CLEMMENSEN REDUCTION Dr Akhil Nagar RCP-IPER
CLEMMENSEN REDUCTION • Ketones and aldehydes on reduction with zinc amalgam and HCl gives the corresponding hydrocarbons, ...
• The Clemmensen Reduction allows the deoxygenation of aldehydes or ketones, to produce the corresponding hydrocarbon. • T...
Mechanism of the Clemmensen Reduction The reduction takes place at the surface of the zinc catalyst. In this reaction, alc...
Application
• Amalgam – is the alloy of mercury. The zinc amalgam is the alloy of mercury with zinc. • The zinc metal or dust used are...
  1. 1. CLEMMENSEN REDUCTION Dr Akhil Nagar RCP-IPER
  2. 2. CLEMMENSEN REDUCTION • Ketones and aldehydes on reduction with zinc amalgam and HCl gives the corresponding hydrocarbons, i.e carbonyl group is converted to methylene group. This is known as Clemmensen Reduction. Zn/Hg/HCl RCOR’ -------------- RCH2R’
  3. 3. • The Clemmensen Reduction allows the deoxygenation of aldehydes or ketones, to produce the corresponding hydrocarbon. • The substrate must be stable to strong acid. The Clemmensen Reduction is complementary to the Wolff- Kishner Reduction, which is run under strongly basic conditions. Acid-labile molecules should be reduced by the Wolff-Kishner protocol.
  4. 4. Mechanism of the Clemmensen Reduction The reduction takes place at the surface of the zinc catalyst. In this reaction, alcohols are not postulated as intermediates, because subjection of the corresponding alcohols to these same reaction conditions does not lead to alkanes. The following proposal employs the intermediacy of zinc carbenoids to rationalize the mechanism of the Clemmensen Reduction.
  5. 5. Application
  6. 6. • Amalgam – is the alloy of mercury. The zinc amalgam is the alloy of mercury with zinc. • The zinc metal or dust used are not so effective as the activation will dissolve the zinc and H2 gas is been released. • To prevent this the zinc reacted with the mercury to form amalgam-A Trap of metal ion. The zinc particles are smoothly dissolves and evenly distributed in mercury alloy. • The HCl was then added in solution which don’t allow the H2 gas to get released from system. The active molecules (Nascent Hydrogen) of H are then used to treat the solution.

