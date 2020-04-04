Instructional Design

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Comparing & Contrasting ADDIE Model vs Dick & Carey Model By: Leonard Ramsey
Objectives • Explain each model • What is Fundamentally the same/different with each model • Identify at least one advanta...
ADDIE MODEL • Addie is a antiquated and systematic model that comprise of five segments. The result of each segment is imp...
Segments defined • Analysis : This involves identifying the audience base on what they already know and what they are expe...
Dick & Carey Model • The Dick and Carey Instructional Model promotes a “systems” view of instruction. In essence, this mod...
Dick & Carey Model components · Identify Instructional Goals · Conduct Instructional Analysis Analyze Learners and Context...
Components Defined • Identify Instructional Goals: This is where what needs to be taught is determine • Conduct Instructio...
What is fundamentally the same/different with each model • ADDIE MODEL • Each model has its own distinctive features and e...
Identify at least one advantage and one challenge that each ID model presents when compared t o each other · Advantage & C...
Recap • ExplainThe ADDIE Model • Explain the Dick & Carey Model • What is fundamentally the same/different with each model...
