Rukhsah anugerah daripada allah swt (MENYAPU BALUTAN)

Pendidikan Islam Tingkatan 2
Nota pembelajaran semasa PKP
BY USTAZAH ATIKAH

Rukhsah anugerah daripada allah swt (MENYAPU BALUTAN)

  1. 1. RUKHSAH ANUGERAH DARIPADA ALLAH SWT UNIT SATU: MENYAPU BALUTAN m/s :113 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TINGKATAN 2 NOTA SEMASA PKP (9/4/2020 JAM 10.30 PAGI) USTAZAH ATIKAH SMK TAMAN RIA JAYA SUNGAI PETANI
  2. 2. KONSEP RUKHSAH DALAM SYARIAT ISLAM BAHASA ISTILAH Mudah dan ringan Keringanan hukum yang disyariatkan oleh Allah SWT kepada seseorang yang mukallaf kerana keuzuran yang tertentu  CONTOH RUKHSAH Seseorang yang sakit mendapat keringanan jika ingin melakukan ibadat solat kerana dia tidak mampu melaksanakannya dengan sempurna. Antara keringanan yang boleh dia lakukan ialah, berhadas dengan hanya menyapu balutan sekiranya dia sakit dibahagian anggota wuduk yang tidak boleh terkena air seperti di kaki. Selain itu, dia juga boleh melaksanakan solat sambil duduk sahaja jika dia tidak mampu untuk berdiri dengan sempurna. Namun, setelah dia kembali sihat, dia wajib untuk melaksanakan ibadat solat dengan berwuduk dengan sempurna serta solat sambil berdiri dengan betul.  MAKSUD RUKHSAH
  3. 3.  HIKMAH RUKHSAH DALAM SOLAT 1) Melaksanakan tanggungjawab agama ketika berada dalam kesulitan. 2) Melaksanakan ibadat mengikut kemampuan masing-masing 3) Merasai kasih sayang Allah dan islam sebagai agama yang mudah untuk dilaksanakan dan tidak membebankan. 4) Mempelajari kaedah membuat keputusan berdasarkan keutamaan seperti solat secara jamak, qasar dan solat ketika musafir
  4. 4. UNIT SATU: MENYAPU BALUTAN  MAKSUD Menyapu air ke atas pembalut luka bagi menggantikan wuduk untuk membolehkan ibadat solat dilaksanakan. Perbuatan ini untuk mengelak kemudharatan sebelum luka sembuh.  HUKUM MENYAPU BALUTAN Wajib ketika berwuduk dan mandi wajib sebagai ganti membasuh atau menyapu anggota wuduk yang sakit.
  5. 5.  DALIL MENYAPU BALUTAN Menyapu balutan dibenarkan oleh Syara’ bagi menjaga maslahah (kebaikan) diri manusia ketika kesusahan. Hal ini berdasarkan hadis yang menceritakan kisah seorang sahabat Nabi yang luka dibahagian kepala. Sedang beliau tidur, beliau bermimpi bersetubuh, lalu, beliau mandi wajib. Perbuatan tersebut telah menyebabkan beliau meninggal dunia. Mendengar kejadian itu, Rasulullah SAW bersabda sebagaimana yang diriwayatkan oleh Jabir r.a: ‫أ‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫ق‬‫ر‬ ِ‫خ‬ ِ‫ه‬ ِ‫ح‬ ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ج‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ب‬ ِ‫عص‬َ‫ي‬ ‫و‬‫ة‬, ِ‫ئ‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ َ‫ل‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ح‬َ‫س‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬ِِ َِِ‫س‬َ‫ج‬ َ‫ر‬ Maksudnya: Sesungguhnya cukup baginya bertayamum dan membalut luka dengan perca kain. Kemudian, dia menyapu air atasnya (balutan) dan mandi keseluruhan badannya(mandi wajib). (HR Abu Daud)
  6. 6.  ANGGOTA WUDUK TIDAK BERBALUT DAN TIDAK BOLEH TERKENA AIR. Sebahagian Kecil Anggota Wuduk Tidak Boleh Terkena Air Sebahagian Besar Anggota Wuduk Tidak Boleh Terkena Air Seluruh Anggota Wuduk Tidak Boleh Terkena Air 1)Berwuduk seperti biasa. Jika sampai di tempat luka sapu air ke atas luka itu. 1) Jika sebahagian besar anggota wuduk seperti tangan, kepala dan kaki tidak boleh dikenakan air, pesakit perlu bertayamum. 1) Mengangkat hadas tayamum. 2) Jika tidak boleh terkena air, elakkan daripada menyapunya. 2) Tunaikan solat jika sudah sembuh tidak perlu qada’ solat. 2) Jika pegawai kesihatan mengkhaskan bahawa pesakit tidak boleh bertayamum, maka tidak perlu mengangkat hadas. 3) Tunaikan solat, jika sudah sembuh tidak perlu qada’ solat. - 3) Tunaikan solat dan jika sembuh tidak perlu qada’ solat.
  7. 7.  ANGGOTA WUDUK BERBALUT DAN TIDAK BOLEH TERKENA AIR. Berwuduk seperti biasa Apabila sampai keanggota wuduk yang berbalut, sapu air ke atas balutan itu. Jika balutan itu tidak boleh disapu air, maka elak lah daripada menyapunya. Tunaikan solat dan solat tidak perlu diqada’ selepas sembuh.
  8. 8. LATIHAN UNIT 1 1) Sila terangkan cara berwuduk bagi situasi di bawah. A. Ahmad luka sedikit di ibu jarinya akibat terkena pisau tetapi lukanya dalam dan merasa sakit. Ahmad perlu mengambil wuduk seperti biasa akan tetapi dia boleh mengelak sapuan ke luka daripada terkena air. B. Sebahagian kepala Ali luka dan berbalut akibat jatuh tangga. Ali perlu berwuduk seperti biasa akan tetapi dia perlu menyapu air ke atas balutan tersebut apabila sampai ke kepala atau dia boleh menyapu air ke rambutnya sahaja jika balutan tidak sepenuhnya menutupi kepala. C. Bahagian perut Siti dijahit dan luka kerana dia membuat pembedahan Apendix. Siti perlu mengambil wuduk seperti biasa kerana perut bukan daripada anggota wajib berwuduk.

