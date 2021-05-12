Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 12, 2021

CAH Unit Overview

CAH Unit Overview

CAH Unit Overview

  1. 1. Crimes Against Humanity: World Genocide Objectives ● I can cite strong and thorough textual evidence to support analysis of what the text says explicitly ● I can draw evidence from literary or informational texts to support analysis, reflection, and research ● I can determine a central idea of a text and analyze its development over the course of the text, including how it emerges and is shaped and refined by specific details; provide an objective summary of the text ● I can initiate and participate effectively in a range of collaborative discussions (e.g., one-on-one, in groups, and teacher-led) with diverse partners on grades 9–10 topics, texts, and issues, building on others’ ideas and expressing their own clearly and persuasively ● I can integrate multiple sources of information presented in diverse media or formats (e.g., visually, quantitatively, orally) evaluating the credibility and accuracy of each source ● I can gather relevant information from multiple authoritative print and digital sources, using advanced searches effectively; assess the usefulness of each source in answering the research question; integrate information into the text selectively to maintain the flow of ideas, avoiding plagiarism and following a standard format for citations ● I can write arguments to support claims in an analysis of substantive topics or texts, using valid reasoning and relevant and sufficient evidence Concepts/Skills ● Annotation ● Analysis ● Discussion ● Perspective ● Author’s purpose ● Arguments ● Objective summary ● Research Grades District Common Assessment Formative Pre-Unit Activities Formative Holocaust Case Study Formative Japanese Internment/Asian Am Hate/Sinophobia Case Study Formative Rwandan/Sudanese Genocide Case Study Formative Indigenous Genocide Case Study Formative Black Lives Matter Study Formative Argumentative Discussion Summative Gateway Practice Essay Summative
  2. 2. Schedule Module 5 Date Lesson Due Dates Day 1 (2/8-2/9) Group Share Outs (from previous unit), District Common Assessment District Common Assessment due 2/8 and 2/9 by the end of the class period Module 6 Discussion Post due on February 14th at 11:59 p.m. Day 2 (2/10-2/11) Intro to Crimes Against Humanity unit; hard talk checklist activity; discussion post Module 6 Date Lesson Due Dates Day 1 (2/16-2/17) Holocaust mini-lesson Holocaust case study Holocaust Case Study due on February 21st at 11:59 p.m. Day 2 (2/18-2/19) Holocaust case study and class discussion Flex Friday/Rotation Period (2/19) Gateway practice Work on missing assignments/conferences Module 7 Date Lesson Due Dates Day 1 (2/22-2/23) Free write, introducing argumentative writing AAPI Hate/Sinophobia/Orientalism Case Study due on February 28th at 11:59 p.m. Day 2 (2/24-2/25) Group case study on AAPI Hate/Sinophobia/Orientalism Flex Friday/Rotation Period (2/26) Gateway Practice Work on missing assignments/conferences Module 8 Date Lesson Due Dates Day 1 (3/1-3/2) Argumentative writing mini lesson Rwandan/Sudanese Genocide Case Study due on March 7th at 11:59 p.m. Day 2 (3/3-3/4) Individual case study on Sudanese or Rwandan Genocide Flex Friday/Rotation Period (3/5) Gateway Practice Work on missing assignments/conferences Module 9 Date Lesson Due Dates
  3. 3. Day 1 (3/8-3/9) Free write, Argumentative writing mini lesson and practice Indigenous Genocide Case Study due on March 14th at 11:59 p.m. First Five Free Writes due on March 14th at 11:59 p.m *Both grades will be averaged into one* Day 2 (3/10-3/11) Individual case study Indigneous Genocide Flex Friday/Rotation Period (3/12) Gateway Practice Work on missing assignments/conferences Module 10 Date Lesson Day 1 (3/15-3/16) Argumentative discussion practice on Parlay Black Lives Matter Case Study due on March 21st 11:59 p.m. Gateway Practice Essay due on March 21st at 11:59 p.m. (SUMMATIVE) Day 2 (3/17-3/18) Individual case study on Black Lives Matter Flex Friday/Rotation Period (3/19) Gateway Practice Work on missing assignments/conferences Module 11 Date Lesson Day 1 (3/22-3/23) Argumentative discussion planning for Parlay GATEWAY EXAMS (A DAY) Argumentative Discussion due at the end of the second class of the week (SUMMATIVE) Day 2 (3/24-3/25) Argumentative discussions on Parlay Flex Friday/ Rotation Period (3/26) Work on missing assignments/conferences

