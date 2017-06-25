DNA: Heredity, Structure, Sequencing & Profiling
o Paternity tests o Rape/ Gang rape o Murder/ Multiple murder from the same weapon o Post- blast cases o Organ transplanta...
Heredity o It refers to the transmission of genetic characteristics from one generation to another. o Genetic characterist...
What are chromosomes?  Chromosomes are made up of thread-like structures present in nucleus of cell.  All living animals...
What are genes? o Gene is that portion of DNA which controls a specific trait. o Every gene has an individual characterist...
Paired Condition o Genes and chromosomes are always present in pairs. o Genes are present in pairs because for each specif...
Principles of Heredity I. Law of Segregation II. Law of Independent Assortment III. Law of Dominance
I . Law of Segregation o We know that human being is a creature formed with 46 chromosomes. So, if 46 chromosomes are inhe...
Meiosis/ Reduction Division  A special type of cell division called reduction division takes place in the testis of the f...
MEIOSIS FATHER Location: Testis MOTHER Location: Ovaries 46 46 23 23 23 23 23 2323 23 Spermatozoa Ovum
Fertilization23 23 46 Zygote The zygote contains a unique combination of DNA from both parents. This zygote divides and mu...
II. Law of Independent Assortment Traits are transferred independently of each other. Pairs of genes separate independentl...
III. Law of Dominance For each individual trait, a pair of genes is present. The genes present in the pair may be identica...
Generally, genes are of two types, dominant and recessive. When, for a specific trait, one gene is dominant and other gene...
Attached and Detached Earlobes  Attached Earlobe: e (recessive)  Detached Earlobe: E (dominant)  Genetic combination fo...
Blood Grouping Gene Dominant/Recessive A Dominant B Dominant o Recessive
M F A A AA M F A O AO O OO M F O M F A B AB
M F AO BO A Group B Group AB AO BO OO A O OB M F
DNA Test vs. Blood-Groupingantigens RBC Earlier, blood grouping was used for identification of criminals and in paternity ...
1. DNA Test assures 100% identification of individual. Many persons may have similar blood group. If we have only the bloo...
2. DNA can be obtained from semen (in rape cases), saliva, blood, or skin cells. Blood group may be obtained from these fl...
Sources of Evidence  Semen recovered from the victim’s body. They are collected through swabs of cotton. They are called ...
3. DNA is present in internal structure of cell, that is, the nucleus. It is protected by the cell membrane and nuclear me...
4. Upon examination of semen recovered from the victim’s body, we come to know whether the semen contains the DNA of a sin...
Structure of DNA
S S SS S S P P P PP P The Helixes o DNA is a double helical structure. The helix are bilaterally symmetrical to each other...
The Base Pairs •Base Pairs are made up of 4 bases: •Adenine (A) •Thymine (T) •Cytosine (c) •Guanine (G) •The principle of ...
Human Genome contains approximately 3 billion base pairs.
DNA Sequencing  It is the process of determining the precise order of the bases A, G, C, T within a strand of DNA.  The ...
DNA Fingerprinting Dr. Alec Jaffreys Dr. V N Mathur 1980s
DNA Fingerprinting  It is also known as DNA Profiling or DNA testing.  Every individual organism is unique. Like fingerp...
DNA Fingerprinting  While certain regions of DNA are similar in all individuals, there are certain other regions which di...
A T C G T C G T C G A C T A C G G C T A A C A T G T C G T C G T C G T C G T C G PERSON 1 PERSON 2 A T C A A C T G C A
A T C G T C G T C G A C T A C G G C T A DNA is cut into small fragment through chemical scissors (restriction enzymes). Gr...
Gel Electrophoresis  The broken fragments of DNA are put into a gel. Gel contains positive electrodes on one side and neg...
Gel Electrophoresis  Current is passed through the gel. Because DNA molecules are negatively charged, the fragments move ...
When current is passed, shorter fragments move faster and travel greater distance as compared to longer fragments. Thus, t...
Example: Paternity Test Case
Example: Murder Case
DNA Reports: Paternity Test Case Conclusion: Alleged father is the biological father, the probability of paternity is 99.9...
DNA Reports: Paternity Test Case Conclusion: Alleged father is not the biological father. Probability of paternity is 0.00...
DNA Report: Rape Case  Conclusion: Suspect B is the criminal.
DNA Report: Gang-rape Case Evidence Sample 15, 17 15, 16, 18, 19 23, 27, 21 12, 13, 14, 15 Rape Gang-rape
Identical Twins  World over, it has been found very difficult to solve such crime cases in which one of the identical twi...
Identical Twins  Right after division of the zygote, the twins have exactly the same genetic profile.  But during embryo...
Identical Twins  Ordinarily, DNA tests will not detect these changes because only a short section of DNA is examined, in ...
What Is Not Genetically Transmitted? FINGER-PRINTS!!!  Fingerprints are a partially genetic feature. They are influenced ...
Thank You!!
    1. 1. DNA: Heredity, Structure, Sequencing & Profiling
    2. 2. o Paternity tests o Rape/ Gang rape o Murder/ Multiple murder from the same weapon o Post- blast cases o Organ transplantation o Identification of body parts bodies DNA test= 100% identification of individual Forensic Importance of DNA Tests
    3. 3. Heredity o It refers to the transmission of genetic characteristics from one generation to another. o Genetic characteristics are transferred through genes and chromosomes. o Genes and chromosomes are made up of a specific chemical substance called DNA.
    4. 4. What are chromosomes?  Chromosomes are made up of thread-like structures present in nucleus of cell.  All living animals and plants are made up of the same type of genetic material but what distinguishes one species from another is the number of chromosomes present in the species. For example, human beings have a total of 46 chromosomes, dinosaurs used to have 400 chromosomes.
    5. 5. What are genes? o Gene is that portion of DNA which controls a specific trait. o Every gene has an individual characteristic and independent effect. o For example, traits such as eye color or hair color.
    6. 6. Paired Condition o Genes and chromosomes are always present in pairs. o Genes are present in pairs because for each specific trait, one gene is inherited from the mother and other is inherited from the father. o There are 46 chromosomes in a human being, so, there are actually 23 pairs of chromosomes.
    7. 7. Principles of Heredity I. Law of Segregation II. Law of Independent Assortment III. Law of Dominance
    8. 8. I . Law of Segregation o We know that human being is a creature formed with 46 chromosomes. So, if 46 chromosomes are inherited from the mother and 46 chromosomes are inherited from the father, the offspring will have 92 chromosomes, which is not possible if the offspring has to be a human being. o We also know that for each genetic trait two genes are present both in the mother and the father. But the offspring takes only one gene from the mother and one from the father. How does this happen?
    9. 9. Meiosis/ Reduction Division  A special type of cell division called reduction division takes place in the testis of the father and ovaries of the mother such that the sperm of the father and the ovum of the mother contains only 23 chromosomes and only one gene for a specific trait. The genes which are present in pairs are separated from each other through meiosis.
    10. 10. MEIOSIS FATHER Location: Testis MOTHER Location: Ovaries 46 46 23 23 23 23 23 2323 23 Spermatozoa Ovum
    11. 11. Fertilization23 23 46 Zygote The zygote contains a unique combination of DNA from both parents. This zygote divides and multiplies into an embryo and later, a full human being. This is the reason why DNA profile can be obtained from any part of the body. Embryo At fertilization, when spermatozoa and ovum reunite, the paired condition and the required number of chromosomes are restored in the offspring.
    12. 12. II. Law of Independent Assortment Traits are transferred independently of each other. Pairs of genes separate independently of each other. This means that selection of a particular gene during segregation for one particular trait has nothing to do with selection of any other gene for any other trait.
    13. 13. III. Law of Dominance For each individual trait, a pair of genes is present. The genes present in the pair may be identical to each other or different from each other. Example: (blood-group) M F A A AA M F A O AO
    14. 14. Generally, genes are of two types, dominant and recessive. When, for a specific trait, one gene is dominant and other gene is recessive, only the effective of dominant gene will be expressed in the traits and the effect of recessive gene is concealed. The effect of recessive gene is visible in the traits only when the dominant gene is absent.
    15. 15. Attached and Detached Earlobes  Attached Earlobe: e (recessive)  Detached Earlobe: E (dominant)  Genetic combination for Detached Earlobe: EE or Ee  Genetic Combination for Attached Earlobe: ee
    16. 16. Blood Grouping Gene Dominant/Recessive A Dominant B Dominant o Recessive
    17. 17. M F A A AA M F A O AO O OO M F O M F A B AB
    18. 18. M F AO BO A Group B Group AB AO BO OO A O OB M F
    19. 19. DNA Test vs. Blood-Groupingantigens RBC Earlier, blood grouping was used for identification of criminals and in paternity tests. After the development of DNA Finger-printing technique, blood-grouping has become obsolete.
    20. 20. 1. DNA Test assures 100% identification of individual. Many persons may have similar blood group. If we have only the blood group, in order to establish guilt of the accused, we need other physical evidence or witness testimony. Through blood test, we only come to know the blood group of a person for example A group or AB group. But, through DNA test, we come to know not only the blood group but also the genetic combination for that group for example, AB, AA, AO etc.
    21. 21. 2. DNA can be obtained from semen (in rape cases), saliva, blood, or skin cells. Blood group may be obtained from these fluids if a person is a secretors, but if a person is not a secretor, blood sample is needed which may not be found at a crime scene.
    22. 22. Sources of Evidence  Semen recovered from the victim’s body. They are collected through swabs of cotton. They are called vaginal swabs.  DNA Samples from Suspect 1 and Suspect 2 (maybe collected from saliva or semen or blood samples; cheek swabs/buccal swabs may also be used)
    23. 23. 3. DNA is present in internal structure of cell, that is, the nucleus. It is protected by the cell membrane and nuclear membrane. But, antigens are present as a protective layer external to the RBC. If not collected on time, antigens are likely to get disintegrated due to environmental factors like dust, moisture etc. If this happens, then the blood-group cannot be detected. antigens RBC
    24. 24. 4. Upon examination of semen recovered from the victim’s body, we come to know whether the semen contains the DNA of a single person or of multiple persons. (Rape or Gang rape). The same rules also apply to case of murder where blood samples of the criminal may be left at crime scene or on victim’s clothes. We can come to know the number of suspected persons through blood grouping also, but DNA profiling has a higher degree of accuracy.
    25. 25. Structure of DNA
    26. 26. S S SS S S P P P PP P The Helixes o DNA is a double helical structure. The helix are bilaterally symmetrical to each other. These helixes are made up of two components: o Phosphorus (P) o Sugar (S) o These Phosphorus and Sugars are joined by Hydrogen bonds. Base Pairs Helixes
    27. 27. The Base Pairs •Base Pairs are made up of 4 bases: •Adenine (A) •Thymine (T) •Cytosine (c) •Guanine (G) •The principle of base pairs states that (T) always binds with (A) and (G) always binds with (C).
    28. 28. Human Genome contains approximately 3 billion base pairs.
    29. 29. DNA Sequencing  It is the process of determining the precise order of the bases A, G, C, T within a strand of DNA.  The sequence of these "letters" determines the function of a piece of DNA.  The identity of an individual person is by their sequencing pattern. Name of Individual DNA Ram ACTAGGC Shyam GTACTAA
    30. 30. DNA Fingerprinting Dr. Alec Jaffreys Dr. V N Mathur 1980s
    31. 31. DNA Fingerprinting  It is also known as DNA Profiling or DNA testing.  Every individual organism is unique. Like fingerprints, each person has a unique sequence of DNA. Hence, the term used is “DNA Fingerprinting”.  Unlike sequencing, fingerprinting does not attempt to determine sequence. The goal of fingerprinting is to determine whether a sample of DNA-containing material like blood came from a given individual. 1980s
    32. 32. DNA Fingerprinting  While certain regions of DNA are similar in all individuals, there are certain other regions which differ from one person to another.  Regions of DNA contain sequences which keep repeating.  The repeating sequences are themselves the same in all individual. But the number of times the repetitions occur tends to vary from person to person.  By comparing the number of such repeats, DNA profiles are matched.
    33. 33. A T C G T C G T C G A C T A C G G C T A A C A T G T C G T C G T C G T C G T C G PERSON 1 PERSON 2 A T C A A C T G C A
    34. 34. A T C G T C G T C G A C T A C G G C T A DNA is cut into small fragment through chemical scissors (restriction enzymes). Greater the number of repeats, higher will be the molecular weight of the strand which has been cut. A C A T G T C G T C G T C G T C G T C G PERSON 2 PERSON 1
    35. 35. Gel Electrophoresis  The broken fragments of DNA are put into a gel. Gel contains positive electrodes on one side and negative electrodes on the other. DNA fragments are placed on the negative end of the electrode.  In case of murder or rape, fragments of DNA of suspected persons and of crime scene are put into gel. In case of paternity, fragments of DNA of child, mother and alleged father are put into gel.
    36. 36. Gel Electrophoresis  Current is passed through the gel. Because DNA molecules are negatively charged, the fragments move from positive electrode to negative electrode.  The fragments which contain larger number of repeating sequences are longer. The fragments which contain smaller number of repeating sequences are shorter.
    37. 37. When current is passed, shorter fragments move faster and travel greater distance as compared to longer fragments. Thus, the fragments are arranged according to size (i.e. according to number of repetitions). They can be matched.
    38. 38. Example: Paternity Test Case
    39. 39. Example: Murder Case
    40. 40. DNA Reports: Paternity Test Case Conclusion: Alleged father is the biological father, the probability of paternity is 99.99%. Here, paternity is practically proven.
    41. 41. DNA Reports: Paternity Test Case Conclusion: Alleged father is not the biological father. Probability of paternity is 0.00%.
    42. 42. DNA Report: Rape Case  Conclusion: Suspect B is the criminal.
    43. 43. DNA Report: Gang-rape Case Evidence Sample 15, 17 15, 16, 18, 19 23, 27, 21 12, 13, 14, 15 Rape Gang-rape
    44. 44. Identical Twins  World over, it has been found very difficult to solve such crime cases in which one of the identical twins is suspected to have committed the crime.
    45. 45. Identical Twins  Right after division of the zygote, the twins have exactly the same genetic profile.  But during embryonic development, many genetic changes occur. These changes occur randomly and are less likely to be same in identical twins.
    46. 46. Identical Twins  Ordinarily, DNA tests will not detect these changes because only a short section of DNA is examined, in a region which is known to be highly variable among individuals. After birth also, the genetic development of a person is influenced by environmental factors, diet etc.  But, if the entire DNA, with all its genes, is sequenced, the differences would show up. But this process is highly costly and time consuming.  According to a new discovery in this field made in this field by British scientists in 2015, the melting point of DNA of identical twins is different. Thus, by heating DNA samples, we can find out the real criminal. Human Being = “Nature” + “Nurture”
    47. 47. What Is Not Genetically Transmitted? FINGER-PRINTS!!!  Fingerprints are a partially genetic feature. They are influenced by random stresses experienced in the womb.  Prints of identical twins are likely to be more alike as compared to fingerprints of two unrelated people; but they are not identical.
    48. 48. Thank You!!

    ×