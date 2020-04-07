Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
digitaltechnologies in adult education Group A (6-7:20 pm ET) Agenda: • Check-In • eBadge Winner – Best Infographic • Intr...
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION CHECK-IN • How was Lesson 7? • Any pressing questions?
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION eBADGE WINNER
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION USING SOCIAL MEDIA WITH ADULT LEARNERS - TWITTER What is a Twitter Chat? https://y...
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION BREAKOUT ACTIVITY Instructions: • Go to http://twubs.com/socmedia5405 • Answer the...
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION Q&A Q&A Assignment 4
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION TO DO • Assignment 4 Lesson Plan and Poster due by Sunday, July 26. • Poster “Pres...
Break Time! …back to start the session with Group B at 7:40 pm ET…
digitaltechnologies in adult education Group B (7:40-9 pm ET) Agenda: • Check-In • eBadge Winner – Best Infographic • Intr...
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION CHECK-IN • How was Lesson 7? • Any pressing questions?
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION eBADGE WINNER
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION USING SOCIAL MEDIA WITH ADULT LEARNERS - TWITTER What is a Twitter Chat? https://y...
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION BREAKOUT ACTIVITY Instructions: • Go to http://twubs.com/socmedia5405 • Answer the...
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION Q&A Q&A Assignment 4
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION TO DO • Assignment 4 Lesson Plan and Poster due by Sunday, July 26. • Poster “Pres...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EDUC5405G - Lesson 8 (S20)

34 views

Published on

Slide deck for Lesson 8

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EDUC5405G - Lesson 8 (S20)

  1. 1. digitaltechnologies in adult education Group A (6-7:20 pm ET) Agenda: • Check-In • eBadge Winner – Best Infographic • Introduction – What is a Tweet Chat? • Collaborative Activity – Live Tweet Chat using Twubs • Q&A – Assignment 4 • To Do List
  2. 2. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION CHECK-IN • How was Lesson 7? • Any pressing questions?
  3. 3. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION eBADGE WINNER
  4. 4. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION USING SOCIAL MEDIA WITH ADULT LEARNERS - TWITTER What is a Twitter Chat? https://youtu.be/q0OYSwAz8J8
  5. 5. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION BREAKOUT ACTIVITY Instructions: • Go to http://twubs.com/socmedia5405 • Answer the questions using Q1 / A1 format • Watch the live stream, if you don’t have a Twitter account • Return to Adobe Connect in 20 minutes!
  6. 6. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION Q&A Q&A Assignment 4
  7. 7. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION TO DO • Assignment 4 Lesson Plan and Poster due by Sunday, July 26. • Poster “Presentations” in Lessons 10-11. • Doodle Poll will be posted to select preferred time slot for Poster presentations. • ALL blog/vLog posts due by Tuesday, August 4
  8. 8. Break Time! …back to start the session with Group B at 7:40 pm ET…
  9. 9. digitaltechnologies in adult education Group B (7:40-9 pm ET) Agenda: • Check-In • eBadge Winner – Best Infographic • Introduction – What is a Tweet Chat? • Collaborative Activity – Live Tweet Chat using Twubs • Q&A – Assignment 4 • To Do List
  10. 10. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION CHECK-IN • How was Lesson 7? • Any pressing questions?
  11. 11. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION eBADGE WINNER
  12. 12. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION USING SOCIAL MEDIA WITH ADULT LEARNERS - TWITTER What is a Twitter Chat? https://youtu.be/q0OYSwAz8J8
  13. 13. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION BREAKOUT ACTIVITY Instructions: • Go to http://twubs.com/socmedia5405 • Answer the questions using Q1 / A1 format • Watch the live stream, if you don’t have a Twitter account • Return to Adobe Connect in 20 minutes!
  14. 14. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION Q&A Q&A Assignment 4
  15. 15. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES IN ADULT EDUCATION TO DO • Assignment 4 Lesson Plan and Poster due by Sunday, July 26. • Poster “Presentations” in Lessons 10-11. • Doodle Poll will be posted to select preferred time slot for Poster presentations. • ALL blog/vLog posts due by Tuesday, August 4

×