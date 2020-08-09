Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GENETIC GENEALOGY USING DNA TO GROW YOUR FAMILY TREE
What is genetic genealogy? Genetic genealogy is the use of DNA testing in combination with traditional genealogical and hi...
DNA Defined: DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is the genetic code, or blueprint, that plays a big part in defining who you a...
The length of a piece of DNA is measured in centimorgans. The total length of all your chromosomes combined is around 7400...
A haplogroup is a genetic population group of people who share a common ancestor on the patriline (Y-DNA) or the matriline...
NPE Not Parent Expect Non-Paternity Event This occurs when your biological is not the parent you know.
TYPES OF DNA TESTS FOR GENEALOGY AUTOSOMAL (admixture or atDNA) Y-CHROMOSOME DNA TEST (yDNA) MITOCHONDRIAL (mtDNA) X-CHROM...
AUTOSOMAL DNA is inherited through the 22 pairs of autosomal chromosomes, not the x or y determining chromosomes. It can g...
Y-DNA is the chromosome which determines if you are a male or not . It is passed down from father to son. It is good to us...
You receive on x-chromosome from your mother and one from your father.
MITOCHONDRIAL DNA (mtDNA) Mitochondrial DNA tests trace people’s matrilineal (mother-line) ancestry through their mitochon...
SIBLINGS EACH RECEIVE A HALF OF THEIR DNA FROM EACH PARENT. AS DNA IS PASSED DOWN THROUGH THE GENERATIONS SOME DNA IS LOST
COUSINS COMMON ANCESTOR POSSIBILITIES 1st Grandparent 4 2nd Great-grandparent 8 3rd 2nd Great-grandparent 16 4th 3rd Great...
MAJOR TESTING COMPANIES WWW.ANCESTRY.COM WWW.23ANDME.COM WWW.FAMILYTREEDNA.COM WWW.LIVINGDNA.COM WWW.MYHERITAGE.COM
The Leeds Method is a simple and colorful way to organize your DNA matches using color-coded clusters. The goal of the Lee...
To do this on Ancestry.com, click on the cousin’s name and then click on “Shared Matches”. 2. Using the Shared Matches too...
3. Find the next person on your match list that wasn’t colored with the first color. Assign that match a different color a...
4. Using the Shared Matches tool again, fill the cell in the second column by those matches that share DNA with this secon...
5. Look down your match list and find the first person that doesn’t have either of the cells colored by it. Pick a third c...
6. Use the Shared Matches tool to find the other DNA matches in your list who share DNA with that match. Color the cells i...
7. Look for any matches that don’t belong to the three groups you have already colored in. Assign them a new color.
8. Using the shared matches tool again, look for any matches that share DNA with this match and fill in the color in the f...
7. Enter the required information. The left image is for FTDNA. The right for Ancestry.com.
THERE ARE FACEBOOK GROUPS THAT WILL HELP YOU UNDERSTAND YOUR DNA RESULTS.
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Genetic genealogy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Genetic genealogy

54 views

Published on

Introduction to using DNA with genealogical records to grow your family tree

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Genetic genealogy

  1. 1. GENETIC GENEALOGY USING DNA TO GROW YOUR FAMILY TREE
  2. 2. What is genetic genealogy? Genetic genealogy is the use of DNA testing in combination with traditional genealogical and historical records. Genetic genealogy involves the use of genealogical DNA testing together with documentary evidence to infer the relationship between individuals.
  3. 3. DNA Defined: DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is the genetic code, or blueprint, that plays a big part in defining who you are. Every cell in your body contains a copy of your DNA, which is a microscopic set of instructions that determine what you look like and other personal traits. While most of that code is the same from one person to the next, there are specific variations that make you unique.
  4. 4. The length of a piece of DNA is measured in centimorgans. The total length of all your chromosomes combined is around 7400 cM. Since a person inherits half of their DNA from each parent, you share about 3700 cM with each parent. The exact number for each parent/child relationship can vary slightly, but not by a lot. Full siblings tend to share around 3500 centimorgans A centimorgan is a unit of genetic measurement. It's what experts use to describe how much DNA and the length of specific segments of DNA you share with your relatives. These shared segments are divided up into centimorgans. The more centimorgans you share with someone, the more closely you are related.
  5. 5. A haplogroup is a genetic population group of people who share a common ancestor on the patriline (Y-DNA) or the matriline (mtDNA). Haplogroups are assigned letters of the alphabet, and refinements consist of additional number and letter combinations. At its essence, a haplogroup is an ancestral clan. Some clans are the Vikings, Native Americans (all tribes), Celts, Aboriginal Australians, and other such groups. Your haplogroup tells you where your ancestors came from deep back in time. My patriline haplogroup is R-M269. My matriline haplogroup is L1c2a1b
  6. 6. NPE Not Parent Expect Non-Paternity Event This occurs when your biological is not the parent you know.
  7. 7. TYPES OF DNA TESTS FOR GENEALOGY AUTOSOMAL (admixture or atDNA) Y-CHROMOSOME DNA TEST (yDNA) MITOCHONDRIAL (mtDNA) X-CHROMOSOME (xDNA)
  8. 8. AUTOSOMAL DNA is inherited through the 22 pairs of autosomal chromosomes, not the x or y determining chromosomes. It can go back to 5-7 generations or about 200 years. Autosomal DNA tests can tell you a lot about your ancestry and your chances of getting certain conditions with a pretty high level of accuracy. This is done by finding specific variations in your genes and putting them in groups with other DNA samples that have similar variations. Those who share the same ancestors will have similar autosomal gene sequences. This means that these DNA tests can help trace your DNA and the DNA of those distantly related to you back to where those genes first came from.
  9. 9. Y-DNA is the chromosome which determines if you are a male or not . It is passed down from father to son. It is good to use to determine male paternity. It verifies male lineage. Since women don’t have y-chromosomes, they can’t take y-DNA tests (though their brother, father, paternal uncle, or paternal grandfather could). Y-chromosome testing uncovers a male’s y-chromosome haplogroup, the ancient group of people from whom one’s patrilineage descends. Because only one’s male-line direct ancestors are traced by y-DNA testing, no females (nor their male ancestors) from whom a male descends are encapsulated in the results. So, a male can trace his lineage through his father, grandfather, great-grandfather, etc.
  10. 10. You receive on x-chromosome from your mother and one from your father.
  11. 11. MITOCHONDRIAL DNA (mtDNA) Mitochondrial DNA tests trace people’s matrilineal (mother-line) ancestry through their mitochondria, which are passed from mothers to their children. Since everyone has mitochondria, both males and females can take mtDNA tests. Mitochondrial DNA testing uncovers a one’s mtDNA haplogroup, the ancient group of people from whom one’s matrilineage descends. Because mitochondria is passed on only by women, no men (nor their ancestors) from whom one descends are encapsulated in the results.
  12. 12. SIBLINGS EACH RECEIVE A HALF OF THEIR DNA FROM EACH PARENT. AS DNA IS PASSED DOWN THROUGH THE GENERATIONS SOME DNA IS LOST
  13. 13. COUSINS COMMON ANCESTOR POSSIBILITIES 1st Grandparent 4 2nd Great-grandparent 8 3rd 2nd Great-grandparent 16 4th 3rd Great-grandparent 32 5th 4th Great-grandparent 64 6th 5th Great-grandparent 128 7th 6th Great-grandparent 256 8th 7th Great-grandparent 512 9th 8th Great-grandparent 1024 10th 9th Great-grandparent 2048
  14. 14. MAJOR TESTING COMPANIES WWW.ANCESTRY.COM WWW.23ANDME.COM WWW.FAMILYTREEDNA.COM WWW.LIVINGDNA.COM WWW.MYHERITAGE.COM
  15. 15. The Leeds Method is a simple and colorful way to organize your DNA matches using color-coded clusters. The goal of the Leeds method is to help you quickly identify groups of people in your match list who are likely to share a common ancestor with each other. Grouping your matches often makes it easier to identify a common ancestor. To use the Leeds Method, create a list of your 2nd and 3rd cousin matches. In general, these are those in your match list that share less than 400 cM of DNA but more than 90 cM. Create this list in a spreadsheet program like Excel. The Leeds Method
  16. 16. To do this on Ancestry.com, click on the cousin’s name and then click on “Shared Matches”. 2. Using the Shared Matches tool, find the other matches in your match list that share DNA with that first one. Fill in the cell next to their names with the same color as the first one.
  17. 17. 3. Find the next person on your match list that wasn’t colored with the first color. Assign that match a different color and fill the cell in the second column with the new color.
  18. 18. 4. Using the Shared Matches tool again, fill the cell in the second column by those matches that share DNA with this second match.
  19. 19. 5. Look down your match list and find the first person that doesn’t have either of the cells colored by it. Pick a third color and fill in the cell in the third column by that match.
  20. 20. 6. Use the Shared Matches tool to find the other DNA matches in your list who share DNA with that match. Color the cells in the third column for those who share DNA with this match.
  21. 21. 7. Look for any matches that don’t belong to the three groups you have already colored in. Assign them a new color.
  22. 22. 8. Using the shared matches tool again, look for any matches that share DNA with this match and fill in the color in the fourth column. 9. Keep repeating this pattern until all of the matches in your list have at least one color assigned to them. Keep in mind that some of your DNA matches may share DNA with more than one color group. This is ok: just color multiple cells with the corresponding colors. This is called overlap. These colorful groups now show you the different genetic networks. Theoretically, each of the four colors should correspond to one of your four grandparents.
  23. 23. 7. Enter the required information. The left image is for FTDNA. The right for Ancestry.com.
  24. 24. THERE ARE FACEBOOK GROUPS THAT WILL HELP YOU UNDERSTAND YOUR DNA RESULTS.

×