CORE 3 LEARNING AND TEACHING Ms R SRIDEVI Assistant Professor, Pedagogy of Mathematics, Loyola College of Education Chenna...
The questions and allotment of marks are as described below: • Type of course : Full course • Type of Questions : Essay ty...
NATURE OF LEARNING UNIT I
Unit I Nature of learning • Learning: meaning and definition • Elements of learning • Basic principles of learning and the...
Suggested Instructional approaches/ methods i) Student seminar on principles of active learning. ii) Invited talk by exper...
TEACHING
Old Traditional Expected Teacher
If I can not learn the way you teach, will you teach me the way I can learn?
MEANING OF LEARNING • A child starts learning in the womb of the mother and it involves continuous training or practice to...
EXAMPLE FOR LEARNING CHILD TOUCHING A CANDLE FLAME • Arousing of curiosity towards burning flame • Child attempts to catch...
FINALLY WHAT THE CHILD LEARNS WHEN WHY WHY NOT TO
SOURCES OF LEARNING
SOURCES OF LEARNING MOTHER FATHER SIBILINGS GRAND PARENTS FRIENDS PERSONALITIES
BOOKS JOURNAL MAGAZINE SOURCES OF LEARNING
Dear all Next Video, we will see about meaning and definitions of Learning
THANK YOU
Education
May. 15, 2021

1. core 3 unit i learning and sources

Core 3 - TNTEU Syllabus - I Year B.Ed Students Learning and sources of learning

  1. 1. CORE 3 LEARNING AND TEACHING Ms R SRIDEVI Assistant Professor, Pedagogy of Mathematics, Loyola College of Education Chennai 34 UNIT I NATURE OF LEARNING B.Ed - TNTEU
  2. 2. The questions and allotment of marks are as described below: • Type of course : Full course • Type of Questions : Essay type • Questions : 10 • To answer : 7 • Marks : Each carries 10 marks • Total marks : 70 ( 7 x 10 ) • Maximum word : 600 words / 5 sides for each question • Time : 3 hrs
  3. 3. NATURE OF LEARNING UNIT I
  4. 4. Unit I Nature of learning • Learning: meaning and definition • Elements of learning • Basic principles of learning and their implications • Rote learning vs. meaningful learning • Principles and techniques of active learning and their implications • Self learning.
  5. 5. Suggested Instructional approaches/ methods i) Student seminar on principles of active learning. ii) Invited talk by experts based on the nature of learning.
  6. 6. TEACHING
  7. 7. Old Traditional Expected Teacher
  8. 8. If I can not learn the way you teach, will you teach me the way I can learn?
  9. 9. MEANING OF LEARNING • A child starts learning in the womb of the mother and it involves continuous training or practice to produce permanent change in behaviour.
  10. 10. EXAMPLE FOR LEARNING CHILD TOUCHING A CANDLE FLAME • Arousing of curiosity towards burning flame • Child attempts to catch the fire • Experience of burning of hand • Tendency to save himself from all burning objects in future
  11. 11. FINALLY WHAT THE CHILD LEARNS WHEN WHY WHY NOT TO
  12. 12. SOURCES OF LEARNING
  13. 13. SOURCES OF LEARNING MOTHER FATHER SIBILINGS GRAND PARENTS FRIENDS PERSONALITIES
  14. 14. BOOKS JOURNAL MAGAZINE SOURCES OF LEARNING
  15. 15. Dear all Next Video, we will see about meaning and definitions of Learning
  16. 16. THANK YOU

