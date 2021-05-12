Module 14 Weekly Slides The Poet X

Successfully reported this slideshow.
10TH GRADE ELA POETRY UNIT Welcome Back! Module 14: April 12th - 16th, 2021 4/12 - 4/13
How was everyone's spring break? As an attendance check, type in the chat what you did over the break. Also pull out your ...
MODULE 14 CHECKLIST Complete the "Who is Elizabeth Acevedo?" Jamboard Complete The Poet X Anticipation Guide Nearpod in cl...
Let's do some research and post our findings on Jamboard! Elizabeth Acevedo is one of most successful young adult authors ...
Fact 3 Fact 1 Fact 5 4/12 - 4/13 Some Facts about Elizabeth Acevedo! Afro-Dominican performer and New York Times-bestselli...
What is Free Verse Slam Poetry? Watch this video. Think about what stands out about Acevedo's performance. Then in the cha...
4/12 - 4/13 In Class The Poet X Anticipation Guide Nearpod! I will share the Nearpod code in class! You are going to see a...
4/12 - 4/13 Homework Read The Poet X pgs. 1-45 Please go to Google Classroom --> Module 14 --> The Poet X pgs. 1-45 -- > R...
Think Aloud Reading Strategy While we read together, share your thoughts out loud I'll model it. You'll hear me share my t...
I'm going to put you into breakout groups so you can discuss with your classmates about The Poet X pgs. 1-45 and fill out ...
4/14 - 4/15 In Class (20 mins) Complete the Character Map of Xiomara Activity Head to Google Classroom --> Module 14 - > C...
4/14 - 4/15 In Class Complete the Common Formative Assessment #2 of the Spring 2021 semester Head to school portal --> ass...
CFA #2 To assess: Log into your Student Portal Click on "Assessments" A test code screen should appear. I will give you th...
Constructed Response Reminders Topic Sentence (TS): Restate AND answer the prompt. Concrete Detail #1 (CD1): Cite textual ...
For the remainder of the period, you will take your CFA. This must be completed before the end of the period and will be e...
4/14 - 4/15 Homework Complete Character Map of Xiomara Activity Head to Google Classroom --> Module 14 - > Character Map o...
4/16 Flex Friday Use your normal class time to complete these tasks. No zoom session. Character Map of Xiomara Activity Du...
Thank you for a great week and your hard work! Excited to continue reading The Poet X with all of ya'll. Have a great week...
