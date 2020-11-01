Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kebijakan Moneter Indira Grania A. R. Slidesgo.com
APA ITU KEBIJAKAN MONETER? Kebijakan moneter adalah kebijakan yang dibuat oleh bank sentral (yaitu Bank Indonesia) agar st...
Kesempatan kerja. Pertumbuhan ekonomi dan pemerataan pendapatan. Keseimbangan neraca pembayaran. Kestabilan harga. Tujuan ...
Membuka lapangan pekerjaan baru. Fungsi Kebijakan Moneter Menjaga kestabilan harga barang dan jasa. Mengontrol Inflasi. Me...
Jenis-Jenis Kebijakan Moneter Ekspansif Kebijakan pemerintah yang diluncurkan dalam rangka menambah jumlah uang yang bered...
Instrumen Langsung Instrumen langsung bertujuan mengendalikan jumlah uang yang beredar dengan cara mempengaruhi kebijakan ...
Instrumen Tidak Langsung Instrumen tidak langsung bekerja dengan mempengaruhi sasaran operasional yang diinginkan oleh ban...
Instrumen Tidak Langsung Kebijakan Operasi Pasar Terbuka. Kebijakan jual beli surat berharga yang dilakukan oleh bank sent...
Instrumen Tidak Langsung Kebijakan Diskonto. Dilakukan untuk mempengaruhi jumlah uang yang beredar. Caranya dengan menetap...
Instrumen Tidak Langsung Kebijakan Cadangan Kas. Dilakukan melalui kebijakan bank umum untuk menurunkan atau meningkatkan ...
Instrumen Tidak Langsung Dorongan Moral. Kebijakan yang dilakukan bank sentral untuk mempengaruhi jumlah uang yang beredar...
Instrumen Tidak Langsung Kredit Ketat. Kebijakan untuk mengawasi uang yang beredar di masyarakat. Melalui kebijakan ini, b...
Thank You
https://www.simulasikredit.com/apa-itu- kebijakan-moneter-definisi-kebijakan- moneter/ https://accurate.id/ekonomi- keuang...
Indira Grania - XI IPS
SHS TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA

Kebijakan Moneter

  1. 1. Kebijakan Moneter Indira Grania A. R. Slidesgo.com
  2. 2. APA ITU KEBIJAKAN MONETER? Kebijakan moneter adalah kebijakan yang dibuat oleh bank sentral (yaitu Bank Indonesia) agar stabilitas mata uang dapat terjaga.
  3. 3. Kesempatan kerja. Pertumbuhan ekonomi dan pemerataan pendapatan. Keseimbangan neraca pembayaran. Kestabilan harga. Tujuan Kebijakan Moneter
  4. 4. Membuka lapangan pekerjaan baru. Fungsi Kebijakan Moneter Menjaga kestabilan harga barang dan jasa. Mengontrol Inflasi. Meningkatkan pertumbuhan ekonomi. Menjaga kestabilan nilai tukar mata uang. 543 21
  5. 5. Jenis-Jenis Kebijakan Moneter Ekspansif Kebijakan pemerintah yang diluncurkan dalam rangka menambah jumlah uang yang beredar di masyarakat. Kebijakan Moneter Kontraktif Kebijakan pemerintah yang diluncurkan dalam rangka mengurangi jumlah uang yang beredar.
  6. 6. Instrumen Langsung Instrumen langsung bertujuan mengendalikan jumlah uang yang beredar dengan cara mempengaruhi kebijakan bank. Penetapan jumlah maksimum kredit bagi nasabah yang disalurkan melalui perbankan. Menetapkan suku bunga pinjaman atau simpanan yang dilakukan oleh Bank Indonesia. Menetapkan rasio likuiditas, yaitu kewajiban bank umum untuk memelihara mata uang dan menggalang dana untuk membiayai anggaran pemerintah. Mengutus bank umum untuk memberikan kredit pada sektor tertentu bagi masyarakat.
  7. 7. Instrumen Tidak Langsung Instrumen tidak langsung bekerja dengan mempengaruhi sasaran operasional yang diinginkan oleh bank sentral. Kebijakan Operasi Pasar Terbuka. Kebijakan Diskonto. Kebijakan Cadangan Kas. Dorongan Moral. Kredit Ketat.
  8. 8. Instrumen Tidak Langsung Kebijakan Operasi Pasar Terbuka. Kebijakan jual beli surat berharga yang dilakukan oleh bank sentral untuk mempengaruhi likuiditas rupiah di pasar uang. Kebijakan ini akan mempengaruhi jumlah uang yang beredar, tingkat suku bunga, dan nilai tukar.
  9. 9. Instrumen Tidak Langsung Kebijakan Diskonto. Dilakukan untuk mempengaruhi jumlah uang yang beredar. Caranya dengan menetapkan diskonto pada pinjaman bank sentral pada bank umum. Semakin tinggi angka diskonto yang ditetapkan, maka semakin rendah pula jumlah uang yang beredar di masyarakat.
  10. 10. Instrumen Tidak Langsung Kebijakan Cadangan Kas. Dilakukan melalui kebijakan bank umum untuk menurunkan atau meningkatkan cadangan kas. Cadangan kas ini bisa berupa giro, deposito, tabungan, sertifikat deposito, dan berbagai jenis tabungan lainnya.
  11. 11. Instrumen Tidak Langsung Dorongan Moral. Kebijakan yang dilakukan bank sentral untuk mempengaruhi jumlah uang yang beredar. Bank sentral mengeluarkan pidato, pengumuman, dan himbauan yang ditujukan pada bank umum dan pelaku ekonomi lainnya. Isi dari pengumuman tersebut adalah larangan untuk menahan pinjaman atau melepaskan tabungan.
  12. 12. Instrumen Tidak Langsung Kredit Ketat. Kebijakan untuk mengawasi uang yang beredar di masyarakat. Melalui kebijakan ini, bank umum boleh meminjamkan dana pada masyarakat, namun harus didasarkan pada syarat yang ketat dari bank sentral. Biasanya kebijakan ini diambil saat terjadi inflasi.
  13. 13. Thank You
  14. 14. https://www.simulasikredit.com/apa-itu- kebijakan-moneter-definisi-kebijakan- moneter/ https://accurate.id/ekonomi- keuangan/pengertian-ekonomi- moneter/#Jenis-Jenis_Ekonomi_Moneter https://www.jurnal.id/id/blog/2017-pengertian- tujuan-dan-instrumen-kebijakan- moneter/#Tujuan_Kebijakan_Moneter SUMBER

