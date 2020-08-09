Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HAK DAN KEWAJIBAN NEGARA • STEVENLY • SHARODJI
1. Pengertian hak dan kewajiban Hak adalah: Sesuatu yang mutlak menjadi milik kita dan penggunaannya tergantung kepada kit...
2. Teori negara dan teori warga negara A. Negara adalah pengorganisasian masyarakat yang mempunyai rakyat dalam suatu wila...
3. Pengertian A. Penduduk Penduduk adalah mereka, sekelompok orang yang tinggal atau menetap dalam sebuah wilayah atau dae...
C. Warga Negara Pengertian Warga negara adalah orang – orang sebagai bagian dari suatu penduduk yang menjadi unsur negara,...
C. Warga Negara Pengertian Warga negara adalah orang – orang sebagai bagian dari suatu penduduk yang menjadi unsur negara,...
E. Negara Negara adalah sebuah organisasi atau badan tertinggi yang memiliki kewenangan untuk mengatur perihal yang berhub...
G. Orang Asing Pengertian Orang Asing. Jika mendengar kata orang asing pastinya kita sudah dapat memahami bahwa yang dimas...
4. Analisa hak dan kewajiban warga negara Hak dan Kewajiban merupakan sesuatu yang tidak dapat dipisahkan, akan tetapi ter...
5. Dasar hukum hak dan kewajiban warga negara Setiap Warga Negara pasti memiliki hak dan kewajiban, dan setiap warga negar...
5. Dasar hukum hak dan kewajiban warga negara Setiap Warga Negara pasti memiliki hak dan kewajiban, dan setiap warga negar...
6. Uu no.12 tahun 2006 tentang kewarganegaraan
7. Pasal 27 sampai dengan 24
8. Kriterium sistem kewarganegaraan Kriteria Umum Menentukan kewarganegaraan Kriteria kewarganegaraan berdasarkan kelahira...
9.analisa perkawinan campuran yang ada di indonesia Menurut Pasal 57 UU Perkawinan, yang dimaksud dengan Perkawinan campur...
BAGAIMANA STATUS ANAK TERSEBUT ? bagi anak yang memiliki kewarganegaraan ganda. Anak yang lahir dari pasangan berbeda warg...
10. Prosedur memperoleh kewarganegaraan dan naturalisasi Secara umum, Undang-Undang Nomor 12 Tahun 2006 tentang Kewarganeg...
11. Status perkawinan campuran,status anak Dalam sistem hukum Indonesia, Prof. Sudargo Gautama menyatakan kecondongannya p...
TERIMA KASIH GOD BLESS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hak dan kewajiban

41 views

Published on

Materi Kewarganegraan tentang Hak dan Kewajiban warga masyarakat ppt.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hak dan kewajiban

  1. 1. HAK DAN KEWAJIBAN NEGARA • STEVENLY • SHARODJI
  2. 2. 1. Pengertian hak dan kewajiban Hak adalah: Sesuatu yang mutlak menjadi milik kita dan penggunaannya tergantung kepada kita sendiri Kewajiban adalah: Sesuatu yang harus dilakukan dengan penuh rasa tanggung jawab.
  3. 3. 2. Teori negara dan teori warga negara A. Negara adalah pengorganisasian masyarakat yang mempunyai rakyat dalam suatu wilayah tersebut, dengan sejumlah orang yang menerima keberadaan organisasi ini. B.Warga Negara Warga negara merupakan terjemahan kata citizens (bahasa Inggris) yang mempunyai arti warga negara, petunjuk dari sebuah kota, sesama warga negara sesama penduduk, orang setanah air bawahan atau kaula
  4. 4. 3. Pengertian A. Penduduk Penduduk adalah mereka, sekelompok orang yang tinggal atau menetap dalam sebuah wilayah atau daerah negara. B. Rakyat Rakyat adalah bagian pokok dari suatu negara maupun pemerintahan, dengan kata lain bahwa rakyat merupakan elemen penting dari suatu pemerintahan yang terdiri dari beberapa orang yang memiliki ideologi yang sama dan menetap (tinggal) didaerah atau pemerintahan yang sama serta memiliki hak dan kewajiban yang sama yakni untuk membela negara apabila diperlukan
  5. 5. C. Warga Negara Pengertian Warga negara adalah orang – orang sebagai bagian dari suatu penduduk yang menjadi unsur negara, yang memiliki hubungan yang tidak terputus dengan tanah airnya, dengan UUD negaranya, sekalipun yang bersangkutan berada di luar negeri, selama yang bersangkutan tidak memutuskan hubungannya atau terikat oleh ketentuan hukum internasional. D. Bangsa Pengertian Bangsa adalah sekelompok orang yang memiliki identitas, budaya, adat, serta ideologi yang sama, sedangkan istilah negara dapat diartikan sebagai wadah organisasi yang digunakan untuk menampung dan melayani bangsa – bangsa yang ada di dalamnya
  6. 6. C. Warga Negara Pengertian Warga negara adalah orang – orang sebagai bagian dari suatu penduduk yang menjadi unsur negara, yang memiliki hubungan yang tidak terputus dengan tanah airnya, dengan UUD negaranya, sekalipun yang bersangkutan berada di luar negeri, selama yang bersangkutan tidak memutuskan hubungannya atau terikat oleh ketentuan hukum internasional. D. Bangsa Pengertian Bangsa adalah sekelompok orang yang memiliki identitas, budaya, adat, serta ideologi yang sama, sedangkan istilah negara dapat diartikan sebagai wadah organisasi yang digunakan untuk menampung dan melayani bangsa – bangsa yang ada di dalamnya
  7. 7. E. Negara Negara adalah sebuah organisasi atau badan tertinggi yang memiliki kewenangan untuk mengatur perihal yang berhubungan dengan kepentingan masyarakat luas serta memiliki kewajiban untuk mensejahterakan, melindungi dan mencerdaskan kehidupan bangsa. F. Non penduduk Bukan Penduduk yaitu mereka yang berada dalam suatu Negara tidak secara menetap atau tinggal di suatu wilayah Negara hanya untuk sementara waktu. Contoh: Turis yang sedang berlibur
  8. 8. G. Orang Asing Pengertian Orang Asing. Jika mendengar kata orang asing pastinya kita sudah dapat memahami bahwa yang dimasud tersebut adalah orang yang bukan berasal dari suatu daerah atau negara tersebut dan biasanya orang mengatakan dengan istilah pendatang. Nah berikut adalah penjelasan seputar pengertian orang Asing. Definisi Orang Asing Orang asing adalah warga negara asing yang berada atau bertempat tinggal pada suatu negara tertentu. Dengan kata lain bahwa orang asing adalah semua orang yang bertempat tinggal pada suatu negara tertentu , tetapi dia bukan termasuk warga negara dari negara tersebut.
  9. 9. 4. Analisa hak dan kewajiban warga negara Hak dan Kewajiban merupakan sesuatu yang tidak dapat dipisahkan, akan tetapi terjadi pertentangan karena hak dan kewajiban tidak seimbang. Bahwa setiap warga negara memiliki hak dan kewajiban untuk mendapatkan penghidupan yang layak, tetapi pada kenyataannya banyak warga negara yang belum merasakan kesejahteraan dalam menjalani kehidupannya.
  10. 10. 5. Dasar hukum hak dan kewajiban warga negara Setiap Warga Negara pasti memiliki hak dan kewajiban, dan setiap warga negara tersebut memiliki peran yang berbeda dalam melaksanakan hak dan kewajiban. hak dan kewajiban diindonesia telah Tercantum dalam pasal 27 sampai dengan pasal 34 UUD 1945.
  11. 11. 5. Dasar hukum hak dan kewajiban warga negara Setiap Warga Negara pasti memiliki hak dan kewajiban, dan setiap warga negara tersebut memiliki peran yang berbeda dalam melaksanakan hak dan kewajiban. hak dan kewajiban diindonesia telah Tercantum dalam pasal 27 sampai dengan pasal 34 UUD 1945.
  12. 12. 6. Uu no.12 tahun 2006 tentang kewarganegaraan
  13. 13. 7. Pasal 27 sampai dengan 24
  14. 14. 8. Kriterium sistem kewarganegaraan Kriteria Umum Menentukan kewarganegaraan Kriteria kewarganegaraan berdasarkan kelahiran. Penentuan kewarganegaraan berdasarkan kelahiran di kenal dengan dua asas yaitu asas Ius Sanguinis dan asas Ius soli. Kriteria Kewarganegaraan Berdasarkan Perkawinan. Penentuan kewarganegaraan dalam sistem perkawinan, dikenal dengan dua asas, yaitu asas kesatuan hukum dan asas persamaan derajat.
  15. 15. 9.analisa perkawinan campuran yang ada di indonesia Menurut Pasal 57 UU Perkawinan, yang dimaksud dengan Perkawinan campuran adalah perkawinan antara dua orang yang di Indonesia tunduk pada hukum yang berlainan, karena perbedaan kewarganegaraan dan salah satu pihak berkewarganegaraan Indonesia. Jadi, Perkawinan seorang warga negara Indonesia (WNI), dengan warga negara asing (WNA) merupakan perkawinan campuran. Namun, apabila perkawinan dilakukan antara dua orang warga negara Indonesia yang berbeda agama, bukan merupakan perkawinan campuran. Perkawinan campuran yang dilangsungkan di Indonesia dasar hukumnya adalah Undang-undang No.1 Tahun 1974 tentang perkawinan (pasal 59 ayat 1). Di dalam pasal 60 UU menyebutkan bahwa Perkawinan campuran tidak dapat dilaksanakan sebelum terbukti bahwa syarat-syarat perkawinan yang ditentukan oleh pihak masing-masing telah dipenuhi
  16. 16. BAGAIMANA STATUS ANAK TERSEBUT ? bagi anak yang memiliki kewarganegaraan ganda. Anak yang lahir dari pasangan berbeda warga negara, salah satunya, WNI, bisa memiliki kewarganegaraan ganda hingga berusia 18 tahun. Paling lambat tiga tahun setelah mencapai usia 18 tahun atau sudah kawin, si anak harus menyatakan memilih kewarganegaraannya.
  17. 17. 10. Prosedur memperoleh kewarganegaraan dan naturalisasi Secara umum, Undang-Undang Nomor 12 Tahun 2006 tentang Kewarganegaraan Republik Indonesia (“UU Kewarganegaraan”) mengatur bahwa permohonan Pewarganegaraan Indonesia dapat diajukan oleh pemohon dengan kriteria sebagai berikut: a. Orang Asing yang kawin secara sah dengan Warga Negara Indonesia (“WNI”) b. Orang Asing yang telah berjasa kepada Negara Indonesia c. Anak yang memiliki kewarganegaraan ganda d. WNI yang kehilangan status kewarganegaraan Indonesia dan ingin memperoleh kembali Kewarganegaraan Republik Indonesia.
  18. 18. 11. Status perkawinan campuran,status anak Dalam sistem hukum Indonesia, Prof. Sudargo Gautama menyatakan kecondongannya pada sistem hukum dari ayah demi kesatuan hukum dalam keluarga, bahwa semua anak–anak dalam keluarga itu sepanjang mengenai kekuasaan tertentu orang tua terhadap anak mereka (ouderlijke macht) tunduk pada hukum yang sama
  19. 19. TERIMA KASIH GOD BLESS

×