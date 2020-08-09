Successfully reported this slideshow.
USING THE CENSUS TO GROW YOUR FAMILY TREE
1940 CENSUS  Street Name and House Number  Owned or Rented  Value of home or monthly rent  Live on a farm?  Name of p...
1940 CENSUS supplemental questions Asked of two persons per page Included : Place of birth of father and mother Native lan...
1930 CENSUS  Street Name and House Number  Name of each person whose place of abode on April 1, 1930 (omit children born...
1930 CENSUS (cont.)  Attended School or College since Sept. 1, 1929  Able to Read and Write  Person’s place of birth  ...
1920 CENSUS  Street Name and House Number  Name of every person whose place of abode on January 1, 1920 was in this fami...
1920 CENSUS (cont.)  Year of Immigration/Naturalized/Year of naturalization  Attended school anytime since Sept. 1, 1919...
1910 CENSUS  Street Name and House Number  Name of each person whose place of abode on April 15, 1910 was in this family...
1910 CENSUS (cont.)  Person’s Place of Birth  Person’s Father’s Place of Birth  Person’s Mother’s Place of Birth  Year...
1900 CENSUS  Street Name and House Number  Name of each person whose place of abode on June 1, 1900 was in this family (...
1900 CENSUS (cont.)  Person’s Place of Birth  Person’s Father’s Place of Birth  Person’s Mother’s Place of Birth  Year...
1890 CENSUS WAS MOSTLY DESTROYED IN A FIRE Ancestry.com has compiled Substitute including the 6,160 that did survive INCLU...
1880 CENSUS  Street Name and House Number  Name of each person whose place of abode on June 1st 1880 was in this family ...
1870 CENSUS  The name of every person whose usual place of abode on the first day of June 1850, was in this family  Age ...
1850 & 1860 CENSUS  The name of every person whose usual place of abode on the first day of June 1850, was in this family...
1840 CENSUS  COUNTY/PARISH  HEAD OF FAMILY  FREE WHITE MALES (by age group)  FREE WHITE FEMALES (by age group)  SLAVE...
1830 CENSUS  COUNTY/PARISH  HEAD OF FAMILY  FREE WHITE MALES (by age group)  FREE WHITE FEMALES (by age group)  SLAVE...
1820 CENSUS  COUNTY/PARISH  HEAD OF FAMILY  FREE WHITE MALES (by age group)  FREE WHITE FEMALES (by age group)  SLAVE...
1800 & 1810 CENSUS  COUNTY/PARISH  HEAD OF FAMILY  FREE WHITE MALES (by age group)  FREE WHITE FEMALES (by age group) ...
1790 CENSUS  COUNTY/PARISH  CITY  HEAD OF FAMILY  FREE WHITE MALES 16 YRS. AND OLDER  FREE WHITE MALES UNDER 16  FRE...
CENSUS SEARCH DO’S o Experiment with the site’s search tools, entering different search parameters (adjust the time frame ...
CENSUS SEARCH DON’TS o Expect to find an ancestor on the first try o Assume the site’s data match everything you understan...
