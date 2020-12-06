adventure pro forma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adventure
Group of lads living in 90s Manchester form a band with intentions of becoming the next Stone Roses. The 5 teens cant stay...
Character type How they appear in your story The Hero Tits – The lead singer of the band and the one that makes most of th...
WWWWWH Who Group of school lads – Tits, Dodge, Little Gaz, Penfold and Zippy all in a band together. What They all want to...
Idea 1 Who 4 teenage friends What 4 friends embark on a camping trip by themselves in a forest. End up splitting up, looki...
Idea 2 Who 2 brothers, one aged 8 at the other 16. What Both of them have had to evacuate to the countryside due to the wa...
Idea 3 Who A young girl – aged 13 What She can control peoples minds just from looking into them and they follow any of he...
Mind Map: Camping trip Location At first very safe environment at first Forest later becomes very gloomy and unsafe Charac...
Mood board: A gloomy forest to make the scene more intense and scary. To start with a nice warm and inviting scene to crea...
The masthead on this cover is in a large bold font to draw attention to the magazine when its in a shop. The photo on the ...
Compared to the magazine cover the billboard advert doesn't’t give away too much information about the film. They have kep...
Pac - Man This game features a maze, where the character has to work his way round collecting points without getting caugh...
The banner of the magazine tells the reader what films the magazine contains. Its been written in the rule of three to kee...
Frogger Frogger is a game where the aim is to get all 5 frogs to the top of the screen while trying to avoid vehicles or f...
Research Summary • What have you learned from your research? • From my research I have learnt that any magazine cover or a...
Video Game layouts This is a drawing of the background of my game that will be animated to appear as if the character is m...
Using your plans, produce: • A synopsis for your film • A video game that would support your film, to include a menu scree...
  1. 1. Adventure
  2. 2. Group of lads living in 90s Manchester form a band with intentions of becoming the next Stone Roses. The 5 teens cant stay out of trouble at school, as the one thing on their mind is Spike Island, the greatest gig of the 90s. The lads record a demo tape of their music to try and give to the band when they get in, but fail to get tickets to the gig when the seller doesn't show up. After failing to get tickets they are all still determined to get in. The day of the gig and the lads set off to Widnes in hopes to see their favourite band play despite not having tickets. They arrive and head to the main gates, but with no tickets they are denied entry. Their first attempt of getting in is fighting their way through security. As expected this didn’t work. The lads come into some luck and gain 1 ticket. 1 of the lads go in leaving the rest outside with the demo tape. The rest of the lads sneak their way around but is still left on the wrong side of the fence along with everyone else that doesn’t have a ticket. Still with the demo tape in hand they enjoy the gig from the outside. After the gig they all return back to Manchester having lost the tape and one of the members joining a new band. The lads then all decide its time for them to go their separate ways.
  3. 3. Character type How they appear in your story The Hero Tits – The lead singer of the band and the one that makes most of the decisions for him and his friends The Villian Ste- Tits’ older brother who steals their tickets and isn't a very great role model to Tits. The Helper Dodge, Little Gaz, Penfold, Zippy – All Tits’ mates and fellow band members who join him on the way to Spike Island. The Donor Sally Harris – A girl who they bump into outside of the gig who later becomes Tits’ girlfriend. The Dispatcher The Princess or prize Spike island entry/ Sally Harris – Both are wanted by Tits. The Princess’s Father The False Hero Dodge – Who Tits thinks is his friend but later falls out with due to him joining different band.
  4. 4. WWWWWH Who Group of school lads – Tits, Dodge, Little Gaz, Penfold and Zippy all in a band together. What They all want to go see The Stone Roses Perform live at Spike Island. But struggle to get in due to not having tickets for the gig. Why So they can try and give the band their demo tape and get a record deal. When 1990 Where Manchester and Widnes (location of Spike Island) How
  5. 5. Initial Ideas
  6. 6. Idea 1 Who 4 teenage friends What 4 friends embark on a camping trip by themselves in a forest. End up splitting up, looking for firewood, some people get lost. Why They had just finished their year of college and decide to go on a group camping trip for the weekend. When Set in the 90s. Where A small woods in a forest located in the middle of nowhere. How The group decide to make a fire and split off into groups of two. Each group end up lost and not able to find each other.
  7. 7. Idea 2 Who 2 brothers, one aged 8 at the other 16. What Both of them have had to evacuate to the countryside due to the war. Neither of them are been treat very well so they aim to escape and go back to London without realising the consequences. Why They both hate where they have been sent to and think living in the city is a lot safer for them When 1915 Where Both of the brothers were sent to Suffolk in the countryside How When allowed out to play in the garden they each pack a small bag and run away looking for the nearest city.
  8. 8. Idea 3 Who A young girl – aged 13 What She can control peoples minds just from looking into them and they follow any of her instructions. Why She does this to get back at people due to been bullied all throughout school. When Mid 2000s Where England, down south How
  9. 9. Mind Map: Camping trip Location At first very safe environment at first Forest later becomes very gloomy and unsafe Characters Group of teenagers just finished their school year and decide to go camping The problem They split up to find firewood and the forest suddenly becomes gloomy. They all keep hearing wolf like noises The game idea Some form of maze from a birds eye view. 3 lives. Collect all the sticks and make it to other side without being caught by wolves
  10. 10. Mood board: A gloomy forest to make the scene more intense and scary. To start with a nice warm and inviting scene to create contrast when it drastically changes to a cold and gloomy forest Characters chased by wolfs? Likeable characters so viewer feels more empathetic
  11. 11. Research Research
  12. 12. The masthead on this cover is in a large bold font to draw attention to the magazine when its in a shop. The photo on the cover was taken in a studio and in post production some effects have been added such as scratches and smudges to appear as if the character is behind a bus shelter. This creates a grimy aesthetic to reflect the film. The film title is also in a large bold font in a bright colour to entice the reader to the film advertisement. The “smarter movie magazine” text below the masthead tells the reader that the magazine is superior to other film magazines and shows that is is of a higher quality. As well as this the “exclusive” text tells the reader that this magazine contains something that no other magazines contain, giving the reader more of a reason to buy the magazine.
  13. 13. Compared to the magazine cover the billboard advert doesn't’t give away too much information about the film. They have kept the advert simple but still effective enough to tell the viewer what the film is. A large bold font of the film title to show what the film is called and when it is released. The colour scheme on the billboard is much darker than its surroundings so it stands out therefore drawing attention to it when a car is driving past. The dark background emphasizes the film title as it’s a much lighter colour; drawing more attention to the key information on the billboard.
  14. 14. Pac - Man This game features a maze, where the character has to work his way round collecting points without getting caught by the ghosts. The character is given 5 lives until you lose and have to restart the game. The Pac-Man sound effects are mainly a robotic eating noise when collecting the yellow pieces. This is a similar concept to my game as it will also feature a maze in the style of a forest. And the aim will be to get to the others side while collecting firewood on the way whist avoiding wolves.
  15. 15. The banner of the magazine tells the reader what films the magazine contains. Its been written in the rule of three to keep it short and informative while still keeping the readers attention. The main image on the cover is large and cover the masthead making it stand out. As well as this the characters eyes are looking directly into the camera catching the viewers attention right from the start. The cover reflects the genre of the film with the bottom line “feel the force”. The barcode is in the bottom right-hand corner as its necessary on the cover but isn't taking the viewers attention away from the actual magazine. At the very bottom of the magazine there is a rhetorical question which leaves the reader wanting to buy the magazine and read on. On this cover the date price and website name is in a much smaller font as its less important than most of the other features.
  16. 16. Frogger Frogger is a game where the aim is to get all 5 frogs to the top of the screen while trying to avoid vehicles or falling in the water. If the frog is hit by a vehicle or falls in the water then you have to re start the game. There’s a sound effect when the frog jumps and a different sound effect when the frog dies.
  17. 17. Research Summary • What have you learned from your research? • From my research I have learnt that any magazine cover or advert follows a certain colour scheme, so it is eye catching for the viewer. Aswell as this magazine covers always include a masthead and the title of the film/game in large bold letters so it is clearly visible on the front of the cover. • What aspects of the research will you include within your on work? • Aspects I will include in my work will be a consistent, relevant colour scheme. I will also include large, bold font for the title. These are the main features my work will include.
  18. 18. Bibliography 1. Developer. (Year of Release) Game’s Name
  19. 19. Bibliography Pre-production and Planning
  20. 20. Style Sheet
  21. 21. Magazine and advert layouts
  22. 22. Video Game layouts This is a drawing of the background of my game that will be animated to appear as if the character is moving. This will allow me to only animate the character with an up o down motion.
  23. 23. Script
  24. 24. Sound Effects Sound Effect Needed How I Will Create the Sound
  25. 25. Actors/Locations Actor Role Location for recording
  26. 26. Music Band Name Track Name Link
  27. 27. Contingency What can go wrong? What can you do if it does?
  28. 28. Risk Assessment What could be a risk to you, others or the equipment? How can you make sure that doesn’t happen? What will you do if it does?
  29. 29. Production
  30. 30. Using your plans, produce: • A synopsis for your film • A video game that would support your film, to include a menu screen, demo level and cut scene • Sound track for the video game • A magazine front cover, promoting the film • Additional advertising to promote the film Include synopsis, magazine cover and advertising in this pro forma. Animation to be embedded in your blog.
×