матеріал конкурс

Календарно – тематичне планування уроків позакласного читання у 3 класі № п/п Тема уроку Мета уроку Методи та прийоми, вик...
- вивчити вірш про осінь  Гурт «Всезнайки» - підготувати прислів’я і народні прикмети про осінь 3. Вже брами літа замикає...
народних казок народних казок активізувати читацьку пам’ять учнів, пробуджувати інтерес читати казки самостійно; розвивати...
ставлення до прочитаного вміння самостійно ділити текст на частини і передбачувати події в тексті загадки, прислів’я і при...
10. Книги, які все знають (бібліотечний урок) ознайомити учнів із книжками, які все знають (енциклопедіями, словниками, до...
творчість; розвивати пам’ять, мислення, читацькі інтереси. 13. Художники – ілюстратори (бібліотечний урок) ознайомити учні...
15. Із скарбниці казкарів світу. Казки братів Грімм. ознайомити учнів з німецькими літературними казками «Король Дроздобор...
17. Про твоїх однолітків (уривок твору Роальда Дала «Чарлі та шоколадна фабрика» розширювати дитячий кругозір; формувати в...
I. Мислительні вміння як компонент читацьких умінь 1) Вміти виділяти основні смислові частини в розповіді вчителя, прочита...
спрощеному варіанті) систематичного каталогу. На бібліотечних уроках складати простий бібліографічний опис книжки (за авто...
УРОК № 1 Тема: Україна – рідний край Мета уроку: викликати відчуття приналежності до великої родини – української нації, б...
Словник № 2 Розумні, працьовиті, цілеспрямовані, освічені, здорові, завзяті, порядні, чесні, доброзичливі, мудрі, таланови...
Кросворд 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 1) Яке ім’я мав великий київський князь, прозваний Мудрим? (Ярослав) 2) Як звати видатног...
УРОК № 2 Тема: Мова – дивний скарб Мета уроку: поглибити знання учнів про мову як святиню українського народу і найважливі...
Мовні загадки Влучне слово МУДРА КРАСИВА РІДНА ЛАГІДНА СОЛОВ’ЇНА СУЧАСНА СПІВУЧА СЛОВ’ЯНСЬКА КОЗАЦЬКА ДАВНЯ - І це далеко ...
Мовні цікавин ки Утвори нові слова Казки по телефону - А я пропоную вам з’єднати початок поданого прислів’я з його кінцівк...
Мова, вустами укр.поетів Пошуко ва робота - Сьогодні на урок ви мали підготувати вірші українських поетів, в яких говорить...
Президент Слова-родичі. III. Підсумок уроку - Подивіться уважно на дошку. Який український символ нагадує наша карта? Дійс...
УРОК № 5 Тема: Чарівний світ українських народних казок Мета уроку: підтримувати інтерес дітей до українських народних каз...
- Ну, що ж рушаймо далі і за допомогою своєї чарівної палички я відкриваю «Театральну сторінку» нашого журналу  Скажіть м...
- Наш журнал не буде гарним, якщо ми оформимо його гарними малюнками. У нас на дошці красується галерея ваших чудових малю...
УРОК № 6 Тема: Нас запрошує світ літературних казок Мета уроку: формувати в учнів уміння повно, точно, емоційно робити вис...
дошці незвичайні сходинки? Саме це, у кінці уроку, допоможе вам самостійно визначити рівень навчальних досягнень на уроці....
III. Робота над темою уроку. 1. Розгадайте кросворд і ви дізнаєтесь, до якого казкового героя ми завітаємо у гості. 1) Вон...
- Перед вами на дошці зображені малюнки головних героїв Малюка і Карлсона (дякуючи нашим художникам). З’єднайте слова з ти...
СХВАЛЮЮ ЗАСУДЖУЮ  Я кажу: знайти о – хо – чих до розшуку хвоста!  Певне, ти його десь забув.  Ми напишемо оголошення і ...
«Пригоди Карлсона» С.Козлов «Три метелика» А.Ліндгрен - Молодці! Залишилось лише зазирнути у оціночний лист і дізнатись, я...
УРОК № 8 Тема: Прийшла зима біловолоса Мета уроку: вчити учнів самостійно обирати дитячі книжки на рекомендовану тему, буд...
Зима Снігурі Шуба, валянки Холод Зимові канікул и Свята Мороз Сніг Заметіль Хуртов ина Розваги Сніжки Салазки Лижі Ковзани...
(Діти розповідають про особливості святкування Нового року, Різдва, Святвечора, Меланки, Водохреща, Святого Миколая) Вчите...
дну, щоб звільнити цеглу. Побудуйте з снігу фортецю. Цеглини, покладені одина на одну, утворюють стійку структуру. Під час...
 Яке враження у вас викликала ця частина казки?  Чим вона схожа з I частиною? А відмінності ви помітили? V. Підсумок уро...
СЕРТИФІКАТ НАДАЄТЬСЯ ___________________________________ ЯК КРАЩОМУ ДЕКЛАМАТОРУ КЛАСУ І НАДАЄ ПРАВО ЙОГО ВЛАСНИКУ НАДАВАТИ...
СЕРТИФІКАТ НАДАЄТЬСЯ _____________________________________ ЯК КРАЩОМУ ХУДОЖНИКУ КЛАСУ І НАДАЄ ПРАВО ЙОГО ВЛАСНИКУ НАДАВАТИ...
УРОК № 16 Тема: Веселі пригоди. Мета уроку: розширювати читацький кругозір учнів; формувати вміння визначати тему і напрям...
  1. 1. Календарно – тематичне планування уроків позакласного читання у 3 класі № п/п Тема уроку Мета уроку Методи та прийоми, використані на уроці Домашнє завдання Дата 1. Україна – рідний край викликати відчуття приналежності до великої родини – українців; поглибити знання учнів про нашу державу – Україну продовжити ознайомлення учнів з національними символами. Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон»; тематичні словнички; квітка – семиквітка  гурт «Забава» - підібрати мовні загадки  Гурт «Бібліотекарі» - знайти влучні вислови про мову  Гурт «Всезнайки» - підготувати цікаві повідомлення про мову 2. Мова – дивний скарб поглибити знання учнів про мову як святиню українського народу і найважливіший засіб спілкування; спонукати дітей до вивчення мови; розвивати індивідуальне мовлення кожного учня; стимулювати бажання учнів самостійно користуватися додатковою літературою, з метою розширення і поглиблення своїх знань з даної теми інтерактивна вправа «Криголам» диференційна робота за творчими гуртами Інтерактивна гра «Аукціон слів» створення віночка української мови Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон» Гурт «Бібліотекарі»- створити виставку книжок на тему «Осінь»  Г урт «Художники» - підготувати малюнки на тему «Чарівниця осінь»  Г урт «Кореспонденти»- підготувати власні фото на тему «Осінь у рідному місті»  Гурт «Забава» - підібрати загадки і шаради на тему «Осінь»  Гурт «Декламаторів»
  2. 2. - вивчити вірш про осінь  Гурт «Всезнайки» - підготувати прислів’я і народні прикмети про осінь 3. Вже брами літа замикає осінь вчити бачити й розуміти прекрасне в природі, самостійно добирати твори на задану тему; при підготовці домашнього завдання за потребою самостійно користуватися довідниковою літературою; розвивати вміння ділитися своїми враженнями про прочитане та побачене. Музичний супровід настрою на роботу; Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон»; Рейтингове оцінювання; диференційов ане домашнє завдання; Бліц – турнір «Ромашка» Інтерактивна вправа «Продовж речення»  Підібрат и книги на тему: «Сторінки для допитливих». Підготувати рекламу своєї книги, тривалістю 30 с. 4. Сторінки для допитливих розширювати і упорядкувати читацький кругозір учнів завдяки колективному досвіду; сприяти формуванню вмінь визначати тему і напрямок у читанні за виставкою книжок; формування вміння складати найпростішу анотацію до прочитаної книжки, самостійно користуватися довідковою літературою. Конкурс «Найкращий рекламний ролик»; метод інтерактивних нататків зворотній зв’язок «вчитель - учень» використання DVD Вправа «Передбачення» робота у парах  Підготувати переказ улюбленої української казки і малюнок до неї  Гур т «Забава» готують інсценізацію казки «Рукавичка» 5. Чарівний світ українських підтримувати інтерес дітей до українських Телеграми казкових героїв  Гурт «Науковці» має підготувати визначення
  3. 3. народних казок народних казок активізувати читацьку пам’ять учнів, пробуджувати інтерес читати казки самостійно; розвивати пам’ять, спостережливість, уявлення, діалогічне й монологічне мовлення, вміння відтворювати прочитане з опорою на ілюстрацію. анаграми театралізована педагогіка вправи на розвиток уваги та пам’яті робота у парах порівнял ьна характеристика головних героїв через опорну таблицю Казки, як жанру літератури  Гурт «Бібліотекарі» готують повідомлення про Астрід Ліндгрен, Лесю Українку.  Читати і переказувати уривок казки А.Ліндгрен «Пригоди Карлсона»  Підготувати виставку літературних казок 6. Нас запрошує світ літературної казки формулювати в учнів уміння повно, точно, емоційно робити висновки і висловлювати судження про прочитане та посилання під час відповіді на текст книжки; засвоїти поняття про літературну казку, її відмінність від народної казки; вчити висловлювати власну думку щодо прочитаного Інтерактивна вправа «Ґронування» диференційоване домашнє завдання самооцінка, робота з оціночним листом кросворди тестування Вправа «Віднови послідовність» робота у парах елементи зворотного зв’язку  Розфарбувати отримані малюнки, придумати їм назву і підготувати захист  Гурт «Довідникове бюро» готують розповідь про Льюїса Керролла 7. Дивовижні пригоди Аліси в Країні Чудес ознайомити учнів із казкою Л.Керролла «Аліна в Країні Чудес»; вчити самостійно знаходити в тексті слова, які автор вживає для характеристики і опису персонажів; висловлювати своє кероване передбачення характеристика героїв за допомогою чарівної скриньки дискусійна шкала інтерактивна вправа «Продовж речення»  I ряд – підготувати розповідь про одне із новорічних свят  II ряд – вивчити вірш про зиму, одного із українських поетів і намалювати до нього малюнок  III ряд – підготувати
  4. 4. ставлення до прочитаного вміння самостійно ділити текст на частини і передбачувати події в тексті загадки, прислів’я і приказки про зиму, а також підготувати зимові народні ігри. 8. Прийшла зима біловолоса вчити учнів самостійно обирати дитячі книжки на рекомендовану тему, будувати зв’язне висловлювання за змістом прочитаного; спонукати бажання учнів прийняти участь у колективному обговоренні змісту самостійно прочитаних творів; висловлювати власні міркування щодо прочитаного; продовжити ознайомлення учнів із звичаями і традиціями українського народу розминка «Чарівна скринька» створення асоціативного куща дифере нційоване домашнє завдання вправа «Відтвори прислів’я» тестува ння за текстом прочитаного сенкам  ст ворення виставки книжок «Чудовий світ байки»  Гу рт «Забава» готує сценку, входини в урок  Підготувати свою улюблену байку 9. Чудовий світ байки розширити уявлення учнів про байки; поглибити поняття байка, значення байки для культурного розвитку людства; удосконалювати навички аналізу байки, вміння правильно називати героїв байки; розкривати алегоричний і повчальний зміст байок елеме нти театралізованої педагогіки дискус ійна хвилинка діагра ма Венна метод «Прес» порівн яльна характеристика героїв  З авдання за бажанням: спробувати себе у ролі байкаря, склавши байку на любу самостійно обрану тему.
  5. 5. 10. Книги, які все знають (бібліотечний урок) ознайомити учнів із книжками, які все знають (енциклопедіями, словниками, довідниками) формувати вміння вірно користуватися цими книжками у бібліотеці під час підготовки до уроків зацікавити учнів книжками, які все знають, викликати бажання дізнаватись якомога більше нового і цікавого за допомогою цих книжок Дискусійна хвилина Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон» Інтерактивна вправа «Закінчи речення» метод «Прес» аукціон «Розумники і розумниці»  Гурт «Бібліотекарі» підготувати розповідь про життєвий і творчий шлях Н.Забіли  Гурт «Живи книга!» підготувати виставку книжок Н.Забіли  Гурт «Забава» підготувати загадки Н.Забіли  Згадати віршики Н.Забіли із «Веселої абетки» 11. Дитяча письменниця – Наталя Забіла розширити знання учнів про життя і творчість Наталі Забіли; вчити аналізувати текст, виробляти критичне ставлення до негативних людських якостей; розвивати читацькі та акторські здібності учнів Метод «Прес» Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон» Таблиця порад героям Інтерактивна вправа «Розсипанки» віднови послідовність робота у парах і мікро-групах  Гурт «Бібліотекарі» підготувати розповідь про життєвий і творчий шлях Т.Шевченко  Гурт «Живи книга!» підготувати виставку книжок Т.Шевченко  Підготувати декламування улюбленого вірша із «Кобзаря» Т.Шевченко. 12. Тарас Шевченко – творець прекрасного і величного продовжити знайомство дітей з життям і творчістю великого сина українського народу – Т.Шевченко, з красою і неповторністю Шевченкового слова; викликати бажання глибше пізнати його Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон» конкурс «Декламаторів»  Намалювати ілюстрацію до своєї улюбленої казки
  6. 6. творчість; розвивати пам’ять, мислення, читацькі інтереси. 13. Художники – ілюстратори (бібліотечний урок) ознайомити учнів з професією ілюстраторів викликати бажання спробувати себе у ролі ілюстраторів формувати вміння працювати як колективно так і окремо Конкурс «Клякса» Конкурс «Дізнайся, хто я?» Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон», «Закінчи речення . . .»  Підготувати переказ улюбленої казки Ш.Перро  Гурт «Бібліотекарі» - створити виставку книжок «Казки Ш.Перро» 14. Із скарбниці казкарів світу. Казки Шарля Перро. ознайомити учнів із казками французького казкаря Ш.Перро; закріпити знання учнів про ознаки чарівної літературної казки; удосконалювати вміння визначати частини казки, уміння визначати послідовність подій твору, виразно читати казки; формувати вміння аналізувати прочитане, характеризувати персонажі; розвивати зв’язне усне мовлення, кмітливість, логічне мислення, уяву, образність словесного малювання. елементи акторської педагогіки Гра «Відгадай мене» Переказ казки за малюнковим планом Тести Інтерактивна вправа «Мозковий штурм» «Ґронування» - інтерактивна вправа  Гурт «Довідкове бюро» готує розповідь про життя і творчість братів Грімм  Гурт «Кореспонденти» готують питання за казкою братів Грімм «Вовк та семеро козенят»  Гурт «Актори» готують інсценування казки братів Грімм «Вовк та семеро козенят»  Гурт «Майстри словесного жанру» - виразне читання в особах казки братів Грімм «Король Дроздобород»  Гурт «Художні редактори» - малюнковий план до казки братів Грімм «Хлопчик - мізинчик» і переказ цієї казки
  7. 7. 15. Із скарбниці казкарів світу. Казки братів Грімм. ознайомити учнів з німецькими літературними казками «Король Дроздобород», «Хлопчик - мізинчик», «Вовк та семеро козенят» та творчим шляхом братів Грімм; проаналізувати чарівні перетворення, що відбуваються у казці; вчити визначати послідовність дій у творі; формувати навички виразного швидкого читання, розвивати творчі здібності учнів. робота за творчими гуртами робота над деформованим текстом дискусія робота з прислів’ям елементи акторської педагогіки метод «Бесіда з героями» діаграма Венна порівняльна характеристика героїв  підготувати інсценування жартів, гуморесок або заспівати власно складені частівки про життя класу 16. Веселі пригоди розширювати читацький кругозір учнів; формувати вміння визначати тему і напрямок у читанні за виставкою книжок, навички акторської майстерності; вчити визначати послідовність дій у творі, висловлювати власні міркування щодо прочитаного, виявляти толерантність і повагу до однолітків під час діалогу по прочитаному. елементи акторської педагогіки; тестова робота за змістом прочитаного гра «Чи уважний ти?» Інтерактивна вправа «Інтерв’ю»; Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон»; Прийом «Дискусійна шкала» робота в парі  Гурт «Живи книга!» підготувати виставку книжок до теми «Про твоїх однолітків . . . »  Підготувати розповідь про свого однолітка: може про власного друга, може про казкового героя, а може про героя, який не шкодував свого життя, щоб захищати рідний край.
  8. 8. 17. Про твоїх однолітків (уривок твору Роальда Дала «Чарлі та шоколадна фабрика» розширювати дитячий кругозір; формувати вміння усвідомлювати умовність подій в оповіданні, їх відмінність від реальних життєвих, визначати головних героїв твору і давати власні відгуки про прочитане. Стратегія «Передбачення»; анотація прочитаних книг; робота в міні – групах гра «Чи уважний ти?» бесіда за прочитаним з елементами вибіркового читання; робота у парах; Стратегія «Припущення»  Продовжувати влітку вести «Щоденник читача», читати літературу, яка запропонована для самостійного читання влітку.
  9. 9. I. Мислительні вміння як компонент читацьких умінь 1) Вміти виділяти основні смислові частини в розповіді вчителя, прочитаному тексті. Аналізувати відповіді товаришів, давати нескладну оцінку. Робити елементарний смисловий аналіз прочитаного, відтворювати основні елементи. Переказувати за планом, поданим вчителем. Відповідати на запитання типу «Про що (кого) говориться в тексті?», ділити текст на логічно завершені частини і давати їм заголовки. Визначати головне в цілому тексті всіма вивченими способами. Вчитися виділяти головне в тексті за правилом орієнтиром, поданим учителем. 2) Робити повне порівняння, виділяючи суттєві та несуттєві ознаки. Знаходити порівняння в тексті, робити висновок з порівняння, користуватись правилом – орієнтиром порівняння, складати оповідання за аналогією, використовуючи художнє порівняння. 3) Відповідати на запитання на загальну тему, відбирати об’єкти для узагальнення, оформлювати його в словесній (у вигляді формулювання заголовка, складанні короткого плану) та наочній (у вигляді малюнка, схеми) форми. Групувати та систематизувати прочитане за темами, жанрами, типами та ін. 4) Вчитись доводити свої міркування з наведенням фактів, прикладів. Відповідати на запитання і завдання типу «Чому?», «Доведи». 5) Прогнозувати ситуацію, розраховуючи наперед (в іграх під час читання), відповідати на запитання і завдання типу «Продовж відповідь», «Що станеться з героєм далі?» II. Вміння читати й аналізувати художній твір 1) Розрізняти жанри літературних творів (поезія, проза, драма). 2) Визначати зачин, основну частину, кінцівку. 3) Виразно читати твір, брати участь у рольових читаннях та інсценізаціях під керівництвом вчителя. 4) Вчитись розуміти типовість персонажів твору. 5) Розрізняти головні і другорядні образи, вчитися стежити за кількома сюжетними лініями у творі. Розуміти ставлення автора до персонажів, висловлювати власну думку (погоджуватись з авторською, заперечувати чи висловлювати альтернативну думку). Зіставляти ситуацію у творі з власним читацьким досвідом, прогнозувати дії персонажа. 6) Вчитися розуміти роль описів у створенні загального настрою твору, роль характеристик персонажів, поданих автором. 7) Вміти зіставляти власне уявлення з авторським (автора книжки, режисера кінофільму, спектаклю, художника, композитора). 8) Складати власний твір на основі асоціацій з прочитаним. III. Бібліотечно – бібліографічні вміння та навички 1) Дотримуватися правил користування бібліотекою, допомагати молодшим школярам ремонтувати книжки. 2) Орієнтуватися в порядку розташування книжок на абонементі, вміти самостійно вибирати книжки, визначати тему книжки, її приблизний зміст за такими елементами: титульний лист, зміст, анотація, ілюстрації. Вчитись знаходити на абонементі книжку за автором, за назвою, вчитись використовувати прочитане на уроці. Знати основні правила користування читальною залою, вміти користуватися книжковими виставками, ознайомлюватись з дитячою довідковою літературою (енциклопедіями, словниками) 3) Вчитися користуватися алфавітним каталогом та ілюстративною карткою для учнів 1 – 4 класів. Ознайомитися з допомогою вчителя та бібліотекаря з призначенням та структурою (у
  10. 10. спрощеному варіанті) систематичного каталогу. На бібліотечних уроках складати простий бібліографічний опис книжки (за автором, за назвою). Брати участь у складанні класної картотеки прочитаних книжок (з допомогою вчителя). 4) Читати рекомендовану літературу за списком, складеним вчителем (і під його контролем). Вчитись робити книжкову виставку на певну тему, запис книжок у читацькому формулярі. Вести читацький щоденник під контролем учителя. Брати участь у роботі бібліотечних гуртків.
  11. 11. УРОК № 1 Тема: Україна – рідний край Мета уроку: викликати відчуття приналежності до великої родини – української нації, бажання бути їй корисним, присвятити життя зміцненню і процвітанню України; поглибити знання учнів про нашу державу – Україна; продовжити ознайомлення учнів з національними символами; сприяти розвитку пізнавального інтересу учнів. Обладнання уроку: портрети відомих українців, квітка – семиквітка, словник визначень, кросворд, плакат з національними символами. Тип уроку: комбінований з елементами інтерактивного навчання Хід уроку: I. Організація класу II. Актуалізація знань учнів. Україна – це ліс та долини, Це широкі квітучі поля, Це маленька щаслива дитина І найкраща матуся моя. Україна – це пісенька щира, Це струмок, що біжить до Дніпра, Це містечко ріднесеньке Ми бажаємо йому лиш добра. III. Повідомлення теми уроку. - Кожен з нас, українців, відчуває теж саме і міг би продовжити цей вірш, додаючи своє, особисте. Це тому, що у нас єдине відчуття приналежності до великої нації, почуття любові до рідного міста, рідної землі, гордість за геніальних людей нашої рідної держави. Їх імена відомі далеко за межами рідної Батьківщини. Це Леся Українка, Тарас Шевченко, Ярослав Мудрий, Сергій Корольов, Віталій та Володимир Кличко. Продовжіть цю низку видатних українців. (проведення інтерактивної вправи «Мікрофон») - А що ще нас єднає? (відповіді учнів) Саме тому, сьогодні на уроці, ми поговоримо про нас, українців, - громадян прекрасної держави Україна. IV. Робота над темою уроку. - А якою б ви хотіли бачити Україну? Ви – її майбутнє, вам її будувати, жити і творити в ній. Від вашої праці, ваших бажань, ваших рук, умінь, сердець залежить те, якою вона буде через 20 років. Давайте трішечки поміркуємо… Пригадайте казку про чарівну квітку – семиквітку. ЇЇ чарівні пелюстки могли виконувати бажання. Давайте подаруємо таку квітку і нашій неньці Україні! (на дошці зображена така квіточка, у центрі – слово «Україна». У учнів на аркушах точно така квітка і словнички визначень) Завдання 1 - Оберіть для семи пелюсток найбільш бажані, на вашу думку, характеристики з тих, які записані у ваших словничках, або додайте їх самостійно. Словник № 1 Щаслива, могутня, багата, незалежна, квітуча, екологічно чиста, індустріальна, авторитетна, європейська, щедра, озброєна, горда, вільна.  Якою ж буде Україна? Підсумуємо, які визначення ви обрали. Мрії завжди збуваються, якщо дуже хотіти і намагатися втілити їх у життя. У кого є пелюсточка з побажанням Україні бути щасливою? …. могутньою. . . і т.д. (учні піднімають руки. Визначення, які обрані більшістю учнів, вписуються в пелюстки на дошку) - Тепер ми знаємо, якою буде наша Україна. Завдання 2 - А якими ж мають бути українці, щоб їхні мрії та бажання стали дійсністю? нам цю квіточку ростити, тож давайте на її пелюсточках запишемо, якими будемо ми, щоб квіточка розквітла і наша Україна – теж.
  12. 12. Словник № 2 Розумні, працьовиті, цілеспрямовані, освічені, здорові, завзяті, порядні, чесні, доброзичливі, мудрі, талановиті, рішучі. (Аналогічно учні працюють зі словником № 2. Поки учні працюють звучать українські народні пісні) Підбиття підсумків виконання завдання. За результатами вибору учнів на дошці записуються найбільш популярні характеристики, якими мають володіти українці. Завдання 3 - Кожна країна має свої три символи. Що означає слово «символ». Давайте звернемося до «Словничка школяра початкових класів» і з’ясуємо значення цього слова. (робота із словником) - Україна теж має свої символи. Назвіть їх.  Що ви можете розповісти про прапор?  Як виглядає герб України?  Яка пісня є нашим гімном?  Хто автор слів Гімну України? Завдання 4 «Знання дітей – майбутнє нації» - Сьогодні ми говоримо про те, що саме ви є будівниками майбутнього нашої країни, ви її потенціал. Свої перші знання ви отримуєте в школі. Саме тут ви робите перші кроки по життю, вчитеся писати, читати, рахувати, пізнаєте світ. В цьому році наша школа відзначає 25 років свого існування. За ці роки з її стін вийшло багато випускників, які закінчили школу із золотими і срібними медалями, які стали кандидатами наук, професорами, лікарями, вчителями, акторами, політичними діячами і багато праці і сил віддають для зміцнення своєї держави. Пропоную перевірити, чи ви гідні нащадки своєї школи. Для цього оголошую конкурс «Ерудит». Змагаємось рядами і перевіримо хто ж – найрозумніший. Які гори є на території України? ( Карпати, Кримські) Назвіть найвищу гору Карпат. (Говерла) Які моря є на території України? (Чорне, Азовське) Яка найбільша річка? (Дніпро) Основний закон України? (Конституція) Державна мова України? (Українська) Найголовніший майдан нашої країни? (Майдан Незалежності) Кого називають Кобзарем України? (Т.Шевченко) Що святкують українці 24 серпня? (День Незалежності) Скільки років виповнилось незалежній Україні? (18 років) (Підведення підсумку, визначення переможців) Завдання 5 Робота з кросвордом - Останнє наше завдання – це кросворд, присвячений Україні. Якщо ви його вірно відгадаєте, то у зафарбованих клітинках має утворитися слово, яке позначає те, що нас єднає, що ми всі любимо, заради чого готові сумлінно вчитися і працювати, що в нас одне на всіх. (ВІТЧИЗНА)
  13. 13. Кросворд 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 1) Яке ім’я мав великий київський князь, прозваний Мудрим? (Ярослав) 2) Як звати видатного українського спортсмена, одного із двох братів – боксерів? (Віталій) 3) Назвіть прізвище відомого на весь світ українського авіаконструктора. (Антонов) 4) Хто став першим президентом після здобуття Україною незалежності в 1991 році? (Кравчук) 5) Який обласний центр України має у своїх назві два дуже приємні кожному українцю слова? (Житомир) 6) Яку назву має відомий вірш Т. Шевченко, який починається словами «Як умру, то поховайте . . .» (Заповіт) 7) Яке місто України є «шахтарською» столицею? (Донецьк) 8) Яка гора в Карпатах найвища? (Говерла) V. Підсумок уроку - Від нас, українців, залежить сьогодення і майбуття нашої країни. За кілька років ви, нині учні, будете вирішувати її долю. Сумлінно вчіться, набувайте Ґрунтовних знань і вмінь, щоб віддати їх людям, заради процвітання України. Я вірю в український наш народ, Який собі збудує кращу долю, Досягне ще не звіданих висот, Зберігши честь свою, культуру, волю. ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ НА НАСТУПНИЙ УРОК:
  14. 14. УРОК № 2 Тема: Мова – дивний скарб Мета уроку: поглибити знання учнів про мову як святиню українського народу і найважливіший засіб спілкування; спонукати дітей до вивчення мови; розвивати індивідуальне мовлення кожного учня; стимулювати бажання учнів самостійно користуватися додатковою літературою, з метою розширення і поповнення своїх знань з даної теми; сприяти вихованню поваги до символів нашої держави, шанобливого ставлення до мови. Обладнання уроку: підручник «Позакласне читання. 3 клас» Н.М. Гордієнко, карта – подорожі у вигляді калини, кросворди «Словникові слова», квітки з ознаками мови, стрічки до вправи «Криголам», тести Тип уроку: урок – подорож до країни «Мовознавії» Хід уроку: I. Організація класу. Повідомлення теми уроку На дошці записано девіз уроку: «Мова – це великий дар природи, розвинутий і вдосконалений за тисячоліття з того часу, як людина стала людиною» Кіндрат Кропива Вчитель: Добридень, мої любі хлопчики і дівчатка! Сьогодні у нас знову незвичайний урок. Ви спитаєте: «А чому він незвичайний»? А саме тому, що наші уроки позакласного читання дають вам можливість навчитись працювати самостійно з додатковою літературою, дають змогу розкритись вашим талантам. Прочитайте, будь ласка, девіз нашого уроку і спробуйте самостійно сформулювати тему нашого уроку Учні висловлюють свої думки. Інтерактивна вправа «Мікрофон») - Вірно! Багато варіантів ви запропонували. Всі вони різні, але мають спільну думку. Дійсно, сьогодні ми будемо говорити про найцінніший скарб, який має людство – мову! II. Робота над темою уроку I учень: Синів і дочок багатьох народів Я зустрічав, які перетинали Гірські й морські кордони і на подив Багато бачили, багато знали. II учень: Я їх питав із щирою душею: - Яку ви любите найбільше мову? І всі відповідали: - Ту, що нею Співала рідна мати колискову! Д.Білоус Вчитель: А яка мова є рідною для нас? Вірно, українська! Пропоную вам виконати разом зі мною інтерактивну вправу «Криголам», підберіть ознаки, які дають характеристику нашій рідній мові.  Гурт «Забава» - підібрати мовні загадки  Гурт «Бібліотекарі» - знайти влучні вислови про мову  Гурт «Всезнайки» - підготувати цікаві повідомлення про мову
  15. 15. Мовні загадки Влучне слово МУДРА КРАСИВА РІДНА ЛАГІДНА СОЛОВ’ЇНА СУЧАСНА СПІВУЧА СЛОВ’ЯНСЬКА КОЗАЦЬКА ДАВНЯ - І це далеко не всі слова, які можемо сказати про нашу рідну мову. Сьогодні, я пропоную вам разом зі мною здійснити подорож до країни «Мовознавія» за незвичайною картою. Її мені зранку приніс лелека, але під час доставки карта розсипалась. Якщо ми виконаємо усі завдання і подолаємо усі перешкоди, то отримаємо один із символів нашої рідної України. Ну що, згодні до пригод? Тоді вперед! Слово гурту «Забава», готуючись до уроку, вони підібрали для нас мовні загадки, які пропонуємо вам відгадати. 1) Не знайти без мене ходу Через прірву, через воду, З о я зовсім інше слово – Там є скрізь новобудови. (Міст – місто) 2) Люблять нас усі збирати Після дощику в ліску, А як букву Г відняти, Буде плавати в ставку. (Гриби – риби) 3) На Далекому я Сході – і завжди в морській воді; коли К на Г змінити, стану деревом тоді. (Краб – граб) 4) Слово це – старовинна будова з гостряками мурованих веж. Щойно зміниш ти наголос слова – цим відразу будову замкнеш. (Замок – замок) 5) Лінивому не розгадати ніколи, кмітливому на відповідь – хвилина. А буде наша загадка така: три букви, означають те, що й поле. Додай знак м’якшення – і вже тварина з родини оленів, струнка й прудка. (Лан – лань) Учитель: Дякую вам! Тепер ми можемо розкрити другу частину нашої карти. Наші Бібліотекарі гарно попрацювали і знайшли влучні вислови про мову. (виступ бібліотекарів)
  16. 16. Мовні цікавин ки Утвори нові слова Казки по телефону - А я пропоную вам з’єднати початок поданого прислів’я з його кінцівкою Мова мовиться, з книгою поговори Нема розумного сусіда - а хліб їсться. Вчися чужому розуму, побачиш більше світу. Здобудеш освіту - та свого не загуби. Вчитель: Добре! А ось і третя частина карти. Запрошую долучитись до роботи гурт «Всезнайки». За допомогою енциклопедій та Інтернету вони підготували для нас цікаві повідомлення про мову. Прошу. 1) Найпоширеніше прізвище в Україні, як стверджує статистика, - Шевченко. Лише у Києві налічується близько тисячі однопрізвищників великого Кобзаря. 2) Японці під час розмови на будь – яку тему зберігають на обличчі застиглу усмішку, яка традиційно слугує тут знаком пильної уваги, й усіляко уникають дивитися у вічі співрозмовникові – це вважається просто неввічливим. 3) Найпоширенішим жіночим ім’ям на нашій планеті є Ганна. 95 000 000 жінок мають різні його національні варіанти: Анна, Ханна, Аніта, Ана, Аннета, Аннуш, Анук. 4) Нью-йоркська телефонна компанія провела цікаве дослідження, з’ясовуючи, яке саме слово вимовляють люди найчастіше. Із цією метою було прослухано 500 телефонних розмов, що дало змогу визначити найуживаніше слово – ним виявилося слово «Я», яке прозвучало 3998 разів. 5) У Таджикистані, коли вас запросили у гості, обов’язково запропонують помити руки. Після цього варто скористатися рушником. У жодному разі не можна струшувати воду з рук – це вважається жестом неповаги до господаря дому. Вчитель: А ось і наступна частина нашої карти. Перед вами слово МОВОЗНАВЕЦЬ. Оголошую «Аукціон слів», треба із поданого слова утворити якомога більше нових слів. Вчитель: Чудово! Тому перед нами з’явилась наступна намистина. Сьогодні я пропоную вам познайомитись із чудовою казкою «Хвалькувата миша» Джанні Радарі 1. Самостійне читання казки 2. Первинне сприймання тексту через тести. 1) До кого ходила в гості миша? а) до троюрідних сестер б) до двоюрідних братів в) до двоюрідних сестер 2) Де жила миша? а) у магазині б) у школі в) у бібліотеці 3) Чим вихвалялася миша? а) що вміє читати б) що їла котів в) що полюбляє книжки 4) Хто підслухав мишачу розмову? а) пес б) кіт в) щур 3. Бесіда за прочитаним. - Як ви вважаєте, чому потрібно навчитися миші? - Пропоную вам зіграти зі мною у гру «Чи уважний ти?» Я зараз буду називати вам предмети, які за словами миші вона з’їла. Якщо це так – ви плескаєте у долоні, якщо ні – мовчите. Згода?! Котів, собак, корів, носорога, крокодила, верблюда, ченця, принцесу, короля, ялинку, клен, машину. Вчитель: А ось і наша наступна частина карти
  17. 17. Мова, вустами укр.поетів Пошуко ва робота - Сьогодні на урок ви мали підготувати вірші українських поетів, в яких говориться про рідну мову (виступ учнів, які зачитують вірші, які вони підібрали на урок) Вчитель: І, нарешті, наша остання частина карти. Давайте згадаємо нашу пошукову роботу, яку ми виконували до Дня української писемності. - - Хто нагадає тему нашого проекту? - Так, дійсно, це «Словникові слова у ребусах і кросвордах». Саме тому я пропоную вам зараз розгадати декілька кросвордів з нашого проекту. (Робота у парах) Апельсин Кросворд «Сходи». Вокзал Малюнковий кросворд.
  18. 18. Президент Слова-родичі. III. Підсумок уроку - Подивіться уважно на дошку. Який український символ нагадує наша карта? Дійсно, це калина! А хто спробує згадати легенду про калину, яку ми вивчали у 2 класі? (Учні переказують легенду про калину) - Як ви вважаєте, а чому наша карта має вигляд саме калини? Так, бо це один із рослинних символів українського народу. Народу, який має чудову, мелодійну, чарівну мову. Сподіваюсь, що наш урок, ще раз переконав вас в цьому. Пропоную вам сьогодні створити віночок української мови. У мене є чарівний кошик із квітками. Я прошу кожного із вас по черзі вийти до дошки, взяти квіточку із кошика, зачитати ознаку мови, яка вказана на квітці і приєднати квітку до віночка. Нехай ці чарівні слова про нашу мову назавжди залишаться в ваших серцях. (Вчитель заздалегідь готує 29 квіточок на яких написані ознаки мови) IV. ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ НА НАСТУПНИЙ УРОК  Гурт «Бібліотекарі»- створити виставку книжок на тему «Осінь»  Гурт «Художники» - підготувати малюнки на тему «Чарівниця осінь»  Гурт «Кореспонденти»- підготувати власні фото на тему «Осінь у рідному місті»  Гурт «Забава» - підібрати загадки і шаради на тему «Осінь»  Гурт «Декламаторів» - вивчити вірш про осінь  Гурт «Всезнайки» - підготувати прислів’я і народні прикмети про осінь
  19. 19. УРОК № 5 Тема: Чарівний світ українських народних казок Мета уроку: підтримувати інтерес дітей до українських народних казок; викликати бажання творити добро, активізувати читацьку пам’ять учнів, пробуджувати бажання читати казки самостійно; розвивати пам’ять, спостережливість, уявлення, діалогічне й монологічне мовлення, вміння відтворювати зміст прочитаного опорою на ілюстрацію, перевтілюватись і концентрувати увагу; виховувати бережливе ставлення до книжок. Обладнання уроку: підручник «Позакласне читання. 3 клас» Н.М. Гордієнко, збірка журналів «Казкар», ілюстрації до казок, малюнки казкових героїв, магнітофон, маски для інсценування, малюнок рукавички, чарівна паличка Тип уроку: усний журнал з елементами подорожі Хід уроку: I. Організаційний момент. Хто багато читає, той багато знає. Тож часу не гаємо і на гостину до казки вирушаємо! - Скажіть, ви любите казки? - Всі люди на світі люблять казки. І любов ця починається з дитинства. Чарівні, веселі, страшні – казки завжди цікаві. Але не лише розваги є у казках. Не даремно говорять: «Сказка ложь, да в ней намёк, добрым молодцам урок!» І це дійсно так, казка вчить нас відрізняти добро від зла, хороше від поганого. Тому сьогодні, я пропоную разом зі мною створити усний журнал «Чарівний світ українських народних казок», а перегортати наші сторінки ми будемо за допомогою моєї чарівної палички. Я, так само як і ви, дуже люблю казки, тому дозволю собі перетворитись сьогодні у казкову фею. У кожній казці разом з феєю є помічник – це ельф, чарівний кіт, мудра сова, а у мене буде веселе левенятко. Згода? Тоді вперед до пригод! II. Робота над темою уроку. (Вчитель, тримаючи чарівну паличку, говорить заклик разом з учнями) - Перед нами перша сторінка нашого журналу з цікавою назвою «Ти мене знаєш?» На нашій сторінці з’явились телеграми, відгадайте, який казковий герой їх надіслав.  «Хворію від переїдання: з’їв семеро козенят» (вовк, із казки «Вовк і козенята»)  «Затримався у дорозі. Шукаю рукавичку» (дід, із казки «Рукавичка»)  «Пішов до млина, змолоти борошно. Буду ввечері» (півник, казка «Колосок»)  «Куме, чекаю тебе увечері. Діда обдурила, рибки наловила» (лисичка - сестричка, казка «Лисичка – сестричка та Вовчик - братик»)  «Знайшов чудове містечко у лісі. Лисиця мені за жінку. Всі інші мене бояться. Чекаю на входини» (кіт із казки «Пан Коцький») - Гарна сторінка, але ми з моїм помічником пропонуємо перегорнути наступну сторінку нашого журналу . (За допомогою заклику учні відкривають наступну сторінку «Логікомудрія») - Прочитайте анаграми і розплутайте порівняння. Дужий, як силиця Вірний, як цаєзь Швидкий, як імдевдь Кучерявий, як басока Хитрий, як ранба Голодний, як квок - Чудово, може спробуєте назвати казки, в яких зустрічаються ці герої. (Діти називають українські народні казки, в яких героями є ці тварини)
  20. 20. - Ну, що ж рушаймо далі і за допомогою своєї чарівної палички я відкриваю «Театральну сторінку» нашого журналу  Скажіть мені, а що таке театр?  Як називають людей, які виступають на сцені?  А вам подобається бувати у театрі?  Які вистави ми з вами переглянули? - Сьогодні ж, за допомогою моєї чарівної палички група наших учнів перетвориться на акторів. І так, увага на сцену. (Інсценізація казки «Рукавичка») - Дякуємо вам, ми чудово відпочили і ще раз згадали улюблену українцями казку «Рукавичка». А тепер часу не гаємо і наступну сторінку відчиняємо. (За допомогою заклику учні відкривають наступну сторінку «Язиката Хвеська») - Подивіться яка незвична сторінка. Як ви вважаєте, що нас очікує на цій сторінці? - А яку людину навивають «Язикатою Хвеською»? - Я пропоную вам зануритись в світ чудової української казки «Язиката Хвеська». 1) Самостійне читання казки 2) Перевірка первинного сприймання прочитаного за допомогою тестів. 1. Як звали чоловіка і жінку? а) Петро й Одарка б) Васько й Хвеська в) Петро й Хвеська 2. Який недолік мала жінка? а) була дуже товста б) була дуже язиката в) була ледача 3. Що одного разу знайшов чоловік? а) гаманець б) годинник в) скарб 4. Що чоловік поклав в ятір замість риби? а) курку б) сало в) зайця 5. Що чоловік порозкидав попід кущами? а) бублики б) рибу в) гроші 6. Що повісив на грушу? а) яблука б) бублики в) рибу 7. Чи справедливо була покарана Хвеська? а) так б) ні 3) Складання характеристики головних героїв казки - Зараз ви попрацюєте у парах. У кожної пари на парті лежить порівняльна таблиця головних героїв казки. Заповніть її. На виконання завдання у вас є 4 хвилини Петро Хвеська (перевірка заповнення таблиці, запис рис на дошку) - Чудово, але час лине дуже швидко і ми поспішаємо до наступної сторінки «Фантазери» - Подивіться на дошку. Герої наших казок потрапили у незвичне для них середовище. - Що не так у наших казках? - Допоможіть їм виправити ситуацію. (діти виправляють помилки, які допустив художник)
  21. 21. - Наш журнал не буде гарним, якщо ми оформимо його гарними малюнками. У нас на дошці красується галерея ваших чудових малюнків. Прошу пояснити свої малюнки і довести нам, що ваша казка цікава і нам варто її прочитати. (Діти дають рекламу своїм казкам за допомогою малюнків підготовлених на сьогоднішній урок) III. Підсумок уроку - Ось і закінчився наш журнал. Залишилось перегорнути останню сторінку, але казка не закінчується. Візьміть у ліву руку, вона ближче до серденька, ті знання, які у нас вже є. У праву ручку – ті знання, які ви отримали сьогодні. З’єднайте разом наші долоньки і покладіть до своєї душі. І пам’ятайте все те добре і чарівне, чому навчила нас казка. Вірте в неї і тоді кожна казка може стати дійсністю. IV. ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ НА НАСТУПНИЙ УРОК  Гурт «Науковці» має підготувати визначення Казки, як жанру літератури  Гурт «Бібліотекарі» готують повідомлення про Астрід Ліндгрен, Лесю Українку.  Читати і переказувати уривок казки А.Ліндгрен «Пригоди Карлсона»  Підготувати виставку літературних казок
  22. 22. УРОК № 6 Тема: Нас запрошує світ літературних казок Мета уроку: формувати в учнів уміння повно, точно, емоційно робити висновки і висловлювати судження про прочитане та посилання під час відповіді на текст книжки; засвоїти поняття про літературну казку, її відмінність від народної казки; сприяти вихованню у школярів культури спілкування під час колективного обговорення самостійно прочитаних книжок; вчити учнів висловлювати власні думки щодо прочитаного. Обладнання уроку: підручник «Позакласне читання. 3 клас» Н.М. Гордієнко, виставка літературних казок, малюнки казкових героїв, кросворд, лист для самооцінки, сходи самооцінки, опорні таблиці, тести за казкою «Вінні - Пух», запис казки на CD із серії «Мої улюблені казки», таблички з цифрами 1, 2, 3, квітки з написом «Схвалюю», «Засуджую» Тип уроку: урок – подорож з героями літературних казок Хід уроку: I. Організаційний момент. Повідомлення теми уроку. Книги, книги на полицях, завше тихо поміж книг. Та яку ти не розгорнеш – то й казка в кожній з них. - То ж сьогодні я знову запрошую вас у світ казок, але на відміну від попереднього уроку, який знайомив нас з українськими народними казками, ми поринемо разом з вами у світ літературних казок. Тому не гаємо часу, а розпочинаємо наш урок. II. Актуалізація опорних знань - Але для початку давайте згадаємо, що таке казка. Будь ласка, слово нашим науковцям. I науковець: Казка – це цікаві усні оповідання з вигаданими героями, фантастичними подіями, дивом, вигадкою. II науковець: А я пропоную учням разом зі мною відтворити подану на дошці схему. Загальноприйнятим є поділ казок на групи, тож спробуйте їх визначити за характеристиками - наявність дива - відсутнє диво, чудо, - діючі особи – тварини, - чарівних сил але присутня іронія, їхні конфлікти відобра- - чарівних персонажів дотепність жують життєві стосун- ки людей (чарівні, побутові, про тварин) III науковець: Згадайте, а як ще можна поділити казки, ураховуючи їх автора? Вірно, на літературні і народні. Народні казки складає народ, вони не мають одного конкретного автора на відміну від літературних. Давайте згадаємо, а які літературні казки ми знаємо. (відповіді учнів) Вчитель: Дякую науковцям, дякую вам, діти! Сподіваюсь, що сьогодні на уроці, ви розширите свій запас знань про літературні казки. А тепер увага! Ви помітили у себе на партах оціночні листи, а на казка
  23. 23. дошці незвичайні сходинки? Саме це, у кінці уроку, допоможе вам самостійно визначити рівень навчальних досягнень на уроці. Увага на оціночний лист! Етапи роботи на уроці Бали 1. Підготовка до уроку (участь у творчій групі, підбір книжок до виставки, переказ казки) 2. Робота у парі 3. Творчий (виконання творчих завдань на уроці) 4. Активність роботи на уроці Загальний бал - По ходу нашої роботи за кожний етап ви будете виставляти собі бал. Максимальний – 3 бала, мінімальний – 1 бал. У тому, як вірно оцінити свою роботу вам і допоможуть наша сходинки. Подивіться - припускаюся незначних - виконую всі завдання помилок - надаю допомогу іншим - багато помилок - необхідна підтримка - потребую допомоги - Всім все зрозуміло?! Тоді вперед до нових вражень! 1 бал 2 бали 3 бали
  24. 24. III. Робота над темою уроку. 1. Розгадайте кросворд і ви дізнаєтесь, до якого казкового героя ми завітаємо у гості. 1) Вони солодкі, загорнуті в красиві обгортки. Бувають льодяники, бувають шоколадні. 2) Його роблять з какао, для смаку додають цукор. Буває чорний, молочний. 3) Без нього не обходиться жодний день народження. Саме у нього втикають святкові свічки. 4) Їх печуть на сковорідці. Їдять з варенням, джемом. 5) Солодка водичка, буває фруктовою. 6) Він білий і солодкий. Його додають у всі солодощі. 7) Його варять з фруктів та цукру, закривають у банки і заготовляють на зиму. Відгадали? Вірно, це Карлсон. - Хто автор цієї чудової казки? Вірно, Астрід Ліндгрен. Будь ласка, прошу наших бібліотекарів, познайомити нас з цією чудовою жінкою. I бібліотекар: Серед 35 всесвітньо відомих книг Астрід Ліндгрен чи не найпопулярніші у всьому світі дві її книги: «Пеппі Довгапанчоха» та «Пригоди Карлсона». Астрід Ліндгрен за свою творчість для дітей, як виняток, отримала Золоту медаль імені Г.К.Андерсена двічі – у 1958 і 1986 р.р., хоча у положенні про Андерсенівську премію сказано, що вона присуджується лише один раз. ЇЇ книги несуть думку і віру в те, що «допоки на світі є діти – будуть і казки!...» Вчитель: На сьогоднішній урок ви готували цю казку. Давайте перевіримо наскільки ви були уважні. Перед вами пункти плану, пронумеруйте їх в тому порядку, в якому відбувалися події у казці. ____ Одужання ____ Чудернацька картина ____ Очікування друга ____ Друзі б’ються об заклад ____ Приготування ліків ____ У хатинці ____ Перший раз на даху ____ Карлсон продовжує хворіти ____ Карлсон з’являється ____ Гарячка 1. 2. 4. 5. 3. 6. 7.
  25. 25. - Перед вами на дошці зображені малюнки головних героїв Малюка і Карлсона (дякуючи нашим художникам). З’єднайте слова з тим героєм, якому вони більше підходять. ЖАДІБНИЙ ДОВІРЛИВИЙ ДРУЖЕЛЮБНИЙ ЦІКАВИЙ ЕГОІСТИЧНИЙ ЛЮБИТЬ ПРИБРЕХАТИ СОЛОДКОЇЖКА ТУРБОТЛИВИЙ - Дякую. Більш детальніше з цими героями ми будемо працювати на уроках читання під час вивчення розділу «Із скарбниці казкарів світу». А я запрошую Вас у гості до наступного героя. Відгадайте хто він! Він кумедний і незграбний, Цей веселий дивачок. В нього вірний є товариш На імення П’ятачок. До прогулянки він ласий, Є на мед чутливий нюх, Зветься плюшевий ведмедик Дуже дивно - . . . . . . . 2. Опрацювання четвертої пригоди Вінні – Пуха з книжки Алана Мілна «Вінні - Пух» 1) Прослуховування казки у запису CD (серія «Мої улюблені казки») 2) Аналіз змісту прослуханого а) Тестування (робота у парі) 1. Яка частина тіла загубилась в Ослика Іа? а) праве вухо б) ліве вухо в) хвіст 2. Чия це була думка: «Напевне, його хтось поцупив»! а) Ослика Іа б) Вінні – Пуха в) Сови 3. Що пообіцяв Вінні – Пух Ослику Іа? а) помститись викрадачу хвоста б) знайти загублений хвіст в) знайти, чим можна замінити загублений хвіст 4. Як називався замок, в якому мешкала Сова? а) «Дуби» б) «Каштани» в) «Липи» 5. Про що сперечались Сова з Пухом? а) чхала Сова чи ні б) кашляла Сова чи ні в) розумна Сова чи ні 6. Як Сова запропонувала шукати хвіст? а) запитувати про нього у всіх зустрічних б) розклеїти оголошення в) повідомити в міліцію 7. Що зробив радісний Іа, коли йому повернули хвіст? а) пригощав усіх цукерками б) із захватом розмахував хвостом в) співав (самоперевірка виконаних тестів) - Подивіться уважно на дошку. У нас є малюнки головних героїв казки: 1. Вінні – Пух 2. Сова 3. Ослик Іа Я зараз буду читати висловлювання із казки, а ви маєте підіймати ту цифру, яка відповідає одному із героїв казки. (Елемент зворотного зв’язку)  Гарний шнурочок, га?
  26. 26. СХВАЛЮЮ ЗАСУДЖУЮ  Я кажу: знайти о – хо – чих до розшуку хвоста!  Певне, ти його десь забув.  Ми напишемо оголошення і розклеїмо його по всьому лісі.  Мені здається, що я вже дуже – дуже давно не почував себе як. б) Робота з прислів’ями - Ви сьогодні чудово працюєте, але зараз не просте завдання від нашого друга Вінні – Пуха. У нас на дошці є декілька прислів’їв, виберіть із них те, яке на вашу думку підходить до змісту казки. Свій вибір доведіть.  Аби голова пройшла – хвіст дожене.  Хто шукає, той завжди знаходить.  Чиє горить, той нехай і гасить.  Друг пізнається в біді. 3. Опрацювання казки Л.Українки «Три метелика» Вчитель: Ось і підійшли ми до останніх героїв, які завітали до нас. Відгадайте їх. Що то за гість? Ніжок має шість, Аж чотири крильця має, По квітках собі літає. Не бджола, не джмелик. Зветься він . . . . (метелик) - Вірно, це справжні друзі метелики. А допоможе поринути нам у цю казку відома українська письменниця Леся Українка. Слово нашим Бібліотекарам. II бібліотекар: Літературну діяльність Лариса Петрівна Косач – Квітка почала рано. У 9 років написала перший вірш «Надія». Коли дівчинці було 13 років, з’явився перший друкований вірш «Конвалія». Леся знала понад 10 іноземних мов, любила музику та грала на фортепіано, була наділена від природи дивовижними здібностями. Та сталося так, що дівчинка захворіла: діагноз - туберкульоз кісток. Прожила Леся Українка лише 42 роки і 33 із них плідно працювала в літературі. 1) Читання казки «Три метелика» ланцюжком 2) Робота в парах: кореспондент – респондент. Кореспонденти мають поставити по 3 запитання за змістом прочитаної казки своїм респондентам. 3) Подивіться, поки ви працювали у парах, у нас на дошці з’явилось дві квіточки: перша із написом «Схвалюю», а друга – «Засуджую». Яку із цих квіточок ви б подарували метеликам. Обґрунтуйте свою відповідь. (діти дають свої варіанти відповідей) IV. Підсумок уроку. - Ось і підійшла до кінця наша казкова подорож. Скажіть, з якими казками ми працювали на уроці? - До якої групи казок належать ці казки? - З’єднайте назви казок з їхніми авторами. «Їжачок у тумані» Л.Українка «Попелюшка» А.Мілн «Вінні - Пух» Ш.Перро
  27. 27. «Пригоди Карлсона» С.Козлов «Три метелика» А.Ліндгрен - Молодці! Залишилось лише зазирнути у оціночний лист і дізнатись, яку оцінку ви отримали за сьогоднішній урок. Підійміть руку ті, хто отримав високий результат, тобто «12», «11», «10» балів. Дуже добре. Ви дійсно гарно працювали на уроці. На вас треба рівнятись усім іншим! А тепер підійміться ті, хто сьогодні попрацював не в повну силу і отримав «9», «8» або «7» балів. Вам треба більш активніше працювати на уроці і вірити у власні сили. Ну, а хто у нас сьогодні просто мріяв на уроці і отримав відповідно «6», «5» чи «4» бали. Зробіть висновки для себе і на наступному уроці я бажаю вам отримати не менше «10»! (Під час оцінювання оцінки можуть бути скореговані вчителем або однокласниками, якщо з його думкою не згодні інші) - Дякую Всім за роботу на уроці і хочу, щоб і подалі ви цікавились новинками літературних казок і ділились ними з вашими однокласниками. V.ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ НА НАСТУПНИЙ УРОК  Розфарбувати отримані малюнки, придумати їм назву і підготувати захист  Гурт «Довідниковебюро» готують розповідь про Льюса Керролла
  28. 28. УРОК № 8 Тема: Прийшла зима біловолоса Мета уроку: вчити учнів самостійно обирати дитячі книжки на рекомендовану тему, будувати зв’язне висловлювання за змістом прочитаного; спонукати бажання учнів прийняти участь у колективному обговоренні змісту самостійно прочитаних творів; висловлювати власні міркування щодо прочитаного; продовжити ознайомлення учнів із звичаями і традиціями українського народу; сприяти вихованню любові до природи, бажання допомогти братам нашим меншим взимку.. Обладнання уроку: підручник «Позакласне читання. 3 клас» Н.М. Гордієнко, стрічки синього кольору, скринька, схема для асоціативного куща, запис на дошці частин прислів’їв, картки з цифрами 1, 2, 3,малюнки тварин на карточках, кольорові олівці, алгоритм і схема сенкану. Тип уроку: інтегрований урок Хід уроку: I. Організаційний момент. Розминка «Чарівна скринька» (Кожен учень отримує невеличку блакитну стрічку зроблену з паперу. На ній треба написати одним словом побажання своєму однокласнику на урок. Всі стрічки складаються у «чарівну скриньку». Потім ця скринька передається від одного учня до іншого, кожен з яких витягає стрічку і читає побажання. Це допоможе створити гарний емоційний настрій у класі і буде спонукати до продуктивної роботи) II. Повідомлення теми і мети уроку (Заздалегідь підготовлений учень читає напам’ять вірш Н.Забіли «Зима» Одяглися люди в шуби, Натопили тепло груби. Білки гріються в дуплі, Миші в норах у землі. Сплять ведмеді в теплих лігвах, Сосни в інею застигли. І під кригою на дні Сплять у річці окуні. гарних оцінок нових відкриттів рішучості впевненості нових знань чудового настрою
  29. 29. Зима Снігурі Шуба, валянки Холод Зимові канікул и Свята Мороз Сніг Заметіль Хуртов ина Розваги Сніжки Салазки Лижі Ковзани Снігова баба Різдво Святий МиколайСвятвечір Нови й рік Колядки Снігуронька Дід Мороз Водохреща А під снігом в підземеллі, в земляній м’якій постелі, де немає світла дня, причаїлося зерня. Там не холодно зерниці – Спить вона, мов на перинці, й тихо снить хороші сни про веселі дні весни. - Скажіть, про яку пору року іде розповідь у цьому вірші? Які слова вам допомогли в цьому переконатись? Давайте спробуємо створити з вами «асоціативний кущ» до заданої теми: - Тобто із зимою у вас пов’язані гарні спогади, особливо із зимовими святами. Саме про красуню зиму із її святами, розвагами і труднощами ми поговоримо на нашому уроці. III. Перевірка домашнього завдання - Сьогодні ви готували домашнє завдання відповідно до ряду на якому сидите: I ряд – мав підготувати розповідь про одне із зимових свят II ряд – повинен був вивчити вірш про зиму, одного із українських поетів і намалювати до нього малюнок. III ряд – підготував для нас загадки, прислів’я і приказки про зиму, а також познайомить з правилами народних зимових ігор. - Почнемо з I ряду. Вам слово
  30. 30. (Діти розповідають про особливості святкування Нового року, Різдва, Святвечора, Меланки, Водохреща, Святого Миколая) Вчитель: А скажіть, мої любі, які щедрівки і колядки ви знаєте? (Проведення конкурсу «На кращого колядника та щедрувальника». Вручення переможцям відповідного сертифікату з можливістю надання високоякісних послуг) - Дякую I ряду, а чим нас порадує II ряд? (Проведення конкурсу «Декламаторів» віршів про зиму. Після виступу всіх бажаючих у номінаціях «Кращий декламатор» та «Кращий художник» з врученням відповідних сертифікатів) Вчитель: Настав час розваг III ряду 1. Конкурс загадок про зиму. Аж тріщить мороз, лютує, Сніжна віхола танцює. А ставок у лід закутий, Що за місяць, діти? (Лютий) В нас зимою білим цвітом сад зацвів, неначе літом. (Іній) Дерев’яні дві конячки Мчать мене униз навскачки. А коли я спотикаюся, За дві палиці тримаюсь. (Лижі) Що то за гість, що тепло їсть? (Мороз) Вдень вікно розбивається, А вночі само вставляється. (Ополонка) У білій свитці й білій намітці баба стояла, на мир позирала; як змотала з сонця ясні волоконця, то десь і пропала – і сліду на стало. (Снігова баба) 2. А зараз спробуйте впоратись із складнішим завданням. З’єднайте частини прислів’їв, які подані перед вами на дошці і прочитайте їх. Питає лютий, як мачухове серце Грудень рік кінчає, чи добре взутий. Зимове сонце а зиму починає. Іде зима, як вуха пече. Січень не так січе, а кожуха нема. 3. Ну, а тепер, пограємо! (Учні пропонують правила ігор для зимових розваг. Після цього визначається найкращий, який отримує звання «Ігротехнік» і сертифікат на можливість проведення зимових розваг). Лиса і гуси .Для гри знадобляться як мінімум чотири гравця і відкрита місцевість з недоторканим снігом. Витопчіть у снігу велике коло і дві лінії, які перетинаються всередині кола. У місці перетину ліній позначте невеликий острівець безпеки. Виберіть дитину на роль лисиці, всі інші гравці - гуси. Лиса переслідує гусей і намагається спіймати одного з них. Всі гравці повинні бігати тільки по стежками, але гусей не можна ловити, якщо вони перебувають на острівці безпеки. Як тільки лисиця зловить гусака, він стає новою лисою. Снігові цеглини. Наповніть форму для випічки хліба снігом. (Якщо сніг пухнастий, перш ніж накладати його у форму, трохи збризніть його водою.) Переверніть форму і злегка постукайте по
  31. 31. дну, щоб звільнити цеглу. Побудуйте з снігу фортецю. Цеглини, покладені одина на одну, утворюють стійку структуру. Під час укладання підсипати сніг в щілини між цеглою. Масло (гра із салазками). Обирають двох ведучих. Одного садять на салазки - «масло», а другий возить його. Інші гравці намагаються «покуштувати масло», тобто доторкнутися до сидячого на салазках. Возниця захищає «масло» і теж може доторкатись до тих, хто грає. До кого він доторкнеться, той стає «маслом», а той, хто був «маслом», возить його. IV. Робота над новим матеріалом. Вчитель: Ви гарно попрацювали вдома. А сьогодні на уроці я хочу запропонувати вам знову зазирнути у гості до нашого друга «Їжачка у тумані» і переглянути, які ж зміни відбулися у житті лісових мешканців. А допоможе нам в цьому нові частини цієї казки «Ворон» і «Теплого тихого ранку посеред зими» 1. Опрацювання частини «Ворон» а) читання частини способом «Дощик, злива, сонечко» б) Перевірка первинного сприймання тексту. - Перед кожним на парті лежить картка з цифрами 1, 2, 3. Вчитель зачитує питання, у учні підіймають цифру, якій відповідає вірна відповідь.  Хто сидів на суку і думав? 1) Сорока 2) Ворон 3) Сова  Яке питання турбувало птаха? 1) Чому приходить зима? 2) Куди всі поховались? 3) Чому іде сніг?  Що запропонував їжачок птасі? 1) Попити чаю 2) Погуляти 3) Пограти у сніжки в) Вибіркове читання. Знайдіть у тексті відповідь на поставлене питання і зачитайте.  Що думав ворон, коли сидів на суку?  Яке варення запропонував Ведмедик Ворону?  Яким здався Ворон Їжачкові і Ведмедику у сутінках?  Яке питання турбувало Ворона під час польоту над лісом? г) Спробуйте пояснити, чому на вашу думку, птах не захотів піти з Їжачком та Ведмедиком? - Яке відчуття у вас викликала ця частина казки? 2. Опрацювання частини «Теплого тихого ранку посеред зими». а) Самостійне читання казки б) Бесіда за прочитаним.  Яке природне явище посеред зими здивувало звіряток?  Що вони влаштували біля річки?  Подивіться уважно на малюнки, які лежать у вас на партах. Розфарбуйте зараз лише тих героїв, яких ви зустріли в казці Сергія Козлова «Їжачок у тумані. Теплого тихого ранку посеред зими».
  32. 32.  Яке враження у вас викликала ця частина казки?  Чим вона схожа з I частиною? А відмінності ви помітили? V. Підсумок уроку. Пропоную закінчити наш урок «Сенканом». Незвичне слово, правда? Але якщо ми звернемося до словника, то дізнаємося, що «сенкан» - це білий вірш, в якому синтезована інформація в стислому вислові з п’яти рядків. На дошці у нас є алгоритм складання сенкану і його схема. Подивіться уважно! Алгоритм складання «Сенкану» 1. Один іменник – назва поняття 2. Два прикметника – опис поняття 3. Три дієслова – визначення дії 4. Фраза з чотирьох слів, яка виражає відношення до теми 5. Одне слово (синонім до теми), в якому відображено зміст. Схема «Сенкану» - Ну що, спробуємо підсумувати нашу працю 1. Зима 2. Біловолоса, сувора 3. Прийшла, заморозила, прикрасила 4. Ускладнює життя лісовим тваринам 5. Пора року - Отже, зима – це дійсно біловолоса красуня, яка приносить з собою не лише радість і розваги, але і неприємності для братів наших менших, які потребують особливої нашої уваги саме взимку. Тож будьте природі справжніми друзями. VI. ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ НА НАСТУПНИЙ УРОК Опис (Два прикметника) Дія (три дієслова) Тема (один іменник)  створити виставку книжок «Чудовий світ байки»  Гурт «Забава» готує сценку, входини в урок  Підготуватисвою улюблену байку Відношення (фраза з 4 слів) Перефразування змісту (одне слово)
  33. 33. СЕРТИФІКАТ НАДАЄТЬСЯ ___________________________________ ЯК КРАЩОМУ ДЕКЛАМАТОРУ КЛАСУ І НАДАЄ ПРАВО ЙОГО ВЛАСНИКУ НАДАВАТИ ПОСЛУГИ ЧИТЦЯ ПІД ЧАС РІЗНОМАНІТНИХ СВЯТ. ВИСОКА ЯКІСТЬ ГАРАНТУЄТЬСЯ. СЕРТИФІКАТ НАДАЄТЬСЯ _____________________________________ ЯК КРАЩОМУ КОЛЯДНИКУ КЛАСУ І НАДАЄ ПРАВО ЙОГО ВЛАСНИКУ НАДАВАТИ ПОСЛУГИ КОЛЯДНИКА ПІД ЧАС НОВОРІЧНИХ СВЯТ. ВИСОКА ЯКІСТЬ ГАРАНТУЄТЬСЯ.
  34. 34. СЕРТИФІКАТ НАДАЄТЬСЯ _____________________________________ ЯК КРАЩОМУ ХУДОЖНИКУ КЛАСУ І НАДАЄ ПРАВО ЙОГО ВЛАСНИКУ НАДАВАТИ ПОСЛУГИ ХУДОЖНИКА ПІД ЧАС ПІДГОТВКИ ДО СВЯТ І УРОКІВ. ВИСОКА ЯКІСТЬ ГАРАНТУЄТЬСЯ. Класний керівник __________ 2009 – 2010 навч.рік СЕРТИФІКАТ НАДАЄТЬСЯ _______________________________ ЯК КРАЩОМУ ІГРОТЕХНІКУ КЛАСУ І НАДАЄ ПРАВО ЙОГО ВЛАСНИКУ ПРОВОДИТИ ЗИМОВІ РОЗВАГИ З УЧНЯМИ МОЛОДШИХ КЛАСІВ. ВИСОКА ЯКІСТЬ ГАРАНТУЄТЬСЯ. Класний керівник __________ 2009 – 2010 навч.рік
  35. 35. УРОК № 16 Тема: Веселі пригоди. Мета уроку: розширювати читацький кругозір учнів; формувати вміння визначати тему і напрямок у читанні за виставкою книжок, навички акторської майстерності; вчити визначати послідовність дій у творі, висловлювати власні міркування щодо прочитаного, виявляти толерантність і повагу до однолітків під час діалогу по прочитаному; сприяти вихованню дружнього класного колективу, вміння до кожної ситуації підходити з гумором. Обладнання уроку: підручник «Позакласне читання. 3 клас» Н.М.Гордієнко, костюми клоунів, тести до оповідання «Жива шляпа», мікрофон, твердження, написані на різнокольорових стрічках, шкала оцінних суджень, намальовані дзвоники, білий аркуш, олівці або фломастери. Тип уроку: комбінований з елементами театралізованої педагогіки. Хід уроку: I. Організаційний етап. Доброго ранку! Доброго дня! Доброго вечора для кожного дня! Нехай буде мир і злагода в нас, Нехай завжди посмішки сяють для вас! Кожному дню – безхмарного неба, Кожній дитині веселощів треба, Кожній оселі – щастя і хліба. Нехай усміхаються люди щодня! Нехай буде дружньою класна сім’я! - Діти! Перед кожним із вас є обличчя Веселунчика, але його посмішка загубилась. Намалюйте йому ротик відповідно до вашого душевного стану і прикріпіть його на дошку. (Діти виконують завдання) II. Повідомлення теми і мети уроку - Подивіться на наших Веселунчиків. Чи всіх радісні обличчя? У кого він не посміхається? А чому? - А зараз прочитайте тему нашого уроку. Як ви вважаєте з чим ми будемо пр

×