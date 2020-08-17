1. modul 6 pembelajaran berbasis proyek

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek Barry Mikhael Cavin, M.Sc. Program Pembekalan Pendamping Guru Penggerak Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan 2020
Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek (Project-Based Learning) Sebuah pendekatan belajar yang dibangun berdasarkan aktivitas belajar dan kegiatan di dunia nyata.
Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek (Project-Based Learning) Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek tidak hanya mengajarkan konten dan wawa...
Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek (Project-Based Learning) Pada umumnya, evaluasi pada Pembelajaran berbasis Proyek dilakukan s...
Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek Pembelajaran berbasis proyek memungkinkan fasilitator untuk mengobservasi setiap pencapaian, ...
Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek dalam Program Pembekalan Pendamping Guru Penggerak Setiap individu pendamping guru penggerak ...
Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek dalam Program Pembekalan Pendamping Guru Penggerak Pada akhir pelaksanaan program, setiap ind...
Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek untuk mendampingi Guru Penggerak Karena guru penggerak juga harus mengerjakan sebuah proyek, ...
Kenapa menggunakan Pembelajaran berbasis Proyek? Lebih dari 40 tahun bukti dari berbagai studi menunjukan bahwa strategi d...
Kemampuan pendamping yang penting untuk dimiliki dalam Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek Sebagai pendamping, Bapak/Ibu diminta ...
Reﬂeksi Menganalisis dan mereﬂeksikan setiap dampak/hasil yang terjadi saat melaksanakan eksperimen. Eksperimen Mengekseku...
Sumber ● Hutchings, Bill. Principles of Enquiry-Based Learning. Centre for Excellence in Enquiry-Based Learning. 2006. ● H...
Terima kasih
  1. 1. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek Barry Mikhael Cavin, M.Sc. Program Pembekalan Pendamping Guru Penggerak Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan 2020
  2. 2. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek (Project-Based Learning) Sebuah pendekatan belajar yang dibangun berdasarkan aktivitas belajar dan kegiatan di dunia nyata. Aktivitas-aktivitas ini pada umumnya merefleksikan tipe pembelajaran dan pekerjaan yang dikerjakan oleh orang sehari-hari, bahkan di luar ruang kelas. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek biasa dilakukan oleh individu/kelompok untuk mencapai tujuan yang ditentukan di awal proyek dilaksanakan.
  3. 3. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek (Project-Based Learning) Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek tidak hanya mengajarkan konten dan wawasan, tetapi juga kemampuan-kemampuan yang penting untuk dapat menjadi bagian yang berperan di masyarakat. Kemampuan-kemampuan ini termasuk: ● komunikasi, ● presentasi, ● organisasi dan manajemen waktu, ● riset, ● penilaian diri dan refleksi, ● partisipasi kelompok dan kepemimpinan, ● serta kemampuan berpikir kritis.
  4. 4. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek (Project-Based Learning) Pada umumnya, evaluasi pada Pembelajaran berbasis Proyek dilakukan secara individu dan turut mempertimbangkan kualitas luaran/produk yang dihasilkan oleh proyek tersebut, kedalaman pemahaman atas konteks dan konten yang terkait proyek, serta kontribusi yang dihasilkan dalam proses pengerjaan proyek. Peserta dalam Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek diberikan ruang dan waktu untuk merefleksikan ide dan opininya sendiri, serta membuat keputusan yang berdampak langsung terhadap luaran dari proyek serta proses pembelajaran secara umum. Produk akhir yang dihasilkan pada umumnya berkualitas tinggi dan pengalaman yang dilalui sangat berharga, ditunjukkan melalui hasil dan presentasi yang otentik dari peserta tersebut.
  5. 5. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek Pembelajaran berbasis proyek memungkinkan fasilitator untuk mengobservasi setiap pencapaian, kebiasaan, cara kerja, dan perilaku lain yang mungkin dilewatkan oleh penilaian-penilaian konvensional yang biasa dilakukan. Bentuk-bentuknya adalah observasi dan penilaian terhadap peserta ketika mereka melakukan berbagai aktivitas, seperti: berdialog menggunakan bahasa asing, melakukan eksperimen sains, menggunakan sebuah alat, menyunting sebuah komposisi, mempresentasikan sebuah pameran, atau bekerja dalam kelompok membuat sebuah survey. Dengan kata lain, fasilitator mengobservasi dan mengevaluasi kemampuan peserta untuk melakukan aktivitas kompleks yang bermakna bahkan di kehidupan nyata, di luar konteks kelas. Brookhart M., Susan, H. McMillan, James. 2019. Classroom Assessment and Educational Measurement. Routledge.
  6. 6. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek dalam Program Pembekalan Pendamping Guru Penggerak Setiap individu pendamping guru penggerak akan diminta membuat sebuah Rencana Pendampingan sebagai produk akhir dari proyek yang dilakukan. Seperti yang dipaparkan sebelumnya, dalam pembelajaran berbasis proyek ini, pendamping diberikan ruang untuk merefleksikan ide dan pembelajarannya sesuai dengan fase, proses, dan cara belajar setiap pendamping masing-masing. Selain itu, konteks hidup dan pengalaman dan pengamatan pendamping juga diberikan ruang sebagai masukan yang valid dan patut dipertimbangkan dalam penyusunan Rencana Kerja tersebut.
  7. 7. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek dalam Program Pembekalan Pendamping Guru Penggerak Pada akhir pelaksanaan program, setiap individu pendamping guru penggerak akan diminta untuk mempresentasikan hasil belajar dan Rencana Kerja-nya di depan instruktur dan pendamping lainnya. Dalam proses ini, pendamping tentu bukan hanya perlu mempresentasikan hasil akhir Rencana Kerja mereka tapi juga proses berpikir dari hasil belajar masing-masing pendamping dari setiap modul yang diberikan di program pembekalan ini. Proses evaluasi ini disebut dengan Evaluasi 360 derajat dan juga penting untuk pendamping dapat membagikan (bentuk pertanggungjawaban) dan mendapatkan umpan balik dari instruktur dan sesama pendamping terkait Rencana Kerja mereka.
  8. 8. Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek untuk mendampingi Guru Penggerak Karena guru penggerak juga harus mengerjakan sebuah proyek, di mana mereka harus menginisiasi perubahan di lingkungan mereka masing-masing, bapak/Ibu pendamping guru penggerak juga bisa menggunakan kerangka berpikir dan bekerja (framework) yang sama ketika mendampingi guru penggerak.
  9. 9. Kenapa menggunakan Pembelajaran berbasis Proyek? Lebih dari 40 tahun bukti dari berbagai studi menunjukan bahwa strategi dan prosedur pembelajaran yang didesain menggunakan kerangka Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek efektif dalam membangun pemahaman konten dan konteks yang mendalam. Selain itu, riset juga menunjukan bahwa Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek: ● Meningkatkan motivasi belajar; ● Meningkatkan efektivitas belajar dibandingkan metode instruksi tradisional; ● Lebih praktikal dibandingkan metode instruksi tradisional dalam hal retensi jangka panjang, pengembangan kemampuan, dan kepuasan belajar baik bagi pengajar ataupun pemelajar; ● Meningkatkan penguasaan peserta dalam hal kemampuan abad-21 (21st-century skills), seperti berpikir kritis, komunikasi, kolaborasi, kreativitas, dan inovasi; ● Menyediakan model dan kerangka berpikir yang baik untuk mereformasi pelaksanaan pendidikan dalam sebuah institusi belajar.
  10. 10. Kemampuan pendamping yang penting untuk dimiliki dalam Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek Sebagai pendamping, Bapak/Ibu diminta untuk dapat memfasilitasi progres menuju tujuan guru pendamping menginisiasi perubahan di lingkungannya masing-masing. Untuk itu, bapak/ibu pendamping harus bisa mengembangkan komunikasi dan pemahaman terhadap konteks hidup guru pendamping yang didampingi. Dua hal peran yang perlu dijalani sebagai pendamping adalah: ● Penguat (Enabler) ○ Mempercayakan (trust) dan memberdayakan (empower) ○ Mengikutsertakan ○ Menjadi konsultan ● Pemandu (Guide) ○ Mengatur proses untuk mencapai tujuan ○ Konektor untuk bisa mencari informasi/pengalaman yang diperlukan
  11. 11. Reﬂeksi Menganalisis dan mereﬂeksikan setiap dampak/hasil yang terjadi saat melaksanakan eksperimen. Eksperimen Mengeksekusi solusi/program; Fokus kepada pengukuran dan pengamatan hasil untuk menjadi bahan evaluasi dan perbaikan selanjutnya. Konsep Membuat rencana respons; Membuat keputusan; Fokus kepada respons; Membuat ajuan solusi; Merencanakan ajuan solusi. Observasi Berteori; Membandingkan berbagai alternatif; Mendeﬁnisikan masalah; Memahami masalah; Membuat kriteria; Memformulasikan hipotesis. Proses Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek
  12. 12. Sumber ● Hutchings, Bill. Principles of Enquiry-Based Learning. Centre for Excellence in Enquiry-Based Learning. 2006. ● Hutchings, W. Enquiry-Based Learning: Definitions and Rationale. Centre for Excellence in Enquiry-Based Learning. 2007. ● Hutchings, W. The philosophical bases of Enquiry-Based Learning. Centre for Excellence in Enquiry-Based Learning. 2007. ● Markham, Thomas H., et al. Project Based Learning Handbook a Guide to Standards-Focused Project Based Learning for Middle and High School Teachers. Buck Institute for Education, 2003. ● Markham, Thom. Project Based Learning: Design and Coaching Guide: Expert Tools for Innovation and Inquiry for K-12 Educators. HeartIQ Press, 2012.
  13. 13. Terima kasih

