1. initial plans

Initial Plans Grace Gilbert
Initial Reaction My first reaction is that I am excited to be able to have the freedom to create my own project, at first ...
Mind Map
FMP Idea (1) synopsis I want it to open with a long shot looking at the back of the character to reveal them in a room whi...
FMP Idea (2) I like the idea of having a distinctive font for the title of the magazine Here are some examples that if I d...
FMP Final Idea Synopsis This idea is based off of the first mind map. The idea is to base it on someone who suffers from d...
Mood Board - Lighting These are some images from the film Pan’s Labyrinth, and the lighting here is similar to how I want ...
Something that I will use is Natural Lighting and a good example of this is in the film ‘The Revenant’ Something I want to...
Mood Board - Camerawork One of the key shots I want to use in this project is a close up shot, and this is because it brea...
I like the idea of doing a shot reverse shot between the character and the therapist because it gives the impression of co...
Mood Board - Colour
Mood Board - Poster
Mood Board – Colour/ Poster On the previous slide I used Adobe Colour to pick out certain colours that I am wanting to use...
Mood Board Analysis Is there any repetition in the images you have collected? Repeated colours/images styles/fonts/tone/mo...
  2. 2. Initial Reaction My first reaction is that I am excited to be able to have the freedom to create my own project, at first it thought about doing a music video because I really enjoyed it when doing the rotations because it gave me a chance to learn new skills and develop already existing skills. However I have been thinking about it and I have decided not to do a music video because I cant think of anything thing else that I could do as a side project alongside it and creating a side project is something that I would like to do, I really enjoy working within video so I like the idea of doing a trailer for either a film or a TV drama because this will give me a chance to portray multiple skills, for example editing using Premier Pro and writing a script. Alongside this I would like to create a couple side projects so my idea is to have a short version of the trailer and then a longer version, I also want to create an advertising poster because this will allow me to use skills in Photoshop as well as Premier Pro. I haven't got a set idea as of yet but to begin with I wanted to do an action/adventure because I thought this would be really interesting and exciting to film however after thinking it through I have realised that production companies who create these types of films they always have a high budget and with the resources I have I don’t think it would be possible to do it to a good standard additionally these films include a lot of fighting and violence. After thinking this through I have decided to do a psychological thriller because this allows me to experiment with different effects on voices and it will also allow me to use different types of cuts for example jump cuts, additionally I know the basics in premier to be able to create a decent looking trailer. I like the idea of having it focus on someone with multiple personalities because I think this is a good opportunity to have distorted voices and whispers etc
  4. 4. FMP Idea (1) synopsis I want it to open with a long shot looking at the back of the character to reveal them in a room which is similar to a therapist’s office. I want there to be a tracking shot coming in from the right, and whilst this is going on the therapist’s voice gets quieter and more muffled the further the camera moves around. There will then be a medium close up on the character for a few seconds whilst the distorted voices are in the background distinctively the therapist’s voice, then the tracking shot will resume and go round the left to the back of the character to reveal them in a different room, preferably want the movement to be sped up so it’s blurry but want the character in focus. I then want some voices in the background over the top of each other and then the character yells something like ‘Shut Up’ and it cuts to silence, I like the idea of having the screen split into 3 sections of 2 sections to get across a difference in personality and then have a voice in the background, I think the best way to get it across is to have a really angry character that has multiple outbursts of violence and then have the same person but they are really nice etc and mention that they cant remember a certain event that others say that happen. Some things to include are multiple jump cuts that are sudden and unexpected and to accompany this I think suspenseful music would work well. Another thing to include is create a character out of the personalities because they aren’t just voices in people’s heads they to them are very much real and this is something I want to portray correctly
  5. 5. FMP Idea (2) I like the idea of having a distinctive font for the title of the magazine Here are some examples that if I do a fashion magazine I would take inspiration from these
  6. 6. FMP Final Idea Synopsis This idea is based off of the first mind map. The idea is to base it on someone who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and the overall film will show the struggles of coping with it however I have only decided to do a trailer so I am going to pick certain bits out that are going to be interesting. It will open with a medium long shot facing the back of the character then slowly zooming in and panning from the right side then will finish on a medium close up on the character, whilst this is happening a therapist’s voice will be heard clearly at the beginning however as the camera pans round the voice will become more muffled and distant. The camera will then pan round the left side to the back of the character to reveal them in a different room, it will then be a tracking shot showing her coming out of the room and then coming down the hallway and whilst this is going on there will be her voice over the top of it. They will then walk down the street but if possible I want to make it appear as if everything apart from the character is going really fast so it is quite blurry, they will then go home
  7. 7. Mood Board - Lighting These are some images from the film Pan’s Labyrinth, and the lighting here is similar to how I want it to be in the trailer. This is Low Key lighting and I think there are many cinematic benefits to using this lighting as it can portray multiple moods. I took this photo using my phone and at first it was too bright however I used a filter called ‘Vivid Cool’ and I really like this filter because the low coloured tones of the blue create a feeling of isolation and I think this would go really well with what I want to create because it adds a sense of uncertainty to a scene In this image the use of blue lighting has overwhelmed the scene and this is something I want to incorporate into my film and this is because if you don’t overwhelm the scene with blue it can create a sense of calmness, so if you overwhelm the scene it can create a harsh mood There will be a mixture of different lighting, in the therapist’s office I am going to use warm lighting to give a sense of security and the feeling of being safe. Then when the character leaves o returns to their house it is going to be cold lighting I also like the idea of using split lighting because this can show the shift in personalities however I don’t want to overuse it because I think after a while it would loose the effect
  8. 8. Something that I will use is Natural Lighting and a good example of this is in the film ‘The Revenant’ Something I want to include in my project is the character being in a therapist’s office and the lighting in there is always a warm tone, and I think this will work well in contrast between the warm light and the cold light
  9. 9. Mood Board - Camerawork One of the key shots I want to use in this project is a close up shot, and this is because it breaks a barrier between the character and the audience and it also adds emotion to the scene I like the idea of using medium close ups because it allows the focus to be on the one character and you can see small movements etc. but you can also show the body language for the character In this project I also want to use medium long shots because it is a good opportunity to show that character in the location, and similar to the medium close up it allows for the character to convey their body language to the viewers I plan to use a tracking shot because I think they are really effective in terms of showing the character in the space. Also I think it adds suspense if it used correctly in a specific scene, for example in my project I plan to use it following the character running down the hallway whilst there are whispers going on in the background and I think the tracking shot would work really well because it gives the impression that they are running away
  10. 10. I like the idea of doing a shot reverse shot between the character and the therapist because it gives the impression of continuity, and is effectively used for conversations This is an example of a canted angle, and I think this would be really effective in terms of my project because it helps get the idea across of disorientation, madness and frantic behaviour I like this shot because of the way it focuses the attention on the character in the centre, and the background is dark and slightly blurred and this is something that I want to do in my project This is an example of a high angle shot and whoever is in the frame it gives them the power and this is something I think would work well in terms of showing the different personalities Another thing to focus on is framing the shot correctly, and having the character being the main focus
  13. 13. Mood Board – Colour/ Poster On the previous slide I used Adobe Colour to pick out certain colours that I am wanting to use for the trailer as well as the poster. Some of them are very similar and then one stands out because of the light brown used in it and this is because this is the colour scheme for the therapist’s office because they are warming colours which create a sense of security. In the poster mood board I have included a selection of films that are based off of dissociative personality disorder for example ‘Split’ and then I have also included other psychological horror films for example ‘The Babadook’. I have noticed there are similarities between them for example there is always a large image of a character then the title, they use dark colours which contrast with the white and I like this because the contrast is very effective
  14. 14. Mood Board Analysis Is there any repetition in the images you have collected? Repeated colours/images styles/fonts/tone/mood In particular the lighting mood board there are multiple repetitions of the low key lighting, and most of the images contain someone in and they are always lit with the lighter tones which creates a contrast form the background. Additionally some of the lighting that I am aiming towards using come up in the camerawork mood board so this indicates to me that the options I have picked out for my project they work well together, for example in the medium long shot example the character is surrounded by a mixture of blues and this creates a mood of uncertainty because the blues are darker and this avoids conveying the wrong mood because if the blues were lighter it would suggest a calmer atmosphere. There are also loads of similarities when looking at the posters in terms of the colours used and the structure that they are set out in, and this is something I will consider when doing my project How will your mood board influence your final product? My mood board will influence my project quite a bit because collecting all the ideas together and seeing them next to each other is inspiring. Something I want to certainly use is the colours that I have seen throughout the posters as well as looking at the lighting, I think the dark blues contrast really effectively with the light blues and the sharpness of the white and this is something I want to do when editing the trailer and the poster. Additionally looking at all the camerawork and putting it all together has helped me realise what sort of shots will work with the genre and what is the best way to portray the different personalities by using different angles like canted angles or high angles

