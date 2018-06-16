4 g technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Submitted by: Name: Shahrukh Javed Institute: TJIT A SeminarOn: “4G TECHNOLOGY”
 What is 4G ?  Evolution of 4G  Features  4G hardware and software  Technologies  Applications  Advantages and Disa...
o 1G-First Generation • Speech o 2G-Second Generation • SMS , MMS • CDMA , GPRS , EDGE • Voice Mail o 3G-Third Generation ...
o Fourth Generation of Cellular Communications . o Beyond 3G . o Data transfer rate up to 100 Mbps for high mobility and 1...
o IP(Internet Protocol) based mobile systems. o Entirely packet-switched networks. o Digital in nature. o Wider Bandwidths...
4G - MAGIC M : Mobile Multimedia. A : Anytime / Anywhere. G : Global Mobility Support. I : Integrated. C : Customized Pers...
Hardware oUltra Wide Band Networks oSmart Antennas Software oSoftware Defined Radio oPacket Layers oPackets 4G Hardware & ...
• WiMAX ,LTE,VoLTE. • The advantages of LTE are:  It offers both FDD and TDD duplexing.  100 Mbps - download & 50 Mbps –...
o WiMax technology might not achieve the required rate in a high- density area . o Useful when it is bundled with IPTV. o ...
• OFDM stands for Orthogonal Frequency Division Multi- plexing. • It distributes the data over a large number of carriers ...
• The IP address is based on IPv6. IPv4: X . X . X . X (32 bits) example: 216.37.129.9 • IPv6: 4 × IPv4 (128 bits) example...
• Virtual Presence • Virtual Navigation • Crisis Management Application • Tele geoprocessing, telemedicine • Security Appl...
• Support for multimedia services at low transmission cost. • High usability: anytime, anywhere, and with any technology. ...
What is 4G ?
Evolution of 4G
Features of 4G hardware and software Technologies
Applications Advantages and Disadvantages

  1. 1. Submitted by: Name: Shahrukh Javed Institute: TJIT A SeminarOn: “4G TECHNOLOGY”
  2. 2.  What is 4G ?  Evolution of 4G  Features  4G hardware and software  Technologies  Applications  Advantages and Disadvantages  Conclusion OVERVIEW
  3. 3. o 1G-First Generation • Speech o 2G-Second Generation • SMS , MMS • CDMA , GPRS , EDGE • Voice Mail o 3G-Third Generation • Wireless Internet • Video Calling • Mobile TV Evolution of Mobile technology
  4. 4. o Fourth Generation of Cellular Communications . o Beyond 3G . o Data transfer rate up to 100 Mbps for high mobility and 1 Gbps for low mobility. What is 4G ?
  5. 5. o IP(Internet Protocol) based mobile systems. o Entirely packet-switched networks. o Digital in nature. o Wider Bandwidths 100Mhz. o 10 times faster than current 3G o Global mobility and service portability. o User Friendly. What’s new in 4G ?
  6. 6. 4G - MAGIC M : Mobile Multimedia. A : Anytime / Anywhere. G : Global Mobility Support. I : Integrated. C : Customized Personal Network.
  7. 7. Hardware oUltra Wide Band Networks oSmart Antennas Software oSoftware Defined Radio oPacket Layers oPackets 4G Hardware & Software
  8. 8. • WiMAX ,LTE,VoLTE. • The advantages of LTE are:  It offers both FDD and TDD duplexing.  100 Mbps - download & 50 Mbps – upload.  Uses OF DM. Technology Standards
  9. 9. o WiMax technology might not achieve the required rate in a high- density area . o Useful when it is bundled with IPTV. o The wireless bandwidth will be roughly 3Mbps/1.5Mbps; but this is nowhere near the 100Mbps/50Mbps that LTE promises. WIMAX
  10. 10. • OFDM stands for Orthogonal Frequency Division Multi- plexing. • It distributes the data over a large number of carriers that are spaced apart at precise frequencies. OFDM
  11. 11. • The IP address is based on IPv6. IPv4: X . X . X . X (32 bits) example: 216.37.129.9 • IPv6: 4 × IPv4 (128 bits) example: 216.37.129.9 (Home Address), 79.23.178.229(Care of Address), 65.198.2.10(Mobile IP address), 192.168.5.120 (Local network address) How 4G Works?
  12. 12. • Virtual Presence • Virtual Navigation • Crisis Management Application • Tele geoprocessing, telemedicine • Security Applications
  13. 13. • Support for multimedia services at low transmission cost. • High usability: anytime, anywhere, and with any technology. • Higher bandwidth, tight network security. • Expensive. • Battery uses are more. • Hard to implement. • Need complicated hardware. Advantages & Disadvantages
