Filsafat Filosofi Manusia Nama : Jaya Catur Arya Utama Nim : 19060484038 Kelas : Ikor 2019B
Apabila didefinisikan filosofi adalah kerangka berpikir kritis untuk mencari solusi atas segala permasalahan. Solusi yang ...
Apakah manusia atau siapakah manusia merupakan misteri yang berusaha untukdisingkapkan oleh manusia dari generasi ke gener...
Kata “manusia” atau homo dalam bahasa Latin berasal dari kata humanus yang berarti terpelajar. Kata “manusia” dalam bahasa...
Dengan demikian siapakah manusia menurut studi kata “manusia” adalah sebagai berikut: manusia adalah materi- intelegensi a...
1.Teori descendensi, Teori ini meletakkan manusia sejajar dengan hewan berdasarkan sebab mekanis. Artinya manusia tidaklah...
SEKIAN TERIMAKSASIH
Nama ; Jaya Catur Arya Utama (038) IKOR 2019B

