Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SULPHONAMIDES Dr. Akhil Nagar RCP-IPER Shirpur
ANTIBACTERIAL SULFONAMIDES • The sulfonamide antimicrobial drugs were the first effective chemotherapeutic agents that cou...
• The Bayer pathologist–bacteriologist named Gerhard Domagk began to study a brilliant red dye, later named Prontosil. • P...
• Structure–activity study on the sulfonamide azo dyes concluded that the azo linkage was reductively cleaved to release t...
Nomenclature of the Sulfonamides Antibacterials that are aniline-substituted sulfonamides (the “sulfanilamides”). Prodrugs...
• The single pKa usually given for sulfanilamides refers to the loss of an amide proton. Mechanism of Action of the Sulfon...
• A key reaction involving folate coenzymes is catalyzed by the enzyme thymidylate synthase, which transfers a methyl grou...
• The sulfonamides are structural analogs of PABA that competitively inhibit the action of dihydropteroate synthase, preve...
• The sulfonamide group, SO2NH2, tends to gain stability if it loses a proton, because the resulting negative charge is re...
Sulphamethizole, Sulfisoxazole Sulphapyridine
Sulphamethizine Sulfacetamide Sulfamethoxaole
Sulphadiazine Mefenide acetate Sulfasalazine
Folate reductase inhibitors: Trimethoprim Cotrimoxazole: Sulfamethoxaole and Trimethoprim Sulfamethoxaole Trimethoprim (5-...
• Pyrimidinediamineis closely related to several antimalarials • trimethoprim as a single agent is used only for the treat...
The sulfones are primarily of interest as antibacterial agents, They are less effective than the sulfonamides. PABA partia...
Four variations on this structure have given active compounds: 1. Substitution on both the 4- and 4-amino functions 2. Mon...
Sulphonamides- Anti bacterial- Medicinal Chemistry-Pharmacy
Sulphonamides- Anti bacterial- Medicinal Chemistry-Pharmacy
Sulphonamides- Anti bacterial- Medicinal Chemistry-Pharmacy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sulphonamides- Anti bacterial- Medicinal Chemistry-Pharmacy

28 views

Published on

Sulphonamides- Antibacterial- Medicinal Chemistry-Pharmacy- As Per PCI syllabus lecture Notes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sulphonamides- Anti bacterial- Medicinal Chemistry-Pharmacy

  1. 1. SULPHONAMIDES Dr. Akhil Nagar RCP-IPER Shirpur
  2. 2. ANTIBACTERIAL SULFONAMIDES • The sulfonamide antimicrobial drugs were the first effective chemotherapeutic agents that could be used systemically for the cure of bacterial infections in humans. • The development of a combination of trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole and the demonstration of its usefulness in the treatment and prophylaxis of certain opportunistic microbial infections led to resurgence in the use of some sulfonamides. • A series of azo dyes, each containing the sulfonamide functional group. • Sulfonamide azo dyes were included in the test series because they were readily synthesized and possessed superior staining properties.
  3. 3. • The Bayer pathologist–bacteriologist named Gerhard Domagk began to study a brilliant red dye, later named Prontosil. • Prontosil was found to protect against, and cure, streptococcal infections in mice • Prontosil was inactive on bacterial cultures but derivatives was potent inhibitors. • Prontosil belongs to Domagk with Nobel Prize in medicine and physiology in 1938.
  4. 4. • Structure–activity study on the sulfonamide azo dyes concluded that the azo linkage was reductively cleaved to release the active antibacterial product, sulfanilamide. • All of these findings ushered in the modern era of chemotherapy and the concept of the prodrug. • The sulfonamides can be grouped into three classes on the basis of their use: oral absorbable agents, systemic distribution, oral nonabsorbable agents such as sulfasalazine, and topical agents such as sodium sulfacetamide ophthalmic drops.
  5. 5. Nomenclature of the Sulfonamides Antibacterials that are aniline-substituted sulfonamides (the “sulfanilamides”). Prodrugs that react to generate active sulfanilamides (i.e.,sulfasalazine). Nonaniline sulfonamides (i.e., mafenide acetate).
  6. 6. • The single pKa usually given for sulfanilamides refers to the loss of an amide proton. Mechanism of Action of the Sulfonamides: N5-formyltetrahydrofolic acid, N5,N10-methylenetetrahydrofolic acid, and N10-formyltetrahydrofolic acid are intermediates of several biosynthetic pathways that compose the one-carbon pool in animals, bacteria, and plants.
  7. 7. • A key reaction involving folate coenzymes is catalyzed by the enzyme thymidylate synthase, which transfers a methyl group from N5,N10-tetrahydrofolic acid to deoxyuridine monophosphate to form deoxythymidine monophosphate, an important precursor to DNA. • Another key reaction is the generation of formyl groups for the biosynthesis of formylmethionyl tRNA units, the primary building blocks in protein synthesis.
  8. 8. • The sulfonamides are structural analogs of PABA that competitively inhibit the action of dihydropteroate synthase, preventing the addition of PABA to pteridine diphosphate and blocking the net biosynthesis of folate coenzymes. • This action arrests bacterial growth and cell division.
  9. 9. • The sulfonamide group, SO2NH2, tends to gain stability if it loses a proton, because the resulting negative charge is resonancestabilized.
  10. 10. Sulphamethizole, Sulfisoxazole Sulphapyridine
  11. 11. Sulphamethizine Sulfacetamide Sulfamethoxaole
  12. 12. Sulphadiazine Mefenide acetate Sulfasalazine
  13. 13. Folate reductase inhibitors: Trimethoprim Cotrimoxazole: Sulfamethoxaole and Trimethoprim Sulfamethoxaole Trimethoprim (5-[(3,4,5-trimethoxyphenyl)methyl]-2,4-pyrimidinediamine 4-Amino-N-(5-methyl-3-isoxazolyl)benzenesulfonamide;
  14. 14. • Pyrimidinediamineis closely related to several antimalarials • trimethoprim as a single agent is used only for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. • The concern is that when used as a single agent, bacteria now susceptible to trimethoprim will rapidly develop resistance. Sulfones: Dapsone Diaminodiphenylsulfone;
  15. 15. The sulfones are primarily of interest as antibacterial agents, They are less effective than the sulfonamides. PABA partially antagonizes the action of many of the sulfones. Further, infections that arise in patients being treated with sulfones are cross-resistant to sulfonamides. Several sulfones have proved useful in the treatment of leprosy. Sulfones were introduced into the treatment of leprosy after it was found that sodium glucosulfone was effective in experimental tuberculosis in guinea pigs.
  16. 16. Four variations on this structure have given active compounds: 1. Substitution on both the 4- and 4-amino functions 2. Monosubstitution on only one of the amino functions 3. Nuclear substitution on one of the benzenoid rings 4. Replacement of one of the phenyl rings with a heterocyclic ring • Dapsone (4,4-sulfonylbisbenzeneamine, Dapsone is used in the treatment of both lepromatous and tuberculoid types of leprosy. • Dapsone is used widely for all forms of leprosy, often in combination with clofazimine and rifampin. • Dapsone is also the drug of choice for dermatitis herpetiformis and is sometimes used with pyrimethamine for treatment of malaria and with trimethoprim for PCP

×