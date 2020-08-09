Successfully reported this slideshow.
USING FACEBOOK CONNECTIONS TO MAKE FAMILY CONNECTIONS
ACCORDING TO FACEBOOK’S HELP PAGE, FACEBOOK GROUPS ARE DEFINED AS FOLLOWS: “FACEBOOK GROUPS MAKE IT EASY TO CONNECT WITH S...
FACEBOOK GROUPS CAN BE EITHER PUBLIC OR CLOSED A public group is a group that anyone, anywhere can access. A closed group ...
CLOSED GROUPS Closed groups will require you to join them. If a group is set to “closed” by the administrator, you will ne...
PUBLIC GROUPS Most public groups allow you to join immediately. If a group is set to “public” you can choose to either joi...
GENERAL GENEALOGY GROUPS These groups mainly focus on research and related questions of a broad nature. For example, you c...
LOCATION SPECIFIC GROUPS These groups focus on research at the region, state or even the county level. If you are fortunat...
SURNAME GROUPS Surname Groups are predominately based on a family surname. When you are looking for common surnames, be su...
SOCIETY/ORGANIZATION GROUPS These groups can be helpful if your ancestors were members of organizations. They can also hel...
MILITARY ORGANIZATIONS & GROUPS These groups can be helpful if your ancestor served in the military. They can provide info...
GENETIC GENEALOGY GROUPS These Groups can be both broad Groups and surname specific Groups. With the rising interest in DN...
FAMILY GROUPS Many families will create their own group to connect with other family members. These types of groups are he...
ETHNICITY RELATED GROUPS These groups are helpful if you are researching, for example, German Genealogy and need assistanc...
VIEW THE GROUP’S INFORMATION AND DESCRIPTION Viewing the group’s information and description will help you determine if th...
GET KNOW THE GROUP ADMINISTRATORS It is always a good idea to familiarize yourself with the group’s administrators. These ...
REVIEW RULES AND POLICIES Many Facebook groups have rules and policies regarding posting, soliciting, and general conduct ...
CHECK OUT THE EVENTS, PHOTOS AND FILES There is a lot of wonderful information filed away here. Such as : • Original docum...
YOU CAN ALSO CONTACT DISTANT RELATIVES! You can find distant cousins who may have information and/or photos not available ...
You can start with some descendancy research on your family tree. When you get to people who are still living, try typing ...
START YOUR OWN FACEBOOK GROUP IN THE PLANNING STAGES : 1. Consider the name of your group. You want to choose a name that ...
FOLLOW THESE STEPS TO CREATE YOUR OWN FACEBOOK GROUPS ! Click on the arrow at the top right of the page for a drop down me...
