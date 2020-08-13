Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manfaatnya bagi pelaku wirausaha Materi Penyuluhan Industri-Perdagangan
 Kebanyakan dari kita tentu tidak asing lagi dengan yang namanya mesin EDC.  Saat berbelanja dan akan melakukan pembayar...
 Kini mesin pembayaran ini semakin sering kita temui, terutama di gerai-gerai toko modern, minimarket, resto, cafe, hingg...
 Mesin EDC sendiri adalah singkatan dari Electronic Data Capture,  sebuah alat untuk menerima pembayaran yang dapat meng...
 Sekarang ini bagi seorang pengusaha ritel, memiliki mesin EDC sangatlah penting untuk keberlangsungan bisnisnya. Karena ...
 Pada setiap bank yang menerbitkan mesin EDC memiliki jenisnya bermacam-macam, namun dengan cara kerja yang hampir serupa...
 Syarat Dan Cara Mengajukan Mesin EDC Ke Bank  Untuk menyimpan dana dari pembayaran, tentu saja kita harus memiliki reke...
Sekian dan Terima Kasih
Perangkat EDC - Manfaatnya bagi pelaku wirausaha

  1. 1. Manfaatnya bagi pelaku wirausaha Materi Penyuluhan Industri-Perdagangan
  2. 2.  Kebanyakan dari kita tentu tidak asing lagi dengan yang namanya mesin EDC.  Saat berbelanja dan akan melakukan pembayaran di kasir, selain dengan menggunakan uang tunai kita pun diberikan pilihan menggunakan kartu ATM/Debit ataupun kartu kredit.  Kartu tersebut akan di gesek pada sebuah mesin lalu kita di haruskan mengisi pin, dan pembayaran pun terpenuhi, alat tersebutlah yang di namakan mesin EDC
  3. 3.  Kini mesin pembayaran ini semakin sering kita temui, terutama di gerai-gerai toko modern, minimarket, resto, cafe, hingga pom bensin, dan banyak lagi tempat yang lainnya.  Dengan adanya alat ini, pembeli semakin diberikan kemudahan untuk melakukan pembayaran sehingga tidak harus selalu mengantongi uang tunai untuk berbelanja
  4. 4.  Mesin EDC sendiri adalah singkatan dari Electronic Data Capture,  sebuah alat untuk menerima pembayaran yang dapat menghubungkan antar rekening bank, fungsinya untuk memindahkan dana secara realtime.
  5. 5.  Sekarang ini bagi seorang pengusaha ritel, memiliki mesin EDC sangatlah penting untuk keberlangsungan bisnisnya. Karena konsumen saat ini sudah semakin modern dan kebanyakan telah memiliki kartu ATM atau kartu kredit, sehingga menggunakannya untuk alat pembayaran agar menjadi lebih praktis dan memudahkan. Selain itu cukup banyak manfaat lain dari memiliki mesin ini, di antaranya :  Dapat meningkatkan jumlah penjualan, alasannya karena kemudahan yang ditawarkan akan bisa menarik lebih banyak konsumen.  Saat kompetitor yang menjalankan bisnis sejenis belum memiliki mesin ini, tentunya toko kita akan memiliki poin lebih yang bisa menjadi alasan untuk lebih di pilih konsumen.  Dapat menghemat waktu dan biaya pengeluaran untuk oprasional pengurusan uang tunai dari hasil pembayaran konsumen. Karena pembayaran secara otomatis langsung masuk rekening bank.
  6. 6.  Pada setiap bank yang menerbitkan mesin EDC memiliki jenisnya bermacam-macam, namun dengan cara kerja yang hampir serupa. Misalnya ada yang menggunakan sistim line telepon rumah, ada yang menggunakan sistem jaringan selular GPRS dengan suplai listrik, dan ada pula yang bersistem mobile atau dapat di bawa kemana-mana dengan menggunakan suplai listrik dari baterai yang bisa di isi ulang.  Dengan begitu mesin ini bisa fleksibel di gunakan untuk berbagai kebutuhan merchant, dari diperlukan hanya untuk di simpan di toko ataupun diperlukan agar bisa di bawa ke mana-mana seperti di saat menjalankan event-event atau pameran.  Meski begitu, alat ini juga terkadang memilki masalah saat di gunakan untuk menerima pembayaran, umumnya di karenakan gangguan pada line telepon atau gangguan pada sinyal jaringan yang di pakai.
  7. 7.  Syarat Dan Cara Mengajukan Mesin EDC Ke Bank  Untuk menyimpan dana dari pembayaran, tentu saja kita harus memiliki rekening bank yang bersangkutan, baik itu dari jenis rekening tabungan ataupun rekening giro. Selanjutnya kita ajukan kepada pihak bank untuk mendapatkan mesin EDC dengan beberapa syarat dokumen, yang pada umumnya sebagai berikut :  KTP/Passport  NPWP  SIUP/TDP/Surat Keterangan Domisili  Sertifikat Kepemilikan Tempat/Surat Keterangan Sewa Tempat Usaha  Akta Pendirian  Mengisi Folmulir Permohonan  Rekening Tabungan/Giro  Ket: Setiap bank mungkin saja memilki syarat dan ketentuan yang berbeda-beda.
  8. 8. Sekian dan Terima Kasih

