SOURCE: MUSHTAQ AHMED Maryam Fida (o-1827)
 The Gibbs–Donnan effect (also known as the Donnan's effect, Donnan law, Donnan equilibrium, or Gibbs–Donnan equilibrium)...
 Semipermeable membrane.  Permits the passage of crystalloids but not of colloids.
• There are two main types of volume expanders: crystalloids and colloids. • Crystalloids are aqueous solutions of mineral...
 If we take two solutions of a simple electrolyte such as KCl of different conc. then K1Cl1=K2Cl2  Suppose we add a coll...
Source: Lippincott - Biochemistry
 The release of oxygen from hemoglobin is enhanced when the pH is lowered or when the hemoglobin is in the presence of an...
Source of the protons that lowers the pH Bicarbonate buffer system  CO2+H2O H2CO3  H2CO3 H+HCO3
Mechanism of bohr effect  Deoxy form of Hb has greater affinity for protons than oxy form  Histidine residues on side ch...
DONNANS EQUILIBRIUM and Bohar's effect (mushtaq ahmed and lippincott) biochemistry

Donnans equilibrium and Bohar's effect (mushtaq ahmed and lippincott) biochemistry

  2. 2.  The Gibbs–Donnan effect (also known as the Donnan's effect, Donnan law, Donnan equilibrium, or Gibbs–Donnan equilibrium) is a name for the behaviour of charged particles near a semi permeable membrane that sometimes fail to distribute evenly across the two sides of the membrane.
  3. 3.  Semipermeable membrane.  Permits the passage of crystalloids but not of colloids.
  4. 4. • There are two main types of volume expanders: crystalloids and colloids. • Crystalloids are aqueous solutions of mineral salts or other water-soluble molecules. • Colloids contain larger insoluble molecules, such as gelatin; blood itself is a colloid.
  5. 5.  If we take two solutions of a simple electrolyte such as KCl of different conc. then K1Cl1=K2Cl2  Suppose we add a colloid (KPr) on side 1 while on side 2 we add a solution of KCl then K2=Cl2 while K1 > Cl1  The presence of colloid Pr on one side of the membrane will affect the distribution of K and Cl on two sides differently.
  7. 7.  The release of oxygen from hemoglobin is enhanced when the pH is lowered or when the hemoglobin is in the presence of an increased pCO2.  Decrease O2 affinity of Hb  Shift to the right in oxygen dissociation curve  Stabilize T state (deoxy form of Hb)  This change in oxygen binding is called Bohr effect.
  8. 8. Source of the protons that lowers the pH Bicarbonate buffer system  CO2+H2O H2CO3  H2CO3 H+HCO3
  9. 9. Mechanism of bohr effect  Deoxy form of Hb has greater affinity for protons than oxy form  Histidine residues on side chains of Hb become protonated releasing O2 easily

