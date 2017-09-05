BENDING STRESS IN A BEAMS  NAME : P.NIROJAN  Ad.No : 0041  GROUP : CIVIL 2nd YEAR  DATE OF PERFORMANCE : 11 / 12 / 201...
 EXPERIMENT NO :- 04  DATE :- 11 – December - 2015  TITLE :- Bending stress in a beams  AIM :- To examine how bending ...
 INTRODUCTION :-  STRESS: resolve the force ΔF in normal and tangential direction of the acting area as Fig. The intensi...
 STRESS-STRAIN RELATIONSHIP, HOOKE'S LAW The stress-strain linear relationship mathematically represented by Equation: 𝜎 ...
 DATA ANALYSIS : [ ALL DIMENSION ARE IN mm ] 1) Area, A1 = 38.1 x 6.4 = 243.84 mm2 Y1 = 3.2 + 31.7 = 34.9 mm 2) Area, A2 ...
 OBSERVATION : Strain reading unit – 𝜇 (Table 1) Gauge number Load (N) 0 100 200 300 400 500 1  54  155  205  349  4...
 RESULT : Gauge number Bending moment (Nm) 0 17.5 35 52.5 70 87.5 1  8.235  23.637  31.261  53.220  67.250  81.737 ...
-54, -8.235 -155, -23.637 -205, -31.261-349, -53.22 -441, -67.25 -536, -81.737 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending...
-418, -63.743 -485, -73.96 -537, -81.89 -608, -92.717 -672, -102.477 -738, -112.541 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Be...
Force Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 4 BENDINGMOMENT -450, -68.623-514, -78.382 -525, -80.06 -650, -99.122 -667, -1...
-875, -133.433 -882, -134.501 -901, -137.398 -918, -139.99 -930, -141.82 -947, -144.413 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Vers...
-867, -132.213 -873, -133.128 -911, -138.923 -926, -141.21 -906, -138.161 -921, -140.448 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Ver...
-910, -138.77 -900, -137.246 -890, -135.721 -851, -129.773 -847, -129.163 -781, -119.009 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Ver...
-920, -140.295 -888, -135.416 -860, -131.146 -833, -127.078 -811, -123.673 -783, -119.404 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Ve...
-1079, -164.542 -1080, -164.695 -1082, -165 -1082, -165 -1084, -165.305 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment...
-1079, -164.542 -1080, -164.695 -1082, -165 -1082, -165 -1082, -165 -1074, -163.78 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Ben...
 DISCUSSION : Our comparing the prediction accuracy for strain,there is a relatively small range of accuracy.similar to m...
  1. 1. BENDING STRESS IN A BEAMS  NAME : P.NIROJAN  Ad.No : 0041  GROUP : CIVIL 2nd YEAR  DATE OF PERFORMANCE : 11 / 12 / 2015  DATE OF SUBMISSION : 14 / 12 / 2015
  2. 2.  EXPERIMENT NO :- 04  DATE :- 11 – December - 2015  TITLE :- Bending stress in a beams  AIM :- To examine how bending moment varies with an increasing point load  APPARATUS :-  DigitalForceDisplay  Loadingframe  Digitalstraindisplay  Beam  Steelstructure  Straingauges  STR8Aloadcell  EXPERIMENTAL SETUP :-
  3. 3.  INTRODUCTION :-  STRESS: resolve the force ΔF in normal and tangential direction of the acting area as Fig. The intensity of the force or force per unit area acting normally to section A is called Normal Stress, σ (sigma), and it is expressed as: 𝜎 = lim ∆𝐴→0 ∆𝐹𝑛 ∆𝐴  STRAIN: Let’s take the arbitrarily shaped body in Fig as an example. Consider the infinitesimal line segment AB that is contained within the undeformed body as shown in Fig. The line AB lies along the n-axis and has an original length of ΔS. After deformation, points A and B are displaced to A’ and B’ and in general the line becomes a curve having a length ΔS’ the change in length of the line is therefore ΔS-ΔS’. We consequently define the generalized strain mathematically as: 𝜀 = lim 𝐵→𝐴 ∆𝑆′ − ∆𝑆 ∆𝑆 ( 𝐵 → 𝐴 𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑛) Unit of Strain - From Equation, we can notice that the normal strain is a dimensionless quantity since it is a ratio of two lengths. Although this is the case, it is common in practice to state it in terms of a ratio of length units. i.e. meters per meter (m/m) Usually, for most engineering applications 𝜀 is very small, so measurements of strain are in micrometers per meter (μm/m) or (μ/m). Sometimes for experiment work, strain is expressed as a percent, e.g. 0.001m/m = 0.1%. A normal strain of 480μm for a one-meter length is said: 𝜀 = 480×10-6 = 480(μm/m) = 0.0480% = 480μ (micros) = 480μs (micro strain) a) Before deformed b) After deformed
  4. 4.  STRESS-STRAIN RELATIONSHIP, HOOKE'S LAW The stress-strain linear relationship mathematically represented by Equation: 𝜎 = 𝐸 𝜀 Where: E is terms as the Modulus of Elasticity or Young's Modulus with units of N/m2 or Pa.For most of engineering metal material, GPa is used  THEORY :- Bending Moment Equation: 𝜎 𝑦 = 𝑀 𝐼 = 𝐸 𝑅 Where:  M = Bending moment (Nm)  𝜎 = Stress (Nm-2 )  𝑦 = Distance from the neutral axis (m)  𝐼 = Second Moment of Area or Moment of Inertia of the beam about the Neutral Axis (m4 )  PROCEDURES : 1) Check the Digital Force Display meter reads zero with no load. 2) Ensure the beam and load cell are properly aligned 3) Turn the thumbwheel on the load cell to apply a positive (down-ward) preload to the beam of about 100N 4) Take the 9 zero strain readings by choosing the number with the selector switch. 5) Fill the table 1 with the zero force values 6) Increase the load to 100 N and note all 9 of the strain readings 7) Repeat the procedure in 100 N increments to 500 N 8) Finally; gradually release the load and preload. Beam before and after a positive bending moment is applied Beam deformed by positive bending moment
  5. 5.  DATA ANALYSIS : [ ALL DIMENSION ARE IN mm ] 1) Area, A1 = 38.1 x 6.4 = 243.84 mm2 Y1 = 3.2 + 31.7 = 34.9 mm 2) Area, A2 = 31.7 x 6.4 = 202.88 mm2 Y2 = 15.85 mm Y – Distance of center of gravity of section form the bottom of end (A1 x Y1) + (A2 + Y2) = (A1+A2) Y ( 243.84 x 34.9 ) + ( 202.88 x 15.85 ) = ( 202.88 + 243.84 ) x Y 8510.016 + 3215.648 = 446.72 x Y 11725.664 = 446.72 x Y Y = 26.248 mm  Moment of Inertia Ixx: [ 𝑏ℎ3 12 ] + [𝐴𝑟𝑒𝑎 × (𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑣𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑌).2 ] = [ 38.1 × 6.43 12 ] + [243.84 × (34.9 − 26.248).2 ] + [ 6.4 × 31.73 12 ] + [202.88 × (26.248 − 15.85).2 ] = (832.307 + 18253.156) + (16.989.34 + 21935.062) = 19285.463 + 38924.402 = 58009.865 mm4 = 58.01 x 10-9 m4  BEAM NOMINAL DIMENSIONS AND STRAIN GAUGE POSITIONS x x All dimensions are in mm
  6. 6.  OBSERVATION : Strain reading unit – 𝜇 (Table 1) Gauge number Load (N) 0 100 200 300 400 500 1  54  155  205  349  441  536 2  418  485  537  608  672  738 3  450  514  525  650  667  753 4  875  882  901  918  930  947 5  867  873  911  926  906  921 6  910  900  890  851  847  781 7  920  888  860  833  811  783 8  1079  1080  1082  1082  1083  1084 9  1079  1080  1082  1082  1082  1074  CALCULATION :  Moment (M) = E × ε × I y Example 1: Gauge no:1, Zero N reading, Moment (M) = 69 × 109 × −54 × 10−6 × 58.01 ×10−9 26.248 × 10−3 Nm = 69 × −54 × 58.01 26248 Nm = - 8.235 Nm Data’s : Out Steel beam material is Aluminum , Typically, E = 69 GPa = 69 x 109 Nm-2
  7. 7.  RESULT : Gauge number Bending moment (Nm) 0 17.5 35 52.5 70 87.5 1  8.235  23.637  31.261  53.220  67.250  81.737 2  63.743  73.960  81.890  92.717  102.477  112.541 3  68.623  78.382  80.060  99.122  101.714  114.829 4  133.433  134.501  137.398  139.990  141.820  144.413 5  132.213  133.128  138.923  141.210  138.161  140.448 6  138.770  137.246  135.721  129.773  129.163  119.099 7  140.295  135.416  131.146  127.028  123.673  119.404 8  164.542  164.695  165.000  165.000  165.152  165.305 9  164.542  164.695  165.000  165.000  165.000  163.780 Polt the graph strain against bending moment for all 9 gauges 𝑀 = ( 𝐸 × 𝐼 𝑦 ) × 𝜀 “X” axis – Strain “Y” axis – Bending moment Y m X=
  8. 8. -54, -8.235 -155, -23.637 -205, -31.261-349, -53.22 -441, -67.25 -536, -81.737 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 1 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  9. 9. -418, -63.743 -485, -73.96 -537, -81.89 -608, -92.717 -672, -102.477 -738, -112.541 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 2 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  10. 10. Force Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 4 BENDINGMOMENT -450, -68.623-514, -78.382 -525, -80.06 -650, -99.122 -667, -101.714 -753, -114.829 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 3 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  11. 11. -875, -133.433 -882, -134.501 -901, -137.398 -918, -139.99 -930, -141.82 -947, -144.413 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 4 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  12. 12. -867, -132.213 -873, -133.128 -911, -138.923 -926, -141.21 -906, -138.161 -921, -140.448 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 5 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  13. 13. -910, -138.77 -900, -137.246 -890, -135.721 -851, -129.773 -847, -129.163 -781, -119.009 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 6 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  14. 14. -920, -140.295 -888, -135.416 -860, -131.146 -833, -127.078 -811, -123.673 -783, -119.404 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 7 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  15. 15. -1079, -164.542 -1080, -164.695 -1082, -165 -1082, -165 -1084, -165.305 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 8 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  16. 16. -1079, -164.542 -1080, -164.695 -1082, -165 -1082, -165 -1082, -165 -1074, -163.78 0-200-400-600-800-1000 Strain Verse Bending Moment for Gauge Number 9 (-Ve) X (-Ve) Y 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160 -180 -200
  17. 17.  DISCUSSION : Our comparing the prediction accuracy for strain,there is a relatively small range of accuracy.similar to moment predictions,the experimental behavior of the aluminum beam most closely resembles the predicted strain values throughout the course of loading. Discrepancies between the predicted moment and strain behaviors and the experimentally determined values arise from both systematic and precision errors that occurred throughout the experiment.though effect to limit both types of errors were taken,they have a considerable impact on the accuracy of the predicted beam behaviour regardless.possible systematic or bias error come from the experimental apparatus equipment used. On inspection of the percentage error, it is evident that the experimental strain results correlate more closely with the theoretical behavior predicted. As previously stated, the assumptions the experiment violated change the actual boundary conditions of the beam under which the predictions were derived.  CONCLUSION : In this experiment, the bending moment of aluminum beam specimens were analyzed through the collection of strain values over the course of identical loading patterns. theoretical moment and strain behaviors were calculated for each specific specimen. With strong efforts to model the loading condition and boundary condition assumptions used in the derived theoretical behavior models in the experimental apparatus, the experimental data was compiled and graphed

