SamoocenaI wzajemnaocena:brak Materiały: Arkuszaktywności Zalecenie metodyczne dowdrożeniaI oceny: Jestto ćwiczenie grupoweprowadzone wramachcałej grupy. Dokumentacja/linki internetowe:brak

