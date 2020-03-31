News doc ambiente marzo 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Periodo dal 1 Marzo al 31 Marzo 2020 STUDI E DOCUMENTI UFFICIALI(1 ) SU TEMATICHE AMBIENTALI FEBBRAIO 202O A cura del Do...
2 Sommario AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ......................................................................................
3 AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ Repertorio dello stato di attuazione dei Piani per il Parco nei Parchi Nazionali (Documenta...
4 EFFETTO SERRA Coronavirus e riduzione gas serra in Italia (Documentazione Nazionale) Comunicato Ispra del 26 Marzo: Emis...
5 ENERGIA Rapporto su energie rinnovabili in Europa (Documentazione Comunitaria) Si tratta del Rapporto dell’Agenzia Europ...
6 INCENTIVI POLITICHE SOSTENIBILI Il punto della Commissione UE sullo stato degli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile in Ita...
7 NUCLEARE Sicurezza nucleare nell’UE (Documentazione Comunitaria) Rapporto della Corte dei Conti UE secondo il quale la C...
8 RIFIUTI Gestione rifiuti urbani durante l’emergenza corona-virus (Documentazione Nazionale) L’Istituto Superiore di Sani...
9 Il documento conclude ipotizzando interventi normativi 1. Incrementare capacità di stoccaggio e deposito temporaneo. Qui...
10 ambientale per il quale è modifica sostanziale tra l’altro: “2. un potenziamento dell’impianto, dell’opera o dell’infra...
11 (5 )omologati e certificati, aventi adeguate caratteristiche di resistenza per garantire la sicurezza nel trasporto e n...
12 SOSTANZE PERICOLOSE Uso sostenibile dei prodotti fitosanitari (Documentazione Comunitaria) Rapporto speciale della Cort...
13 VIGILANZA Emergenza Covid-19: pulizia ambienti esterni e uso disinfettanti (Documentazione Nazionale) Il Consiglio SNPA...
  1. 1. 1 Periodo dal 1 Marzo al 31 Marzo 2020 STUDI E DOCUMENTI UFFICIALI(1 ) SU TEMATICHE AMBIENTALI FEBBRAIO 202O A cura del Dott. Marco Grondacci 1 Ministeri ed Enti Tecnici Nazionali, Regioni, Istituzioni UE, Organizzazioni ONU
  2. 2. 2 Sommario AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ................................................................................................................... 3 Repertorio dello stato di attuazione dei Piani per il Parco nei Parchi Nazionali (Documentazione Nazionale).................................................................................................................................................. 3 EFFETTO SERRA.............................................................................................................................................. 4 Coronavirus e riduzione gas serra in Italia (Documentazione Nazionale)................................................. 4 ENERGIA......................................................................................................................................................... 5 Rapporto su energie rinnovabili in Europa (Documentazione Comunitaria)............................................ 5 Guida per la riqualificazione energetica degli edifici (Documentazione Nazionale)................................. 5 INCENTIVI POLITICHE SOSTENIBILI ................................................................................................................ 6 Il punto della Commissione UE sullo stato degli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile in Italia (Documentazione Comunitaria) ................................................................................................................ 6 Piano azione economia circolare europeo (Documentazione Comunitaria) ............................................ 6 NUCLEARE...................................................................................................................................................... 7 Sicurezza nucleare nell’UE (Documentazione Comunitaria)..................................................................... 7 RIFIUTI ........................................................................................................................................................... 8 Gestione rifiuti urbani durante l’emergenza corona-virus (Documentazione Nazionale) ....................... 8 Prime indicazioni generali per la gestione dei rifiuti – emergenza CoViD-19 (DocumentazioneNazionale) ..................................................................................................................... 8 “Criticità nella gestione dei rifiuti per effetto dell’Emergenza COVID 19 – indicazioni.” (Documentazione Nazionale) .................................................................................................................... 9 SOSTANZE PERICOLOSE............................................................................................................................... 12 Uso sostenibile dei prodotti fitosanitari (Documentazione Comunitaria) ............................................. 12 La rappresentazione televisiva del rischio da sostanze chimiche presenti in prodotti di uso comune (Documentazione Nazionale) .................................................................................................................. 12 VIGILANZA ................................................................................................................................................... 13 Emergenza Covid-19: pulizia ambienti esterni e uso disinfettanti (Documentazione Nazionale) ......... 13
  3. 3. 3 AREE PROTETTE – BIODIVERSITÀ Repertorio dello stato di attuazione dei Piani per il Parco nei Parchi Nazionali (Documentazione Nazionale) Il Repertorio consente di comprendere, attraverso mappe, schemi e atti ufficiali prodotti dagli Enti Competenti (Stato, Regioni, Enti Parco) lo stato attuale della Pianificazione dei Piani dei 26 Parchi Nazionali attualmente istituiti. LINK AL REPERTORIO: http://www.isprambiente.gov.it/it/banche-dati/repertorio-dello-stato-di-attuazione-dei-piani-per-il-parco- nei-parchi-nazionali
  4. 4. 4 EFFETTO SERRA Coronavirus e riduzione gas serra in Italia (Documentazione Nazionale) Comunicato Ispra del 26 Marzo: Emissioni Gas Serra: Primi Tre Mesi 2020 Attesa Riduzione Del 5/7% Tendenza 2019: Riduzione Del 2%, Confermato Disaccoppiamento con Pil. TESTO COMUNICATO: http://www.isprambiente.gov.it/files2020/area-stampa/comunicati- stampa/Comunicatostampatrimestrale2019.pdf
  5. 5. 5 ENERGIA Rapporto su energie rinnovabili in Europa (Documentazione Comunitaria) Si tratta del Rapporto dell’Agenzia Europea per l’Ambiente secondo il quale la quota di risorse energetiche rinnovabili (RES) dell'UE è rimasta in linea con la traiettoria indicativa progettata per raggiungere gli obiettivi obbligatori di RES dell'UE per il 2020: una quota RES del 20% nel consumo di energia e l'obiettivo secondario del RES del 10% per i trasporti. Tuttavia, per raggiungere questi obiettivi con certezza, sono necessari ulteriori sforzi per distribuire fonti di energia rinnovabile in tutta l'UE, in particolare dato il rimbalzo del consumo finale di energia in alcuni Stati membri dell'UE negli ultimi anni. La relazione mostra inoltre che il consumo aggiuntivo di fonti energetiche rinnovabili in tutta Europa dal 2005 ha comportato numerosi vantaggi collaterali: ha consentito all'UE di ridurre la sua domanda di combustibili fossili con oltre il 12% e le relative emissioni di gas serra (GHG) con il 10%, se le fonti di energia rinnovabile fossero rimaste allo stesso livello del 2005. Per l'effetto sulle emissioni di inquinanti atmosferici, i risultati sono contrastanti: il consumo aggiuntivo di fonti rinnovabili (FER) dal 2005 ha portato a una riduzione delle emissioni di NOx e SO2, ma all'aumento delle emissioni di PM10, PM2,5 e COV, principalmente a causa della combustione della biomassa. Oltre ai calcoli basati sui dati sul consumo di FER comunicati dagli Stati membri, la relazione fornisce anche stime anticipate dell'Agenzia europea dell'ambiente (AEA) per tutti questi sviluppi nel 2018. Nella parte finale, viene presa in considerazione la prospettiva globale. Indica che l'UE ha trasformato la sua base di produzione di energia tra il 2005 e il 2017 a una velocità che ha superato quella delle altre regioni del mondo. Sebbene l'UE sia ancora il leader mondiale nella capacità energetica pro capite sostenibile, è stata superata dalla Cina in termini di capacità installata totale dal 2013. TESTO RAPPORTO: https://www.eionet.europa.eu/etcs/etc-cme/products/etc-cme-reports/renewable-energy-in-europe- 2019-recent-growth-and-knock-on-effects Guida per la riqualificazione energetica degli edifici (Documentazione Nazionale) La Guida è stata specificamente preparata, su incarico di ENEA DUEE - per assicurare un efficace supporto tecnico-scientifico agli Amministratori di condominio che intendono realizzare interventi di miglioramento della prestazione energetica degli edifici da Loro gestiti. TESTO GUIDA: https://www.efficienzaenergetica.enea.it/component/jdownloads/send/40-pubblicazioni/380-guida-alla- ristrutturazione-e-riqualificazione-energetica-degli-edifici-versione-pdf.html
  6. 6. 6 INCENTIVI POLITICHE SOSTENIBILI Il punto della Commissione UE sullo stato degli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile in Italia (Documentazione Comunitaria) Il paragrafo 4.5. e l’allegato E del Documento della Commissione UE analizzano lo stato del raggiungimento degli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile per il nostro Paese. Volendo approfondire gli aspetti critici, il documento rileva che per realizzare la transizione verde in Italia è fondamentale migliorare l'efficienza energetica nel settore edilizio, promuovere i trasporti sostenibili, favorire l'economia circolare nelle regioni caratterizzate da un ritardo nello sviluppo e prevenire i rischi climatici TESTO DEL DOCUMENTO: https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/2020-european_semester_country-report-italy_it.pdf Piano azione economia circolare europeo (Documentazione Comunitaria) In data 11 marzo 2020 la Commissione europea ha adottato un nuovo piano d'azione per l'economia circolare, uno dei principali elementi del Green Deal europeo, il nuovo programma per la crescita sostenibile in Europa. Con misure che riguardano l'intero ciclo di vita dei prodotti, il nuovo piano mira a rendere la nostra economia più adatta a un futuro verde, a rafforzarne la competitività proteggendo l'ambiente e a sancire nuovi diritti per i consumatori. TESTO PIANO AZIONE: https://ec.europa.eu/environment/circular-economy/pdf/new_circular_economy_action_plan.pdf
  7. 7. 7 NUCLEARE Sicurezza nucleare nell’UE (Documentazione Comunitaria) Rapporto della Corte dei Conti UE secondo il quale la Commissione contribuisce alla sicurezza ma occorrono miglioramenti. La responsabilità della sicurezza nucleare ricade in primo luogo sui titolari della licenza per gli impianti nucleari e sulle autorità nazionali. In questo ambito, alla Commissione spetta specificamente sviluppare il quadro giuridico di Euratom e vigilare sul suo recepimento negli Stati membri, verificare gli impianti di monitoraggio della radioattività degli Stati membri, nonché controllare la compatibilità degli investimenti nel settore nucleare con il trattato Euratom. La Corte conclude che, nel complesso, la Commissione ha fatto buon uso di tali competenze e ha fornito un valido contributo alla sicurezza nucleare nell’UE. Le raccomandazioni della Corte vertono sul ruolo della Commissione nel monitorare il recepimento delle direttive Euratom, sul quadro di riferimento in cui quest’ultima formula i pareri in merito agli investimenti nel settore nucleare, nonché sull’approccio da essa adottato in sede di elaborazione dei pareri e di conduzione delle verifiche degli impianti di monitoraggio della radioattività. TESTO RAPPORTO: https://www.eca.europa.eu/Lists/ECADocuments/SR20_03/SR_Nuclear-safety_IT.pdf
  8. 8. 8 RIFIUTI Gestione rifiuti urbani durante l’emergenza corona-virus (Documentazione Nazionale) L’Istituto Superiore di Sanità ha definito delle linee guida per i cittadini sia postivi e in quarantena che non. Per cui se provenienti da abitazioni con soggetti positivi e in quarantena non si deve fare più la raccolta differenziata casalinga. TESTO LINEE GUIDA: https://www.iss.it/documents/20126/0/POSTER+RIFIUTI+13_marzo20.pdf/169f4a33-0fcb-897a-54e6- 9e196aac290d?t=1584098301482 Prime indicazioni generali per la gestione dei rifiuti – emergenza CoViD-19 (DocumentazioneNazionale) Documento approvato dal Consiglio Nazionale del Sistema Nazionale per la Protezione dell’Ambiente (SNPA) lo scorso 23 Marzo. Secondo il documento i rifiuti indifferenziati provenienti da abitazioni con soggetti positivi o in quarantena , devono essere avviati 1. prioritariamente all’incenerimento 2. oppure a impianti di Trattamento biologico meccanico ma in questo secondo caso solo a condizione che detti impianti garantiscano la igienizzazione del rifiuto nel corso del trattamento biologico (bioessicazione o biostabilizzazione) nonchèla protezione dei lavoratori 3. direttamente in discarica senza trattamento preliminare ma previo inserimento dei sacchetti integri all’internodi appositi big bags. I rifiuti dovranno essere confinati in zonededicate della discarica con copertura giornaliera in modo da evitare dispersioni Il documento solleva poi il problema della capacità gestionale degli impianti esistenti sia con riferimenti ai fanghi da trattamento acque reflue urbane e da impianti produttivi ma anche dalla deviazione di rifiuti indifferenziati e differenziati per l’emergenza coronavirus (vedi punti sopra). Da questa situazione nasce la richiesta contenuta nel documento in oggetto di permettere una maggiora capacità di deposito temporaneo (attività non soggetta ad autorizzazione se vengono rispettati i limiti quantitativi e temporali di legge) e di messa in riserva o deposito preliminare. Il documento pone però le seguenti condizioni per aumentare dette attività di stoccaggio: 1. garanzia di spazi adeguati per evitare rischi incendi. 2. Rispetto delle norme tecniche di stoccaggio. Su questo si vedano in particolre: la Circolare del Ministero dell’Ambiente N° 2730 DEL 13/2/2019 (2 ), che prevede i piani di emergenza esterni ed interni (3 ), nonché della Circolare n.1121 del 21 gennaio 2019 (4 ). 3. Adeguati sistemi di raccolta e trattamento degli ulteriori eluati prodotti dai materiali stoccati 4. Sistemi per limitare infiltrazioni meteoriche e emissioni odorigene 5. Sistemi di confinamento per segregare i rifiuti stoccati in più rispetto all’ordinario 2 http://www.reteambiente.it/repository/normativa/33918_lineeguida_minambiente_13_2_1.pdf 3 http://notedimarcogrondacci.blogspot.com/2019/02/ministero-dellambiente-il-rischio.html#more 4 http://notedimarcogrondacci.blogspot.com/2019/02/nuova-circolare-ministeriale-su.html
  9. 9. 9 Il documento conclude ipotizzando interventi normativi 1. Incrementare capacità di stoccaggio e deposito temporaneo. Qui non si capisce il riferimento all’intervento normativo considerato che dette capacità possono essere aumentate con autorizzazioni nuove ma evidentemente lo scopo potrebbe essere quello di introdurre una norma speciale (con decreto legge?) che preveda, per tutti gli impianti in funzione, l’aumento di stoccaggio in automatico ex lege senza specifici percorsi autorizzativi 2. Garantire il prioritario avvio all’incenerimento dei rifiuti sanitari infetti(questo è già possibile ora) ma anche dei rifiuti urbani indifferenziati da abitazioni di soggetti positivi o in quarantena coatta. 3. Garantire lo smaltimento in discarica dei flussi di rifiuti con difficoltà di destinazione, leggi rifiuti infetti anche solo potenzialmente ma che non possono essere inceneriti per difficoltà a trovare impianti. 4. Sospensione dei controlli ambientali per difficoltà di accesso dei controllori agli impianti 5. Slittamento termini scadenze amministrative. Qui potrebbe esserci un riferimento al rispetto di obblighi prescrittivi, al rispetto di obblighi per presentare adeguatamente impiantistici in attuazione di diffide della autorità competente. TESTO DOCUMENTO: https://www.snpambiente.it/2020/03/24/emergenza-covid-19-indicazioni-snpa-sulla-gestione-dei-rifiuti/ “Criticità nella gestione dei rifiuti per effetto dell’Emergenza COVID 19 – indicazioni.” (Documentazione Nazionale) Con Circolare del Capo Dipartimento del Ministero dell’Ambiente sono state date indicazioni a Regioni Comuni Province per emettere, anche tenuto conto del documento SNPA analizzato in precedenza, apposite ordinanze contingibili e urgenti. Si tratta delle ordinanze disciplinate dall’articolo 191 del DLgs 152/2006 che prevede la possibilità per Presidenti di Regioni , delle Province e i Sindaci di emanare ordinanze per consentire il ricorso temporaneo a speciali forme di gestione dei rifiuti, anche in deroga alle disposizioni vigenti, nel rispetto, comunque, delle disposizioni contenute nelle direttive dell'Unione europea, garantendo un elevato livello di tutela della salute e dell'ambiente, che possono durare massimo 6 mesi, però possono essere reiterate per un periodo non superiore a 18 mesi per ogni speciale forma di gestione dei rifiuti. Qualora ricorrano comprovate necessità, il Presidente della regione d'intesa con il Ministro dell'ambiente e della tutela del territorio e del mare può adottare, dettando specifiche prescrizioni, le ordinanze di cui al comma 1 anche oltre i predetti termini. Le ordinanze dovranno indicare specificamente le norme a cui si intende derogare e sono adottate su parere degli organi tecnici o tecnico-sanitari locali, che si esprimono con specifico riferimento alle conseguenze ambientali. La Circolare da le seguenti indicazioni sul regime giuridico amministrativo degli impianti che dovrebbe derivare dalle ordinanze: 1. modificare le vigenti singole autorizzazioni per aumentare rispettivamente la capacità annua di stoccaggio, nonché quella istantanea, entro un limite massimo comunque inferiore al 50%, nei limiti in cui ciò rappresenti una modifica non sostanziale ai sensi dell’articolo 5 del decreto legislativo n. 152/2006 per le attività di cui al citato titolo III-bis (Autorizzazione Integrata Ambientale – AIA). Francamente non si capisce come si possa far rientrare nelle modifiche non sostanziali una aumento del 50% dei rifiuti inseriti nell’impianto (lo stoccaggio rientra nell’AIA. Sia sufficiente leggere cosa afferma la definizione di modifica sostanziale secondo il testo unico
  10. 10. 10 ambientale per il quale è modifica sostanziale tra l’altro: “2. un potenziamento dell’impianto, dell’opera o dell’infrastruttura o del progetto che, secondo l’autorità competente, producano effetti negativi e significativi sull’ambiente. 3. per ciascuna attività per la quale l’allegato VIII indica valori di soglia, è sostanziale una modifica all’installazione che dia luogo ad un incremento del valore di una delle grandezze, oggetto della soglia, pari o superiore al valore della soglia stessa”. Non solo ma occorre anche , dice la legge, che per non essere sostanziale la modifica non produca un impatto significativo sull’ambiente quindi occorre un minimo di istruttoria per dimostrarlo prima di emettere l’ordinanza, non basta dichiarare in quest’ultima che le norme derogate. Quindi questa indicazione può funzionare, formalmente trattando, solo se si preveda una norma generale (non un ordinanza) che deroghi ex lege a quanto scritto nel testo unico ambientale per tutta la durata della emergenza. Emergenza che in termini di gestione rifiuti potrebbe ovviamente durare di più di quella sanitaria vista la situazione impiantistica descritta nelle premesse della Circolare. 2. infatti la Circolare aggiunge che la procedura per considerare non sostanziale e quindi bypassare la procedura ordinaria di autorizzazione potrà essere una SCIA (SCENALAZIONE CERTIFICATA DI INIZIO ATTIVITA’. In pratica la Circolare introduce una nuova procedura autorizzatoria dove è sufficiente da parte di chi gestisce l’impianto la presentazione di una autocertificazione (relazione asseverata di un tecnico del gestore) che dichiara che vengono rispettate le norme sugli stoccaggi e sul rischio incendi le altre indicazioni del documento SNPA esaminato in precedenza e a cui vi rimando 3. si prevede che la soglia di quantità di rifiuti stoccati nell’impianti possa essere il doppio di quella richiesta dalla legge per il deposito temporaneo (ricordo che il deposito temporaneo non richiede alcuna specifica autorizzazione/comunicazione) 4. Si prevede che le Regioni possano far ricorso alle ordinanze adottate ai sensi dell’art. 191 del d.lgs. n. 152 del 2006 al fine di autorizzare gli impianti di incenerimento a raggiungere la capacità termica massima valutata in sede di autorizzazione per garantire il prioritario avvio dei rifiuti urbani indifferenziati provenienti dalle abitazioni in cui sono presenti soggetti positivi al tampone, in isolamento o in quarantena obbligatoria, nonché per consentire il conferimento dei rifiuti urbani indifferenziati provenienti da abitazioni dove non soggiornano soggetti positivi al tampone in isolamento o in quarantena e per garantire la possibilità di destinare a incenerimento i fanghi di depurazione identificati con il codice 190805 dell’elenco europeo dei rifiuti. 5. Si prevede che, ove ciò sia necessario al fine di garantire la chiusura del ciclo di gestione dei rifiuti urbani nel contesto della presente emergenza, le ordinanze ex art. 191 del d.lgs. n. 152 del 2006 possano prefigurare la modifica temporanea dell'autorizzazione per consentire il conferimento degli scarti derivanti dal trattamento dei rifiuti urbani, differenziati e indifferenziati, privi di possibili destinazioni alternative, a condizione che detti scarti non siano classificati come rifiuti pericolosi richiesta da parte del gestore dell’impianto di discarica. Anche in tale caso si ritiene che la procedura prefigurata dall’ordinanza possa essere quella della Segnalazione certificata di inizio attività sopra descritta al punto 2. 6. Si prevede che tramite le ordinanze ex art. 191 del d.lgs. n. 152 del 2006, ove ciò si renda necessario e limitatamente alla sola fase emergenziale, il conferimento in discarica dei rifiuti urbani indifferenziati provenienti dalle abitazioni in cui sono presenti soggetti positivi al tampone, in isolamento o in quarantena obbligatoria, assicurandone la sterilizzazione ovvero un trattamento derogatorio rispetto a quello ordinariamente previsto, che contempli: a) inserimento dei sacchetti integri all’interno di appositi big-bags
  11. 11. 11 (5 )omologati e certificati, aventi adeguate caratteristiche di resistenza per garantire la sicurezza nel trasporto e nello stoccaggio degli stessi in modo da evitare qualsiasi fuoriuscita del materiale; b) confinamento dei rifiuti de quibus in zone definite della discarica; c) copertura giornaliera con un adeguato strato di materiale protettivo, tale da evitare ogni forma di dispersione. Tale trattamento infatti può ritenersi adeguato, nella presente straordinaria situazione, anche se derogatorio rispetto alla norma vigente, in quanto in grado di garantire il miglior risultato in termini di tutela dell’ambiente e della salute umana. TESTO CIRCOLARE: https://www.comieco.org/downloads/12975/7948/Circolare%20MATTM%20COVID19.pdf 5 I big bag sono dei grossi sacchi in rafia di polipropilene, dotati di maniglie in tessuto molto robuste, necessarie per movimentarli quando sono pieni, con carichi di centinaia o migliaia di chili.
  12. 12. 12 SOSTANZE PERICOLOSE Uso sostenibile dei prodotti fitosanitari (Documentazione Comunitaria) Rapporto speciale della Corte dei Conti UE sull’uso sostenibile dei prodotti fitosanitari: limitati progressi nella misurazione e nella riduzione dei rischi. I prodotti fitosanitari sono pesticidi utilizzati per proteggere le colture. Il quadro di riferimento dell’UE si prefigge di conseguire un uso sostenibile di tali prodotti riducendo i rischi e gli impatti per la salute umana e per l’ambiente nonché promuovendo la difesa integrata. La Corte ha constatato che la Commissione e gli Stati membri hanno intrapreso azioni per promuovere l’uso sostenibile dei prodotti fitosanitari, ma i progressi nella misurazione e nella riduzione dei rischi sono stati limitati. L’applicazione della difesa integrata è obbligatoria per gli agricoltori, ma non è un requisito per percepire i pagamenti a titolo della politica agricola comune e il sistema per far rispettare tale obbligo è debole. Le statistiche UE disponibili e i nuovi indicatori di rischio non mostrano in che misura questa politica sia riuscita a conseguire un uso sostenibile dei prodotti fitosanitari. La Corte formula raccomandazioni connesse alla verifica della difesa integrata a livello di azienda agricola, al miglioramento delle statistiche sui prodotti fitosanitari e allo sviluppo di indicatori di rischio migliori. TESTO RAPPORTO: https://www.eca.europa.eu/Lists/ECADocuments/SR20_05/SR_Pesticides_IT.pdf La rappresentazione televisiva del rischio da sostanze chimiche presenti in prodotti di uso comune (Documentazione Nazionale) Ricerca di Ispra e Sistema Nazionale per la Protezione dell’Ambiente sulla rappresentazione televisiva del rischio da sostanze chimiche presenti in prodotti di uso comune e del loro impatto sull’uomo e sull’ambiente. La ricerca illustra i principali risultati di un’indagine sulla rappresentazione, nei programmi di informazione televisiva delle principali tre reti del servizio pubblico, delle sostanze chimiche presenti nei prodotti di uso comune, dei relativi rischi per l’uomo e per l’ambiente e della loro gestione (prevenzione, minimizzazione, mitigazione). La ricerca, effettuata con l’utilizzazione di metodi di analisi del contenuto sia di tipo qualitativo che quantitativo, ha riguardato le trasmissioni di RAI 1, RAI 2 e RAI 3 del decennio 2006-2015. Una siffatta lettura dell’offerta del medium televisivo su tali argomenti, oltre a contribuire alla comprensione di quali siano i principali “mattoni” informativi attraverso i quali i cittadini costruiscono le proprie percezioni e posizioni in ordine a tematiche di rischio ambientale, consente di individuare le criticità emergenti poste in agenda, gli eventuali conflitti e gli attori in gioco, e di acquisire consapevolezza di “presenze” e “assenze” nell’arena comunicativa. TESTO RICERCA: http://www.isprambiente.gov.it/it/pubblicazioni/quaderni/ambiente-e-societa/la-rappresentazione- televisiva-del-rischio-da-sostanze-chimiche-presenti-in-prodotti-di-uso-comune-e-del-loro-impatto- sull2019uomo-e-sull2019ambiente
  13. 13. 13 VIGILANZA Emergenza Covid-19: pulizia ambienti esterni e uso disinfettanti (Documentazione Nazionale) Il Consiglio SNPA riunito il 18 marzo 2020 in videoconferenza ha approvato un documento con indicazioni tecniche relativamente agli aspetti ambientali della pulizia degli ambienti esterni e dell’utilizzo di disinfettanti nel quadro dell’emergenza Covid-19 e sue evoluzioni. Il Sistema Nazionale per la Protezione dell’Ambiente ha sottolineato l’opportunità di procedere con la pulizia straordinaria delle strade per affrontare l’emergenza sanitaria con prodotti convenzionali. E ha rilevato l’esistenza di informazioni contrastanti circa l’uso di ipoclorito di sodio in maniera massiccia, la cui capacità di distruggere il virus è peraltro tutt’altro che accertata. TESTO DOCUMENTO: https://www.snpambiente.it/2020/03/18/emergenza-covid-19-documento-snpa-su-pulizia-ambienti- esterni-e-uso-disinfettanti/

