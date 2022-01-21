Successfully reported this slideshow.
21012022 first india lucknow

Jan. 21, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

News & Politics

First India provides exclusive Today's News Headlines from politics, technology, business news,sports, Bollywood news, life style and many more.For your morning update read First India English NewsPaper.Our special coverage are Rajasthan , Gujrat and power corridor of the country national capital Delhi and rest of India .

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India

  1. 1. Mulayam’s brother-in-law, Cong’s poster girl join BJP Lucknow: Former Sa- majwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta, relative of party patriarch Mu- layam Singh Yadav, and Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress’ ‘Lad- ki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ poster in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP here on Thursday. The duo joined the party in the presence of former state unit presi- dent and head of the BJP Joining Commit- tee, Laxmikant Bajpai. “An important politi- cal name and a member of Samajwadi Party family and former MLA of Auraiya, Pramod Guptaji is join- ing the BJP family to- day,” Bajpai said wel- coming Gupta. “I want to remind that from the family of Mulayam Singhji who is respected by all of us... after his ‘samdhi’ Hariom Yadavji, daugh- ter-in-law Aparna Ya- dav and today his ‘saad- ho’ (brother-in-law) Pramod Guptaji is join- ing the BJP family and you all know the value of ‘saadho’ in a family,” Bajpai said. Along with Gupta and Maurya, Ayodhya’s folk singer Vandana Mishra also joined the BJP. Gupta was the SP MLA from Auraiya’s Bidhuna constituency in 2012. He is related to Sadhna Gupta, the sec- ond wife of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulay- am Singh Yadav. —PTI CROSSOVER POLITICS AKHILESH YADAV TO CONTEST FROM SP STRONGHOLD MAINPURI Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will con- test the Uttar Pradesh election from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district, his first as- sembly poll as a candidate. ‘The party president will con- test from Karhal seat of Main- puri,’ SP national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma told PTI on Thursday . Yadav, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had said on Wednesday that he would decide on contesting the UP polls after talking to the people of his par- liamentary constituency . The Samajwadi Party's Main- puri district unit on Thurs- day gave a written re- quest to the party chief to contest from the Karhal seat and he agreed, sources said. Mainpuri has tradi- tionally been a Sa- majwadi Par- ty strong- hold. SP f o u n d e r MulayamSinghYadavrepresents the Mainpuri constituency in Parliament. In 2017 assembly polls, SP candidate Sobran Yadav had secured 1.04 lakh votes from Karhal, defeating the BJP's Prem Shakya by 38,405 votes. Reacting to the development, the BJP said it's a ‘misconception’ of the SP chief that Mainpuri is a ‘safe seat’ for him. ‘And we will clear it,’ BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said. ‘In Lok Sabha polls, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav could somehow win after the appeal of BSP chief Mayawati. This time, the BJP will puncture his cycle in Karhal (Mainpuri) so that he could not take expressway to reach Lucknow, Tripathi said. The Karhal seat goes to polls on February 20, the third phase of voting. —PTI Akhilesh Yadav address a press conference at party office in Lucknow on Thursday. Priyanka Maurya and Pramod Gupta join BJP in presence of Laxmi Kant Bajpai, chairman of UP BJP's joining committee, at BJP office in Lucknow on Thursday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR CORONA CATASTROPHE UTTAR PRADESH 18,554 NEW CASES 3,643 NEW CASES IN LUCKNOW 10 NEW DEATHS —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR IT'S YOGI v/s AZAD IN GORAKHPUR Announcing its decision to field party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad in Gorakhpur Sadar constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) on Thursday made it clear that it was ready to take on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the latter's bastion Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded CM Adityanath this time LUCKNOW l FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 71 NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Sensex ended at 59,464.62 points, which is 634.20 points or 1.06 per cent lower from its previous day's close. Nifty ended at 17,757.00 points, which is 1.01 per cent or 181.40 points down from its previous day's close. The Nifty slumped to a low of 17,648.45 points after opening in the positive at 17,921.00 points. IT witnessed heavy selling pressure for third straight day. The Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile was test-fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha on Thursday morning validating several new indigenous systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. The agency further said, "The highly maneuverable missile cruised at supersonic speed and all mission objectives were met". FROM DALAL STREET: SENSEX ENDS 630 PTS DOWN, NIFTY SETTLES AT 17,757 BRAHMOS MISSILE TEST-FIRED VALIDATING SEVERAL INDIGENOUS SYSTEMS: DRDO FROM DALAL STREET: SENSEX ENDS 630 PTS DOWN, NIFTY SETTLES AT 17,757 BRAHMOS MISSILE TEST-FIRED VALIDATING SEVERAL INDIGENOUS SYSTEMS: DRDO 1 2 Mohd Fahad Meerut: For Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adity- anath’s first-ever state election next month, the first rival was de- clared on Thursday - Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, also a debutant. Unlike Yogi Adityanath, who is a five-time MP, Chan- drashekharAzadhasn’t fought polls before. The Dalit leader had declared back in No- vember that he would challenge Yogi Adity- anath. Today, his Azad Samaj Party formally announced it, just days after the BJP revealed Yogi Adityanath would contest from Gorakh- pur Sadar. Yogi Adityanath’s main rival will be the Samajwadi Party can- didate, not announced yet. Azad said he wants to fight the Chief Minister anyway, no matter how many op- position candi- dates there are. ‘Need a system with no place for discrimination’ New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Thursday kicked off the “ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahot- sav” commemorating 75 years of India’s Inde- pendence by stressing the need for “a system in which there is no place for discrimination and a society that stands firm- ly on the foundation of equality and social jus- tice”. He added that in last 75 years, the conversa- tion has revolved around “rights, fighting for rights, fighting, wasting time”. “Speak- ing of rights, to some extent, , maybe true in any one circumstance but forgetting one’s du- ties completely has played a huge role in keeping India weak,” he said. Light a lamp in the heart of every citizen of the country - the lamp of duty. Togeth- er, we will take the country forward —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Delhi riots: In first sentencing, man gets five years for arson New Delhi: In the first conviction in the north- east Delhi riots case, 25-year-old Dinesh Ya- dav on Thursday was sentenced to five years in jail. Yadav was the first person convicted in connection with the February 2020 violence. Yadav was convicted on December 7 for being part of an unlawful as- sembly that set a house on fire during the vio- lence in northeast Delhi in February 2020. YATI NARSINGHANAND DENIED BAIL BY COURT COURT REFUSES BAIL IN BULLI BAI CASE Haridwar: Arrested for making derogatory remarks against women of a particular com- munity, Juna Akhara Maha- mandleshwar and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand was denied bail by a CJM court in Haridwar on Thursday. Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Thursday rejected the bail applications of Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh, and Mayank Rawat – all three of who were accused in the controversial ‘Bulli Bai’ case and arrested by the Mumbai Police. 3 KILLED, 25 HURT IN LAHORE l A powerful blast on Thursday ripped through a crowded market where Indian commodities are sold in Pakistan’s cultural capital here, killing at least three persons and wounding 25 others, police said. l According to police, the blast took place near the Paan Mandi in the famous Anarkali market, where Indian commodities are sold. No group or organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast so far. l Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha said that the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle which was parked outside a bank in the area. Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast. Assam, Meghalaya CMs meet Shah over volatile border dispute Absolute Shocker: 5 Covid genome testing labs shut due to paucity of funds New Delhi: Amid the interstate border dis- pute between Assam and Meghalaya, the Chief Ministers of the two northeastern states met Union Home Minis- ter Amit Shah in the national capital in a bid to resolve the long- pending issue. After the cabinet meetings, the two CMs had told the media sepa- rately that they would apprise the Union Home Minister about the rec- ommendations of the ministerial committees and their perspectives abouttheinter-statebor- derdisputesbetweenthe two northeastern states. A roadmap for amica- ble settlement has also been prepared. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (centre) addresses a press conference in Meerut on Thursday. SOCIAL ACTIVISTS IN CONGRESS’S SECOND LIST New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candi- dates, including 16 women. The list includes Poonam Pandit, who actively participated in the farmers’ agitation against new farm laws, and Sikander Valmiki, who quit his job at Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam to dedicate himself to the cause of Valmiki community. He had organised a protest march after the custodial killing of Arun Valmiki, a 31-year-old Dalit sanitation worker. More on P2 Police officials examine the site of bomb explosion in Lahore on Thursday. New Delhi: Delays in genome sequencing samples from Covid pa- tients, to identify the strain of virus in each case, is due to a lack of funds for chemical rea- gents (which is a sub- stance added to the sam- ple to cause a chemical reaction), top Health Ministry sources said. Five labs across the country - part of INSA- COG, or the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, a network of 38 tasked with ge- nome sequencing - have closed because of this, sources said. ‘VACCINATION REDUCED DEATHS’ Deaths are significantly less in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in comparison to the sec- ond wave, and the current surge is not witnessing increase in severe illness or death following high vaccination uptake, the Centre said on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, during their meeting in New Delhi. I am the only politician in the last five years who has spent half that time in jail because of this government. I will not let the Chief Minister of this government go to the assembly. That is why I am fighting against him. The opposition is welcome to fight, but I am going to fight against him anyway —Azad told reporters
  2. 2. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Correspondent Agra: Buzz was wit- nessed at the collector- ate in Agra on the eve of last day for filing nominations for the up- coming assembly elec- tions in Uttar Pradesh. While the candidates were seen visiting the premises to fill their nominations, each of them seemed to claim- ing his own victory . The process of filing the nominations started sharp at 11:30 am in the morning and lasted till 3pm in the afternoon. SP candidate from North Vidhan Sabha, Gyanendra Gautam said that he will go to the public and would promise to resolve the issue of unemploy- ment, and is sure to win the polls. On the other hand, BJP’s candidate Yogendra Upadhyay, who is a two-time MLA from South Vidhan Sab- ha, said that he won his first election by a mar- gin of 24000 votes, the second by 54000 and will win by a greater margin in the 2022 polls. He said that SP not able to field candi- dates because they do not have any . Mukesh Rajput, a BSP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri, while filing the nomination said that he will go to the public and seek votes in the name of providing education and employment and is sure to win. Thakur Rautan Sin- gh, SP RLD coalition’s candidate from Khaira- garh assembly, says that after being voted as an MLA, he will first solve the problem of stray animals and wa- ter shortage in his area. Contestants eye victory on second-last day of filing nominations  Candidates enumerate problems faced by the public, and promise that they would resolve them when voted to power Ratan Singh (RLD) Gyanendra Gautam (SP) Yogendra Upadhyay (BJP) Rakesh Baghel (BSP) READY STEADY Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dhirendra Singh on Thursday filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh assem- bly polls from Jewar constituency, which he had won in the 2017 elections. The 55-year- old Singh is known, among others, for his key role in getting through the negotia- tions with farmers for the Greenfield Noida International Airport in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district in west- ern Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, he filed the nomination as a candi- date for Jewar Vidhan Sabha constituency. DHIRENDRA SINGH FILES NOMINATION FROM JEWAR VIDHAN SABHA SEAT Dhirendra Singh NIRBHAYA, HATHRAS CASE LAWYER JOINS BSP First India Bureau Lucknow: Seema Kushwaha, a Supreme Court lawyer and who fought for the victim in the ‘2012 Nirbhaya gan- grape case in Delhi, joined Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday . Kushwaha joined the BSP in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Sat- ish Chandra Misra here on Thursday . Earlier on Thursday, lawyer Seema Kushwa- ha said that she is join- ing the party to ensure justice to the weaker section of the society . Kushwahaalsofought for justice in the rape case in Hathras too. She is also the found- er of Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust and has launched a campaign to ensure justice for rape victims. The Nirbhaya rape case had shaken the country in 2012 when a 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was brutal- ly gang-raped and as- saulted by six men in a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012 and was thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries at a Sin- gapore hospital on De- cember 29, 2012. It took seven years to deliver justice to the victim. The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi’s Tihar jail on March 20, 2020, after a three- judge Supreme Court bench rejected the fi- nal plea by the con- victs’ lawyer. —ANI THE LADY LAWYER JOINED THE BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY TO ENSURE JUSTICE TO THE WEAKER SECTIONS OF THE SOCIETY Seema Kushwaha seeks blessings of BSP Supremo Mayawati after joining BSP. BSP RELEASES NAMES FOR THE FIRST PHASE Miffed over denial of ticket, BJP leader quits party, joins BSP Lucknow: Pained over the denial of ticket for the upcom- ing Assembly polls, senior BJP leader S K Sharma resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday . His close aide Niraj Rawat also followed suit. Sharma had con- tested the 2017 Assem- bly elections on the BJP ticket from Mant constituency . “The BJP has de- ceived me twice and the party has lost its earlier character”, Sharma added. Sharma said though he wanted to contest from Mathura in 2017, the BJP lead- ership compelled him to enter the fray from Mant and assured him a berth in the leg- islative council in case he lost, this too did not happen. Sharma said, he was instructed to work in Mant and the leadership assured him a ticket but that was not to be. Sharma said he did not seek a “single pen- ny” from the BJP but mentioned that he had given enough to the party. Now, I will contest as the BSP candidate from Ma- thura, he said. Meanwhile, alli- ance partners Sama- jwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) seem to have locked horns over the Mant Assembly seat. SP’s national spokesperson Sanjai Lathar claimed that the party has given him a go ahead to con- test from the constitu- ency while RLD can- didate Yogesh Nauhar has already filed his nomination papers claiming that he is the official candidate of the alliance. —PTI SK Sharma Cong ditched me, Ladki Hoon campaign is eyewash: Maurya Vishal Srivastav Lucknow: DrPriyanka Maurya’slittledaughter is still in awe of Con- gress General Secretary PriyankaGandhiVadra. She often chants the ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ slogan. Dr Mau- rya has shared her daughter’s playful chanting of the slogan on social media, but with a word of caution. She has accused the Congress of undue haste in the proper ticket distribution pro- cess and of giving tick- ets at whim, not on merit. Maurya, who hails from the Sarojini Na- gar constituency of Lucknow, was the vice- president of the Con- gress women’s wing. She shot to fame na- tionally when she fea- tured on banners and posters of the party’s Ladki Hoon Ladki Sak- ti Hoon campaign. Just days after that shot at limelight, Mau- rya joined BJP ranks on Thursday. She says she did so because the Congress is “fooling people”. “Congress is fooling people in the name of women-centric ap- proach. They are just using it as election gimmick and nothing more. If they really cared about women, women should have been given preference in ticket distribution. I am a deserving candi- date, even the party high command agreed to that, but still some- one else has been handed the ticket in my constituency Saro- jini Nagar. The party is against OBCs as well,” she said. Asked why she chose to go with the BJP, she said, “They’re taking some good steps for development and I will have more to do in the BJP.” Accusing the Con- gress of ditching her, she said, “I was their face on posters and videos of the cam- paign, but I didn’t get the due I deserved. I was used by the party for its benefits. Rest everything in the name of women is eye- wash.” While the BJP is hailing the new en- trant, political pundits are calling it a master- stroke as Maurya has been a popular figure of late and if she stands against her own party, it gives the BJP greater credibili- ty at the expense of the Congress. UP BJP Joining Committee chairman Laxmikant Bajpai greets former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya as she joins the party, in Lucknow on Thursday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR CONG WORKER MELTS DOWN FOR NOT BEING GIVEN TICKET Failing to get a Con- gress ticket, a party worker who came to file her nomination as an independent candidate from Bulandshahr Sadar seat couldn’t hide her disappoint- ment and broke down in tears.Geeta Rani Sharma shared her grief with media and said her father, who was associated with Congress for 30 years, gave his all to the party. She said she took a large number of women to the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Anoop- shahr but her work was not recognized. Sharma suggested that party tickets should be given on the basis of a survey of who’s done what. She also named another party worker in Sikan- darabad, who too, she said, did not get a ticket despite his diligence towards the party. Ex-minister Uma Kiran expelled from SP for 6 years Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Thursday ex- pelled former minister in the state cabinet Uma Kiran for six years for anti-party activities. The development was announced by SP dis- trict president Pramod Tyagi. Uma Kiran was al- legedly demanding par- ty ticket from Purkazi seat and was miffed at not being given it. She was given a ticket from the seat by Azad Samaj Party (K) led by Chandra Shekhar Aazad and was also seen in a press confer- ence with him. Uma Kiran became a MLA in 2002 from Charthawal reserved seat from BSP ticket, later she joined Sama- jwadi Party and became a minister, she also lost polls in 2007 from Charthawal seat. —PTI Uma Kiran Social workers get prominence in Cong’s 2nd list of poll contestants Lucknow: The Con- gress on Thursday re- leased its second list of 41 candidates, includ- ing 16 women. The list includes the name of former international shooter Poonam Pandit, who has been fielded from Syana. Pandit rose to promi- nence during the farm- ers’ agitation against three agriculture laws. She actively participat- ed in the stir. From the Sahibabad seat, the party has field- ed Sangeeta Tyagi, the wife of late Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi who passed away due to a heart attack soon after participating in a tele- vision debate. Sangeeta Tyagi had filed an intervention ap- plication in the Su- preme Court in connec- tion with the Sudar- shan TV case, seeking to assist the court on the larger issue of “hate speeches” by television anchors. From Nawabganj, the Congress has fielded Usha Gangwar, a for- mer president of the zila parishad and a known Kurmi leader. She had quit the Bahu- jan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the Congress after Priyanka Gandhi launched the pary’s “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” campaign. The list also includes Sikander Valmiki from the Agra Cantonment (SC) seat. Valmiki is the district president of the Akhil Bharatiya Val- miki Mahasabha and the president of the Karamchari Sangh of the UP Jal Nigam. He quit his job to ded- icate himself to the cause of his communi- ty. During the Hathras rape episode, he had led a candlelight march and was suspended sub- sequently . —PTI VIKRAM SAINI FACES IRE OF PEOPLE DURING ELECTION CAMPAIGN, FORCED TO RETURN BJP MLA Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village here who forced him to return to his car and leave the venue. The villagers over there raised slogans against Saini, who had visited the village on Wednes- day as part of election campaigning. In a video of the inci- dent which has gone viral on social media platforms, the Khatauli MLA can be seen get- ting back to his car in anger after the protest. The Khatauli MLA later told reporters that those who opposed his visit were under the influence of alcohol during his visit. Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases beginning Feb 10. —PTI Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh, and their lawyer Seema Kushwaha show the victory sign after the convicts were hanged till death after a 7-year-long legal battle, in New Delhi. —PHOTO BY ANI Poonam Pandit Geeta Rani Sharma Vikram Saini
  3. 3. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CRUCIAL READ Lucknow: The state capital saw a huge number of fresh Covid cases on Thursday — 3,643 — which was more than double the next-highest number reported in any UP district, 1,684 in Gautam Budh Nagar. Two deaths were also reported in Lucknow in the last 24 hours. Overall, UP recorded 18,554 fresh cases and 10 deaths. Two of the deaths were report- ed from Ghaziabad district. Lucknow now has 17,829 active cases while UP has 97,329 active cases. LUCKNOW REPORTS 3,643 NEW COVID CASES, 2 DEATHS CS MISHRA: NEED BETTER PLAN FOR BETTER RESULTS NO TICKET FROM SP IN SIGHT, IMRAN MASOOD TO STILL STAY WITH SP Lucknow:Chief Sec- retary Durga Shankar Mishra on Thursday during his review of the Dept of Medical Health and Family Welfare said that there was a need to prepare a roadmap in order to get better results of the schemes being run by various dept in the state.He said that programs like registration of births deaths linking of Aad- har, awareness about Black fever, should be run in mission mode. Lucknow: Imran Masood, former Cong general secretary who quit the Cong to seek election ticket from the Samajwadi Party, will stay with SP even after being denied a ticket. Masood on Thursday met Akhilesh Yadav, who assured him of addressing all his grievances. Imran Masood had been hoping to get ticket but it was not to be, following which speculations were rife of him switching to BSP. EC NOTIFICATION FOR UP PHASE 2 POLLS Lucknow: UP Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla has in- formed that notification for the second phase of Assembly polls will be issued on Jan 21, with which the process of fil- ing nomination papers for 55 assembly seats of 9 districts including Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur will com- mence. 9 of these seats are reserved for SC. MP Sanjay Singh while addressing the media in Lucknow. PV Sindhu, Prannoy enter Syed Modi quarterfinals All the old loans of the farmers of UP will be forgiven: AAP FREE ELECTRICITY TO FARMERS:AAPPROMISE PV Sindhu at Syed Modi int’l tournament in Lucknow. First India Bureau Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu hardly broke any sweat but HS Prannoy had to toil hard as the two Indian shuttlers pro- gressed to the wom- en’s and men’s sin- gles quarterfinals of the Syed Modi Inter- national Super 300 tournament on Thursday . Top seed Sindhu took just 33 minutes to get the better of American Lauren Lam 21-16 21-13 in her second-round match, while fifth seed Prannoy staved off a stiff challenge from compatriot Pri- yanshu Rajawat be- fore prevailing 21-11 16-21 21-18 at the BBD indoor stadium. Sindhu, a former world champion, will take on sixth-seeded Thai shuttler Supa- nida Katethong in the last-eight stage in a repeat of the In- dia Open Super 500 semifinals. Prannoy, a former top 10 player, will clash with France’s Arnaud Merkle, who ended India’s Kar- tikey Gulshan Ku- mar’s campaign with a 21-8 21-12 win in another second- round match. In other results, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod have set up an excit- ing quarterfinal clash against each other after notching up straight game wins over Sai Utteji- tha Rao Chukka and Prerana Neeluri re- spectively . While Aa- karshi beat Sai 21-9 21-6, Malvika defeat- ed Prerana 21-10 21-8 in two lop-sided con- tests. —PTI First India Bureau Lucknow: A war of words broke out be- tween Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former party MLA Pramod Gupta who jumped ship to the saf- fron camp on Thursday . Brother-in-law of ex- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Sin- gh Yadav, Gupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the after- noon and accused Akh- ilesh Yadav of hating “Samajwadis” and in- ducting criminals to the party . Speaking to media Gupta said, “Akhilesh Ji hates ‘Samajwadis’ in SP. One by one, he has cornered everyone and kept only flatterers around in the party. He does not like people who work on the ground. No one has ever won with a margin of over 18,000 votes from the Bidhuna seat except me. I was denied ticket first up.” Akhilesh had later reacted to the statement with a taunt, saying he was “grateful” to the BJP for ending SP’s “parivaarwaad”. Talk- ing about the reason behind joining the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, he said that he liked the honest im- age of CM Yogi. I liked the policies of the govt. This is why I joined the BJP,” Gupta said. Apart from Gupta, former Cong leader Priyanka Maurya on Thursday joined the BJP ahead of UP polls. —ANI First India Bureau Lucknow: In a grue- some accident, three people were killed while one got grievous- ly injured when an overspeeding sedan rammed into a man standing by the road- side. Those dead have been identified as Man- ish Dubey, Ram Nivas Mohommad Wahid, residents of Lucknow and Kannauj. The intensity of the accident can be gauged by the fact that the po- lice had to bring in cut- ters to retrieve the driv- er from the wagon. Akhilesh Singh, ACP Hazratganj said that at around 11 am on Thurs- day, a speeding car be- longing to Puneet Mo- tors, carrying three employees of the show- room was going to a customer’s place for a test drive. It rammed into a di- vider at 1090 crossing. In the accident, Wa- heed, a resident of Kan- nauj district, who was waiting to meet up with his friend at the inter- section was fatally hit. He added that soon after receiving information about the crash, police reached the spot and with the help of locals, removed two occupants of the car, Manish Dubey and Arun Pan- dey who work as cus- tomer advisors in Puneet Motors and sent them to civil hospital. The body have been sent for post-mortem. First India Bureau Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made a big announcement of waiving all the loans of farmers while announc- ing Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee for farmers in UP. He said that no other political party can give the guarantee of Kejri- wal given to the farm- ers. Free electricity to farmers, waived all old bills, guarantee of mini- mum support price, waived all old loans of farmers, payment of sugarcane within 24 hours,paymentof grain produce within 24 hours, Kejriwal to pay arrears of sugarcane within 24 hours . He also announced the guaran- tee on Thursday, MP Sanjay Singh made this important announce- ment in a press confer- ence with Aam Aadmi Party’s state president Sabhajit Singh. PROMISES BY AAP The 2022 edition of the marquee badmin- ton tournament is being sponsored by companies like Adani Group, Dream 11 and Balrampur Chini Mills. Navneet Sehgal, IAS and president of UP Badminton Asso- ciation appreciated the patronage of big corporate names to the tournament. SPONSORED BY BIG CORPORATES Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University has started a postgraduate programme in ‘Hindu Dharma’ and according to the varsity , the course is the first of its kind in the country . Professor V K Shukla, who is the varsity’s rec- tor, said that this pro- gramme will help in making the world aware of many unknown as- pectsof ‘HinduDharma’ and take its teachings to more and more people. He said that this would be the first such course in the country . The course will be conducted in collabora- tion with the depart- mentsof philosophyand religion, Sanskrit and ancient Indian history , culture and archaeology of the faculty of arts of the ‘Bharat Adhyayan Kendra’. Forty-five students, including a foreign stu- dent, have taken admis- sion in the first session of the course, Shukla said after inaugurating the postgraduate pro- gramme on Tuesday . “Hinduism Brah- manism,” “Hindu of Foreign Origin” and “The antiquity and the meaning of the term Hindu.” These are sub- jects of some of the lec- tures due to be attended by students in the inau- gural week of the launch of a new course, M. A Hindu Studies, by the Banaras Hindu Uni- versity (BHU). Sadashiv Kumar Divedi, the coordinator of the ‘Bharat Ad- hyayan Kendra’, said that this two-year course will have four semesters and 16 papers. —PTI Banaras Hindu University starts postgraduate course on ‘Hindu Dharma’ NEW EDUCATION POLICY  45 students, including a foreign student, have taken ad- mission in the course, Shukla said BHU students celebrate the central government’s announcement of the New Education Policy. —FILE PHOTO Akhilesh hates Samajwadis, likes criminals: Pramod Gupta Three killed, one injured as car rams into footpath at 1090 BJP Joining Committee chairman Laxmikant Bajpai welcomes former SP MLA Pramod Gupta to the BJP in Lucknow on Thursday. Police rescue in progress after the road accident at 1090 crossing in Lucknow on Thursday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR People standing in a queue for Covid19 test at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in Lucknow on Thursday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR PENSION OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT: AKHILESH Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that if his party comes to pow- er in Uttar Pradesh, it will restore the old pen- sion scheme, benefitting lakhs of state govern- ment employees who have been agitating for the same for long. “On coming to power, the Samajwadi Party will restore the old pen- sion scheme, which will benefit the teachers, em- ployees and officers of the state government. I have already held dis- cussions with the em- ployees and economic experts and have found out that we will be able to arrange funds for it by creating a corpus,” he told reporters here. “We will seek the sup- port of the state govern- ment employees in the upcoming Assembly election on the issue of pension,” the SP chief said. The leaders of the employees’ union have met several times and made a demand to this effect. The BJP govern- ment had brought a new manual through which the employees appoint- ed after April 2005 were denied this support and security on retirement, Yadav said, adding that restoring the pension scheme will be part of his party’s poll manifesto. The employees have held agitations demand- ing the restoration of the old pension scheme. They have alleged that thenewpensionscheme depends on the share market and therefore, has uncertainty at- tached to it. According to Rajya Karamchari Sanyukt Parishad president J N Tiwari, the number of employees appointed after 2005 is around 10 lakh and most of them are teachers. The SP president also said his party is against privati- sation and termed out- sourcing a wrong prac- tice that denies the poor and the deprived sections of the society their rights. “The rights given by the Constitution of B R Ambedkar are being snatched by outsourc- ing. The SP is thinking about this as well, wait for the manifesto,” he said, adding that the party will release its manifesto after the BJP, “which had been work- ing with a double en- gine for the last over four years and practis- ing discrimination”. When his views were sought on Pramod Gup- ta, another relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav who joined the BJP on Thursday after Aparna Yadav, the SP chief took a swipe at the ruling party, saying it should be happy now. “The BJP should be happy about this. The allegation of parivarvaad that it lev- elled against us, at least it is ending our pari- varvaad and I thank the BJP for this,” he said. The saffron party , which has been opposed todynasticpolitics,wants tomoveforwardbyhatch- ing conspiracies, the for- mer Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged. —PTI Akhilesh Yadav making the poll promise at a presser in Lucknow on Thursday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR According to Rajya Karamchari Sanyukt Parishad president Hari Kishor Tiwari, the number of employees appointed after 2005 is around 10 lakh and most of them are teachers.The employ- ees have been holding agitations demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme. They have alleged that the new pension scheme depends on the share market and therefore, has uncertainty attached to it. EMPLOYEES ELATED
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 2 l Issue No. 71 l RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Amar Ujala Ltd. B-5 Amausi Industrial Area Kanpur Road Luc- know. Published at 98, Friend’’s Colony, Raheem Nagar, Dudouli Road, Madiyaon, Lucknow (UP). Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Vishal Srivastav responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Promoted by First India News International Pvt. Ltd. SPIRITUAL SPEAK If with a pure mind a person speaks or acts, happiness follows them like a never-departing shadow. —Buddha IN-DEPTH Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Hon’ble SC’s decision to uphold the constitutionality of 27% 10% reservations for OBCs and EWS respectively in #NEET under the AIQ quota is a welcome decision. It vindicates the vision of PM @ narendramodi’s govt. of creating a new paradigm of social justice in the country. Smriti Z Irani @smritiirani Hearty congratulations to world’s biggest party @BJP4India successful national president of @JPNadda ji on completing a successful two-year tenure. Your role is exemplary in motivating the workers for service and in the excellence of the organization. I wish that the organization continues to flourish under your leadership. TOP TWEETS ONE JINX BROKEN, YOGI SET TO BREAK ANOTHER IN UP ASSEMBLY ELECTION ational Capital Re- gion’sNoidawasano- go place for any sit- ting Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as it was believed to be jinxed. The su- perstition was that any chief minister visiting Noida will bring bad luck and make his/her re-electiondoubtful.Oversucces- sive yearsthe jinx gained cre- dence asVeer Bahadur Singh in1998andNDTiwariin1989lost the CM’s post. Subsequent chief ministers, including Kalyan Sin- gh, Rajnath Singh and Mulayam Singh, avoided visiting Noida. During his tenure as CM, Akh- ilesh Yadav visited Ghaziabad but did not go to Noida. Only Mayawatidismissedthesupersti- tion and became the first CM in 13 years to visit Noida as CM in 2007. After her it is Yogi Adity- anath who has visited Noida without any fear. The other superstition which Yogi Adityanath is set to break is about the re-election of a chief minister for a second term. In the past, no UP chief minister has achieved that feat. N t times technolo- gy can be a nui- sance too. Like the 5G technology which was to be deployed in the US from Wednesday without taking some key stakeholders into confidence. Or, should we say without alerting them about the chaos the technology may cause to the aviation sector. 5G is the fifth generation mo- bile technology (after 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G) that “is designed to connect everyone and eve- rything” with the capacity to “enable next generation user experiences” with high speeds and superior reliabil- ity . That’s really good for mo- bile services but for the avia- tion industry it is a bane as experienced by Delta Airlines and American Airlines. The US Federal Aviation Admin- istration warned on January 14 that the new technology could interfere with radar al- timeters which measure an airplane’s height above the ground, especially during low visibility landings. The US auctioned the C- band radio spectrum band for 5G technology in 2021 and this has caused worry in the avia- tionsectorasitmaywithradar altimeter range. The frequen- cy range auctioned by the US-- -3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz---comes close to the 4.2 GHz-4.4 GHz range used by the air planes. The US case is different from that of most European coun- tries and South Korea which useaslightlydifferentairwave for their 5G technology . The US spectrum has now spooked airlines, including Air India, which cancelled their flights between the US and India. A temporary relief has come in the form of some “robust” altimeters installed which are installed in large- bodied Boeing 777 and 787. In others, altimeters have to be retrofitted or replaced. THE 5G SPECTRUM GLITCH WHICH HAS HIT AVIATION US Federal Aviation Administration warned on January 14 that new technology could interfere with radar altimeters which measure an airplane’s height above the ground, especially during low visibility landings A THE SEASON OF ‘AAYA RAM GAYA RAM’ POLITICS IS BACK! ver watched Anwar Maqsood’s Loose Talk? His was one of the most popular Pakistani TV political satire across the subcontinent, im- mortalized by Moin Akhtar, who appeared in over 350 epi- sodes playing as many char- acters in mock interviews taken by Anwar. In one of the most acerbic, stinging com- ments, Akhtar distorts Shakespeare: “Whoever stands in an election has nothing to do with quom (na- tion).” With due apologies to the ardent admirers of our democracy and the thick- skinned paramours of the “will of the people,” let’s learn to get our head around the latest ‘Aaya Rams and Gaya Rams.’ More than a dozen BJP MLAs, including three sen- ior ministers -- Swami Pras- ad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan, Dharam Pal Saini – have resigned the Yogi Adi- tyanath-led BJP dispensation in Uttar Pradesh. Many ana- lysts have interpreted their exit as a sad commentary on Yogi’s five-year governance. That could be partly true. These ‘gentlemen of nerve’ said goodbye to BJP after en- joying five years in power and landed in Akhilesh Ya- dav-led Samajwadi Party . Maurya was gross and grandiose: “ab dekhta hu kya hota hai….ham jis party me hote hain vohi Sarkar banati hai.”Maurya comes from east UP, Poorvanchal, a region known to be the expressway to power in Lucknow. His companions had more or less the same attitude. Most of these leaders had joined BJP after leaving Mayawati’s BSP in the previous polls in 2017. The other example came from Punjab. Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi joined the BJP and days later joined back Congress and was quoted as saying, “I have come back to Congress as my workers compelled me not to go with the BJP. I have ac- cepted their wish and joined back my old party .” His party projected Laddi’s revelation as an achievement while de- nying him the ticket. In Goa, the goings and comings con- tinue as a shining mascot of the state’s political scenario. What do you make out of these instances? Would peo- ple, being represented by those leaders trying to make a complete circle of their po- litical tour through all major parties, embrace them? One wouldn’t be surprised if they are back in the reckoning when the results are out. Be- cause people love their castes, sub-castes and reli- gions, we could see a repeat of “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” The rage of the moralistic debate on turncoats began in 1967 a year after Haryana was born. Gaya Lal, a member of the Assembly from Hodal in Haryana, won elections as an independent and joined the Indian National Congress. He changed his political loyal- ties thrice in a fortnight, first by defecting from the Con- gress to the United Front, then defecting back to INC, and then going back all over again to United Front. When Gaya Lal quit the United Front and join the INC, then INC leader Rao Birender Sin- gh, who had orchestrated Gaya Lal’s defection to INC, brought him to a press confer- ence and declared “Gaya Ram is now Aya Ram.” The debate has remained inconclusive as elections have come and gone with the law on defections making little sense for the fair-weather friends turning foes in elections. A flipside of political deser- tionsisthestateof theparties – ruling as well as in the op- position – that tend to rely more on the migrant leaders. In Punjab AAP, for example, at least 56 nominees out of 104 already announced by the party are ‘imports’ with 13 of them having joined the party only a few days ago. Grass- roots AAP workers have ac- cused the party of ignoring their claims for the ticket. Then, in Uttar Pradesh, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav is said to be facing the problem of plenty following ‘migrations’ into the party . With each one of them expecting a ticket, the grassroots workers ac- tively involved with the party for years feel let down at the time of ticket distribution. Democracy is the voice of thepeople,whoarelikelytobe influenced by those who aim at petty short-term and re- gional gains. In numerous in- stances, parties with almost impossible goals to achieve havepromisedtheearth.Loan waivers, freebies and caste quotas are some of them. The migrations from one party to another,daysbeforeelections, seem to justify politics’ “ulti- mate” aim of usurping power. Such “imports” may be no- gainer for parties that seek to thrive on them and could re- sult in a conspiracy-driven battle where settling personal scores would overtake the contestof democraticideas.It couldalsomeansubversionof theentiredemocraticprocess. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL E PRASHANT SAXENA The writer is a political analyst and freelance journalist A flipside of political desertions is the state of the parties – ruling as well as in the opposition – that tend to rely more on the migrant leaders. In Punjab AAP, for example, at least 56 nominees out of 104 already announced by the party are ‘imports’ with 13 of them having joined the party only a few days ago. Grassroots AAP workers have accused the party of ignoring their claims for the ticket In Uttar Pradesh, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav is said to be facing the problem of plenty following ‘migrations’ into the party. With each one of them expecting a ticket, the grassroots workers actively involved with the party for years feel let down at the time of ticket distribution
  6. 6. INDIA LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in India, the Central government on Thurs- day said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and poll-bound UP are among the 'States of Concern'. Central health teams have been sent to these states and situation was reviewed, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. In terms of active Covid-19 cases, Maha- rashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi Rajasthan are the top ten states. Asia is witnessing a sharp surge in global contri- bution from 7.9 % to around 18.4 % in just four weeks, Bhushan said. —PTI POLL-BOUNDUP,MAHA,DELHI,AMONG COVID-19‘STATESOFCONCERN’:CENTRE A healthcare worker inoculates a senior citizen with precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine, in Chennai. —PHOTO BY ANI MAHA SCHOOLS TO REOPEN FROM JAN 24 Mumbai: Maha School Edu Min Var- sha Gaikwad said that schools for Classes 1 to 9 in state can be reopened for offline classroom sessions from January 24.CM Uddhav Thackeray has approved a re- lated proposal sent to him by school educa- tion department. HIGHLIGHTS l PM Modi speaks to Parkash Singh Badal, enquires about his health l COVID-19 jab for children below 15 yrs to begin after scientific evidence: Centre l Vaccination in India surpasses 160 cr mark’ WILL REVIEW COVID-19 CURBS IN K’TAKA WITH EXPERTS: CM BOMMAI Bengaluru:Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that he would review restrictions imposed in the state on Friday.“On Friday I will hold a meeting with experts. We will review all restrictions. The number of Covid infections is going up but there is no load on hospitals and no admissions. We have to pay more attention towards OPD (outpatient depart- ment),” Bommai said in Bengaluru. —ANI Chandigarh: The AAP has announced that its chief ministerial face, Bhagwant Mann, will contest the Punjab As- s e m b l y elections from the Dhuri con- stituency in Sangrur district. “We are quite sure that the people of Dhuri will shower their love on him this time too,” AAP co-in-charge Ra- ghav Chadha said on Thursday, adding that Mann, currently the MP from Sangrur, had won most of the votes in Dhuri, which falls under the constituency that he won in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. When asked if Mann would fight from a sec- ond Assembly seat also, Chadha said he would win from any seat in Punjab. Chadha said AAP was the only party to contest the polls with a chief ministerial face as the Congress, SAD, BJP and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha “were not in po- sition” to declare their chief ministerial candi- dates. Mann, who was not present at the time of the announcement, was busy campaigning in the field, according to the AAP co-in-charge. Dhuri is among nine Assembly segments that constitute Sangrur LS constituency which Mann is representing for the second time. Lehra, Sunam, Dirba, Barnala, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Bhadaur Mehal Kalan are other segments. —ANI AAP’sCMfaceBhagwant ManntocontestfromDhuri Dhuriisamongthe9AssemblysegmentsthatformSangrurLSseat New Delhi: The BJPon Thursday an- nounced that Goa Chief Minister P r a m o d S a w a n t will con- test the state As- sembly polls from Sanquelim con- stituency while Depu- ty CM Manohar Aj- gaonkar will be pitted from Margao seat. BJP Gen SecyArun Singh Goa poll in- charge Devendra Fad- navis released a list of 34 candidates. —ANI CM Pramod Sawant to contest from SANQUELIM IN GOA ‘CONCRETE OFFER MADE TO CONG’ SENA’s RAUT SUPPORTS UTPAL New Delhi: The TMC rebutted Cong leader P Chidambaram on his comment on “no concrete offer for an alliance” for Goa polls. “I met him in Delhi in December, Varma said. Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut came out in support of Utpal Parrikar after BJP refused him an election ticket. Utpal is Ex-CM Manohar Parrikar’s son. New Delhi: BJP on Thursday announced names of can- didates for 59 out of 70 seats in Ut- tarakhand for upcom- ing assembly polls. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the upcoming elections from Khatima. Dhami is two-time MLA from Khatima con- stituency. In the first list issued by the party , there are six women candidates. —ANI U’khand polls: BJP declares 59 candidates, drops 10 Sitting MLAs ASSEMBLY POLLS 2022 contest the Punjab As- s e m b l y elections from the Dhuri con- PUNJAB We do not want to tie Mann saheb down to any one place, so we have carefully chosen his constituency. We want to make the maximum utilisation of the capabilities of Bhagwant Mann in the Assembly polls. —Raghav Chadha, AAP co-in-charge P r a m o d S a w a n t will con- test the state As- sembly polls GOA GOA HIGHLIGHTS l Chhattisgarh: Nearly 70% voter turnout in general, by-elections for panchayat bodies l Last date of registration for ‘Pariksha pe Charcha 2022’ extended till January 27 l Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be merged with National War Memorial flame on Friday l VVIP Chopper Scam: Michel at ‘flight risk’: CBI to Delhi HC names of can- didates for 59 out of 70 U’KHAND U’KHAND EX CM TRIVENDRA RAWAT OFFERS NOT TO CONTEST Dehradun: In a letter to BJP President JP Nadda, Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat asked him to accept his request for not contesting the polls so he could de- vote all his time towards working to ensure the party’s victory. We have always believed in a good and stable govern- ment. From Par- rikar ji to Sawant ji, we can see the journey of Goa. —Devendra Fadnavis, Senior BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami Pramod Sawant Bhagwant Mann Anita Hada New Delhi: The Con- gress party has given a very clear message that CM Charanjit Singh Channi is the face of the party in the elec- tions and if the Con- gress govt is formed then he will become the CM. Despite this, Sidhu is not understanding or is pretending not to un- derstand. Sunil Jakhar, the second contender for the chief minister’s post, has understood this, and that is why he did not contest from Abohar seat this time. On his behest, his nephew Sandeep Jakhar has been given a ticket from that seat. Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa is contest- ing the election, but he knows that he is out of the race for the post of CM. It is Sidhu alone, who is stubborn. He along with Sunil Jakhar and Sukhjinder Randhawa, put pressure on the par- ty high command, after which the party did not announce Channi’s name. As such, Con- gress never contests elections by declaring its chief ministerial candidate. This has been the tradition of the BJP and other re- gional parties. Then in an informal conversa- tion with reporters af- ter a recently held TV channel’s programme, Congress’s media in- charge Randeep Sur- jewala said that there are two faces from the Congress side, one who is the CM and the other of the State President. In this sense, there are two faces in Punjab, Channi and Sidhu. But now Congress has ‘expelled’ Sidhu through a video. In this video released from the Twitter handle of Con- gress, film actor Sonu Sood is telling people that such a person can- not be the CM, who him- self says that he should be made the CM. “In- stead of that, such a person should be made the CM, who is a back- bencher. It is better if the one who is behind is brought and made CM,” Sood said. In this entire video, Channi is being shown alone. He has also been a backbench- er and suddenly he has been brought from be- hind and made to sit on the CM’s chair. So the message is clear. But Sidhu repeatedly fails to understand such a clear message and is trying to stop that de- velopment from hap- pening. He also does not understand that the party high command is proceeding on the basis of vote arithmetic and that Sidhu’s ambition has no meaning in that. Channi is the only hope of Congress in Punjab. Secondly, Congress leaders also understand that once the AAP’s feet are established in Pun- jab, then Congress will be wiped clean from Punjab like Delhi. That’s why Congress is not coming under pres- sure from Sidhu or any other Jat or Jat Sikh leader. The sooner Sid- hu understands this, the better it will be for his political future. Why does Sidhu not understand the message of the party? BEING LOUD CLEAR Charanjit Singh Channi Navjot Singh Sidhu New Delhi: Union Fi- nance Minister Nirma- la Sitharaman on Thursday, authorised the release of Rs 47,541 crore advance instal- ment of tax devolution to states, which is in addition to regular de- volution for January this year. “This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of states to ac- celerate their capital and developmental ex- penditure to amelio- rate the deleterious ef- fects of Covid-19 pan- demic,” a finance min- istry statement said. Thus, states would re- ceive a total of Rs 95,082 crore or double their respective enti- tlement during the month of January 2022, it said. —ANI CENTRE RELEASES `95,082 CR TO STATES AS JAN TAX DEVOLUTION Nirmala Sitharaman 'MERIT SHOULD BE SOCIALLY CONTEXTUALISED': SC UPHOLDS 27% OBC QUOTA IN NEET AVANTHA GROUP LOAN CASE: COURT DENIES BAIL TO RANA KAPOOR MURDER CASE: INTERIMPROTECTION TOWBCMMAMATA’S POLL AGENT New Delhi: A Delhi court dismissed bail application of former MD CEO of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor, in a money laundering case related to wrongful loss of Rs 466.51 crore to the bank. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal denied relief to Kapoor, noting that allegations against him were most grave in nature. —PTI New Delhi: SC granted interim protection from arrest to TMC leader SK Supiyan, who was the election agent of CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, in connec- tion with a murder case being probed by CBI. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai was hearing an appeal filed by Supiyan challenging an order of the Calcutta HC which rejected his anticipatory bail plea. —PTI New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that reservation for backward classes is not at odds with merit but furthers its distributive impact while upholding the 27% quota for OBC in NEET UG/PG medical admissions (all-India quota). In order pronounced, the bench said that merit should be socially contextualised.” —ANI IN THE COURTYARD MONEY LAUNDERING CASE: DESHMUKH'S JUDICIAL CUSTODY EXTENDED Mumbai: Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended by another 14 days. He was arrested by ED on November 2, 2021 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him. He is currently lodged at Arthur road jail in Mumbai, reported ANI Earlier on Tuesday, a special court here rejected a plea filed by Anil Deshmukh seeking default bail in an alleged money laundering case. —ANI ‘BRIDGE AT PANGONG TSO BUILT 25 KM INSIDE CHINESE CONTROLLED AREA’ 13 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS CANCELLED DUE TO THICK FOG, FLIGHT OPS UNAFFECTED BAJRANG DAL LEADER, 4 OTHERS HELD FOR STABBING YOUTH DIDI WRITES TO PM OVER AMENDMENT TO IAS CADRE RULES Bengaluru: Two days after a group of men stabbed two youths, leading to death of one, in Nargund taluk of Gad- ag district, Karnataka Police arrested four of the accused, including a Bajrang Dal leader. The accused were identified as Bajrang Dal leader Sanju Nalvade mem- bers of the outfit Gundya Muttappa Hiremath, Channu Chandrashekar Akki and Sakrappa Ha- numanthappa Kakanur. Kolkata: WB CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi, asking him to withdraw proposed changes to rules for IAS cadre. Calling Centre's draft amendment more “draconian” than the former, she said it will create a “fear psychosis” among officers. —ANI New Delhi: The bridge at Pangong Tso, pictures of which were shared by a news channel and then tweeted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ques- tion Centre’s silence over its construction, is built by Chinese Army, around 25 km inside the territory controlled by them. The disputed area was captured by People’s Liberation Army even before the 1962 war. The bridge is around 25 km inside the Chinese- occupied territory near Khurnak Fort, sources said. New Delhi: The Northern Railway cancelled more than a dozen Delhi-bound trains as thick fog en- gulfed the national capital on Thursday. The visibility was drastically reduced due to the fog, said North- ern Railway.About 13 trains running late for today, including Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mum- bai-New Delhi Express, Kanpur -New Delhi Express, The 'Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express was delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, said chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways. —ANI CRUCIAL READ
  7. 7. NEWS LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AZAD CONTESTING ON GORAKHPUR SEAT INCREASES POLITICAL TEMP In severe cold wave, the entry of Chandrashekhar Azad (Rawan) for contesting on Gorakhpur Urban seat suddenly increased the political temperature in the city on Thursday. Founder of Azad Samaj Party made his formal announcement of contesting his first assembly elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat on Thursday. Interestingly Yogi Adityanath is also contesting his first assembly election. Gorakhpur Urban seat has become a hot seat. But it is considered a much safer seat for BJP as this seat has been in possession of the party since 1989. Ahead of UP Assembly elections 2022, denying the ticket to its four time Member of Legislative Assembly Dr. Radha Mohan Aggarwal BJP had decided to field Yogi Adityanath on this seat. Since the announcement of the BJP, the mysterious silence maintained by Dr. Aggarwal has given wings to speculations. Though he has welcomed the party decision but sources said he has adopted wait and watch politics.It is notable that in 2017 Assembly elections Dr. Aggarwal had registered victory by 61000 votes. As per record there are 70000 Brahmins 55000 Muslims and 35000 Rajput voters on this seat. The share of the vote of Backward class and Dalit is almost 50%. If other political parties do not field any candidate and there is direct contest between Yogi and Azad, the election will be interesting and highly sensitive. Divisional coordinator of Bhim Army Satyendra Bharti claimed that his organisation will register victory as fake cases have been lodged against many OBC and backward class people. They have been betrayed by the BJP and are annoyed with the ruling party. —Qazi Abdur Rahman PANIC AMONG CANDIDATES AS COVID CASES ON THE RISE AGAIN Candidates for the upcoming UP Assembly gearing up to fight the election on two fronts, the election itself and battling against Corona. The candidates are finding it hard to maintain their high spirit ahead of the election amidst the pandemic. A large number of leaders are taking help of the dieticians in order to keep themselves healthy ahead of the elections. The city’s 7 dieticians are involved in giving tips to 65 leaders in order to keep them healthy ahead of the election season in the state. A ticket hopeful candidate said that he had lost many of his loved ones during the second wave of Covid and his family members are worried sick that he too might contract the virus as the cases in the country are on the rise again. He added that, elections cannot be fought from home as it could lead to giving a wrong message to the party and the workers. Another candidate said that there has been a dearth of grassroots workers compared to earlier elections and some become a digital warrior when tasked with work. He added that older experienced workers are afraid to handle public relations and in order to allure these workers of their fear, it becomes a necessity for the candidate to go into the field themselves. The pandemic has posed such a difficult situation for the candidates as if they don’t connected to the public, they may lose the elections. The public are also keeping their social distance from the candidates fearing Covid. —Sumit Awasthi AZAD’S DARING FORAY LIKE KEJRIWAL’S AGAINST MODI Lucknow: Failing to enter into electoral alli- ance with Samajwadi Party , Azad Samaj Party (ASP) president Chan- drashekhar Azad on Thursday announced that he will fight against none other than Chief Minister Yogi Adity- anath in Gorakhpur Sa- dar seat. Even as Yogi is comfortably placed in his time-tested bastion, Azad has pitchforked himself into the lime- light by taking on the chief minister. Azad’s move is remi- niscent of Arvind Kejri- wal contesting against Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. Azad had been holding talks with the SP for a pact to field its candidates on some of the 403 seats in the state. However, Azad’s demand for 15 seats in the Saharanpur- Muzaffarnagar region proved a major hurdle in the alliance with the SP . Akhilesh Yadav was not willing to give more than two seats, as there is a feeling in the SP that the BSP still has wider reach among Dalits es- pecially Jatavs than Chandrashekhar in west UP . Azad, who had launched his own Azad Samaj Party in 2020, has been seeking to es- tablish himself as the sole defender of Dalits, backward classes and minorities in western UP . He started his move- ment from the platform of Bhim Army nearly a decade ago but in 2020 he floated a political party with the aim of joining the 2022 elec- toral fray. After hob- nobbing with the Con- gress for quite some time, Azad shifted his attention to Samajwadi Party after Akhilesh Yadav entered into alli- ance with the Rashtri- ya Lok Dal (RLD) head- ed by Jayant Chaud- hury . In order to widen the Jat-Muslim coali- tion and take Dalits on board, Yadav also held several rounds of talks with Azad. The fight for Dalit votes has always been intense in west UP with BSP chief Mayawati keeping firm control over it. Azad has been making ef- forts to make a dent into the BSP’s base and has succeeded in estab- lishing his organisa- tion in Saharanpur and adjoining regions. Azad’s demand for 15 seats in Saharanpur-Muzaffarnagar region came between alliance with the SP Chandrashekhar Azad visits Tikunia area where eight people were killed in violence allegedly triggered by BJP leaders in Lakhimpur Kheri. —PHOTO BY ANI STRONG IN ALLIANCE Shopkeeper throws acid on customer over five rupees First India Bureau Agra: The was a dis- pute between the shopkeeper and the girlwhowasacustom- er over five rupees in Kheria Mor of Shah- ganj police station area of Agra. In the rage, the shopkeeper threw a bottle full of acid on the girl in which she sustained serious injuries. The news of acid being thrownonthegirlcre- ated a ruckus as soon as the informa- tion received, the po- lice station also reached the spot. It is being told that some part of the girl’s hand and one eye of the young man who was also there got injuries due to the acid. Fakhruddin’s wife Bano runsagroceries shop in the house it- self. Sanu, the son of Ali Hasan, who lives in the neighborhood, hadgonetotheshopto get toothpaste. There was an altercation on this matter the situ- ation turned ugly in which the shopkeeper picked up the acid bot- tle attacked the cus- tomer in which Ali Hussein’s daughter Rani Bano’s son Sanu were injured. The injured girl and the youth were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Action is being taken against the accused. TICKETS OF FOUR BJP MLAs CONFIRMED First India Bureau Kanpur: The race for a ticket to contest 2022 assembly polls is gain- ing momentum with heavyweight contend- ers expressing their confidence. But as of now, it is yet to be clear who all are in the race. However, this time, tickets of four MLAs from the ruling party are confirmed and they have also started claim- ing the same openly . These include Satish Mahana from Mahara- jpur, Mahesh Trivedi from Kidwai Nagar, and SurendraMaithanifrom Govind Nagar. At the same time, the political discussion was on and this time, the party could reshuffle in Kaly- anpur Bithoor, but the candidates rejected it. By noon, the tickets of Bithoor MLA Sanga and Nilima Katiyar from Kalyanpur were also considered to be almost confirmed. On the other hand, Congress is still stuck in the Govind Na- gar seat, where three contenders are claiming the candidature. Con- gress’s Karishma has been working hard here for a long time and her identity has been set as a young leader, while Vi- kas Awasthi Shailen- dra Dixit are also mak- ing claims for the seat. The SP can field Sam- rat Vikas on the seat. However the count- down for the candidates has also started because now there is not much time left and in such a situation all the parties can declare their candi- dates soon, but the fear of their names being struck out is also wor- rying the candidates. Congress’s Karishma Thakur Unaccounted cash hidden in washing powder boxes seized in Noida Noida: The Noida Po- lice seized Rs 4.72 lakh in cash from two people who were transporting the “unaccounted mon- ey” in an SUV on Wednesday, days ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The inci- dent comes a day after police briefly detained two persons and recov- ered Rs 99 lakh unac- countedcashfromthem. According to officials, security has been heightenedacrossNoida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whichbordersDelhiand parts of Haryana, in view of the Assembly polls beginning Febru- ary 10. Police have also increased security checks at border points and started a thorough checkingof vehicles,the officials said. “In this se- quence, a joint action was taken by the Sector 58 police station and the static surveillance team (SST),whichintercepted a Tata Harrier near Sec- tor 61,” a police spokes- person said. “Two people were on board the SUV and when checked, boxes containing washing powder were found in the car. When checked further wads of cash which were laminated were found stuffed in- side those boxes,” the spokesperson said. The occupants, identi- fied as Arun Saxena SanjeevKumar,wereun- able to provide satisfac- tory response as to whomthecashbelonged, the official said. —PTI —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Taj Mahal shrouded in fog on Thursday morning. — PHOTO BY PTI VEILED BEAUTY Man gets life term for killing 2 priests in Bulandshahr Bulandshahr: The Additional District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing two priests over a trivial is- sue. Jagdish Das and Sher Singh aka Sewa Das, the two priests, lived in the premises of a Shiva temple in Pagona village under Anoopshahr police sta- tion limits here. Mu- rari, a local, used to frequent the temple. However, the priests had once yelled at him for stealing tongs which they used. This infuriated Murari, who on April 28, 2020, hacked them to death at the temple’s plinth. As Murari was try- ing to flee, the locals caught hold of him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on Murari. —PTI —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE BJP will win more than 300 seats in UP, claims Dy CM KP Maurya Lucknow: UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday claimed that BJP would win more than 300 seats in the up- coming election in the state. He further in- formed that he would be contesting from Sirathu (Kaushambi) of UP . Regarding political rival Congress, Maurya stated the fact that Con- gress opposes action against corrupt people indicates it favours cor- ruption. He claimed that Samajwadi Party would soon become a ‘Samapt Party’ after Sa- majwadi Party mem- bers joined BJP . When speaking about AkhileshYadav,Maurya said, “He speaks about development. I dare him to contest from any con- stituency where he has contributed towards de- velopment. We have heard that he would be contesting from the Ma- nipur Karhal seat. He didn’t even have the guts to fight from an impor- tant constituency .” Mau- rya added that BJP would give him a tough fight. “Akhileshji will for- get to ride bicycle after that”, stated the deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh. On Congress’ face for the ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign Priyanka Maurya join- ingBJP ,Mauryaopined, “No other political par- ty works for develop- ment like BJP does, be it Congress, BSP or Sa- majwadi Party .” —ANI Dy CM KP Maurya Police officials at the spot.
  8. 8. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 55,85,843 TOTAL DEATHS 27,33,49,113 TOTAL RECOVERED 6,09,64,358 ACTIVE CASES 33,98,99,314 TOTAL CASES INDIA 4,87,719 TOTAL DEATHS 3,58,07,029 TOTAL RECOVERED 19,24,025 ACTIVE CASES 3,82,18,773 TOTAL CASES LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Reason and logic are the roots of life but belief and faith are the flowers which bring joy to us and others. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India Gyanendra Kumar Shukla Lucknow: It is evident from the demographic datathattheroleof Mus- lim voters is decisive in theelectionstobeheldin western UP , but due to the fear of religious po- larization, the SP-RLD alliance refrained from giving tickets to many prominent Muslim lead- ers.Becauseof this,BSP and AIMIM are trying to seize political space through minority voters in the western part. By considering the Jat-Muslim vote chunk as his share, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has tak- enthecalculativeriskof denying ticket to Imran Masood. Masood, who recently switched from Congress to SP , became entangled in a political crisis after being denied a ticket from Behat seat of Saharanpur. Not only this,theSP-RLDalliance avoided giving tickets to many other strong Mus- limleaders,especiallyin Muzaffarnagar, which was the centre of com- munal riots of 2013. SincethentheBJP'shold in western UP has been gaining strength. In 2017, Liaquat Ali of SP was defeated by Avtar Singh Bhadana of BJP from Meerapur. In the hope of getting a ticket from this seat, Qadir Rana switched over from BSP to SP. But Chandan Chauhan was made the candi- date. Due to which there is tremendous resent- ment in the camps of Liaquat and Qadir Rana. Noor Salim Rana, a former MLA from Charthawal seat, had recently joined RLD, hoping to get a ticket, but Pankaj Malik was made the alliance can- didate from here. First India Bureau Lucknow: The RLD-SP alliance in west UP has landed in a piquant seat- sharing row as some SP candidates have been given symbols of RLD. The RLD leaders have come out strongly againstthisseat-sharing formula. The distribution of tickets between the two parties has indicated that so far at least eight SP candidates would be joining the fray on RLD symbol.Thealliancehas announced names of 33 candidates so far. On Maant seat in Mathura both the SP and RLD havefieldedtheirrespec- tive candidates. While Yogesh Nauhwar is RLD nominee, SP has given ticket to Sanjay Lathar. Even though the RLD chief JayantChaudhury , making amend in the list, asked Nauhwar to withdraw from the con- test but he has refused to do so. Maant is Jat-dom- inatedseatandbothcan- didates are expecting to sail through. The RLD spokesman of west UP Abhishek Chaudhury said Muzaf- farnagar has six assem- bly constituencies and five have gone to RLD but in fact four out of these five candidates are from SP contesting on RLD symbol. Similarly in Meerut’s Siwalkhas andMeerutCantonment SP’s Ghulam Moham- mad and Manisha Ahla- wat respectively have been fielded on RLD symbol. As per the agreement between both parties RLD is to contest on around three dozen seats. However, it was not made clear at the lo- cal level that some of the SP leaders would be con- testing on RLD symbol. New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday an- nounced that Uttara- khand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the upcom- ing assembly elections from Khatima. Dhami is two-time MLAfromKhatimacon- stituency . The son of an ex-serviceman,Pushkar Singh Dhami was born in 1975 in Kanalichhina village in Pithoragarh district. He holds a law degree and served as a RSS vol- unteer. He also had been a member of the ABVP. Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttara- khand twice between 2002 and 2008. He is believed to be a protege of former Utta- rakhand CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Dhami belongs to the Kumaun region. Nota- bly, the last two chief ministers were from the Garhwal region. The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI First India Bureau Lucknow: The BJP on Thursday announced that Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kau- shik will contest from Haridwar. Kaushik is fourtimesMLAfromthe Haridwar constituency . The party has an- nounced 59 out of 70 seats for the polls. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said those who were not given tickets should not be disheart- ened as it was not a re- flection on their compe- tence but that others were found more suita- ble for the particular seat. The party has dropped 10 sitting MLAs whileretaining40sitting MLAs. “Those who couldn’t get tickets will support party candidate andthepartywilldecide about them in future,” Dhami added. On speak- ing about him winning the polls, he said, “It is a big responsibility , I would wish that the peo- ple of Uttarakhand will alsogivetheirblessingto me”. “BJP will win with majority and form gov- ernment again.” —ANI New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, who hails from Saha- ranpur in UP, on Thurs- day asserted that voting for Congress is the only alternative left for the people of UP in view of the upcoming elections. Pilot said, “I believe that BJP has already lost the elections in UP. Just think about it. Con- gress party is the only party that is going to give 40 per cent candida- ture to women. Con- gress talks about the in- terests of farmers in its manifesto. So, voting for Congress is the only op- tion left for the people of UP .” The Congress in its first list released a list of 125 candidates, in which 50 were women candidates. The second list of 41 candidates has 16 women candidates. Attacking SP and BSP, the Congress lead- er said, “Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati are no- where seen as opposi- tion in UP . Akhilesh Ya- dav has started appear- ing on the streets as soon as the elections are approaching. But for the last three years, Akh- ilesh chose to remain silent on issues like Hathras rape, Lakhim- pur Kheri farmers’ inci- dent.....the issues of farmers or the issues of atrocities on the exploit- ed and deprived people, Akhilesh kept silent on all these issues. First India Bureau Prayagraj: The Alla- habad High Court quashed the trial court’s order against the Man- aging Director of KT Chemicals Pvt Ltd along with two others for forci- blygettingsignatureson plain papers in Kasaya area of Kushinagar. The court passed this order while hearing an application under Sec- tion 482 CrPC filed by Bhupinder Singh And Others. The application under Section 482 CrPC has been filed seeking quashing of the pro- ceedings of Criminal Complaint Case (Deep- chand Vs. Bhupendra and others) under Sec- tions 506, 386 IPC, P.S Turkpatti, District Kushinagar, instituted by the Opposite Party No 2 (Deepchand) against the applicants and pending before the court of the 2nd Addi- tional Civil Judge (Jr. Division)/Judicial Magistrate, Kasaya, Kushinagar. THE MUSLIM PUZZLE TO AVOID POLARISATION, MOST PARTIES RELUCTANT TO FIELD MINORITY CANDIDATES Shahnawaz Rana, ex- RLD MLA, is miffed as Rajpal Saini got a ticket from Khatauli. In 2012, Nawazish Alam of SP won Budhana seat. But this time Rajpal Baliyan has been made the candidate. Anil Kumar has got ticket from Muslim-dominated Purkaji seat. Saurabh Swarup is declared the alliance candidate from Muzaffarnagar seat. UNHAPPY LOT Supporters of RLD and SP gather to attend the joint rally, in Aligarh — PHOTO BY ANI Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Madan Kaushik Congress leader Sachin Pilot speaks to the media in Varanasi. SP candidates’ intrusion in RLD list creates dissension in West UP MISSION 2022 The electoral equation of the alliance of Akh- ilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary in western UP rests on the base of 20 pc Jat and around 30 to 40 pc Muslim voters. The Jat-Muslim com- bination has a decisive impact on 55 seats. Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami to fight from Khatima BJP president Madan Kaushik will contest polls from Haridwar Allahabad HC quashes trial court order against MD of chemical firm Cong only alternative for people in UP polls: Pilot IN THE COURTYARD Six lawyers of the Allahabad HC on Wednesday have filed a PIL demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of former Senior Vice President of the High Court Bar Association, Mangala Prasad Tripathi.In the petition, the lawyers have called the action of Prayagraj police suspicious. Along with this, there has also been a demand for suspension of the DM and the SSP for doing illegal acts. The petition has been filed on behalf of HC advocates Gaurav Dwivedi, Ra- jnish Singh, O.P. Singh and three other lawyers. It is said that after Tripathi was not traced by the family members themselves on January 5, 2022, they lodged a missing report at Colonel Ganj police station, Prayagraj. LAWYERS FILE PIL FOR CBI PROBE MORNING GLORY Golden sunrise on Chaukhamba mountain massif as seen from Chopta, in Rudraprayag on Thursday. —PHOTO BY ANI Ahtesham Siddiqui Lucknow: Ghanshy- am Singh, Special Sec- retary to Government of Uttar Pradesh Pro- gramme Implementa- tion Department, has been promoted to IAS by DOPT. Singh, the 1997-batch PCS officer, is a resi- dent of Farukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh . While all the PCS officers of his batch were promoted to IAS cadre 1999, his promotion was de- layed due to suspen- sion and departmental inquiry, but he got clean chit in all charg- es levelled against him which paved way for his promotion. PCS Ghanshyam Singh began his career as Deputy Collector Ghazipur and has pre- viously held the posi- tion of SDM Nainital, Agra, Tehri Garhwal, Hardoi, Noida, Ali- garh, Muzaffarnagar, City Magistrate Agra, Deputy Director Mandi Parishad Lucknow, ADM LA Ghaziabad, OSD Metro Rail Noida and ADM FR Noida. He was suspended in October 2017 following report of current Meerut commissioner Prabhat Kumar and at- tached to the Meerut’s commissioner office but after several years of investigation, he was reinstated without any punishment and made Special Secre- tary Programme Im- plementation in June 2020. He has since been holding the same post and after long battle, he has finally been pro- moted to IAS. Finally, Ghanshyam Singh promoted as IAS officer WAIT ENDS! Ghanshyam Singh being congratulated on his promotion. —PHOTO BY PTI
  9. 9. ur lives seemed to be turning tire- some in our previ- ous fields of medi- cine and interior design, when we both made up our minds to follow our hearts against all odds, and turn to fashion as a way of ex- pressing ourselves and our talent,” said owners of Shivayu, the designers, Shivani and Ayush. They further added, “We started our business online, in a small room without much equipment or infra- structure. Within a quick span of time, our business grew into the fancy fashion studio we run together to- day .Ourdesignscarryparts of both of our personali- ties, and so does our brand name – Shivani and Ayush are in fact, ‘Shivayu’. Our first international fashion show at the Colombo Fash- ion Week 2017 paved the way for more to come. “ “Shivayu Fashion Studio has brought us much suc- cess and many accolades, with the recent feather in our cap being the prestig- ious ‘The Fashion Connect Season 11: Dubai Edition’, where we will be showcas- ing traditional Indian wed- ding attires with a touch of the indigenous Dubai fash- ion style, “ they added. The duo is ecstatic to be a part of this new venture which will allow them to work with a fresh range of de- signs. Ayush said, “Even though being twins, we have always had completely different natures and inter- ests, with the exception be- ing our professional life. At Shivayu, we coordi- nate as if we can read each other’s minds and create beauty in our kinship in the form of our art. If our ex- perience together has taught us any- thing, it is the sheer value of being commit- ted to our work and be- lieving in ourselves and our l o v e d ones.” Leavingnostoneunturned LUCKNOW, FRIDAY JANUARY 21, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 Shivani and Ayush from Shivayu productions, who will be showcasing traditional Indian wedding attires with a touch of the indigenous Dubai fashion style, at FC Season 11, got candid with City First and talked about their journey so far! MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com O Shivani and Ayush
  10. 10. 10 ETC LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia F A C E O F T H E D A Y PREETI SINGH, Model ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention. You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with a close relation today. Your helping hand to someone in need will be appreciated. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 You will have an awesome day. Continue to put in efforts at work and you will see promising opportunities. Matrimonial match for siblings will bring happiness for entire family. You will get a good price for your property. You may receive invaluable guidance from a spiritual leader. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 Implementation of new ideas and projects would add to your prestige on the professional front. A sound monetary position would enable you to keep pace with changing times. Avoid raising controversial issues at home to maintain harmony. It is a wonderful day to build new connections. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 Paying special attention to plan your career would give immense joy and happiness. You are likely to get clearance or approval for your construction plans. You find things moving in the way you want them. Gifting something to your beloved is likely to make the day memorable. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 Some of you are going to experience emotional fulfillment on romantic front. Yoga would help in raising energy levels. Place emphasis on domestic affairs to enhance the domestic tranquility and harmony. Associating yourself with humanitarian group on social front would benefit you. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 A sound financial health of businessmen would enable to give monetary benefits to employees. Your sole dependency on friends may fail to bring any respite from loneliness today. It is good day to confess your love as stars appear favourable for positive reply. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 Those suffering from chronic ailments may find remarkable improvement in their health with home remedies. Today you will enjoy the trust of senior management. Minor domestic disputes may snowball into a major row, so give attention to the family. Rewards and recognition will come your way. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 Those suffering from chronic ailments may find remarkable improvement in their healt. Minor domestic disputes may snowball into a major row, so give attention to the family. Rewards and recognition will come your way for your involvement in a social endeavour. LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 You will succeed in resolving misunderstanding with family members, normalizing ties. Seek proper valuation of the property you are planning to buy. Keep a close tab on what you eat if you want to remain healthy. Your colleagues may not like your upfront nature. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 Paying special attention to plan your career would give immense joy. You are likely to get clearance or approval for your construction plans. You find things moving in the way you want them. Gifting something to your beloved is likely to make the day memorable. Love comes your way. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 Implementation of new ideas and projects would add to your prestige. A sound monetary posi- tion would enable you to keep pace with changing times. It is a wonderful day to build new connections. Your relationship requires you to be tactful. It is time to get going on the fitness front to improve health. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 A sound financial health of busi- nessmen would enable to give monetary benefits to employees. Your sole dependency on friends may fail to bring any respite from loneliness today. It is good day to confess your love as stars appear favourable for positive reply. Health remains satisfactory. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva RICH RICH TRADITIONAL TRADITIONAL INDIAN INDIAN CULTURE CULTURE IN FOOD! IN FOOD! 7 INTERESTING FOOD SUPERSTITIONS IN INDIA AND POSSIBLE REASONS BEHIND THEM! ave you ever seen lemon and chillies hanging on the entrances of shops and stores and wondered why they are up there and not in a kitchen? We bet you have! Indian culture is rich in traditions, ritu- als, and superstitions that our forefathers passed down to future generations as a warn- ing or to instil a habit for the welfare of the community. Whether you believe in them or not, you cannot deny that superstitions have found a place in our daily lives in some way or the other. In fact, knowingly or unknow- ingly you might be fol- lowing or believing a few of them. Below we give you 7 fascinating food super- stitions in India and the possible logic be- hind them. EK SPOON LUCK WITH DAHI AUR CHEENI Remember how our mothers would run after us with a small bowl of ‘dahi shakar’ (curd with sugar) be- fore any exam, test, or interview? This popular superstition actually has a logical explanation. Accord- ing to the Vedas, when you are anx- ious, your stomach tenses, making you feel nauseated. Since yoghurt contains pro- biotics, it keeps your stomach cool, and the glucose present in sugar provides you with the energy you need to get through the day without feel- ing tired or uneasy. EK SE BHALE DO ANDE! If you’ve got a two- yolked egg on your plate, you’re in for some major life changes. According to an ancient Indian su- perstition, you may soon hear wedding bells in your family or be gifted with adora- ble twins! NIMBU, MIRCHI, AUR DARWAZA! You must have spotted a cluster of lemons and chillies strung to- gether on a cotton thread at the en- trance of numer- ous stores. Ac- cording to our grandparents, lemon and chil- lies ward off the ‘evil eye.’ If this explanation does not convince you, we also have scientific logic. The mix of lem- on and chillies produc- es a pungent smell that repels insects and keeps your environ- ment pest-free. DOODH KE TOTKE There are many super- stitions attached to milk. The most com- mon is that spilled milk is a bad omen, as it may be a sign that you may lose some of your hard-earned wealth. Another myth holds that lending milk after sunset is in- auspicious. This su- perstition derives from the pastoral and farming community’s belief that lending milk after sunset re- duces the milk pro- duced by cattle. NAMAK BHARE JAZBAAT Just like spilled milk is considered inauspi- cious, spilling of salt is also believed to bring misfortune. If you do spill some salt on the floor, don’t sweep it with a broom, as another su- perstition holds that y o u s h o u l d not dis- card salt directly. In- stead, dissolve it in a bowl of water. The bowl will absorb all the negative energies and protect you from evil. GHEE KE DIYE Every Diwali, we light up our houses with several diyas. While you can always burn diyas with oil, a com- mon Indian supersti- tion advises against it. In place of oil, use ghee even if it is more expensive. This is be- cause Hindus believe that lighting diyas with ghee attracts pos- itive energy and re- pels evil forces. SABSE PEHLE BHOG LAGAO PHIR KHUD KHAAO You’ve probably seen several Indians serve the first bite of every meal to the almighty. This is their way of showing reverence to God and expressing gratitude for food. The superstition stems from the concept that making an offering to God can dispel nega- tive energy that may attract evil spirits. Some believe that sharing a bite with God brings good for- tune into the home. CONCLUSION While some Indian su- perstitions have sci- entific reasoning hid- den beneath layers of interpretation, others have emerged as a re- sult of our ancestors’ habits, fears and con- victions. Let’s not he- sistate with dishes, let the mouth water- ing savouries not stop us from listening to our hearts and well, stomach! ABOUT CAULDRON SISTERS Ratika Richa Khetan, two sisters, started Cauldron Sisters in 2015. It started as an exotic food gift hamper business, but their love for food encouraged them to start culinary workshops, food deliveries, and slowly and gradually it turned huge as restaurants and cafes started approaching them for consultancy. H
  11. 11. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 11 LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 MANSI AGARWAL s the pan- demic tak- ing a toll on your fashion mood? 2022 has got some a m a z i n g trends awaiting to get into the closet. It’s 2022 and the new trends can’t wait to get imbibed into our so frosty wardrobes. Although the cov- id 19 has weathered the enthusiasm of the entire world. So at this point, who do the shoppers want? Don’t worry! The trendsetters are all set to get the chic to your doorsteps. Pep up !! Make them your own with a pinch of your clever person- alisation. So blow away the cobwebs and set foot into the latest fashion trends of 2022…. The two years of sluggishness with this pandemic has madeusdiveintoour relaxed and over- sized closet. Let that oversized closet make you appear su- per stylish in 2022. The loose-fitting jeans with a well-tai- lored oversize coat will do it all !! If straight-leg jeans are more your vibe, slipping into a morevoluminoussil- houette can be a somewhat scary idea. Is your creativity hoping to get out of your zone? Relax! And let it sink on a white tee with col- ours of your imagi- nation. Yes, you guessed it right. Tie-dye is the newtrendmakingits way in 2022. Go trendy with just a kit of colours of your choice from your nearest craft stores with a white old T- shirt. What a low- cost fashionable piece. So don’t let this pandemic ruin your style mode and be- come the go-to fash- ion choice. Get these trends into your closet and match the walk of 2022… I THE 022 VOGUE THE 022 THE 022 THE 022 THE 022 THE 022 VOGUE VOGUE
  12. 12. 12 LUCKNOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ GET VACCINATED STAY MASKED POWER POWER IN PURE VOLUME IN PURE VOLUME MONICA PRABHAKAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in THE TOP TIER VOGUE TREND OF 2022 HAS TO BE THE RETURN OF 80S INSPIRED SHOULDER PAD STUDDED BLAZERS. he year 2020 might have started lousy due to the new strain of the Covid-19 pandemic but, the fash- ion industry has leashed a pletho- ra of trends. Trends that are bold, vivacious, and borderline classic. T h e top tier vogue trend of 2022 has to be the re- turn of 80s in- s p i r e d shoulder pad stud- ded blazers or over- sized jack- ets. This classic twist- ed trend into the 20s with styles like cropped cuts, silky silhou- ettes and room to ruminate in blazers. To feel the fash- ion forecast on this trend, City First asked fashion influencers and mod- els to share their thoughts on it becoming a raging trend. • • Tanya Gupta, fashion influencer, said “I have never in my life met a blaz- er I did not like. Anything that includes a blazer is essentially a uniform for me and if it’s oversized then it is just a cherry on top. Blazers make you feel some type of way , they exude power like I am all ready to take on the day. Also, what is it that blazers don’t look good with? Abso- lutely nothing! My current favourite way of wearing blazers right now is with sweats and heels or with a feminine dress. In both ways, it’s something extraordinary paired with the blazer.” • •Mansi Joshi, a fashion mod- el said, “I love styling blazers or jackets. Denim, trench coat, leather jacket, blazer I think that’s something every woman should have in her wardrobe. They go with everything are the per- fect state- m e n t piece that you need during the c h i l l y season. I t h i n k it’s a never-ending trend.” • •Srishti Arora, celebrity stylist and fash- ion influencer said, “I think big jackets/ blazers are staples that should be in eve- ryone’s wardrobe. Pair them up with just a dress, jeans - top combo, or wear them as is as a blazer dress, they lift your look instantly. You can even experiment with bright-coloured blazers and use them to colour block your outfits. It has to be the biggest trend of 2022 that’ll last all year.” • • Priya Singh, a fashion model said, “Even though big blazers remained a wardrobe classic throughout the decades, blazers go through a trend cycle, too. If youareboldenoughyoucan styleanoversizedblazerfor everything from the office to a Friday night out.” T ALWAYS A HERO Ashwini Kumar Mehta, an ex-serviceman from the Indian Navy is an energetic go-getter and after his retirement from the defence services continues to encourage and motivate other ex-servicemen n his current job as President of Bhoot Poorv Sainik Organization. At the same time, ee is actively assisting the masses through numerous NGOs,. —PHOTO BY ASHOK DUTTA T he three day In- ternational e-con- ference on ‘Re- cent trends in Health and Diseases’ (19th to 21st Jan 2022) organized by Institute of Ad- vanced Molecular Ge- netics and Infectious Diseases (IAMGID), ONGC Centre for Ad- vance Studies (OCAS) in collaboration with Molecular and Human Genetics Laboratory, Department of Zoology, University of Lucknow, commenced their sec- ond day on Thursday. The second day of the conference, started with two eminent speakers Prof MM Chaturvedi and Prof SC Lakhotia who spoke on association between metabolism and epige- netics and Drosophila as a model human dis- eases. Later Dr M Ar- shad and Dr Suchit Swaroop gave presenta- tions on medicinal plants in osteoporosis and liver cirrhosis. The international speaker, Prof Naim Khan spoke about sixth sense of taste and obe- sity . His group has come up with a device (spray) which can take care of the taste buds and help to prevent obesity. The afternoon session kick started with the talk on Personalized Medicine by Hon’ble, Prof Farza- na Ali Mahdi. Another renowned national speaker at the confer- ence was Dr S K Rath, who spoke about the drug development per- spective in making our- selves atmanirvar in health management. There were two inter- national speakers who excel in their respec- tive fields of re- search. Dr Manisha Pandey, who spoke about vaccine design against Streptococcal skin infection. Dr Sha- ron Glynn spoke about breast cancer tumour progression. The 2nd day of the International e-conference saw tre- mendous response from students and all the ses- sions were very interac- tive speakers. HEALTH IS WEALTH RENEWING NAWABI ERA ARCHITECTURE Standing as a tribute to Lucknow’s Nawabi heritage, the Asafi Imambara at the Bara Imambara is one of the finest specimens of Nawabi-era architecture in the city. The 18th Century mosque is revered as one of the oldest ibadatgarhs of Lucknow and is now all set to undergo a facelift, under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India. As per reports, the ASI has allocated a budget of Rs. 75 lakh to refurbish and renew the monument, covering the area occupied by the mosque and the 163ft balcony of its Persian Hall. SHINE OF GLORY YASHASVI SHRIVASTAVA I ndia’s Navdeep Kaur won the Best Nation- al Costume at Mrs World 2022. Every beauty pageant has a National Costume round, with partici- pants promoting the cultural/spiritual as- pects of their home country through their costumes. This year, In- dia’s Navdeep Kaur won the award for the Best National Costume at the pres- tigious Mrs World 2022 pageant in Nevada, Las Vegas. She is the win- ner of Mrs India World 2021, and represented the country at Mrs World 2022. The “avant- garde” outfit was in- spired by Kundalini Chakra, which “sym- bolises the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown”. Cobra embellish- ments on the shoulder were added to repre- sent the “mystical ser- pent native to India”, while the golden col- our was chosen as it represents novelty, power and glory. Ac- cording to Eggie Jas- min, who is the design- er of the costume, the extravagant costume was sprinkled with over 50,000 diamond rhinestones. Brocade, tulle and Korean se- quin fabric were used to craft the costume, while pearls and crys- tals were a final touch for a super regal look which awoved the jury. A GOOD DEED Young rangers of Swapna Foundation celebrated a 10-day happiness festival from 10th to 20th January under which the rangers distributed ration kits, warm clothes, caps, blankets, sanitary napkins, slippers and food packets to the underprivileged people in different areas across Lucknow. These essentials were also provided to rickshaw pullers, vendors and other needy people on the streets. The team also made shelters for stray animals and provided reflective collars for the safety of these animals. Mansi Joshi Tanya Gupta Priya Singh Winning Costume University of Lucknow Navdeep Kaur LUCKNOW AESTHETICS Unique, Lucknow special chickankari and Dardoji prints drying in sunlight on Gomti riverbank. —PHOTO BY ASHOK DUTTA Srishti Arora

