Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Family records including Family Bibles and personal histories  Birth certificates including city and county civil regis...
 An address that would lead to the discovery of the family in a census or city directory  Ages of parents  Child’s birt...
 Church records of marriages  City and County civil registrations  Family Bibles and personal histories  Google and ot...
 Age at time of marriage  Church of marriage ceremony  County where the marriage took place  Date and/or place of birt...
 Addresses to assist in researching deeds or city directories, locate on maps, or narrow your search in an un-indexed cen...
 Full name (sometimes maiden)  Spouse's name  Date of death  Place of death  Birth date or age at death  Birthplace ...
Arteriosclerotic heart disease (ASHD)
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Searching Vital records
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Searching Vital records

37 views

Published on

Where you can find Vital Records and what they contain

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Searching Vital records

  1. 1.  Family records including Family Bibles and personal histories  Birth certificates including city and county civil registrations  Death records often contain birth information  Marriage records  Census records sometimes give ages and in some records tell the month and year of birth  Church records of births and christenings  Obituaries often include birth information  Cemetery records including Tombstones usually give birth and death dates  Funeral home records  Emigration and immigration records  Military records  Newspapers often listed new births  Probate records  Land and Property records
  2. 2.  An address that would lead to the discovery of the family in a census or city directory  Ages of parents  Child’s birth order  Child's gender  Church records for the birth  Date of birth  Family’s home address  Full name of child  Hospital or name a medical attendant  Maiden name for the mother  Names of both parents  Names of the previous generation  Newspaper birth announcement  Occupation of parents  Parents' approximate years of birth  Parents' birthplaces  Place of birth  Race of child  Religious affiliation  Which children belong to which mother in the case of multiple marriages
  3. 3.  Church records of marriages  City and County civil registrations  Family Bibles and personal histories  Google and other web site search sites, and don't forget to search Google Books  Locating United States Vital Records  Newspapers often listed articles about marriages  Obituaries sometimes give marriage dates  Online records sites like Ancestry, Fold3, World Vital Records, Heritage Quest  State Archives  Submitted genealogies posted by others UsGenWeb, Genealogy links, Gengateway, Usgennet, FamGen, Rootsweb, Genealo gy.com, MyTrees.com, Ancestry  Gretna Greens in the United States. When an eloping couple's marriage is not in their home county, search for it in alternate places like out-of-state counties
  4. 4.  Age at time of marriage  Church of marriage ceremony  County where the marriage took place  Date and/or place of birth for bride and groom  Date of the marriage  Full names of bride and groom  Name of minister or priest  Names and birthplaces of the bride’s and groom’s parents  Names of the witnesses to the marriage, often relatives  Occupation  Residence of the parties  Whether single, widowed or divorced
  5. 5.  Addresses to assist in researching deeds or city directories, locate on maps, or narrow your search in an un-indexed census  Birth date and/or place to research for the bride and groom  Church records for the marriage  Determine which children belong to which mother in the case of multiple marriages  Information about previous marriages  Maiden name for a woman  Newspaper announcement  Parents' names (and possibly birth places) to research
  6. 6.  Full name (sometimes maiden)  Spouse's name  Date of death  Place of death  Birth date or age at death  Birthplace  Parents' name & birthplace  Marital status  Surviving relatives  Cause of death  Residence & how long there  Occupation  Date & place of burial  Military service (dates served & unit is sometimes listed)  Name of funeral home  Disposition of remains  Name, address, relationship of informant
  7. 7. Arteriosclerotic heart disease (ASHD)

×