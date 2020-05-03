Discipline and grievance management

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by- Ayisha Kowsar A MBA
DISPLINE  Definition: 1.Displine is employers dissatisfaction of employees. 2.It simply means working cooperating and beh...
ASPECTS Positive aspect • Believe in and support discipline Negative aspect • Do not believe in and support discipline
OBJECTIVES  To obtain a willing acceptance of the rules and regulations.  To develop among the employees a spirit of tol...
APPROACHES TO DISCIPLINE Human relations approach Human resource approach Group discipline approach Leadership approach Ju...
Procedure Issuing a letter Consideration of the explanation Show-cause notice Holding of a full-fledged enquiry Follow -up
MEANING  Grievance is employee dissatisfaction with job and or a company.  Grievance is caused due to the difference b/w...
DEFINITION  Any dissatisfaction, whether exposed or not, whether valid or not arising out of anything connected with the ...
CHARACTERISTICS  Factual: grievance reflects the draw backs in the implementation of organisational policies.  Imaginary...
CAUSES Demands for individual wage adjustments Complaints about the incentive system Complaints about the job classificat...
