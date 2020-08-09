Successfully reported this slideshow.
Google for Genealogy Unlock the Hidden Power of Google To Research Your Family Tree
Google’s Mission Statement “Google’s Mission is to Organize the World’s Information and Make it Universally Accessible and...
The first basic principle to follow when searching online for your ancestors: If a genealogy record is on the internet the...
The general approach is to use methods that maximize your chances of finding the information you want while simultaneously...
If you cannot find the genealogy information you want by searching with Google then there are essentially only two possibi...
caSe SeNsiTiviTy
Country Bias Google runs search engines in most of the major countries of the world. If you are located outside of the Uni...
GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE FOR OTHER COUNTRIES A list of the google domain sites for each country can be found at : https://en.w...
Advanced Search Made Easy Many articles that discuss Google searches quickly start talking about using AND functions, OR f...
How to Enter a Name into Google In general, when searching for a person you should enter the person’s name on the Exact Ph...
How to Narrow Searches to a Specific Date Range Google allows you to search for a numerical date range. This can be a very...
Narrow Searches to a Specific Town, City or State If you want to refine your genealogy search to a specific geographic are...
How to Exclude Certain Words Sometimes, a number of records can come up for a person, place or thing that has no relations...
Perform Searches Within a Specific Website Google also allows you to perform searches on a specific site or a specific typ...
Perform Searches Within a Specific Website
GENERAL TIPS The most important thing is to be consistent in your search pattern. You are much less likely to miss importa...
YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOU MAY FIND!
WHAT IS GOOGLE BOOKS? Google Books is just one of many search tools provided by Google and is centered on Google’s effort ...
IMAGES Google image searches for genealogy can be used to: Find websites that have information about a specific ancestor y...
Retrieved images of his pottery, a portrait of him and his wife, an image of the castle that became his factory, etc.
~vintage brings up images that are vintage, antique, classic, old, retro used and Victorian
• Google Videos retrieves online videos that can allow you to access film documentation of a the history of the period and...
Google Maps makes it easy to locate places, including small towns, libraries, cemeteries and churches. It is important to ...
House where my dad’s family lived when he was born. 3620 Palmyra St.
My 3x – great-grandfather owned the Olde Spanish Coffee House Restaurant and Grocery Store at this location on the corner ...
Home and business place of my 2x-great grandparents Edward and Zepha Parker.
As you know, Google “crawls” the web constantly indexing websites. It also takes a snapshot of each page it examines and c...
When you land on a “File Note Found” error page, click the Back button on your browser to return to the Google search resu...
Cached versions of websites can also be useful if the original webpage is unavailable because: of internet congestion; the...
When you want to dig into scholarly articles, theses, dissertations and other academic sources, turn to Google Scholar. Th...
Two patents by my great-grandfather Edward Stanislaus (E.S.) Kelley
Though no longer actively digitizing and indexing newspapers, Google News Archive can help you locate online content for s...
https://news.google.com/newspapers
A Nova Scotia paper from November 18, 1854
