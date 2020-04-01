Successfully reported this slideshow.
Notice the difference in heat radiation in this city landscape. Not all surfaces have the same temperature!
Find out more about NASA’s MODIS Imagery You can help verify surface temperature readings collected by NASA satellites
What is surface temperature like in your type of community?
Collecting Data Using an Infrared Thermometer HOW? • Hold your arm at arms length and point the instrument at the ground. ...
Do not take the temperature of shadowed areas including the shadow that your body may cast. Extend your arm in front of yo...
The World in Infrared Boiling WaterIce Cube in Water
What’s Under the Plastic Bag?
Infrared Image
Landscape in Visible & Infrared Light
Infrared at the Zoo - Meerkats
Infrared at the Zoo - Crocs
Infrared at Home – Pet Lizard
Infrared at the Zoo - Emu
Infrared at the Zoo - Tiger
Infrared at Home - Pet Dog
Artist Concept: NASA’s Spitzer Spacecraft NASA’s Spitzer Telescope “Sees” through the Dust to Answer the Question: Where d...
  1. 1. Explore Your Environment with an Infrared Thermometer! Special thanks to: Spitzer Science Center’s (SSC) Infrared Processing & Analysis Center (IPAC), California Institute of Technology
  2. 2. The Atmosphere • Extremely thin blanket of air extending about 200 miles from Earth’s surface to the edge of space. • Earth’s atmosphere protects us and all living things on Earth from dangerous radiation from the Sun.
  3. 3. Surface Temperature • Is the radiating heat from Earth’s surface including vegetation, paved surfaces, and the ground, etc. • Varies depending on the ground cover and the time of day • Affects all aspects of the Earth’s Energy Budget (the flow of incoming and outgoing energy dependent on land, oceans, and air systems)
  4. 4. Notice the difference in heat radiation in this city landscape. Not all surfaces have the same temperature!
  5. 5. Find out more about NASA’s MODIS Imagery You can help verify surface temperature readings collected by NASA satellites
  6. 6. What is surface temperature like in your type of community?
  7. 7. Measures infrared (heat) radiation emanating from a surface and converts it to temperature. Surface temperature can be observed by sensing the infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum. Instrument: Infrared (IR) Thermometer
  8. 8. Collecting Data Using an Infrared Thermometer HOW? • Hold your arm at arms length and point the instrument at the ground. After you pull the trigger then read the value including the tenths of a degree Celsius. WHEN? • Surface temperature measurements can be taken any time during the day.
  9. 9. Do not take the temperature of shadowed areas including the shadow that your body may cast. Extend your arm in front of you to take the observations. You don’t want to measure the temperature of your feet. . Avoid Your Shadow and Your Feet!
  10. 10. The World in Infrared Boiling WaterIce Cube in Water
  11. 11. What’s Under the Plastic Bag?
  12. 12. Infrared Image
  13. 13. Landscape in Visible & Infrared Light
  14. 14. Infrared at the Zoo - Meerkats
  15. 15. Infrared at the Zoo - Crocs
  16. 16. Infrared at Home – Pet Lizard
  17. 17. Infrared at the Zoo - Emu
  18. 18. Infrared at the Zoo - Tiger
  19. 19. Infrared at Home - Pet Dog
  20. 20. Artist Concept: NASA’s Spitzer Spacecraft NASA’s Spitzer Telescope “Sees” through the Dust to Answer the Question: Where do stars and planets come from?  Spitzer is the largest infrared telescope ever launched into space.  Many areas of space are filled with vast, dense clouds of gas and dust which block our view.  Infrared (IR) light, can penetrate these clouds, allowing us to peer into regions of star formation and into newly forming planetary systems.

