EVALUATIONS: PRE PRODUCTION
  1. 1. EVALUATIONS: PRE PRODUCTION
  2. 2. The first ever thing I did for the preproduction is my proposal I did this because Proposals Are informative and persuasive writing because it helps convince the reader to do something. The goal of my proposal is Not just to persuade the reader but at the same time answer what ive been questioned and at the same time to show that the Solution is practical and appropriate The Second Thing I've done is creating my Script because a film without a script isn’t going to turn out great , however there was A slide change in the script during Production I have decided to switch it up and make the film silent and with the script ive had Making it silent did fit it and the outcome was better in so many ways.. Because the crew didn’t have to learn anything to say it was Just a silent film which means no talking. It was easier for me too because I didn’t have to take as much equipment out and no Dealing with the wind. Initial Idea : For my initial idea I have chosen to explain my movie in a very simple form approximately a paragraph. Telling the Audience what's the movie about but not giving too much out at the same time. My location release and why I did it , I did it because I need to make sure I'm allowed to shoot in this location without these releases I wouldn’t be able to choose where to shoot and I would be very limited and I wouldn't have any proof to show if I get questioned on spot. Storyboard . The storyboard is helpful and in my case was because having a storyboard helped me to visualise where I need to put the camera for the certain scene or direct me with what I needed to do it helped me put my imagery into prespective on paper so others can understand my point of view.
  3. 3. My camera shot • A shot list is one of the most important assets you can bring to a set to ensure a smooth and efficient production. For my shot list I was pretty certain with needed to be done and I have spend my time creating it which means that ill get more out of it and I did. I was aware with how everything was suppose to go and I'm happy that it went all smooth it didn’t make the cast moody or angry everything was recognised and went the way I wanted it.
  4. 4. Risk assessment. I had a close look and picked very carefully the hazards that could be extremely dangerous and after I had a discussion with the team we cam to a conclusion which ones a more important and why.
  5. 5. Outline budget • Without showing the budget that the crew and the cast might need either for a bus fare or for dinner time we wouldn’t of known that we don’t have enough this is why its important to have everything down and at least estimate an amount of money.
  6. 6. Personnel list • Without a personnel list we don’t know who were working with but however I did make one to show who I'm working with and their contact record this is helpful because if someone needs to get in touch with a certain person they can accesses the personnel.
  7. 7. Resource list • Without a recourse list we lose a record of what we have borrowed from the College and its also important to have one to prevent from borrowing 2 of the same thing in the creation period of the film. With the recourse list you can track down what's been obtained what time and date and if needed till when.
  8. 8. Copyright Clearance Permission • This is a very important point in the preproduction as you have to obtain a copyright permission from its owner if you want or need to use their peace of content. Obtaining permission is often called licensing when you have permission you have the license to use the work however infringing someone else's copyright may subject you to legal action.
  9. 9. Summary Minute meetings This is another very important piece of the preproduction as you can organise meetings and keep in record who is doing what this was helpful because I had to know who is sourcing the camera and making sure that they can make it at the same time on stage. It also helped with managing the team to work on going forward because when everyone knows what they are doing its better for the team.
  10. 10. Location Scouting List • With the location scouting list I get the permission to use the location for this certain time and this is important because if someone asks you why are you filming here you can show them that you have scouted and gotten permission to film on the current location.
  11. 11. Contributing release form • This is a form that confirms that the people I want to act in it are interested to contribute in the film without these forms people can drop out and disappeared and you wouldn't have prove that you had them in first place.
  12. 12. Stripboard • This is important because it develops like a diary and shows all the prove of how everything is been made day by day.

