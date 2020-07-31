Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
許容応力と安全率 目標 1. 許容応力・基準強さを説明できる 2. 安全率を説明できる 3. 安全率に基づいた設計ができる 1/8
許容応力・基準強さ σa 材料に発生することが許される最大の応力 許容応力（allowable stress）： σs 許容応力を算出するための基準となる応力 基準強さ（standard stress）： 材料と荷重の種類によって決まる 静荷重...
脆性材料の引張強さと 延性材料の降伏点応力 ε σ 脆性材料 × 延性材料 引張強さ 降伏点 3/8
疲労限度 破壊に至るまでの繰り返し回数Nの対数 log N S応力振幅 疲労限度 106 107 108 σmax σmin 2 ＝ S−N曲線 4/8 疲労限度： 以上の繰り返し負荷でも破断に至らない応力振幅107
クリープ限度 クリープ：高温，一定荷重負荷下における材料の伸び 時間 伸び 限界荷重 高荷重 破断 クリープ限度：破断に至らない限界荷重のときの応力 低荷重 × 5/8
安全率 安全率 σa ＝ σs s 統計的，経験的に決定 S が大きい ・安全性が高い ・設計の不確定性が高い × σa 許容応力： σs 基準強さ： 6/8
安全率に基づく設計 WE d [m] ワイヤー直径 エレベータの重さ 安全率 s [N] 引張強さ σb [Pa] 人の平均体重 [N]WH x人乗れるEV ① 許容応力を設定する σa ＝ σs s ＝ σb s ② 使用時の応力を見積もる ...
まとめ：許容応力と安全率 1. 許容応力・基準強さ 2. 安全率 3. 安全率に基づいた設計 :材料に発生することが許される最大の応力許容応力 :許容応力を算出するための基準となる応力基準強さ 静荷重を受ける脆性材料：引張強さ 静荷重を受ける延...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

【材料力学】許容応力と安全率 (I-12-1 2020)

15 views

Published on

目標】
1. 許容応力・基準強さを説明できる
2. 安全率を説明できる
3. 安全率に基づいた設計ができる

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

【材料力学】許容応力と安全率 (I-12-1 2020)

  1. 1. 許容応力と安全率 目標 1. 許容応力・基準強さを説明できる 2. 安全率を説明できる 3. 安全率に基づいた設計ができる 1/8
  2. 2. 許容応力・基準強さ σa 材料に発生することが許される最大の応力 許容応力（allowable stress）： σs 許容応力を算出するための基準となる応力 基準強さ（standard stress）： 材料と荷重の種類によって決まる 静荷重を受ける脆性材料： 静荷重を受ける延性材料： 繰返し荷重を受ける材料： 高温下で静荷重を受ける材料： 2/8 引張強さ 降伏点の応力 疲労限度 クリープ限度
  3. 3. 脆性材料の引張強さと 延性材料の降伏点応力 ε σ 脆性材料 × 延性材料 引張強さ 降伏点 3/8
  4. 4. 疲労限度 破壊に至るまでの繰り返し回数Nの対数 log N S応力振幅 疲労限度 106 107 108 σmax σmin 2 ＝ S−N曲線 4/8 疲労限度： 以上の繰り返し負荷でも破断に至らない応力振幅107
  5. 5. クリープ限度 クリープ：高温，一定荷重負荷下における材料の伸び 時間 伸び 限界荷重 高荷重 破断 クリープ限度：破断に至らない限界荷重のときの応力 低荷重 × 5/8
  6. 6. 安全率 安全率 σa ＝ σs s 統計的，経験的に決定 S が大きい ・安全性が高い ・設計の不確定性が高い × σa 許容応力： σs 基準強さ： 6/8
  7. 7. 安全率に基づく設計 WE d [m] ワイヤー直径 エレベータの重さ 安全率 s [N] 引張強さ σb [Pa] 人の平均体重 [N]WH x人乗れるEV ① 許容応力を設定する σa ＝ σs s ＝ σb s ② 使用時の応力を見積もる P ＝WE WH＋ x σd ＝ dπ 2 4 P ③ 運用条件を決定する σa >− σd ( ) dπ 2 4 σb −WE WH >− x 7/8
  8. 8. まとめ：許容応力と安全率 1. 許容応力・基準強さ 2. 安全率 3. 安全率に基づいた設計 :材料に発生することが許される最大の応力許容応力 :許容応力を算出するための基準となる応力基準強さ 静荷重を受ける脆性材料：引張強さ 静荷重を受ける延性材料：降伏点の応力 繰返し荷重を受ける材料：疲労限度 高温下で静荷重を受ける材料：クリープ限度 σa σs σa ＝ σs s S が大きい 設計の不確定性が高い ① 許容応力を設定する ② 使用時の応力を見積もる ③ 運用条件を決定する 8/8

×