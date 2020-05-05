2. Moduł II – Rola dyrektorów i menadżerów spółdzielni

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Jednostka szkoleniowa 2 / Jednostka kompetencji 2: Pełnienie funkcji dyrektorówi menadżerów w spółdzielni Standardy zawo...
2 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania...
3 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania...
4 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania...
5 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania...
6 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania...
7 Unit 2: Pełnienie funkcji dyrektorów i menedżerów w spółdzielni Wykaz działań edukacyjnych: Moduł nauczania1: prezentacj...
8 Opis działań edukacyjnych Moduł nauczania 1: prezentacja PowerPoint Czas trwania: 10 godzin 58 min. Krótki opis: Zarząd ...
9 http://the-happy-manager.com/tips/steps-in-decision-making/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesleadershipforum/2014/02/0...
10 Moduł nauczania 2: Odgrywanieról“Paradoks punktu widzenia” Czas trwania: 10 min Krótki opis: W tym ćwiczeniu trenerpoka...
11 W tej chwili trener pyta uczniów: "Czy widzisz staruszkę z dużym nosem i smutnym uśmiechem patrzącą na ciebie na obu il...
12  Działań edukacyjnych: - Ilustracje I dyskusja ogólna  Samooceny i wzajemna ocena - Samo-refleksja zrozumienia Materi...
13 Oto kilkaważnychwnioskówdotyczącychprocesumyśleniarównoległegosześciumyślącychkapeluszy:  Rozwój przywództwa  Produkt...
14 Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczenia uczniów w dziedzinach związanych z terenem, w ramach:  Działań edukacyjnych: - Ogólna ...
15 Zadania i ćwiczenia słuchaczy:  Działań edukacyjnych: - Dyskusja video i ogólna  Samooceny i wzajemna ocena : - Samo-...
16 obciążenie pracąnacały zespół.Może to prowadzićdowyczerpaniaposzczególnychczłonków zespołu. Zespoły,które współpracują ...
17 Krótki opis: slide nr 81 W tym zadaniu trener wyświetla film słuchaczom, odpowiadający slajdowi nr 81. Celem jest lepsz...
18 1. Kiedylecąrazem, każda gęś zapewnia dodatkowy podnośnik i zmniejsza opór powietrza dla gęsi lecącej zanią. W związkuz...
19 Dokumentacja/linki internetowe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rOg4WfNDfM http://lenwilson.us/5-thing-geese-can-teach...
20 Moduł nauczania 7: Motywacyjny film „Jak wielcy liderzy inspirują do działania"” Czas trwania: 20 min. Krótki opis: Sim...
21  Praca Face-to-Face w grupie (praca grupowa jest bardzo istotnym elementem skuteczności podejmowanych działań, pomaga ...
  1. 1. 1 Jednostka szkoleniowa 2 / Jednostka kompetencji 2: Pełnienie funkcji dyrektorówi menadżerów w spółdzielni Standardy zawodowe / kompetencyjne Standard szkolenia / program nauczania Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania, w godzinach (Teoria i praktyka, nauka fizyczna i online) Metody szkoleniowe, zasoby dydaktyczne i media edukacyjne Grupa docelow a szkoleń Pełnienie funkcji dyrektorów i menedżeró w w zarządzaniu spółdzielnią Zachowanie charakteru kooperacji Zabezpieczenie majątku Zatrudnianie (i zwalnianie) Ustalanie polityki współpracy Rozkład rocznych korzyści finansowych Planowanie strategiczne Samoocena własnej pracy Wybory zarządu Powołanie Cechy strukturalne i biznesowespółdzielnioraz główne wyzwania sektora spółdzielczego Spółdzielcze zasady i praktyki Wspólna rada dyrektorów: ogólne obowiązki i uprawnienia dyrektorów określone w dokumentach założycielskich i statutowych stowarzyszenia, a także szczególne obowiązki: zachowanie charakteru kooperacji; Zabezpieczanie aktywów; Zatrudnieni menedżerowie ioceniający Zachowanie charakteru kooperacji odnoszącej się do przepisów ustawowych, wykonawczych, polityk i praktyk wyraźnie odnoszących siędo spółdzielni Ochrona aktywów, ochrona inwestycji członków w spółdzielni i równomiernerozdzielanie korzyści Ocena kwalifikacji kandydata na menedżera (umiejętności przywódcze, sprawność biznesowa, umiejętność zarządzania personelem, potencjalne Pełnienie funkcji dyrektoró w i menedżer ów w ramach zarządzani a przedsiębi orstwem spółdzielni Zdobywanie kompetencji "pełnienie funkcji dyrektorów i menedżerów w zarządzaniu spółdzielnią" Cechy strukturalne i biznesowe spółdzielni oraz główne wyzwania sektora spółdzielczego Spółdzielcze zasady i praktyki Wspólna rada dyrektorów: ogólne obowiązki i uprawnienia dyrektorów określone w dokumentach założycielskich i statutowych stowarzyszenia, a także szczególne obowiązki: zachowanie charakteru kooperacji; Zabezpieczanie aktywów; Zatrudnieni menedżerowie i oceniający wyniki menedżera; Określanie polityki współpracy; Podział rocznych korzyści Teoria: ... (9 w klasie +1,5 online) Praktyka: ... (1,5 pracy +0 online) Metody szkolenia: Szkolenie instruktażowe (np. Wykłady, konferencje, opowiadanie itp.) Metody interaktywne (np. Małe dyskusje grupowe, studia przypadku i incydentu, symulacje, aktywne streszczenia, quizy, sesje pytań i odpowiedzi, karty pytań, role-playing, gry biznesowe i zarządzania, kontrola uczestników itp.) Metody doświadczalne Członko wie Zarządu spółdziel ni
  2. 2. 2 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania, w godzinach (Teoria i praktyka, nauka fizyczna i online) Metody szkoleniowe, zasoby dydaktyczne i media edukacyjne Grupa docelow a szkoleń komitetów wyniki menedżera; Określanie polityki współpracy; Podział rocznych korzyści finansowych; planowanie strategiczne; Samooceny ich wyniki; Wybór urzędników; powoływanie komitetów. Role i obowiązki wybranych komisarzy (prezes, wiceprzewodniczący, sekretarz i skarbnik) Metody, techniki i narzędzia do prowadzenia grup dyskusyjnych Metody, techniki i narzędzia, wspomagające podejmowanie decyzji grupowych i rozwiązywanie problemów, takie jak umiejętności w pracy z radą dyrektorów i znajomość unikatowości spółdzielni), a takżeocena wyników menedżera Określenieogólnych zasad odnoszącychsiędo funkcji spółdzielni i sposobu jej prowadzenia Rozprowadzanie końcowych świadczeń finansowychokreślających sposób podziału dochodów (strat) netto Zapewnieniekierownictwu w rozwijaniu planów współpracy w celu zaspokojenia potrzeb członków w miaręupływu czasu, opracowaniecelów i strategiizarządzania, które będą realizowane w celu osiągnięcia wyznaczonych celów oraz monitorowania finansowych; planowanie strategiczne;Samooceny ich wyników; Wybór urzędników; powoływanie komitetów. Role i obowiązki wybranych komisarzy (prezes, wiceprzewodniczący, sekretarz i skarbnik) Metody, techniki i narzędzia do prowadzenia grup dyskusyjnych Metody, techniki inarzędzia, wspomagające podejmowanie decyzji grupowych i rozwiązywanie problemów, takie jak głosowanie, konsensus, referencyjna władza i nominalnetechniki grupowe Metody, techniki i narzędzia do rozwiązywania konfliktów / Hands-on (np. Coaching, mentoring, oddelegowanie, shadowing pracy, praktyki, instrukcje pracy, komitety, demonstracje, ćwiczenia itp.) Zasoby dydaktyczne: Tablica lub tablica, rzutnik folii, komputer lub laptop, drukarka, szerokopasmowe łącze internetowe itp. Mediaszkoleniowe: Teksty drukowane i cyfrowe Learning Management Systems (np. Strony dyskusyjne, wątki dyskusyjne, czaty, strony grupowe, książka w klasie itd.) Aplikacje mediów
  3. 3. 3 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania, w godzinach (Teoria i praktyka, nauka fizyczna i online) Metody szkoleniowe, zasoby dydaktyczne i media edukacyjne Grupa docelow a szkoleń głosowanie, konsensus, referencyjna władza i nominalne techniki grupowe Metody, techniki i narzędzia do rozwiązywania konfliktów i zarządzania konfliktem grupy Metody, techniki i narzędzia do negocjacji Metody, techniki i narzędzia wpływania i przekonywania w celu zapewnienia odpowiedniego podniesienia i wysiłku pomysłów i propozycji wychodzących poza grunt Metody, techniki i narzędzia do planowania i przeprowadzania skutecznego spotkania (wybierania uczestników, postępów w planach na bieżąco i dokonywania niezbędnych dostosowań Aby ocenić, jaka jest odpowiedzialność zarządu, ocenia się: indywidualnie, wydajność zarządu i skuteczność spotkania zarządu Ocena kompetencji dyrektorów niezbędnych do pełnienia roli wybranych zarządów zarządów (prezes, wiceprezes, sekretarz i skarbnik) Ocena kompetencji dyrektorów niezbędnych do udziału w powoływanych komitetach Aby prowadzić grupy dyskusyjne zapewniające interakcję między członkami grupy w celu identyfikacji, wyjaśnienia, analizy i / lub wyboru elementu, np. O kwestiach, zaleceniach, celach, i zarządzania konfliktem grupy Metody, techniki i narzędzia do negocjacji Metody, techniki i narzędzia wpływania iprzekonywania; Zapewnić właściwe podniesienie i wysiłek do pomysłów i propozycji wysiąść z ziemi Metody, techniki i narzędzia do planowania i przeprowadzania skutecznego spotkania (wybierania uczestników, opracowywania programów, otwarcia zebrania, ustanawiania zasad gruntowych, zarządzania czasem w spotkaniach,oceny procesu zebrań i ogólnego spotkania, a także zakończenia spotkania) Metody, techniki i narzędzia społecznościowych i platformy typu każdy z każdym (np. Facebook, Edmodo, Classroom2.0, Peer2Peer University, itd.) Oprogramowanie konferencji internetowych (np. Spotkania online / Aplikacje konferencyjne, Dwie audio itp.)
  4. 4. 4 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania, w godzinach (Teoria i praktyka, nauka fizyczna i online) Metody szkoleniowe, zasoby dydaktyczne i media edukacyjne Grupa docelow a szkoleń opracowywania programów, otwarcia zebrania, ustanawiania zasad gruntowych, zarządzania czasem w spotkaniach, oceny procesu zebrań iogólnego spotkania, a także zakończenia spotkania) Metody, techniki i narzędzia wspomagające funkcjonowanie grupy i budowanie zespołu(w celu ułatwienia i motywowania zespołów, zwiększenia skuteczności iskuteczności zespołów oraz oceny Wydajność zespołu) Pojęcie przywództwa i teorii (np. Teorii behawioralnej, teorii ewentualnej, teorii funkcjonalnej, teorii sytuacji, teorii tradycji, odpowiedzialności, terminach Aby wspierać podejmowanie decyzji przez grupy i rozwiązywanie problemów Aby poradzić sobie z konfliktem i zarządzać konfliktem grupowym Wpływać i przekonywać do zapewnienia odpowiedniego podniesienia i wysiłku do pomysłów i propozycji wychodzących poza grunt Dyskusja o osiągnięciu wzajemnie zadowalającej umowy (negocjacji) Zaplanować i prowadzić skuteczne spotkanie Aby wspierać wydajność grup i budowę zespołu Ustalenie kierownictwa spółdzielni i zapewnienie tego kierunku, a następnie, prowadząc wspólny projekt zbiorowy Wsparcie dla rozwoju zawodowego dyrektora wspomagające funkcjonowanie grupy i budowanie zespołu (w celu ułatwienia i motywowania zespołów, zwiększania skuteczności i skuteczności zespołów oraz oceny wyników zespołu) Pojęcie przywództwa i teorii (np. Teoria behawioralna, teoria awaryjna, teoria funkcjonalna, teoria wielkiego człowieka, teoria sytuacji, teoria tradycji, teoria transformacji itd.) Dotyczące przywództwa,a takżepodejść liderów (np. Adaptacyjne przywództwo, przywódcze przywódcze, autentyczne przywództwo, charyzmatyczne przywództwo, przywództwo dynamiczne, przywództwo bohaterskie, przywództwo
  5. 5. 5 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania, w godzinach (Teoria i praktyka, nauka fizyczna i online) Metody szkoleniowe, zasoby dydaktyczne i media edukacyjne Grupa docelow a szkoleń teorii transakcyjnej, teorii transformacyjnej itd.) Dotyczące przywództwa, a także podejścia przywódcze (np. Adaptacyjneprzywództwo, przychylne przywództwo , Przywództwo autentyczne, przywództwo charyzmatyczne, przywództwo przywódcze przywódców przywódczych, przywództwo przywódców służących, systemy i przywództwo złożone, przywództwo VUCA, przywództwo uczestniczące, wspólne przywództwo itp.), Konwencjonalne style przywództwa (np. Przywództwo autorytatywne, serwerów, systemy i przywództwo złożone, przywództwo VUCA, Wspólne przywództwo itp.), Konwencjonalne style przywództwa (np. Przywództwo autorytatywne, przywództwo laissez-faire, przywództwo demokratyczne). Metody, techniki i narzędzia służące zwiększeniu kompetencji dyrektorów
  6. 6. 6 Zajęcia Zadania Wiedza Umiejętności Kompetencj e Cele szkoleniowe Zawartość szkolenia Działania i minimalny czas trwania, w godzinach (Teoria i praktyka, nauka fizyczna i online) Metody szkoleniowe, zasoby dydaktyczne i media edukacyjne Grupa docelow a szkoleń przywództwo laissez- liderów, przywództwo demokratyczne). Metody, techniki i narzędzia służące zwiększeniu kompetencji dyrektorów
  7. 7. 7 Unit 2: Pełnienie funkcji dyrektorów i menedżerów w spółdzielni Wykaz działań edukacyjnych: Moduł nauczania1: prezentacjaPowerPoint (9 godzin) Moduł nauczania2: Paradoks na widoku (10 minut) Moduł nauczania3: Sześć kapeluszy myślenia(20 minut) Moduł nauczania4: Motywacyjny filmwideo"konflikt mostków" (10 minut) Moduł nauczania5: Motywacyjny film"Praca zespołowa"(10 minut) Moduł nauczania6: Motywacyjny film"Mądrość gęsi"(15 minut) Moduł nauczania7: Motywacyjny film"Jak wielcy liderzy inspirujądziałania" (20 minut)
  8. 8. 8 Opis działań edukacyjnych Moduł nauczania 1: prezentacja PowerPoint Czas trwania: 10 godzin 58 min. Krótki opis: Zarząd spółdzielni jestpowoływany do działania w imieniu członków spółdzielni w celu prowadzenia codziennych spraw. Zarząd jest bezpośrednio odpowiedzialny za członków zespołu, a co roku spółdzielnia organizuje Walne Zebranie członków, na którym dyrektorzy muszą przedstawić im sprawozdanie dotyczące wyników przedsiębiorstwa, jego przyszłych planów i strategii, wówczas odbywająsięrównieżwyborudozarządu. Dlategoistotnymzagadnieniemjestnabyciekompetencji do pełnienia roli dyrektorów i menedżerów w administracji biznesowej spółdzielni.  Działania edukacyjne - wykład  Samooceny i wzajemna ocena - Ocena podczas wzajemnych prac grupowych Materiał:  PC lub laptop z projektorem i szerokopasmowym dostępem do internetu  Indywidualne zasoby dydaktyczne: foldery osobiste zawierające notesy, długopisy, ołówki, gumki, ostrzałki i dokumentację materiału programowego. Metodologiczne zalecenia do realizacji I oceny:  Praca Face-to-Face w grupie (praca grupowa jest bardzo istotnym elementem skuteczności podejmowanych działań, pomaga wypracować wspólne dla grupy rozwiązania) Dokumentacja/linki internetowe: https://assessment.trinity.duke.edu/documents/How_to_Conduct_a_Focus_Group.pdf http://www.smallgroups.com/articles/2008/tips-for-facilitating-group-discussion.html?paging=off http://www.umassd.edu/fycm/decisionmaking/process/
  9. 9. 9 http://the-happy-manager.com/tips/steps-in-decision-making/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesleadershipforum/2014/02/05/seven-steps-to-running-the-most- effective-meeting-possible/#261326087a61 http://managementhelp.org/misc/meeting-management.htm https://www.skillsyouneed.com/ips/conflict-resolution.html https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/newLDR_81.htm
  10. 10. 10 Moduł nauczania 2: Odgrywanieról“Paradoks punktu widzenia” Czas trwania: 10 min Krótki opis: W tym ćwiczeniu trenerpokazuje uczniom,jaknaszpunktwidzenia mocno wpływa na nas i na sposób interakcji z innymi ludźmi (powiązanie ze slajdem 40). Trener pokazuje widzom następujące ilustracje. Prosi ich, aby przyjrzeli się uważnie, skupiając się najpierw z lewej strony - a następnie powoli przesuwając się w stronę po prawej: Potempytasłuchaczy:"Czy widziszmłodąkobietęzmałymnosem, noszącąnaszyjniki odwracającą się od ciebie na obu ilustracjach?" On/Ona robi to samo z następującymi obrazkami:
  11. 11. 11 W tej chwili trener pyta uczniów: "Czy widzisz staruszkę z dużym nosem i smutnym uśmiechem patrzącą na ciebie na obu ilustracjach?" Następnym krokiem jest przyjrzenie się następującym ilustracjom, skupiając się najpierw na lewym obrazku – później na środkowycm – a następnie na tym z prawej strony - a następnie z powrotem na środkowym zdjęciu. Po kilku sekundach trener pyta: "Czy na środkowej ilustracji można zobaczyć młodą damę i staruszkę?" Paradokspunktuwidzeniajestzazwyczaj wykonywanybezużyciailustracji pomocniczej (pokazanej na prawood pierwszychdwóchi pośrodkuostatniego). Zwyklepołowauczestników widzi młodą kobietę, a druga połowailustracjęstarej damy.Kiedydrugailustracjazostanieujawnionacałej klasie, pojawiają się argumenty czy reprezentowana jest młoda kobieta czy starsza dama. Ma to na celu wykazanie, że w świecie jakości danych i związanych z nim dyscyplin Paradoks Punktu widzeniaczęstowpływanegatywnie na komunikację i współpracę, niezbędną do osiągnięcia sukcesu. Perspektywy biznesowe i techniczne często są diametralnie sprzeczne, podobnie jak obiektywne i subiektywne definicje jakości danych. Oczywiście zespoły głęboko spolaryzowane przeciwstawiające reaktywne i proaktywne podejście dojakości danychczęstonie mogą nawet zgodzić się, co do tego, w czym się nie zgadzają. Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczenia słuchaczy w dziedzinach związanych z terenem, w ramach:
  12. 12. 12  Działań edukacyjnych: - Ilustracje I dyskusja ogólna  Samooceny i wzajemna ocena - Samo-refleksja zrozumienia Materiały:  PC lub laptop z projektorem i szerokopasmowym dostępem do internetu  Flipchart I markery Metodologiczne zalecenia do realizacji I oceny:  Praca Face-to-Face w grupie (praca grupowa jest bardzo istotnym elementem skuteczności podejmowanych działań, pomaga wypracować wspólne dla grupy rozwiązania) Dokumentacja/linki internetowe: http://www.ocdqblog.com/home/the-point-of-view-paradox.html ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Moduł nauczania 3: Odgrywanieról “Sześć kapeluszy myślenia” Czas trwania : 20 minut Krótki opis : W tym ćwiczeniu trenerpokazuje uczniom,jakmyślenienaróżne sposoby(myślenierównoległe) może pomócw osiągnięciuwielucelów(związanychzslajdem41). W tradycyjnymmyśleniustale jesteśmyw konflikcie.Każdaze stronmakrytykowaćinnypunkt widzenia.MetodaSześciumyślącychkapeluszyzachęcajednakdomyśleniarównoległego,w którym jednocześnie badasięwszystkiestronyproblemu. W myśleniurównoległymkonfrontacjajestzastępowanaprzezwspólne badaniepodmiotu.Zachęcado dzieleniasięinformacjami,ograniczaargumentyi pozwalamówcomustalićwspólnypunktwidzenia. Celemjestpomocsłuchaczomwzwiększeniuefektywności, kreowanie innowacyjnegomyślenia. Prowadzi todo znacznie lepszychwynikówdzięki nowatorskiemumyśleniu,lepszej komunikacji i skróceniuczasu działania.Metodatapozwalawszystkimuczestniczyćw spotkaniachna równych zasadach gry,zniechęcado krytyki i tworzy otwarte środowiskozachęcające dounikalnychwkładów poszczególnychosób,nawettych,które sązazwyczaj bardziej powściągliwe.
  13. 13. 13 Oto kilkaważnychwnioskówdotyczącychprocesumyśleniarównoległegosześciumyślącychkapeluszy:  Rozwój przywództwa  Produktywnośćzespołowa,wyrównywaniei komunikacja  Kreatywne i innowacyjne myślenie  Spotkanie zkierownictwemi podejmowanie decyzji  Poprawaproduktui procesuoraz zarządzanie projektami  Krytyczne,myślenieanalityczne i rowiązywanie problemów
  14. 14. 14 Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczenia uczniów w dziedzinach związanych z terenem, w ramach:  Działań edukacyjnych: - Ogólna dyskusja  Samoocena i wzajemna ocena : - Forum dyskusyjne i opinie Materiały:  PC/laptop z projektorem  6 kolorowych kapeluszy: niebieski, biały, czerwony, czarny, żółty I zieony. Metodologiczne zalecenia do realizacji i oceny:  Praca Face-to-Face w grupie (praca grupowa jest bardzo istotnym elementem skuteczności podejmowanych działań, pomaga wypracować wspólne dla grupy rozwiązania) Dokumentacja/linki internetowe: http://www.sixthinkinghats.com/ http://www.debonogroup.com/six_thinking_hats.php ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Moduł nauczania 4: Motywacyjny film “Konflikt mostkowy” Czas trwania: 10 min. Krótki opis : W tym ćwiczeniu trener wyświetla film słuchaczom, odpowiadający slajdowi 59. Ma to na celulepsze zrozumienie,wjaki sposóbwspółpracamoże pomócw rozwiązywaniukonfliktów: uczestnicy musząwiedzieć,jak rozmawiaćzinnymi,gdypojawisiękonflikt. Tenfilm dotyczy konfliktu, którypowstaje przezto,że kilkaosóbnie jestw stanie przejechaćjednocześnie na mostku. Zmusza to innychdoodwróceniasię,używaniasiłyczy nie poddawaniasię.Nadużyciawładzy są od największego do najmniejszego. Kiedy bohaterzy po kolei eliminują większych przeciwników, pozostaje ten sam konflikt między małymi, ale tym razem jeden z dwóch przysiada, a drugi skacze. W ten sposób – współpracując - wygrywają.
  15. 15. 15 Zadania i ćwiczenia słuchaczy:  Działań edukacyjnych: - Dyskusja video i ogólna  Samooceny i wzajemna ocena : - Samo-refleksja zrozumienia Materiały:  PC lub laptop z projektorem i szerokopasmowym dostępem do internetu  Głośniki  Flipchart I markery Metodologiczne zalecenia do realizacji i oceny:  Praca Face-to-Face w grupie (praca grupowa jest bardzo istotnym elementem skuteczności podejmowanych działań, pomaga wypracować wspólne dla grupy rozwiązania) Dokumentacja/linki internetowe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taSRrqrcZOc ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Moduł nauczania 5: Film motywacyny „Praca zespołowa” Czas trwania: 10 min. Krótki opis: W tym zadaniu trenerwyświetlafilm słuchaczom,odpowiadający slajdowinr80. Jegocelemjestlepsze zrozumienie, jak zorganizować zespół. Uczestnicy uczą się, że praca w zespołach jest jednocześnie korzystnai wymagająca.Dzielenie siępracąmoże nie byćidealne,jeśli członkowie zespołu nie działają dobrze. W większości ustawień zespołu będzie lider i jeden lub dwie inne osoby, które dzielą
  16. 16. 16 obciążenie pracąnacały zespół.Może to prowadzićdowyczerpaniaposzczególnychczłonków zespołu. Zespoły,które współpracują ze sobą, mogą znacznie zwiększyć wydajność w miejscu pracy i stworzyć bardziej spójną kulturę spółdzielczą. Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczenia :  Działania edukacyjne : - Dyskusja video i ogólna  Samoocena i wzajemna ocena : - Autoreflekscja i zrozumienie Materiały:  PC/laptop z szerokopasmowym dostępęm do internetu  Głośniki  Flipchart I markery Metodologiczne zalecenia do realizacji i oceny:  Praca Face-to-Face w grupie (praca grupowa jest bardzo istotnym elementem skuteczności podejmowanych działań, pomaga wypracować wspólne dla grupy rozwiązania) Dokumentacja/linki internetowe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUXdrl9ch_Q https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/good-team-work-vs-bad-iftikhar-ahmed ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Moduł nauczania 6: Motywacyny film „Mądrość gęsi” Czas trwania: 15 min.
  17. 17. 17 Krótki opis: slide nr 81 W tym zadaniu trener wyświetla film słuchaczom, odpowiadający slajdowi nr 81. Celem jest lepsze zrozumienie tego, jak można zorganizować zespół:  Gdy ludzie harmonijnie współpracują w zespole, dzieląc się wspólnymi wartościami i zadaniami, wszyscy docierają do celu szybciej i łatwiej, ponieważ są podtrzymywani energią i entuzjazmem względem siebie.  Czasem ludzie grający w zespołach wycofują się z grupy i starają się osiągać cele samodzielnie. Jednakże, jak gęsi, zwykle odkrywają, że utracili synergię i energię, która przychodzi, gdy są aktywnymi członkami spójnego zespołu, zmierzającego do celu i chcą wrócić do grupy.  Gdy zespół działa dobrze, członkowie zespołu mogą od razu stać się liderem ze względu na szczególnąwiedzę lub doświadczenie. W związku z tym w dobrych zespołach każdy ma okazję być liderem.  Zespół często rozpada się z powodu braku właściwej komunikacji pomiędzy różnymi członkami zespołu. Być może ludzkie zespoły mogą uczyć się od latających stad gęsi, że ciągła komunikacja między członkami jest niezwykle ważna w dążeniu do wspólnego celu.  Podczaspracy w zespole niezwykleważne jest,abykażdyczłonekzespołu regularnie komunikował się ze wszystkimi innymi członkami zespołu.  Zespoły działają najlepiej, kiedy robią coś więcej, niż tylko pracują razem, ale też dbają o dobre samopoczucie. Poniżej treści wideo (z wyjaśnieniami na ekranie): Każdej jesieni tysiące gęsi latają z Kanady do południowej części Stanów Zjednoczonych, aby uniknąć zimnej kanadyjskiej zimy. Gdy tylko stado gęsi zaczyna lot z kanadyjskich wód, szybko tworzą wzór latającyw kształcie litery v.Naukowcyprzeprowadzili rozległebadaniaw celuustalenia,dlaczego gęsi i inne wędrowne ptaki latają zawsze w charakterystycznym kształcie wertykalnym. Wyniki były fascynujące:
  18. 18. 18 1. Kiedylecąrazem, każda gęś zapewnia dodatkowy podnośnik i zmniejsza opór powietrza dla gęsi lecącej zanią. W związkuztym,latając razemw formacji wertykalnej całe stado może latać o 70% dalej z taką samą ilością energii niż gdyby każda gęsi poleciała sama. Gęsi zdają sobie sprawę, że mogą szybkodotrzećdomiejscaprzeznaczeniai przymniejszymzużyciu energii, gdy latają razem w formacji. 2. Kiedygęśopuszczaformację V,szybko uświadamiasobie, że potrzeba dużo wysiłku i energii, aby latać. W rezultacie ta gęś szybko powróci do formacji, aby wykorzystać siłę podnoszenia, która pochodzi z latania razem. 3. Gęsi często zmieniająprzywódcę. Gęślatająca z przodupotrzebuje więcej siły,bywspomagać całe stado. W konsekwencji,gdy liderstaje sięzmęczony,wypadazprzedniej pozycji i przesuwa się do tyłuformacji,gdzie opornośćjest najlżejsza, a inna gęś przemieści się na pozycję lidera. Ten ruch obrotowy zachodzi wiele razy podczas długiej podróży do cieplejszego klimatu. 4. Gęsi porozumiewająsięmiędzysobą. Często słychać głośne dźwięki, gdy latają razem. Naukowcy przypuszczają,że todźwięktenjestsposobemkomunikowania się ze sobą podczas długiego lotu. 5. Gęsi pomagają sobie nawzajem. Naukowcy odkryli, że kiedy jedna gęś zachoruje, zostanie zastrzelona lub ranna, a następnie wycofuje się z formacji, dwie inne gęsi wyjdą z formacji i pozostanąz osłabionągęsią.Będą trzymaćsię i chronićranną gęsi przeddrapieżnikami,dopóki nie będą mogły latać ponownie. Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczenia:  Działania edukacyjne : - Dyskusja video i ogólna  Samoocena i wzajemna ocena : - Samo-refleksja Materiały:  PC/laptop z prokektorem i szerokopasmowym dostępem do internetu  Głośniki  Flipchart i markery Metodologiczne zalecenia do realizacji i oceny:  Praca Face-to-Face w grupie (praca grupowa jest bardzo istotnym elementem skuteczności podejmowanych działań, pomaga wypracować wspólne dla grupy rozwiązania)
  19. 19. 19 Dokumentacja/linki internetowe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rOg4WfNDfM http://lenwilson.us/5-thing-geese-can-teach-us-about-teamwork/
  20. 20. 20 Moduł nauczania 7: Motywacyjny film „Jak wielcy liderzy inspirują do działania"” Czas trwania: 20 min. Krótki opis: SimonSinek przedstawiaprosty,ale potężnymodelinspirującegoprzywództwa - począwszyodzłotego kręgu i pytania "dlaczego?" Jego przykłady to Apple, Martin Luther King i bracia Wright itp. W tej czynności trener wyświetla film słuchaczom, odpowiadający slajdowi nr 101. Ma to na celu lepsze zrozumienie przywództwa. Szczegółowe zadania i ćwiczenia:  Działań edukacyjnych : - Dyskusja video i ogólna  Samooceny i wzajemna ocena : - Samo-refleksja zrozumienia Materiały:  PC/laptop z projektorem i szerokopasmowym dostępem do internetu  Głośniki  Flipchart i markery Metodologiczne zalecenia do realizacji i oceny:
  21. 21. 21  Praca Face-to-Face w grupie (praca grupowa jest bardzo istotnym elementem skuteczności podejmowanych działań, pomaga wypracować wspólne dla grupy rozwiązania) Dokumentacja/linki internetowe: https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action?

