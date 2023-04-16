Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fake_News_Detection_1st_review[1] capstone project.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
Fake_News_Detection_1st_review[1] capstone project.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
Fake_News_Detection_1st_review[1] capstone project.pptx

  1. 1. Fake News Detection Name-Harsh Mangal Registration No-19BIT0162 Review-2 Project Guide – Prof. Thanapal P
  2. 2. Abstract • Fake news and scams have been around since before the Internet. The commonly recognised definition of Internet fake news is: false items purposefully manufactured to mislead readers". • Fake news is spread on social media and by news sources in order to boost readership or as part of psychological warfare. In general, the idea is to benefit from website hits. With eye-catching headlines or graphics attract users to click links in order to generate ad income.
  3. 3. Problem Definition • Our Problem is examination of the prevalence of fake news in light of communication breakthroughs made possible by the rise of social networking sites. • The goal of the project is to provide a system that users may use to detect and filter out sites that contain inaccurate and misleading information. To reliably identify fraudulent postings, we employ basic and carefully selected aspects of the title and content.
  4. 4. Objectives • Our main objective is to detect the Fake news which is fake or true to use using machine learning algorithms.
  5. 5. Problem scope • The advent of the World Wide Web and the rapid adoption of social media platforms (such as Facebook and Twitter) paved the way for information dissemination that has never been witnessed in the human history before. • Besides other use cases, news outlets benefitted from the widespread use of social media platforms by providing updated news in near real time to its subscribers.
  6. 6. Problem Scope • The news media evolved from newspapers, tabloids, and magazines to a digital form such as online news platforms, blogs, social media feeds, and other digital media formats. It became easier for consumers to acquire the latest news at their fingertips. • Facebook referrals account for 70% of traffic to news websites. These social media platforms in their current state are extremely powerful and useful for their ability to allow users to discuss and share ideas and debate over issues such as democracy, education, and health.
  7. 7. LITERATURE SURVEYS TITLE AUTHOR DESCRIPTION GAPS e News Detection Using Machine Learning emble Methods (2020) Iftikhar Ahmad , 1 Muhammad Yousaf,1 Suhail Yousaf , 1 and Muhammad Ovais Ahmad 2 They used ensemble techniques with various linguistic feature sets to classify news articles from multiple domains as true or fake. )e ensemble techniques In their experiment was challenge to ac ification and Detection of Amharic uage Fake News on Social Media Using hine Learning Approach (2018-2019) Kedir Lemma Arega* In order to compare the effectiveness of the Vector Quantization (VQ) algorithm, a TF*IDF weighting method was used . The accuracy for t was an average of 7 News Mitigation via Point Process Based vention Mehrdad Farajtabar 1 Jiachen Yang 1 Xiaojing Ye 2 Huan Xu 3 Rakshit Trivedi 1 Elias Khalil 1 Shuang Li 3 Le Song 1 Hongyuan Zha 1 they proposed the first multistage intervention framework that tackles fake news in social networks by combining reinforcement learning with a point process network activity model. The poor performan that structural prop sufficient to tackle mitigation problem i-domain Fake News Detection Qiong Nan1,2,3, Juan Cao1,2,*, Yongchun Zhu1,2, Yanyan Wang1,2, Jintao Li1 they further propose an effective Multi-domain Fake News Detection Model (MDFEND) by utilizing a domain gate to aggregate multiple representations extracted by a mixture of experts. Accuracy for this exp News Detection using RNN-LSTM Bhuvanesh Singh1 • Dilip Kumar Sharma1 In this paper, an efficient multi-modal approach is proposed, which detects fake images of microblogging platforms. No further additional subcomponents are required. The proposed framework utilizes explicit convolution neural network model EfficientNetB0 for Acurracy was low 87
  8. 8. LITERATURE SURVEYS TITLE AUTHOR DESCRIPTION GAPS KISH FAKE NEWS DETECTION WITH STING ALGORITHM Oğuz Fındık, Elif Yıldırım In the proposed study, Turkish Fake News was detected by using linguistic approaches for Boosting Algorithms, one of the machine learning algorithms. The type of Boosting Algorithms, Catboost, Adaboost, Gradient Boosting In their experiment Was low vel Approach for Detection of Fake News ocial Media Using Metaheuristic mization Algorithms Feyza Altunbey Ozbay, Bilal Alatas This paper proposes a novel approach for fake news detection (FND) problem on social media. Applying this approach, FND problem has been considered as an optimization problem for the first time and two metaheuristic algorithms, . Adaptive and hybr algorithms may also improving the resul orism And Fake News Detection Divya Tiwari, Surbhi Thorat In this study, an improvement was made on the fake news identification on Twitter network model proposed by in which the synergy of Convolutional Neural Networks and Long-Short Term Recurrent Neural Network models was proposed to detect fake news on twitter in the results that t model has a high re theinstances of fals and high detection sensitivity rates, Role of User Profiles for Fake News ction Kai Shu∗, Xinyi Zhou† Suhang Wang‡, Reza Zafarani†, and Huan Liu In this paper, they have studied about challenging problem of understanding and exploiting user profiles on social media for fake news detection. In an attempt to understand connections between user profiles and fake news, first, we measure users’ sharing behaviors on social media and group representative users who are more likely to share fake and real news;. They have to furthe correlations betwee accounts and fake n jointly detecting m and fake news piec explore various use behaviors such as re comments, to furth their utilities for fa archical Propagation Networks for Fake s Detection: Investigation and oitation Kai Shu1 , Deepak Mahudeswaran1 , Suhang Wang2 , and Huan Liu1 . In this paper, we study the challenging problem of investigating and exploiting news hierarchical propagation network on social media for fake news This work opens up many areas of resea learn to predict wh
  9. 9. PROPOSED SYSTEM • The proposed solution involves a system that is designed with the specific aim of detecting and eliminating web pages that contain misinformation intended to mislead readers. • For purposes of attaining this goal, the approach will utilize some factors as a guide to making the decision as to whether to categorize a news as fake news. • The user will, however, need to have the tool downloaded and installed on a personal computer before making use of its services. • It is expected that the proposed method will be compatible with the browsers that are commonly used by users all over the world.
  10. 10. ARCHITECTURE
  11. 11. Methodology Algorithms •XG Boost •Ada Boost •Random Forest
  12. 12. Modules •Importing libraries and Datasets •Dataset Division and Dataset preprocessing •Splitting the Dataset for train and test •Dataset predicition using ML Models •Matching with Manual Entry
  13. 13. Metrics and Output
  14. 14. Metrics and Output
  15. 15. Metrics and Output
  16. 16. References • [1] Iftikhar Ahmad , 1 Muhammad Yousaf,1 Suhail Yousaf , 1 and Muhammad Ovais Ahmad 2 Fake news detection using ensemble technique. • [2] Arega, K. 2022 Jan 24. Classification and Detection of Amharic Language Fake News on Social Media Using Machine Learning Approach. Electrical Science & Engineering. [Online] 4:1 • [3]Farajtabar, M., Yang, J., Ye, X., Xu, H., Trivedi, R., Khalil, E., Li, S., Song, L. & Zha, H.. (2017). Fake News Mitigation via Point Process Based Intervention. Proceedings of the 34th International Conference on Machine Learning, in Proceedings of Machine Learning Research, 70:1097-1106 • 4] 5. P. Qi, J. Cao, T. Yang, J. Guo and J. Li, "Exploiting Multi-domain Visual Information for Fake News Detection," 2019 IEEE International Conference on Data Mining (ICDM), 2019, pp. 518-527, doi: 10.1109/ICDM.2019.00062. • [5] Bhuvanesh Singh1 • Dilip Kumar Predicting image credibility in fake news over social media using multi-modal approach
  17. 17. References • [6] Yıldırım, Elif TURKISH FAKE NEWS DETECTION WITH BOOSTING ALGORITHMS • [7] Feyza Altunbey Ozbay, Bilal Alatas A Novel Approach for Detection of Fake News on Social Media Using Metaheuristic Optimization Algorithms • [8] Divya Tiwari, Surbhi Thorat , Terrorism And Fake News Detection • [9] Kai Shu∗ , Xinyi Zhou† Suhang Wang‡ , Reza Zafarani† , and Huan Liu∗, The Role of User Profiles for Fake News Detection • [10] Kai Shu1 , Deepak Mahudeswaran1 , Suhang Wang2 , and Huan Liu1 Hierarchical Propagation Networks for Fake News Detection: Investigation and Exploitation

