BIOFILMFORMATION Presented by: Md Al amin Bhuiyan Shuvo (14103067) PJ Eric (14103070) Pritom Roy (14103075) Md.Humayon Kab...
BIOFILMS Biofilm is an assemblage of microbial cells that is irreversibly associated with a surface and enclosed in a matr...
WHEN DO MICROBES DECIDE TO FORM BIOFILMS  Mainly when they are capable of recognition of specific or non-specific attachm...
INGREDIENTS TO PREPARE A BIOFILM Celular materials:  bacteria  parasites  fungus  virus Non cellular materials: ( extr...
CHARACTERISTICS OF A SURFACE Liquid surface Solid surface Living surface: Leaves, wounds, Post surgical sites, Marine inve...
STEPS IN THE FORMATION OF BIOFILM • STEP 1: Initial / reversible attachment - binding of 1st colonists • STEP 2: Irreversi...
BIOFILM DEVELOPMENT Phases of Biofilm growth  Attachment : Adhesion  Growth : Proliferation and Differentiation  Detach...
ATTACHMENT AND GROWTH
DETACHMENT Abrasion  Direct physical contact with biofilm structure Erosion  Shear forces exerted on the biofilm Sloughi...
FACTORS AFFECTING THE SHAPE OF BIOFILM
BIOFILM PROBLEMS IN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING •Product quality •Process problems •Sampling problems •Lab analysis probl...
HURDLE TECHNOLOGY FOR BIOFILM PREVENTION •Process maintenance •Sanitary equipment, sanitary layout •Process water flush pa...
  1. 1. BIOFILMFORMATION Presented by: Md Al amin Bhuiyan Shuvo (14103067) PJ Eric (14103070) Pritom Roy (14103075) Md.Humayon Kabir (14103079) Sajuti Akter Pakhe (14103095)
  2. 2. BIOFILMS Biofilm is an assemblage of microbial cells that is irreversibly associated with a surface and enclosed in a matrix of primarily polysaccharide material. structure EPS surface A structured community of bacterial cell Enclosed in a self produced extracellular polymeric matrix Adherent to an inert or living surface
  3. 3. WHEN DO MICROBES DECIDE TO FORM BIOFILMS  Mainly when they are capable of recognition of specific or non-specific attachment sites on a surface  Nutritional cues  Exposure of planktonic cells to sub- inhibitory concentrations of antibiotics
  4. 4. INGREDIENTS TO PREPARE A BIOFILM Celular materials:  bacteria  parasites  fungus  virus Non cellular materials: ( extra cellular polymer)  mineral crystals  corrosion particles  clay or slit particles  blood components etc  polysachharides  proteins
  5. 5. CHARACTERISTICS OF A SURFACE Liquid surface Solid surface Living surface: Leaves, wounds, Post surgical sites, Marine invertebrates, etc Non living surface: Industrial setting, Hospital setting, Indwelling medical devices, Rocks/boats in sea, Toothbrush etc
  6. 6. STEPS IN THE FORMATION OF BIOFILM • STEP 1: Initial / reversible attachment - binding of 1st colonists • STEP 2: Irreversible attachment – they anchor themselves permanently using pili • STEP 3: Maturation 1 – inter-communication through quorum sensing • STEP 4: Maturation 2 / Development – final stage of modification • STEP 5: Dispersion – essential stage for biofilm dispersion and life-cycle • Role of enzymes dispersin B and deoxyribonucleases in step 5 and medical application of cis-2-decenoic acid
  7. 7. BIOFILM DEVELOPMENT Phases of Biofilm growth  Attachment : Adhesion  Growth : Proliferation and Differentiation  Detachment
  8. 8. ATTACHMENT AND GROWTH
  9. 9. DETACHMENT Abrasion  Direct physical contact with biofilm structure Erosion  Shear forces exerted on the biofilm Sloughing  Result of chemical changes  Regulated by the biofilm community Enzymatic EPS degradation
  10. 10. FACTORS AFFECTING THE SHAPE OF BIOFILM
  11. 11. BIOFILM PROBLEMS IN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING •Product quality •Process problems •Sampling problems •Lab analysis problems •Control problems
  12. 12. HURDLE TECHNOLOGY FOR BIOFILM PREVENTION •Process maintenance •Sanitary equipment, sanitary layout •Process water flush parameters and fluid dynamics •Process surface cleaning •Process sanitization •Raw material cleanliness •UV treatment, filtration •Antimicrobials, preservatives Hurdle technology is the application of a series of “barriers”or “hurdles”in the manufacturing process that reduce the level of organisms at each barrier,

