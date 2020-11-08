Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Oleh : Riesma Permata Cahyani NIM : 1961072 Prodi : Manajemen KP2 2019 PENGARUH GAYA KEPEMIMPINAN DENGAN KINERJA KARYAWAN ...
PENGERTIAN KEPEMIMPINAN Istilah kepemimpinan dan pemimpin tentu sudah tak asing lagi dalam dunia kerja, bahkan bukan hanya...
Pengertian Kepemimpinan Menurut Para ahli : Tead; Terry; Hoyt (dalam Kartono, 2003) Pengertian Kepemimpinan yaitu kegiatan...
Pengaruh Gaya kepemimpinanterhadap kinerja karyawan Gaya kepemimpinan pada dasarnya menekankan untuk menghargai tujuan ind...
Macam-Macam Gaya Kepemimpinan : 1. Gaya Kepemimpinan Otoriter / Authoritarian Adalah gaya pemimpin yang memusatkan segala ...
4. Gaya Kepemimpinan Karismatis Kelebihan gaya kepemimpinan karismatis ini adalah mampu menarik orang. Mereka terpesona de...
6. Gaya Kepemimpinan Otoriter Kelebihan model kepemimpinan otoriter ini ada di pencapaian prestasinya. Tidak ada satupun t...
Fungsi kepemimpinan Kepemimpinan yang efektif hanya aka terwujud apabila dijalankan sesuai dengan fungsinya. Tugas pokok k...
04 Fungsi pokok kepemimpinan : 03 02 01 Fungsi partisipasi Dalam menjalankan fungsi ini pemimpin berusaha mengaktifkan ora...
Kinerja adalah hasil kerja baik secara kualitas maupun kuantitas yang dicapai oleh seseorang dalam melaksanakan tugas sesu...
Faktor- faktor yang mempengaruhi kinerja karyawan Faktor psikologiFaktor individu Faktor organisasional Meliputi; kemampua...
A. Teknik Kepengikutan Merupakan teknik untuk membuat orang-orang suka mengikuti apa yang menjadi kehendak si pemimpin. Ad...
b. Teknik Human Relations Merupakan hubungan kemanusiaan yang bertujuan untuk mendapatkan kepuasan psikologis maupun kepua...
TERIMAKASIH DAFTAR PUSTAKA : https://ahditunggal.wordpress.com/2014/10/26/makalah- pengaruh-gaya-kepemimpinan-terhadap-kin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pengaruh gaya kepemimpinan dengan kinerja karyawan (Riesma permata c(1961072))

28 views

Published on

menjelaskan Pengaruh gaya kepemimpinan dengan kinerja karyawan

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pengaruh gaya kepemimpinan dengan kinerja karyawan (Riesma permata c(1961072))

  1. 1. Oleh : Riesma Permata Cahyani NIM : 1961072 Prodi : Manajemen KP2 2019 PENGARUH GAYA KEPEMIMPINAN DENGAN KINERJA KARYAWAN PENGEMBANGAN SDM
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN KEPEMIMPINAN Istilah kepemimpinan dan pemimpin tentu sudah tak asing lagi dalam dunia kerja, bahkan bukan hanya dunia kerja saja yang berhubungan dengan pemimpin dan kepemimpinan. Sedangkan kegiatnnya disebut kepemimpinan atau akrab disebut leadership. Pemimpin adalah pribadi yang memiliki kecakapan khusus dengan atau tanpa pengangkatan resmi dapat mempengaruhi kelompok yang dipimpin, kepemimpinan pada dasarnya berarti kemampuan menggerakkan memberi motivasi dan mempengaruhi orang – orang yang bersedia melkaukan tindakan
  3. 3. Pengertian Kepemimpinan Menurut Para ahli : Tead; Terry; Hoyt (dalam Kartono, 2003) Pengertian Kepemimpinan yaitu kegiatan atau seni mempengaruhi orang lain agar mau bekerjasama yang didasarkan pada kemampuan orang tersebut untuk membimbing orang lain dalam mencapai tujuan-tujuan yang diinginkan kelompok. Young (dalam Kartono, 2003) Pengertian Kepemimpinan yaitu bentuk dominasi yang didasari atas kemampuan pribadi yang sanggup mendorong atau mengajak orang lain untuk berbuat sesuatu yang berdasarkan penerimaan oleh kelompoknya, dan memiliki keahlian khusus yang tepat bagi situasi yang khusus. 01 02
  4. 4. Pengaruh Gaya kepemimpinanterhadap kinerja karyawan Gaya kepemimpinan pada dasarnya menekankan untuk menghargai tujuan individu sehingga nantinya para individu akan memiliki keyakinan bahwa kinerja aktual melampaui harapan kinerja mereka
  5. 5. Macam-Macam Gaya Kepemimpinan : 1. Gaya Kepemimpinan Otoriter / Authoritarian Adalah gaya pemimpin yang memusatkan segala keputusan dan kebijakan yang diambil dari dirinya sendiri secara penuh. 2. Gaya Kepemimpinan Demokratis / Democratic Gaya kepemimpinan demokratis adalah gaya pemimpin yang memberikan wewenang secara luas kepada para bawahan. Setiap ada permasalahan selalu mengikutsertakan bawahan sebagai suatu tim yang utuh. 3. Gaya Kepemimpinan Bebas / Laissez Faire Pemimpin jenis ini hanya terlibat delam kuantitas yang kecil di mana para bawahannya yang secara aktif menentukan tujuan dan penyelesaian masalah yang dihadapi.
  6. 6. 4. Gaya Kepemimpinan Karismatis Kelebihan gaya kepemimpinan karismatis ini adalah mampu menarik orang. Mereka terpesona dengan cara berbicaranya yang membangkitkan semangat. Biasanya pemimpin dengan gaya kepribadian ini visionaris. 5. Gaya Kepemipinan Diplomatis Kelebihan gaya kepemimpinan diplomatis ini ada di penempatan perspektifnya. Banyak orang seringkali melihat dari satu sisi, yaitu sisi keuntungan dirinya.
  7. 7. 6. Gaya Kepemimpinan Otoriter Kelebihan model kepemimpinan otoriter ini ada di pencapaian prestasinya. Tidak ada satupun tembok yang mampu menghalangi langkah pemimpin ini. 7. Gaya Kepemimpinan Moralis Kelebihan dari gaya kepemimpinan seperti ini adalah umumnya Mereka hangat dan sopan kepada semua orang. Mereka memiliki empati yang tinggi terhadap permasalahan para bawahannya, juga sabar, murah hati Segala bentuk kebajikan ada dalam diri pemimpin ini.
  8. 8. Fungsi kepemimpinan Kepemimpinan yang efektif hanya aka terwujud apabila dijalankan sesuai dengan fungsinya. Tugas pokok kepemimpinan yang berupa mengantarkan, mengelompokkan, memberi petunjuk, membimbing dan sebagaimanya yang secara singkat. Sedangkan fungsi kepemimpinan berhubung langsung dengan situasi sosial dalam kehidupan kelompok/organisasi masing – maisng yang mengisyaratkan bahwa setiap pemimpin berada di dalam dan bukan di luar situasi ini.
  9. 9. 04 Fungsi pokok kepemimpinan : 03 02 01 Fungsi partisipasi Dalam menjalankan fungsi ini pemimpin berusaha mengaktifkan orang – orang yang dipimpinya, baik dalam keikutsertaan mengambil keputusan maupun dalam melaksanakannya. Fungsi pengendalian Fungsi bermaksud bahwa kepemimpinan yang sukse/efetif mampu mengatur aktivitas anggotanya secara terarah dan dalam koordinasi yang efektif sehingga memungkinkan tercapainya tujuan bersama secara maksimal. Fungsi intruksi Fungsi ini bersifat komunikasi satu arah. Fungsi konsultasi Fungsi ini bersifat komunikasi dua arah. 04 Fungsi delegasi Fungsi ini melaksanakan dengan memberikan pelimpahan wewenang membuat/menetapkan keputusan baik melalui persetujuan maupun tanpa persetujuan dari pemimpin.
  10. 10. Kinerja adalah hasil kerja baik secara kualitas maupun kuantitas yang dicapai oleh seseorang dalam melaksanakan tugas sesuai tanggung jawab yang diberikan. Kinerja Karyawan
  11. 11. Faktor- faktor yang mempengaruhi kinerja karyawan Faktor psikologiFaktor individu Faktor organisasional Meliputi; kemampuan, keterampilan, latar belakang, keluarga, pengalaman kinerja, tingkat sosial dan demografi seseorang Faktor – faktor psikologi terdiri dari persepsi, peran, sikap keperibadian, motivasi Meliputi struktur organisasi, desain pekerjaan, kepemimpinan dan imbalan
  12. 12. A. Teknik Kepengikutan Merupakan teknik untuk membuat orang-orang suka mengikuti apa yang menjadi kehendak si pemimpin. Ada beberapa sebab mengapa seseorang mau menjadi pengikut yaitu: • kepengikutan karena peraturan/ hukum yang berlaku • kepengikutan karena agama • kepengikutan karena tradisi atau naluri • kepengikutan karena rasio Teknik Kepemimpinan Menurut Wursanto (2002:207) dalam bukunya Dasar-Dasar Ilmu Organisasi menjelaskan tentang teknik kepemimpinan yaitu membicarakan bagaimana seorang pemimpin, menjalankan fungsi kepemimpinanya yang terdiri dari:
  13. 13. b. Teknik Human Relations Merupakan hubungan kemanusiaan yang bertujuan untuk mendapatkan kepuasan psikologis maupun kepuasan jasmaniah. Teknik human relations dapat dilakukan dengan memberikan berbagai macam kebutuhan kepada para bawahan, baik kepuasan psikologis ataupun jasmaniah. c. Teknik Memberi Teladan, Semangat, dan Dorongan Dengan teknik ini pemimpin menempatkan diri sebagai pemberi teladan, pemberi semangat, dan pemberi dorongan. Dengan cara demikian diharapkan dapat memberikan pengertian dan kesadaran kepada para bawahan sehingga mereka mau dan suka mengikuti apa yang menjadi kehendak pemimpin.
  14. 14. TERIMAKASIH DAFTAR PUSTAKA : https://ahditunggal.wordpress.com/2014/10/26/makalah- pengaruh-gaya-kepemimpinan-terhadap-kinerja-dan-dan- kepuasan-kerja-pegawai/ https://www.gurupendidikan.co.id/pengertian-kepemimpinan- menurut-para-ahli/

×