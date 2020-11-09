2 ppt pelaporan semester

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Outline Pelaporan
“..file excel ini agar dilampirkan di semua jenis pelaporan ya…”
Pemantauan Hasil Kegiatan Puskesmas dengan NST Sertakan foto-foto pendukung LAPORAN Per-Semester (6 bulan, 1 tahun, 18 bul...
1 bulan 6 bulan 1 tahun 18 bulan 23 bulan No. Substansi Target/ Sasaran Situasi pada masa tugas Tim NS P2 (penggerakan pel...
Sertakan foto-foto pendukung LAPORAN Per-Semester (6 bulan, 1 tahun, 18 bulan) P3 (pemantauan pengawasan dan pengendalian)...
Sertakan foto-foto pendukungLAPORAN Per-Semester (6 bulan, 1 tahun, 18 bulan) 1 bulan 6 bulan 1 tahun 18 bulan 23 bulan No...
Sertakan foto-foto pendukung LAPORAN Per-Semester (6 bulan, 1 tahun, 18 bulan) 1 bulan 6 bulan 1 tahun 18 bulan 23 bulan N...
Sertakan foto-foto pendukung 1 bulan 6 bulan 1 tahun 18 bulan 23 bulan 16 Akreditasi Puskesmas -Pendampingan dinkes Ada, a...
“ ” “Jika ada yang kurang jelas, mari kita diskusi…”
