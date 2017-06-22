Bums on Seat: Frozen Fever!  Tomatometer Score: 89% Positive  Previous Major Wins: Golden Globes and PGA  Annie Wins: 5...
What is love? Through the decades, Disney studios seems to have undertaken a journey of exploration and discovery into the...
audience were families, with 18% being couples. The same case for Toy Story 3, with 40% being a non- family audience aged ...
The stars that voiced the 2 princesses were Kristen Bell (Anna) and Idina Menzel (Elsa). At whatever point, anybody finds ...
 Hugel, M. (2013). Why Children's Movie Audiences Are Filled With 24-Year-Olds.[online] Mic.com. Available at: https://mi...
  1. 1. Bums on Seat: Frozen Fever!  Tomatometer Score: 89% Positive  Previous Major Wins: Golden Globes and PGA  Annie Wins: 5 The film had the best reviews, the most previous major wins, it led the way with 10 Annie nominations (tied with ‘Monsters University’) and led the way with 5 Annie Wins. It was also the biggest animated box office hit of the year, therefore it was fresh in the minds of Oscar voters. Frozen continued its impressive run earning first place with $24 million in 47 markets for totals of $545.1 million internationally, and $913.7 worldwide. It became the 28th film to reach that level and has already overtaken ‘Finding Nemo’ for 27th place.
  2. 2. What is love? Through the decades, Disney studios seems to have undertaken a journey of exploration and discovery into the theme of love. The power of 'true love' has definitely been the resolution too many of the Disney animated fairytales such as 'Snow White' and 'Cinderella'. Story Overview… The film revolves around a princess named Anna with a key storyline being her search for ‘love’. From the start of the story it was clear that she had little understanding of what love was. Her shallow understanding of love was exemplified through her relationship with Hans. Their 'love' was based on seize-the-moment emotions and her desire for self-fulfillment. The Disney Princess franchise presents misogynist and terrifying fairy tales for the benefit. These stories uphold patriarchal perspectives towards women that instate an unimaginable standard of magnificence in the young female characters who fill in as good examples for kids. Disney has failed to speak to women of colour as princesses in spite of the current consideration of Tiana from ‘The Princess and the Frog’ into Disney's line of forcefully promoted iconography. Be that as it may, with Frozen, Disney appears to have regarded some of these gendered critiques. Frozen overthrows these universal tropes with its primary characters, Anna and Elsa, who—in spite of physically fitting the profile of classic Disney princesses by being white, rich, and shockingly thin—show agency in courses those past princesses have not. Anna sets out on an unsafe mission to discover her sister when Elsa's colossal forces gain out of power and, at last, the kingdom is spared however the genuine romance of her sister as opposed to her suitor. This is the first Disney film in which a princess makes a terrible blunder that negatively influences everybody around her—Elsa freezes her kingdom—however, able to obtain forgiveness and respect before the end of the movie. Frozen is an animated musical produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures in November 2013. Inspired by the well-known fairy tale “The Snow Queen” by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. It won 2 Oscars in March 2014 for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Let It Go”, sung by Idina Menzel. In terms of commercial success, it has gained the highest-grossing among all animated movies in history! Why has this film made a revolution within the Disney movies? This is due to that it projects a deliberate discourse for feminism counting the hidden ideology of patriarchy and male supremacy, which results in the inconsistence that the heroine’s magnificent feat portrayed with feminism in the second half takes place in a society of patriarchy constructed in the first half. With the highest grossing Thanksgiving debut of all time of $93 million. With 81% of the audience were families with young children flocking to the theatre, Disney with ease drew in its target audience. Though that number also results in that nearly 20% of the audience were non-families. Meaning that it is nearly $18 million in ticket sales. Nevertheless, this technique was not introduced in Frozen, but in several other classic Disney hits. For instance, the 2011 re- release of ‘The Lion King’ in 3D opened with $29.3 million and only 74% of the
  3. 3. audience were families, with 18% being couples. The same case for Toy Story 3, with 40% being a non- family audience aged between 17 to 24 year olds. The fact that this story is based on two princesses it doesn’t potentially mean that it is solely aimed towards young kids, since it is clear from the stats stated above that this animated family fare isn’t purely for families anymore. More millennials are setting off to the silver screen to see movies generally showcased to a significantly younger demographic, and that is not in any case contemplating viewing habits on outlets like Netflix. It grossed nearly $3.1 billion at the box office- and probably as much in licensing merchandise. LIMA revealed that the licensing fragment of entertainment and characters movies and stars, for example, Frozen and Elsa-collected $107.2 billion in retail deals. The classification additionally represented 46% of the total $13.4 billion in royalties from licensed merchandise. After gaining significant reactions from the audience and media, Frozen sing along DVDs started selling out which made the film an even bigger hit. Frozen merchandise began selling loads this Disney saw this an opportunity to make a lot of money and keep the film at the top. Children Frozen clothing started coming out, including toys, bed spread sheets, plates, towels and even phone cases. Not only was this a hit film for children, but a lot of adults enjoyed this film as well. Frozen events started happening and even Frozen costumes came out. Because of how much Frozen was promoted more and more people started talking about it which also helped Disney with promotion. The connection amongst Disney and their audience is based on the selling and marketing films and the merchandise. For ‘Frozen’ they made their merchandise gender specific. They have made a lot more girl merchandise than boy merchandise since Disney focused their film for young girls and there are a larger number of girls that watched the film than boys. Madness: Shoppers formed huge queues before the mad scramble for Disney- branded merchandise.
  4. 4. The stars that voiced the 2 princesses were Kristen Bell (Anna) and Idina Menzel (Elsa). At whatever point, anybody finds out about a Disney film everybody naturally thinks of romance and magical stories that individuals could just dream about, rather than this film being a romantic magical film it’s a film about a relationship between sister that has a stronger bond than any other kind of relationship. This is the motivation behind why the film turned into a blockbuster, simply in light of the fact that this film wasn't about another relationship that finishes so impeccably yet it is about how a woman doesn't have to depend on a man to satisfy their desires. This shows young girls that you don't need to be seeing someone be happy, this film is not the same as other Disney movies in light of the fact that the lion's share of Disney movies all end with the damsel in distress finding their prince charming and end the story with a ‘And Lived Happily Ever After’. As opposed to the desires of the audience being met, it wasn't what they expected it to be yet despite everything it got positive feedback. This film appeals to this particular targeted audience in light of the fact that at this age children are more vulnerable and easily affected and this film educates the more youthful audience that family is all you require, you don’t need a hero to save you, you simply require your loved ones (friends and family). This film educates younger people to be more independent. Audience can find Frozen easy to relate to since there is the major theme of isolation which several of the younger audience as well as the older audience can relate to. People who has ever felt alone can relate to this film easily due to the fact that at the start of the film, Elsa had to isolate herself from her family and friends in order to prevent from anyone discovering her secret, she was scared to socialise with people just in case she hurts them unintentionally. BIBLIOGRAPHIES:  BBC (2014). Frozen becomes fifth-biggest film in box office history. [online] p.1. Available at: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-27585310 [Accessed 14 Jun. 2017].  Robehmed, N. (2015). Forbes Welcome. [online] Forbes.com. Available at: https://www.forbes.com/sites/natalierobehmed/2015/07/28/the-frozen-effect-when-disneys-movie- merchandising-is-too-much/#7b983a9822ca [Accessed 14 Jun. 2017].
  5. 5.  Hugel, M. (2013). Why Children's Movie Audiences Are Filled With 24-Year-Olds.[online] Mic.com. Available at: https://mic.com/articles/76207/why-children-s-movie-audiences-are-filled-with-24-year- olds#.YBbg8nRGp [Accessed 14 Jun. 2017].  The Numbers. (2013). Frozen (2013)- Financial Information. [online] Available at: http://www.the- numbers.com/movie/Frozen-(2013)#tab=summary [Accessed 14 Jun. 2017].  Contributor, G. (2014). COLLEGE FEMINISMS: Slamming the Door: An Analysisof Elsa (Frozen) - The Feminist Wire. [online] The Feminist Wire. Available at: http://www.thefeministwire.com/2014/10/slamming- door-analysis-elsa-frozen/ [Accessed 14 Jun. 2017].

