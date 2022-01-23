Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nutrition and Health (Part-2)

Jan. 23, 2022
Basics of nutrition – Macronutrients and Micronutrients
 Importance of water and fibres in diet (1)
 Balanced diet, Malnutrition, nutrition deficiency diseases,
ill effects of junk foods, calorific and nutritive values of
 Introduction to food safety, adulteration of foods, effects
of artificial ripening, use of pesticides, genetically
modified foods
Dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food supplements
Nutrition and Health (Part-2)

  1. 1. SUMIT TIWARI B.PHARM (AKTU) M.PHARM (SRK)
  2. 2. 1. Importance of fibres in diet.  Dietary fibre is the indigestible part of plant foods, such as fruit, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds and legumes.  There are two types of dietary fibre : soluble and insoluble fibre.  Insoluble fibre adds bulk to our stools by absorbing water and is found in nuts, grains, seeds, and the skin of fruit and vegetables.  Soluble fibre forms a thick gel that softens the stool, and is found in oats, legumes, and some fruit and vegetables.
  3. 3. Contd.  The Recommended Daily Intake (RDI) of fibre for those aged over 65 years is 25-30g.  Fibre is important for maintaining a healthy gut and reducing the risk of constipation.  Constipation can be described as the infrequent passing or small or hard stools, which may involve straining, and unfortunately is a commonly reported problem in Residential Aged Care Facilities (RACF).  Constipation can lead to a feeling of discomfort, and also fullness, which can impact appetite and oral intake.
  4. 4. 2.Importance of water in diet.  Water is an important part of all body functions and processes, including digestion and elimination.  When you’re on a diet, water also acts as a weight-loss aid because it can help you eat less.  "Drinking water is important during weight loss because it provides hydration without unwanted calories.
  5. 5. Contd.  Water is important for healthy digestion.  Water helps break down the food you eat.  Allowing its nutrients to be absorbed by your body.  lubricant/shock absorber, and temperature regulator.
  6. 6. End THANK YOU

