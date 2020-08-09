Ppt good government

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PEMEMERINTAHANYANG BAIK (GOOD GOVERNMENT) By : Rita Amelia
Latar belakang good government Tuntutan internal yaitu krisis multidimensional, dengan terjadinya korupsi, kolusi, dan nep...
Pengertian Pemerintah Pusat dan Daerah Menurut dasar-dasar hukum otonom dalam UUD 1945 dan diperkuat UU Nomor 32 tahun 200...
Pengertian Pemerintahan yang Baik (Good Government) Pemerintah yang baik adalah sikap dimana kekuasaan dilakukan oleh masy...
Asas-Asas Good Government  Asas kepastian hukum Asas kepastian hukum adalah asas dalam Negara hukum yang mengutamakan lan...
 Asas keterbukaan Asas keterbukaan merupakan asas yang membuka diri terhadap hak masyarakat untuk memperoleh informasi ya...
Prinsip-prinsip Good Government a. Partisipasi (participation) b. Penegakan hukum (rule of law) c. Transparansi (transpare...
Pilar-pilar Good Government 1. Negara Berperan menciptakan kondisi politik, ekonomi, dan sosial yang stabil. 2. Sektor Swa...
Upaya Pemerintah dalam Melaksanakan Pemberantasan KKN a. Penegakkan hukum yang tegas b. Meningkatkan pengawasan penggunaan...
Peran Mahasiswa Ikut Serta dalam Pemberantasan Korupsi di Indonesia ■ Memberikan informasi kepada masyarakat tentang bahay...
Kesimpulan Pemerintahan yang baik tidak di lihat dari sistem yang dibuat atau rancangan undang-undang yang di rumuskan, me...
Materi Kewarganegaraan Tentang Good goverment ppt.

  1. 1. PEMEMERINTAHANYANG BAIK (GOOD GOVERNMENT) By : Rita Amelia
  2. 2. Latar belakang good government Tuntutan internal yaitu krisis multidimensional, dengan terjadinya korupsi, kolusi, dan nepotisme (KKN) Faktor eksternal yaitu pengaruh globalisasi yang mendorong negara-negara menghormati prinsip pasar dan demokrasi
  3. 3. Pengertian Pemerintah Pusat dan Daerah Menurut dasar-dasar hukum otonom dalam UUD 1945 dan diperkuat UU Nomor 32 tahun 2004 :  Pemerintah Daerah adalah organisasi pemerintah yang menyelenggarakan urusan pemerintah di daerah menurut asas otonomi seluas-luasnya dan asas perbantuan dalam system NKRI  Pengertian Pemerintah Pusat yang turut dijelaskan dalam UU Nomor 32 tahun 2004 adalah penyelenggara pemerintah NKRI di pusat, yang dipimpin oleh Presiden dan Wakil Presiden dan dibantu oleh para menteri.
  4. 4. Pengertian Pemerintahan yang Baik (Good Government) Pemerintah yang baik adalah sikap dimana kekuasaan dilakukan oleh masyarakat yang diatur oleh berbagai tingkatan pemerintah negara yang berkaitan dengan sumber-sumber sosial, budaya, politik, serta ekonomi.
  5. 5. Asas-Asas Good Government  Asas kepastian hukum Asas kepastian hukum adalah asas dalam Negara hukum yang mengutamakan landasan peraturan perundang-undangan, kepatutan, dan keadilan dalam setiap kebijakan penyelenggara pemerintah.  Asas tertib penyelenggara Negara Asas tertib penyelenggara Negara adalah asas yang menjadi landasan keteraturan, keseraasian dan keseimbangan dalam pengendalian penyelenggara pemerintahan.  Asas kepentingan umum Asas kepentingan umum merupakan asas yang mendahulukan kesejahteraan umum dengan cara yang aspiratif, akomodatif, dan selektif.
  6. 6.  Asas keterbukaan Asas keterbukaan merupakan asas yang membuka diri terhadap hak masyarakat untuk memperoleh informasi yang benar, jujur, dan tidak diskriminatif tentang penyelenggaraan pemerintahan dengan tetap memperhatikan perlindungan atas hak asasi pribadi, golongan, dan rahasia Negara.  Asas proporsionalitas Asas proporsionalitas merupakan asas yang mengutamakan keseimbangan antara hak dan kewajiban penyelenggara pemerintah.  Asas profesionalitas Asas profesionalitas adalah asas yang mengutamakan keahlian yang berlandaskan kode etik dan ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan yang berlaku.  Asas akuntabilitas Asas akuntabilitas merupakan asas yang menentukan bahwa setiap kegiatan dan hasil akhir dari kegiatan penyelenggara pemerintahan harus dapat dipertanggungjawabkan kepada masyarakat atau rakyat sebagai pemegang kedaulatan tertinggi Negara sesuai dengan ketentuan perundang- undangan yang berlaku.
  7. 7. Prinsip-prinsip Good Government a. Partisipasi (participation) b. Penegakan hukum (rule of law) c. Transparansi (transparency) d. Responsif (responsiveness) e. Orientasi kesepakatan (consensus orientation) f. Kesetaraan (equity) g. Efektivitas (effectiveness) dan efisiensi (efficiency) h. Akuntabilitas (accountability) i. Visi strategis (strategic vision)
  8. 8. Pilar-pilar Good Government 1. Negara Berperan menciptakan kondisi politik, ekonomi, dan sosial yang stabil. 2. Sektor Swasta Salah satu fungsinya adalah untuk menjalankan industri dan menciptakan lapangan kerja. 3. Masyarakat Madani Kondisi masyarakat secara kelompok atau individu berperan menjaga agar hak-hak masyarakat terlindungi.
  9. 9. Upaya Pemerintah dalam Melaksanakan Pemberantasan KKN a. Penegakkan hukum yang tegas b. Meningkatkan pengawasan penggunaan anggaran keuangan di berbagai departemen c. Meningkatkan kinerja para penegak hukum d. Meningkatkan ketakwaan dan keimanan terhadapTuhanYang Maha Esa e. Peningkatan kualitas moral bangsa atau penanaman nilai pancasila f. Peningkatan kesejahteraan pegawai atau pejabat Negara
  10. 10. Peran Mahasiswa Ikut Serta dalam Pemberantasan Korupsi di Indonesia ■ Memberikan informasi kepada masyarakat tentang bahaya melakukan korupsi. ■ Menjadi alat pengontrol terhadap kebijakan pemerintah.
  11. 11. Kesimpulan Pemerintahan yang baik tidak di lihat dari sistem yang dibuat atau rancangan undang-undang yang di rumuskan, melainkan suatu sikap yang pasti dalam menangani suatu permasalahan tanpa memandang siapa serta mengapa hal tersebut harus di lakukan. Pada sisi lain, pemerintah pusat memiliki kewajiban untuk menyebarluaskan konsep good governance kepada seluruh jajaran pemerintahan karena konsep tersebut menjadi salah satu ukuran keberhasilan birokrasi pemerintahan.

