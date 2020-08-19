materi penyusunan rukuns

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RUKUNS PENYUSUNAN RUK USULAN NS Disampaikan Oleh: Tim Fasilitator Puslitbang Sumber Daya dan Pelayanan Kesehatan Badan Pen...
Tim NS mampu melakukan analisis situasi yang akan digunakan untuk: perencanaan, pemantauan wilayah setempat, pemantauan ma...
TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN KHUSUS Peserta mampu: 1. Mengidentifikasi data kinerja dan status kesehatan di wilayah kerja puskesmas...
4 Analisis Masalah Kesehatan di wilayah puskesmas Pengantar RUKUNS Penyusunan RUKUNS Galery RUKUNS dan Perbaikan ALUR PEMB...
YANG SEHARUSNYA SUDAH DILAKUKAN Identifikasi Masalah Mencari Akar Penyebab Masalah Penetapan Urutan Prioritas Masalah 1 2 ...
AGENDA HARI INI 1. Menyusun RUKUNS 2. Membuat Time Line Kerja Tim NS (Jun -Jul 2019) Fasilitator: • Balitbangkes • Direkto...
RUK NS DAN RUK PUSKESMAS Salam Kenal Selamat Datang Tim Nusantara Sehat Tim Puskesmas PERENCANAAN NS PERENCANAAN PUSKESMAS...
RUK USULAN NS
Contoh RUKUNS Mengacu pada indikator SPM atau PIS-PK
Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
Kegiatan minimal yang harus ada di RUKUNS 1.Tindak lanjut Rakerkesnas tahun 2019 2.PIS PK (12 indikator)
Penting ditindaklanjuti!!!
Dukungan Terhadap SPM Indikator Program Indonesia Sehat dengan Pendekatan Keluarga Indikator SPM 19Tidak terkait langsung ...
No Waktu Kegiatan Metode Sb.Biay a Pelaksana 1 Minggu ke- 1 Juni 2019 Perjalanan menuju lokasi penempatan - Paparan RUKUNS...
No Waktu Kegiatan Metode Sb.Biaya Pelaksana 1 Juli 2019 Kegiatan Tim NS - - - 2 Juli 2019 Kegiatan Tim NS - - - Contoh Tim...
Agenda Tgl 23 Mei 2019 “ Galeri RUKUNS” Kepala Puskesmas Binwil Fasilitator: • Balitbangkes • Direktorat PKP • Direktorat ...
GALERI RUKUNS
Galeri RUKUNS • Kamis, 23 Mei 2019 • Tampilkan semenarik mungkin, sebagaimana galeri (akan ada reward) • Teknis pelaksanaa...
3. Kepala Puskesmas membuat kesepakatan hasil RUKUNS yang dapat diintegrasikan dengan kegiatan puskesmas di tahun berjalan...
BELANJA KEGIATAN - Tim NS melakukan kunjungan ke tim lain di kelas terdekat - Tim NS dapat melakukan belanja kegiatan ke t...
1. Data kinerja dan status kesehatan 2. Tabel identifikasi masalah 3. Analisis potensi dan rangkuman masalah 4. Tabel pene...
Rekap usulan kegiatan tim NS Puskesmas ................. Kegiatan yang disetujui : 1. ........................... 2. ........
SINKRONISASI ALUR Alur perencanaan harus selaras dan sinkron dari awal sampai akhir. Cek di masing2 step :  ada dasar dat...
KETAJAMAN RUK • Kegiatan (kolom 3) harusnya memuat penjabaran kegiatan dari aspek metode dan pentahapannya (perencanaan-pe...
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
materi penyusunan rukuns
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

materi penyusunan rukuns

24 views

Published on

Materi ini berisi tentang cara-cara membuat rencana usulan kegiatan

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

materi penyusunan rukuns

  1. 1. RUKUNS PENYUSUNAN RUK USULAN NS Disampaikan Oleh: Tim Fasilitator Puslitbang Sumber Daya dan Pelayanan Kesehatan Badan Penelitian dan Pengembangan Kesehatan pada: Pembekalan Tim NS Batch XII di BBPK Ciloto Ciloto, 21 Mei 2019
  2. 2. Tim NS mampu melakukan analisis situasi yang akan digunakan untuk: perencanaan, pemantauan wilayah setempat, pemantauan masalah kesehatan, penilaian dan evaluasi guna menunjang tugas dan fungsi Puskesmas TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN UMUM
  3. 3. TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN KHUSUS Peserta mampu: 1. Mengidentifikasi data kinerja dan status kesehatan di wilayah kerja puskesmas 2. Menyusun identifikasi masalah 3. Menentukan prioritas masalah 4. Mencari akar penyebab masalah 5. Menentukan cara pemecahan masalah 6. Menyusun RUKUNS 7. Menyusun time line kegiatan tim NS
  4. 4. 4 Analisis Masalah Kesehatan di wilayah puskesmas Pengantar RUKUNS Penyusunan RUKUNS Galery RUKUNS dan Perbaikan ALUR PEMBELAJARAN - Analisis Situasi - Peta Masalah - Identifikasi Masalah - Menetapkan urutan prioritas masalah - Menentukan akar penyebab masalah - Menetapkan cara pemecahan masalah - Menyusun RUKUNS - Galery RUKUNS LINTAS PROGRAM: INDIKATOR DAN TARGET BAHAN SIMULASI LOKMIN 20 Mei 2019 26 April 2019 15 Mei 2019 21 Mei 2019 23 Mei 2019
  5. 5. YANG SEHARUSNYA SUDAH DILAKUKAN Identifikasi Masalah Mencari Akar Penyebab Masalah Penetapan Urutan Prioritas Masalah 1 2 3 5W 1H Kelompokkan menurut jenis upaya, target, pencapaian dan masalah yang ditemukan Menetapkan Cara Pemecahan Masalah 4 U-S-G Fishbone Pohon masalah
  6. 6. AGENDA HARI INI 1. Menyusun RUKUNS 2. Membuat Time Line Kerja Tim NS (Jun -Jul 2019) Fasilitator: • Balitbangkes • Direktorat di lingkungan Ditjen Kesmas (gizi, kesling, kesga, promkes) • Direktorat di lingkungan Ditjen P2P (PTM, P2ML, imunisasi) • Pusdatin
  7. 7. RUK NS DAN RUK PUSKESMAS Salam Kenal Selamat Datang Tim Nusantara Sehat Tim Puskesmas PERENCANAAN NS PERENCANAAN PUSKESMAS PERENCANAAN PUSKESMAS Sumber : Slide Manajemen Puskesmas PKP
  8. 8. RUK USULAN NS
  9. 9. Contoh RUKUNS Mengacu pada indikator SPM atau PIS-PK
  10. 10. Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
  11. 11. Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
  12. 12. Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
  13. 13. Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
  14. 14. Contoh RUKUNS (lanjutan)
  15. 15. Kegiatan minimal yang harus ada di RUKUNS 1.Tindak lanjut Rakerkesnas tahun 2019 2.PIS PK (12 indikator)
  16. 16. Penting ditindaklanjuti!!!
  17. 17. Dukungan Terhadap SPM Indikator Program Indonesia Sehat dengan Pendekatan Keluarga Indikator SPM 19Tidak terkait langsung dengan Indikator PIS-PK
  18. 18. No Waktu Kegiatan Metode Sb.Biay a Pelaksana 1 Minggu ke- 1 Juni 2019 Perjalanan menuju lokasi penempatan - Paparan RUKUNS di Dinkes Provinsi - Paparan RUKUNS di Dinkes Kabupaten - Paparan RUKUNS di Puskesmas - 2 Minggu ke- 4 Juni 2019 Kegiatan di puskesmas - - - - 3 Minggu ke- 5 Juni 2019 Persiapan penyusunan laporan awal tim NS (Laporan 1 bulan penempatan): - - - - Observasi Telaah dokumen Wawancara - Contoh Time line
  19. 19. No Waktu Kegiatan Metode Sb.Biaya Pelaksana 1 Juli 2019 Kegiatan Tim NS - - - 2 Juli 2019 Kegiatan Tim NS - - - Contoh Time line
  20. 20. Agenda Tgl 23 Mei 2019 “ Galeri RUKUNS” Kepala Puskesmas Binwil Fasilitator: • Balitbangkes • Direktorat PKP • Direktorat di lingkungan Ditjen Kesmas • Direktorat di lingkungan Ditjen Yankes • Direktorat di lingkungan Ditjen P2P
  21. 21. GALERI RUKUNS
  22. 22. Galeri RUKUNS • Kamis, 23 Mei 2019 • Tampilkan semenarik mungkin, sebagaimana galeri (akan ada reward) • Teknis pelaksanaan: 1. Tim NS menampilkan Hasil Analisis Masalah terdiri dari Data kinerja dan status kesehatan, tabel identifikasi masalah, analisis potensi dan rangkuman masalah, penentuan prioritas masalah, why-why framework, pohon masalah/ fish bone, pemecahan masalah, RUKUNS, dan Time line kepada kepala puskesmas 2. Tim NS menerima “tamu” dari lintas program dan Binwil yang akan memberikan masukan terhadap RUKUNS serta memberikan tanda “bintang” pada kegiatan yang disukai
  23. 23. 3. Kepala Puskesmas membuat kesepakatan hasil RUKUNS yang dapat diintegrasikan dengan kegiatan puskesmas di tahun berjalan 4. Kesepakatan tersebut direkap dalam lembar terpisah yang ditandatangani oleh kepala puskesmas dan Tim NS 5. Tim NS melakukan penyempurnaan RUKUNS dan time line berdasarkan masukan 6. Seluruh hasil kegiatan wajib dibawa sampai ke puskesmas untuk ditampilkan
  24. 24. BELANJA KEGIATAN - Tim NS melakukan kunjungan ke tim lain di kelas terdekat - Tim NS dapat melakukan belanja kegiatan ke tim lain dengan catatan kegiatan yang dibeli sesuai dengan prioritas masalah yang ada - Pada saat belanja, pembeli kegiatan menempelkan tanda “bintang” sebagai bukti pembelian
  25. 25. 1. Data kinerja dan status kesehatan 2. Tabel identifikasi masalah 3. Analisis potensi dan rangkuman masalah 4. Tabel penentuan masalah prioritas (USG) 5. Why-why framework (jika ada) 6. Akar penyebab masalah (pohon masalah / fishbone) 7. Tabel alternatif pemecahan masalah 8. Tabel Draft RUKUNS 9. Timeline
  26. 26. Rekap usulan kegiatan tim NS Puskesmas ................. Kegiatan yang disetujui : 1. ........................... 2. ........................... 3. ........................... 4. ........................... 5. Dst Ciloto, 23 Mei 2019 Menyetujui, Tim Leader NST Kepala Puskesmas .............
  27. 27. SINKRONISASI ALUR Alur perencanaan harus selaras dan sinkron dari awal sampai akhir. Cek di masing2 step :  ada dasar datanya  masuk dalam tabel identifikasi masalah  masuk prioritas pada tabel USG  termasuk akar penyebab utama pada fish bone maupun problem tree analysis  salah satu penyebab yang diintervensi dan termasuk dalam pemecahan masalah terpilih  Sebagai komponen kegiatan RUK, tujuan harus menjawab akar penyebab masalah
  28. 28. KETAJAMAN RUK • Kegiatan (kolom 3) harusnya memuat penjabaran kegiatan dari aspek metode dan pentahapannya (perencanaan-pelaksanaan-evaluasi)  buat lebih detail untuk memudahkan estimasi penganggaran • Tujuan (kolom 4) menjawab akar penyebab masalah yang ingin diurai/dicarikan solusinya • Kebutuhan sumber daya (kolom 8) harus diinventarisir secara tuntas kebutuhan dari aspek tenaga, alat/instrumen, bahan, dan metode • Indikator harus mudah diukur, pemilahan bahasa sesuai dengan karakteristik upaya (liat indikator SPM, istilah program, dll)

×