Kenaikan aktivitas enzim

Suatu biokatalisator yang dapat mempercepat laju reaksi dengan menurunkan energi aktivasi. Sifat-sifat enzim Enzim sebagai...
1. Suhu 2. pH 3. Konsentrasi Enzim, Substrat dan Kofaktor. 4. Inhibitor Enzim
(1) Tyr + ATP Tyr-A + PPi (2) Tyr-A + tRNATyr Tyr-tRNATyr + AMP Tyrosyl-tRNA sintetase Mengkatalisis reaksi aminosilasi. A...
PCR
Hasil Elektroforesis PCR
Enzim Kcat (s-1 ) KM (ATP) (mM) Kcat/ KM (s-1 M-1 ) TyrTS 7,6 0,9 8.400 TyrTS (Ala 51) 8,6 0,54 15.900 TyrTS (Pro 51) 12,0...
Enzim Kcat (s-1 ) KM (ATP) (mM) Kcat/ KM (s-1 M-1 ) TyrTS 4,7 2,8 1.860 TyrTS (Ala 51) 4,0 1,2 3.200 TyrTS (Pro 51) 1,8 0....
1. Apa substrat dari enzim tyrosil-TRNA syntetase? Tyr-A (tyrosyl adenylate) dan t-RNA 2. Bagaimana peneliti memprediksi a...
2. Bagaimana peneliti menguji prediksi mereka? (Mutagenesis Oligonukleotida Terarah) Jawab: Metode Sanger Memerlukan : DN...
Pertanyaan-pertanyaan Tahapan Sekuensing Metode Sanger : 1. Tahapan sekuensing yang pertama adalah menyediakan dsDNA (doub...
Pertanyaan-pertanyaan 3. Mengambil template (cetakan) DNA dari ssDNA hasil potongan dari dsDNA tadi 4. Menyediakan seluruh...
 Template DNA berfungsi sebagai cetakan.  Primer berfungsi sebagai landasan/pijakan yang mengenal situs spesifik pada DN...
5. Menyiapkan 4 tabung reaksi. Masing-masing tabung reaksi diberikan ddNTP, yaitu ddGTP, ddCTP, ddATP, dan ddTTP. Masing-m...
6. Setelah masing-masing tabung diisi dengan ddNTP, kemudian masing- masing tabung diisi dengan dNTP, sebagai sumber nukle...
7. Memasukkan dNTP ke dalam tabung reaksi tadi. 8. Kemudian memasukkan primer ke dalam tabung reaksi. Primer berfungsi men...
9. Setelah pemberian primer, juga dimasukkan enzim polimerase (taq- polymerase). Enzim polimerase memulai proses polimeris...
10. Enzim polymerase terus mengkatalisis pembentukan polinukleotida dari nukleotida dNTP (deoksi nukleotida tri phospat) P...
11. Pada saat enzim taq-polymerase mengkatalisis pembentukan ikatan antara nukleotida, deoksi-nukleotida (ddNTP) hadir ber...
12. Kehadiran ddNTP (deoksinukleotida) mengakibatkan terhentinya/terminasi proses polimerase, sehingga dihasilkan rantai p...
a). Berikut ini gambar perbedaan struktur dNTP (deoksinukleotida tri phospat) dan ddNTP (dideoksinukleotida tri phospat). ...
13. Kehadiran ddNTP menghasilkan beberapa rantai polinukleotida berbeda Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
14. Kegiatan nomor 9 sampai nomor 13 dilakukan pada semua tabung reaksi 15. Keempat tabung reaksi tersebut dipersiapkan un...
16. Perbedaan panjang polinukleotida tersebut, mengakibatkan perbedaan letak pada gel agarosa. Polinukleotida yang paling ...
17. Hasil pembacaan sekeuensing dari arah 5’ ke 3’ adalah rantai kompemen, yaitu 5’ AGCCGATCC 3’. Sehingga DNA templatenya...
5. Apa yang dapat disimpulkan dari penelitian ini? Jawab: Aktivitas enzim dapat ditingkatkan dengan melakukan mutagenesis ...
5. Mutasi manakah yang dilakukan peneliti yang menghasilkan enzim tyrosil-tRNA synthetase yang paling baik? Jelaskan jawab...
  1. 1. Suatu biokatalisator yang dapat mempercepat laju reaksi dengan menurunkan energi aktivasi. Sifat-sifat enzim Enzim sebagai katalisator Enzim itu suatu protein Enzim itu khusus Enzim ada yang bisa bekerja bolak-balik Enzim
  2. 2. 1. Suhu 2. pH 3. Konsentrasi Enzim, Substrat dan Kofaktor. 4. Inhibitor Enzim
  3. 3. (1) Tyr + ATP Tyr-A + PPi (2) Tyr-A + tRNATyr Tyr-tRNATyr + AMP Tyrosyl-tRNA sintetase Mengkatalisis reaksi aminosilasi. Aminosilasi yaitu: pengikatan asam amino yang sesuai ke tRNA terjadi melalui reaksi kimia Mengkatalisis reaksi aminosilasi. Aminosilasi yaitu: pengikatan asam amino yang sesuai ke tRNA terjadi melalui reaksi kimia
  4. 4. PCR
  5. 5. Hasil Elektroforesis PCR
  6. 6. Enzim Kcat (s-1 ) KM (ATP) (mM) Kcat/ KM (s-1 M-1 ) TyrTS 7,6 0,9 8.400 TyrTS (Ala 51) 8,6 0,54 15.900 TyrTS (Pro 51) 12,0 0.058 208.000 Tabel 1. Aktivitas pertukaran pirofosfat dari tirosil-tRNA sintetase Ket : Kcat : jumlah maksimum molekul substrat yang dikonversi menjadi produk KM : kesetimbangan disosiasi kompleks ES menjadi enzim dan substrat Kcat/ KM : efisiensi katalitik In Vitro
  7. 7. Enzim Kcat (s-1 ) KM (ATP) (mM) Kcat/ KM (s-1 M-1 ) TyrTS 4,7 2,8 1.860 TyrTS (Ala 51) 4,0 1,2 3.200 TyrTS (Pro 51) 1,8 0.019 95.800 Tabel 2. Aktivitas aminosasilasi dari tirosil-tRNA sintetase In Vitro
  8. 8. 1. Apa substrat dari enzim tyrosil-TRNA syntetase? Tyr-A (tyrosyl adenylate) dan t-RNA 2. Bagaimana peneliti memprediksi asam amino pada situs aktif enzim? Jawab: Untuk memprediksi asam amino pada situs aktif enzim, peneliti menggunakan bantuan komputer grafis. Dengan bantuan komputer ini, efek perubahan dari satu atau lebih residu asam amino pada situs aktif enzim berdasarkan interaksi antara enzim dan substrat dapat diprediksi. Komputer grafis merupakan cabang dari ilmu komputer dan berkaitan dengan manipulasi visual content dan proses sintesisnya secara digital. Sebagai contoh enzim yang mengandung residu asam amino treonin pada posisi 51 (Thr 51) akan terlihat adanya ikatan hidrogen yang jauh atau panjang antara hidroksil dari Thr 51 dengan oksigen dari ribosa pada tirosin adenilat (substrat). Apabila Thr 51 ini digantikan oleh Alanin, maka akan terjadi penghilangan ikatan hidrogen dan kemungkinan hilangnya ikatan hidrogen ini akan meningkatkan afinitas enzim. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan 1 2
  9. 9. 2. Bagaimana peneliti menguji prediksi mereka? (Mutagenesis Oligonukleotida Terarah) Jawab: Metode Sanger Memerlukan : DNA utas tunggal dalam jumlah cukup sebagai template DNA Primer yang sesuai (sepotong kecil DNA yang berpasangan dengan template DNA dan berfungsi sebagai starting point untuk replikasi DNA polymerase (enzim yang mengkopi DNA, menambahkan nukleotida baru ke ujung 3 dari template Sejumlah nukeotida normal Sejumlah kecil dideoxynucleotide yang dilabel (radioaktif atau dengan pewarna fluorescent) Template DNA direplikasi melibatkan nukeotida normal tetapi secara random dideoxy (DD) nukleotida diambil (dipasangkan). Penambahan dideoxy nukeotida menyebabkan reaksi berhenti Hasilnya DNA dengan panjang yang bervariasi , masing-masing berhenti pada DDnukleotida tertentu yang dilabel. Karena tiap panjang yang berbeda bergerak dengan kecepatan yang berbeda selama elektroforesis, maka urutannya dapat ditentukan. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan 3
  10. 10. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan Tahapan Sekuensing Metode Sanger : 1. Tahapan sekuensing yang pertama adalah menyediakan dsDNA (double strand DNA) 2. Memotong dsDNA (double strand DNA) menjadi ssDNA (single strand DNA)
  11. 11. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan 3. Mengambil template (cetakan) DNA dari ssDNA hasil potongan dari dsDNA tadi 4. Menyediakan seluruh alat dan bahan untuk sekuensing DNA. Bahan untuk sekuensing adalah template (cetakan) DNA, primer, dNTP, ddNTP dan enzym polymerase.
  12. 12.  Template DNA berfungsi sebagai cetakan.  Primer berfungsi sebagai landasan/pijakan yang mengenal situs spesifik pada DNA template untuk memulai prooses polymerase.  dNTP (deoksi nukleotida tri phospat) berfungsi sebagai sumber nukleotida pada proses polymerase sekuensing. dNTP ada 5 jenis, yaitu dATP (deoksi adenin tri phospat), dGTP (deoksi guanin tri phospat), dUTP (deoksi urasil tri phospat), dCTP (deoksi citosin tri phospat), dan dTTP (deoksi timin tri phospat).  ddNTP (dideoksi nukleotida tri phospat) berfungsi untuk menghentikan/terminasi proses enzim polymerase, sehingga proses perbanyakan nukleotida terhenti.  Enzym polymerase berfungsi untuk reaksi polimerisasi atau perbanyakan nukleotida. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  13. 13. 5. Menyiapkan 4 tabung reaksi. Masing-masing tabung reaksi diberikan ddNTP, yaitu ddGTP, ddCTP, ddATP, dan ddTTP. Masing-masing tabung reaksi diisi dengan ddNTP yang berbeda. Tabung pertama diisi dengan ddGTP, tabung kedua diisi dengan ddCTP, tabung ketiga diisi dengan ddATP, dan tabung keempat diisi dengan ddTTP. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  14. 14. 6. Setelah masing-masing tabung diisi dengan ddNTP, kemudian masing- masing tabung diisi dengan dNTP, sebagai sumber nukleotida pada proses polimerasi. Yaitu dGTP, dCTP, dATP, dan dTTP. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  15. 15. 7. Memasukkan dNTP ke dalam tabung reaksi tadi. 8. Kemudian memasukkan primer ke dalam tabung reaksi. Primer berfungsi mengenali situs spesifik pada DNA template, juga berfungsi sebagai landasan/pijakan untuk memulai polimerisasi. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  16. 16. 9. Setelah pemberian primer, juga dimasukkan enzim polimerase (taq- polymerase). Enzim polimerase memulai proses polimerisasi Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  17. 17. 10. Enzim polymerase terus mengkatalisis pembentukan polinukleotida dari nukleotida dNTP (deoksi nukleotida tri phospat) Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  18. 18. 11. Pada saat enzim taq-polymerase mengkatalisis pembentukan ikatan antara nukleotida, deoksi-nukleotida (ddNTP) hadir berikatan dengan polimer nukleotida sebelumnya Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  19. 19. 12. Kehadiran ddNTP (deoksinukleotida) mengakibatkan terhentinya/terminasi proses polimerase, sehingga dihasilkan rantai polinukleotida yang berbeda panjangnya Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  20. 20. a). Berikut ini gambar perbedaan struktur dNTP (deoksinukleotida tri phospat) dan ddNTP (dideoksinukleotida tri phospat). b). Keberadaan ddNTP menghalangi terbentuknya ikatan phospodiester antara satu nukleotida dengan nukleotida berikutnya, sehingga mengakibatkan terminasi/pengakhiran proses polimerisasi Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  21. 21. 13. Kehadiran ddNTP menghasilkan beberapa rantai polinukleotida berbeda Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  22. 22. 14. Kegiatan nomor 9 sampai nomor 13 dilakukan pada semua tabung reaksi 15. Keempat tabung reaksi tersebut dipersiapkan untuk di alirkan pada gel agarosa Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  23. 23. 16. Perbedaan panjang polinukleotida tersebut, mengakibatkan perbedaan letak pada gel agarosa. Polinukleotida yang paling pendek bermigrasi/pergerakannya apling cepat pada gel agarosa. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  24. 24. 17. Hasil pembacaan sekeuensing dari arah 5’ ke 3’ adalah rantai kompemen, yaitu 5’ AGCCGATCC 3’. Sehingga DNA templatenya adalah 5’ GGATCGGCT 3’ Pertanyaan-pertanyaan
  25. 25. 5. Apa yang dapat disimpulkan dari penelitian ini? Jawab: Aktivitas enzim dapat ditingkatkan dengan melakukan mutagenesis terarah. Aktivitas yang maksud diantaranya: Stabilitas termal, meningkat afinitas, dan fungsi katalitik enzim. Pada jurnal dilakukan mutagenesis terarah oligonukleotida pada enzim Tyr-TS (Thr51), dimana terjadi mutagenesis pada Tyr-TS (Thr51) menjadi Tyr-TS (Ala-51) dan Tyr-TS(Pro- 51). Metoda mutagenesis ini dilakukan secara in vitro dan in vivo. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan 4
  26. 26. 5. Mutasi manakah yang dilakukan peneliti yang menghasilkan enzim tyrosil-tRNA synthetase yang paling baik? Jelaskan jawaban anda? Jawab: Enzim TyrTS yang lebih baik tergantung pada kondisi yaitu dimana pada in vitro yg lebih baik adalah TyrTS (Pro51) sedangkan pada in vivo yaitu pada TyrTS(Ala51). Hal ini disebabkan karena pada in vitro nilai Km kecil yg baik dan nilai Kcat besar yg baik dan Kcat/ KM yang memiliki nilai besar yang baik. Dimana, Kcat merupakan jumlah maksimum molekul substrat yang dikonversi menjadi produk sedangkan KM merupaka kesetimbangan disosiasi kompleks ES menjadi enzim dan substrat, Kcat/ KM : efisiensi katalitik Pada in vivo, yang baik adalah TyrTS(Ala51). Baiknya aktivitas enzim TyrTS(Ala51) ini tidak dipengaruhi oleh nilai Kcat/Km namun dipengaruhi oleh nilai Kcat, dimana semakin besar nilai Kcat maka semakin baik aktivitas enzimnya. Hal ini disebabkan oleh energi (ATP) yang diperlukan berada pada range <2mM. (Range ATP 2-3mM menandakan enzim tersebut sudah jenuh). Pertanyaan-pertanyaan 5

×