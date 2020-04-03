Maxims of teaching

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• It is always better to proceed from known to unknown. It demands that the teacher should make efforts to establish some ...
It is a well known maxim of teaching and this is the natural process of mind. It is also psychologically successful method...
Concrete things are solid things and they can be touched with five senses. But abstract things can only be imagined. So it...
Such method is more scientific and psychological. In Geography, In this approach the whole of the region is taken for stud...
• Analysis means breaking a problem into its convenient parts while synthesis means grouping of these separated parts into...
• It is always better to cite some specific example before proceeding to general principles of a phenomenon. • It helps th...
Empirical knowledge is based on observation and first hand experience. II is particular concrete and simple. We can see, f...
Induction means drawing a conclusion from a set of examples where as deduction is the inference of a particular instances ...
 While teaching, the teacher should first keep in mind the interest, aptitudes, capacities, development level etc. of the...
 For teaching excellently, actual objects should be, shown to the children as far as possible. It gives them concrete lea...
 Every child is able to learn well in the surroundings to which he belongs. So the child should be acquainted fully with ...
In teaching, the teacher should try to acquaint the child with the whole lesson first and then the different portions of ...
In teaching, definite things should be taught first because the learner can easily have faith in them. Then afterwards he ...
Thank you
